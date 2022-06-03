Precious MetalsInvesting News

Eric Sprott announces that, on June 2, 2022, 6,667,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Freegold Ventures.Limited, (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.2% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 84,830,904 Shares and 31,280,102 Warrants representing approximately 24.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 31.0% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 84,830,904 Shares and 24,613,102 Warrants representing approximately 24.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 29.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Freegold Ventures is located at 888-700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1G5. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126341

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesTSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 1.36 g/t Au over 408.5 m including 85.3m grading 3.47 g/t Au at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.36 g/t Au over 408.5 m including 85.3m grading 3.47 g/t Au at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional six holes ( 3,559m ) as part of the ongoing program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit").  The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska . The remaining results from the 2021 program are expected over the coming weeks.

The primary goal of these programs is to increase the current resource grade and size and define the limits of the mineralized corridor through systematic drilling.  Four drill rigs have been operating since mid-February.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au over 167.7m and 0.94g/t Au over 617 m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au over 167.7m and 0.94g/t Au over 617 m at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 12 holes ( 6,091m ) as part of the program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit").  The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska . The remaining results from the 2021 program are expected over the coming weeks.

Gold mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary area is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization that is hosted in Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists. Drilling and historic shallow underground mining has intersected this gold mineralization that extends from surface to depths of over 1,000 m from the Dolphin stock in the west to the Cleary Hill mine workings in the east, a distance of over 1.5km. Gold mineralization is hosted within high-grade quartz veins and silicified zones that occur within a broader lower-grade envelope of quartz stockwork mineralization. Freegold's drill programs continue to successfully delineate both these higher-grade veins as well as the encompassing lower-grade stockwork mineralization to depths well below the depths of previous drilling and outside of the current pit constrained gold resource.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled (3,397metres) and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (South32).  Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

Eight widely spaced holes were drilled on the property and provided a limited test of the areas outside of the Hill 1835 area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports results from its ongoing exploration project at Golden Summit, located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Results continue to validate Freegold's model that the Cleary Vein System (CVS) grade increases and broadens at depth as it gets closer to the Dolphin intrusive. Hosted within a structurally complex environment, the interpreted CVS is a zone of veins, veinlets, and stockwork zones hosted within the surrounding schist, which is interpreted to be the down-dip extent of the high-grade veins zones found within the historical high-grade Cleary, Colorado , Wackwitz, and Wyoming veins, which together with their broader enveloping stockwork zones have the potential to significantly expand the existing resource through both increased tonnage and grade. Within these wide zones of higher-grade mineralization, numerous high-grade intercepts occur within the broader zones, and oriented core is being utilized to define further and isolate these high grades.

Drilling during 2021 successfully intersected intrusive on the Cleary side at depth. This further strengthens Freegold's interpretation that the Dolphin intrusive may underlie Cleary at depth and that Cleary may be fault downdropped on the east side of Bedrock Creek, potentially further expanding the footprint of the Dolphin intrusive. The Dolphin intrusive is the source of the gold mineralization hosted within the existing resource.

Cleary


Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold

(g/t)


GS2112

491.5

-70

360


35

83

48

0.44

oxide






279.2

289.3

10.1

10.7






including

281.7

284

2.3

13.9






including

284

286

2

32.6


GS2113

536

-70

360


15.7

101

85.3

0.23

oxide






371.4

415.3

43.9

1.17


GS2123

519.4

-70

360


12.4

53

40.6

0.31

oxide






98

123.2

25.2

1.29






including

121.7

123.2

1.5

13.1







238.7

278.5

39.8

0.55







335.9

390.4

54.5

1.46






including

366.8

390.4

23.6

2.76






including

388.5

389.2

0.7

17.1







416

452.9

36.9

1.16


GS2144

554.7

-70

360


477.6

529.1

51.5

2.05


GS2150

439

-70

360


123.7

165.7

42

0.78







228.8

243.9

15.1

1.53







350.5

404.5

54

0.87







417.9

439

21.1

0.72


Dolphin

Drill Hole

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold
(g/t)


GS2114

464.5

-90







NSV

GS2117

504.7

-70

360


139

150.9

11.9

0.58


GS2120

500.2

-70

360


33.8

45.1

11.3

0.5







158.8

238

79.2

1.06






including

176.5

177.1

0.6

18.1


GS2124

539.5

-70

360


0

26.2

26.2

0.35

oxide






26.2

43

16.8

2.27







163.4

195.4

32

1.11







302.1

524

221.9

0.95






including

302.1

462.1

160

1.16






including

422.5

424

1.5

14.9






including

443.1

444.7

1.6

10.04


GS2128

588.5

-70

360


23.2

60

36.8

2.34

oxide





including

55.2

56.7

1.5

48

oxide






296

545.9

249.9

1.05






including

393.5

417.6

24.1

1.94







524.6

526.1

1.5

21.5


GS2133

495.3

-70

360


138.7

148.8

10.1

1.52






including

146.6

147.5

0.9

10.6







183.7

213.1

29.4

0.87







294.4

305.1

10.7

0.95







395

494.4

99.4

1.45






including

431.6

433.1

1.5

40.8






including

435.6

436.6

1

23.8


GS2155A

648.2

-70

360


0

81.4

81.4

0.81

oxide






102.7

151.1

48.4

1.02







239.9

625.1

385.2

0.78






including

239.9

319.1

79.2

0.98






including

486.8

625.1

138.3

1.18






including

587.3

590.4

3.1

15.2






including

590.4

593.4

3

16.2


NSV: No Significant Values

Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Holes GS2117, GS2120, GS2124, and GS2133 which are shown in the accompanying cross-section (479300E), continue to demonstrate broad zones of above resource grade all within schist with the widths continuing to increase with depth, again demonstrating the potential for significant resource expansion with the potential for increased grade. Hole GS2133 stopped within the projected mineralized zone due to hole conditions. Hole GS2155A was collared within the Dolphin intrusive and intercepted 81 metres of 0.81 g/t Au within the oxide zone. It also intersected 15.7 g/t Au over 6.1 metres in the deeper portion of the projected mineralized zone.

