GamingInvesting News

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. announced today that it has successfully completed the 'soft play' phase of New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process for betting in the state. The Company's VIE.gg esports betting platform will debut its full launch today, allowing registered bettors across the state of New Jersey to place wagers on approved professional esports events.Esports Entertainment ...

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully completed the 'soft play' phase of New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process for betting in the state. The Company's VIE.gg esports betting platform will debut its full launch today, allowing registered bettors across the state of New Jersey to place wagers on approved professional esports events.

Esports Entertainment Group is the first operator to be granted the right to launch full esports betting operations in the state of New Jersey. The Company's VIE.gg platform allows bettors across the state of New Jersey, the 11th most populous U.S. state, to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time as part of a seamless and immersive experience. Players are able to leverage their esports prowess across games such as Call of Duty™, Overwatch™, CS:GO™, League of Legends™ and DOTA 2™.

"We are pleased with the completion of the soft play period, which is a testament to all the hard work by our team over the past year," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "As the first licensed esports-focused betting site in North America, we're thrilled to fully launch the VIE.gg platform in New Jersey, one of the largest and most promising jurisdictions for sports wagering in the country."

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/MLS teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Media Inquiries
brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

KCSA
eeg@kcsa.com

Investor Relations Inquiries
Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

JCIR
Joseph Jaffoni, James Leahy, Norberto Aja
212-835-8500
gmbl@jcir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119142

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Quantum International Corp. Provides Updates on the LootUp App and Features

Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN) today is providing updates on the LootUp App and its functionality.

LootUp solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps in a decentralized way. We are non-custodial, which means you are in complete control of your funds at all times. We can't freeze, remove, or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose your phone. With LootUp, send funds to anyone in the world in real time without the need for a 3rd party settlement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gaming Innovation Group signs partnership agreement with Betway in Portugal

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today via its subsidiary Sportnco Gaming SAS (Sportnco) signed an agreement with existing partner GM Gaming Limited (GM Gaming), who operates the Betway brand in Portugal for the provision of Sportnco's Sportsbook and player account management (PAM) for Betway.pt ( Portugal ).

This is the second sportsbook and PAM agreement between Sportnco and GM Gaming, the first of which saw the successful launch of the tier one operator in France . The new agreement will see GM Gaming migrate from its current sportsbook and platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Metaverse game ecosystem, DeHorizon to launch MMO/RPG DeVerse on Polygon Mainnet

DeHorizon, the next-gen metaverse game ecosystem, today announced that their first game DeVerse is to launch on Polygon Mainnet, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Polygon-based DeVerse may enable the low-cost transactions and friendly interactive experience for DeVerse players. Additionally, DeHorizon and Polygon Studios — the NFT and gaming arm of Polygon — will work together on technical solutions, game distribution, asset expansion, industry resources, branding, and other aspects to promote the rapid development and launch of DeVerse.

"Making DeVerse launch on Polygon is a great milestone in ushering the movement of a metaverse carnival across multi-chains. l am glad to welcome and greet Polygon inhabitants in DeVerse!", said DeHorizon Founder Shane.

De-Swap Travel

With the determination of building DeVerse on Polygon, a swap program, known as De-Swap Travel, will go live on the website soon.

All the Numen(SSR, SR), Props(Pre-mining Pass, Galaxy Cube, Magic Cube, Internal Testing Ticket, Sweetie Pie, Spirit Burning Necklace and Fiery Feast), once released on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) will be swapped to Polygon Mainnet.

According to DeHorizon's announcement, De-Swap Travel won't change the quality of NFTs.

DeHorizon & Polygon

The longer-term vision of the DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple blockchains, where players can virtually enjoy a second life. As the first game of DeHorizon's core loops, DeVerse lays the foundation for the whole ecosystem.

DeHorizon acknowledged Polygon's expertise in blockchain and decided to develop DeVerse on Polygon, which is a significant step of realizing a cross-chain metaverse ecosystem. NFT assets will be integrated in an orderly manner, and gamers can benefit greatly from Polygon's convenience and low transaction fee.

