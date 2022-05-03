GamingInvesting News

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ms. Jan Jones Blackhurst to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Jones Blackhurst satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Ms. Blackhurst's appointment will bring the size of the Board to seven members.

"We are delighted to welcome Jan Jones Blackhurst, a highly distinguished leader, to our Board of Directors," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be of great value to our Company as we expand our iGaming and esports operations and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing, exciting world of real money esports wagering. This is a critical time in our evolution, and I am confident that Jan will be an effective steward of the Company's growth and quickly become a valued counselor to the Board and our leadership team given her significant insight and perspective."

Jan Jones Blackhurst has served on the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation since 2019 after serving as the company's Executive Vice President for Government Relations & Corporate Responsibility from 1999 to 2019. She has also served as Chief Executive in Residence at the UNLV International Gaming Institute since 2019 and as Executive Director of the UNLV Black Fire Leadership Initiative since 2021. Prior to her involvement with Caesars, Ms. Jones Blackhurst served two four-year terms as Mayor of Las Vegas from 1991 to 1999. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Vegas Chamber), Gaming and Hospitality Acquisition Corp., the Global Fairness Initiative, the Nevada Resort Association, the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority, and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority. Ms. Jones Blackhurst holds a BA in English from Stanford University and attended the University of Southern California's School of Food Marketing Management. She is also a member of the American Gaming Association's Gaming Hall of Fame.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/MLS teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang , former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng , President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry Hansong Zhang former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Truist acquires mobile savings gamification pioneer Long Game

Acquisition underscores Truist's commitment to financial wellness, technology innovation and diversity

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it has acquired Long Game, the award-winning gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances. Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks. Truist will leverage Long Game's innovative technology to help its clients build long-term financial wellness and advance its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000

Virtual Pangea's Discord channel was overflowing with excitement and adrenaline on Saturday, April 23 when ten players were competing live in Hogeman game Battle Royale grand finale for a Tesla Model 3 or $55,000 worth of Eth.

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000 (PRNewsfoto/Virtual Pangea)

The three-hour event - hosted live on Youtube by Youmuus and streamed on Twitch by Lauren Burch - was the triumphal end to the Virtual Pangea's three-month-long Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition, with the ten winners taking home $63.000 worth of prizes.

It was a true nail-biter of a race viewed by over 6,000 people, watching Bartek Polak (@Light1323) from Poland , winning the grand prize with an overall speed run game record time of 24 minutes and 10 seconds.

"The experience was amazing! As I was beating my previous scores, I felt nostalgia, adding the smallest details to improve by just milliseconds", said Polak, the winner of the tournament. "Hogeman is fun to play, as long as you keep exploring and developing new strategies. I was nervous during the live event, but the fact that each of the ten players were winners of Virtual Pangea prizes made me just go for it and do my best…and it worked!"

Competition was tight, with second runner-up, Antons Fridrihs (@Thesviborg), Latvia , finishing with 24 minutes and 37 seconds and winning $3,000 worth of USDC, followed by PhD in Physics graduate Harley Rutherford (@MoodyTornado), Australia , finish third place with only a 10 second difference and a prize of $2,000 worth of USDC.

"Well done to all ten competitors for their game and their comradery. Our hard work of making this final event an enjoyable and thrilling experience for our audience and Hogeman Club members has paid off," commented Dani Chear, CEO at Virtual Pangea. "We're pleased with the outcome, seeing the social platforms attendance and interactions, the friendships that were made and the level of preparation and strategy the contestants had to put in when playing Hogeman."

The Speedrun Tournament - Tesla Edition, started in the middle of January 2022 , when Hogeman Club NFT owners got an exclusive invite to invest in one of the unique NFTs in the collection and try their skills at speed running through nine levels, while fighting one evil crypto boss at a time. The ten best times on the leaderboard, announced at the end of the tournament on April 15 , qualified for Battle Royale.

Between April 15-23 , the "fantastic ten" had a warm-up week to complete all nine levels and play their best times. On the day of Battle Royale each player had 10 minutes to beat the mighty InfluencerX boss in level nine, with the entire world watching them do this live.

The Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition is the first in a series of Hogeman tournaments that aims to bring together 2D indie gaming powered by Web3 technology. Being the owner of one of the 760 NFTs in the Hogeman Club collection opens a world of possibilities and pre-events promotions that will include future gaming Hogeman tournaments. To stay up to date with what's coming, check out Virtual Pangea's Cryptic Pixel game studio that has just launched its website .

About Virtual Pangea

Virtual Pangea is an interactive platform focused on NFT technology and community. Based in Zug, Switzerland , the company develops Web3 experiences, giving users control and a sense of belonging through blockchain-connected art and gaming.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809737/Virtual_Pangea.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-of-hogeman-speedrun-tournament-tesla-edition-goes-home-with-55-000--301538138.html

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Q1 2022 results presentation

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2022 before market opening on Tuesday 10 May 2022 .

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q1 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ON CHAIN INNOVATIONS PARTNERS WITH HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP TO DEVELOP MOBILE GAMING AND P2E INTERACTIVE NFT EXPERIENCE FOR UPCOMING HORROR FILM RELEASE 'FEAR'

- On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.'  On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android.  The cross integration of film and P2E gaming has not been successfully done before. FEAR the game is based on their film titled 'FEAR' which was directed by Deon Taylor ( The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale ) and stars Joseph Sikora ( Power, Ozarks ) in the leading role.

According to Fear director, Deon Taylor ; "The Fear game allows us to naturally develop audience affinity for characters and a story they may not be familiar with yet. Hidden Empire Film Group films are made for the excitement of a diverse demographic. This partnership allows us to create a community directly with those of our Gen Z and Millennial audiences."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BOND ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

The Hollywood-Based Marketing Agency Continues to Elevate and Expand its Team Across all Levels as It Enters Its Tenth Year

BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

