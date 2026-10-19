Eskay Mining Corp. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Eskay Mining Corp. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday October 15, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. (Toronto Time) at Gardiner Roberts LLP, Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower, 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 3600, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4E3 (the "Meeting").

A total of 42,384,870 Common Shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") representing 21.86% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting (August 28, 2026), were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in line with the Corporation's recommendations for the following matters voted on at the Meeting:

  1. Election of Directors as nominated by the Management ("Election of Directors")
  2. Appointment of Auditors ("Auditors"); and
  3. Ratification of the 2023 Stock Option Plan ("Stock Option Plan").

The Corporation's director nominees were elected with an average of 99.11% of votes cast 'FOR', as follows:

Nominee Name

Votes 'FOR'

Votes WITHHELD

% FOR

% WITHHELD

Hugh (Mac) Balkam

33,819,179

320,725

99.061%

0.939%

Robert Myhill

33,551,447

308,725

99.088%

0.912%

J. Gordon McMehen

33,796,279

313,725

99.080%

0.920%

Quinton Hennigh

33,496,286

247,500

99.267%

0.733%

Thomas Weiss

33,826,849

316,725

99.072%

0.928%

The results of other items of business presented by the Corporation at the Meeting passed, as follows:

Resolution

Votes 'FOR'

Votes WITHHELD

% FOR

% WITHHELD

Auditors

42,216,428

168,442

99.603%

0.397%

Resolution

Votes 'FOR'

Votes AGAINST

% FOR

% AGAINST

Stock Option Plan

33,514,882

632,692

98.147%

1.853%

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam
President & Chief Executive Officer
T: 416 907 4605
E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



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