The DeVerse Internal Test I just ended a few weeks ago and phase II will be live on 11th April with the prize pool of more than 3 million $DVT (native token in DeVerse). New functions and new features will be presented soon and players can easily earn DVT by inviting new players! Seize the opportunity to earn!

More about DeHorizon:
DeHorizon aims to become the next generation of metaverse game ecosystems, enabling players to create, socialize, and enjoy blockchain-based games with their friends. The long-term vision of DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple chains, that lets players enjoy a second life.

Website: http://www.dehorizon.fun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeHorizonfun
Telegram: http://t.me/DeHorizonfun
Discord: http://discord.gg/dehorizon
Medium: https://medium.com/@DeHorizon

More about Polygon:
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more . Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

More about Polygon Studios:

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Telegram | Tiktok | LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-game-ecosystem-dehorizon-to-launch-mmorpg-deverse-on-polygon-mainnet-301516239.html

SOURCE DeHorizon Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kingdom Heroes 8 English version coming soon! Iconic features you need to know

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was R&D by USERJOY for score years, which hits 4,000,000 sales until now and the squeal Kingdom Heroes 8 English version will be recently released on Steam. In 2021 January, Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now breakthrough 300,000 sales in a month. This classic playing method accumulated a huge number of regular players afterward. Let's have a look at the features that you should know before starting this game!

Inherit and breakthrough the classic

Kingdom Heroes 8 goes on the classic strategic playing method as the previous pieces. It greatly improved the visual quality to present a wide and sophisticated map while inheriting the horizontal scrolling screen environment.

Reappearing the stage of The Records of the Three Kingdoms

The vast map reproduces where the story takes place particularly. Not only random events but also new elements are added to let people fight and explore freely in an opening explore the environment.

Magnificent army with thousands of men and horses

Players can enjoy fighting thousands with various special arms on the battlefield. A dazzling visual can be provided with retaining the horizontal scrolling operation.

Special skills with general's stratagem

Controlling multiple generals finely will be possible in this generation. The generals' unique skills have also been remade, all well-known generals own their magnificent ascend animation and a unique skill close up.

Multi-dimensional growing system

Title, equipment, divine weapon, war steed, designation, etc. are in one's Officers Growing system. We have simplified the domestics and added a Minister system. Uniting domestics in the previous piece to automate the operation, adding the Stronghold Ancillary Building system to endow the forces with different attributes and features give the game enrichments.

Kingdom Heroes 8's R&D team strives to strike a balance between classical and innovation. We would like to present a piece which is different from the past with the aim of bestowing our players a better game experience.

Kingdom Heroes 8 on STEAM：

https://store.steampowered.com/app/875210/8/

Kingdom Heroes 8 Facebook：

https://www.facebook.com/UJSG8.ENG

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-heroes-8-english-version-coming-soon-iconic-features-you-need-to-know-301516163.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-Register On Going

Take a look at what to do on the Pre-Registration site

To everyone who is looking forward to, the mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY official site is ONLINE NOW! USERJOY would like to make a debut for the game in English version recently aiming to provide the best game service to more players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IRISH SPRING® SOLVES THE AGE-OLD PROBLEM OF STINKY GAMERS WITH THE CREATION OF THE FIRST-EVER GAMING SHOWER

Famed Gamer, FaZe Santana, will Take Followers Along as He Discovers Irish Spring's Groundbreaking Innovation, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower

- When gamers are in the thick of battle, taking down the big boss, or competing in an all-out battle royale, the last thing they want to do is put down the controller. In fact, 1-in-5 gamers have admitted to skipping a shower so they don't have to unplug. 1 But Irish Spring, the brand that is all about helping guys smell from a nice-smelling place, is here to solve this enduring problem. Today, Irish Spring is unveiling its most radical innovation yet, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×