GS2123, on the Cleary side, was collared 25 metres west of GS2017, which intersected 588g/t Au over 1.7 metres within a broader zone of 3.07g/t Au over 98.2 metres from 300.5 to 398.7 metres (588g/t Au intercept cut to 88g/t Au – 11.72g/t Au over 98.2 metres uncut). Significantly GS2123 also intersected a broad zone of higher-grade mineralization from 335.9 to 390.4 metres grading 1.46 g/t Au over 54.5 metres which included a high-grade intercept of 17.1 g/t Au over 0.7 metres. Hole GS2144 intersected 2.05 g/t Au over 51.5 metres, again demonstrating the broadening of the higher-grade zone at depth at Cleary.

The 2022 program Phase 1 (~ 20,000 metres) continues to further delineate the area to the south of the Cleary Vein Swarm and the area between the Dolphin and the Cleary where previous high-grade intercepts were reported. Drilling south of the previous drilling has intersected significant veining, quartz breccia, and visible gold in areas with no previous drilling.

In addition, drill testing will also be undertaken on other areas of the project that have the potential to host additional mineralization. The 2020-2021 drilling results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2022.

During 2021, over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 36 holes and will be reported over the coming weeks.

Drill Plan & Cross Section

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_cross_section_479300E_nr_03212022.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_drill_plan_map_nr_03212022.pdf

Drill cores are logged, photographed, and cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analyses by ALS Global Ltd and Bureau Veritas, with sample preparation carried out in Fairbanks with subsequent studies performed primarily using their Vancouver , Reno and Hermosillo, Mexico facilities. Freegold will continue to report assays as they are finalized.  A sample quality control/quality assurance program is in place.

Freegold will continue to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Golden Summit hosts a large-scale intrusive-related gold system with mineralization in three primary forms, a) intrusive hosted quartz-sulfide stockwork veinlets (such as the Dolphin), b) auriferous quartz-sulfide veins (historic underground mines), and c) shear-hosted gold-bearing veinlets, all primarily driven by the 90 million year old multi-phase Dolphin intrusive.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, PGeo –Vice President Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood, where a ~3,400-meter program was completed in 2021. Assays are pending.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule,e and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources, and as such, no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction, and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

For further information:

Kristina Walcott
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.662.7307
jkw@freegoldventures.com

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c3319.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DRILLING TO RECOMMENCE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

DRILLING TO RECOMMENCE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce mobilization for the 2022 drill program. Crews are presently arriving on-site, and drilling is expected to commence within the next week. The initial 2022 program will be a continuation of the 2021 program looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization, with an initial 20,000 metres planned. Results from the 2020-2021 program are demonstrating the potential for more extensive and higher-grade gold mineralization on the project intersecting numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au, more than any previous program.

Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS), the identification of which has significant implications for both the grade and tonnage potential of the project. Numerous high-grade intercepts have been reported within the broad zones of mineralization and although the complex nature of the mineralization at Golden Summit makes it challenging to connect individual high-grade intersections into cohesive units. These broader zones are expected to substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above the historic 0.69 gpt resource grade average as well as contribute to an overall increased resource.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Announces $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Announces $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $6,000,000. Pursuant to the offering, the Company will issue common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.65 per Share, flow-through common shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.73 per FT Share, and charitable flow-through common shares (each a "Charitable FT Share") at a price of $0.91 per Charitable FT Share, in any combination, to raise up to $6,000,000 in gross proceeds (together, the "Private Placement").

The Charitable FT Shares qualify as "flow through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) to be sold on a charitable flow-through basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company will issue common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services (the "Services") provided by Kati in Northern Finland

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement will issue 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Latamark Resources Corp.

Falcon Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Latamark Resources Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to spin-out (the "Spin-Out Transaction") its rights, title and interest in and to the option agreement dated January 5, 2021 between Falcon Gold, Esperanza Resources S.A. and Mr. Ivo Rojnica regarding certain mineral claims in Argentina (the "Esperanza Project") into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold, Latamark Resources Corp. ("Latamark

It is anticipated that the Spin-Out Transaction will be completed pursuant to a plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") and will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange, regulatory and court approval, as well as shareholder approval by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of Falcon Gold shareholders expected to be held in July 2022. Full details of the Spin-Out Transaction will be included in the management information circular to be sent to Falcon Gold shareholders in connection with the Meeting. It is anticipated that Falcon Gold shareholders will be entitled to receive one common share of Latamark for every 3.5 common shares of Falcon Gold held as of the effective date of the Arrangement. No Falcon Gold options or warrants will entitle the holders to receive any shares or other convertible securities of Latamark, except to the extent such holders exercise such options or warrants, as the case may be, to acquire common shares of Falcon Gold prior to the effective date of the Arrangement. There will be no change in shareholders' holdings in Falcon Gold as a result of the Arrangement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for May

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for May

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update for May 2022.

May gold production showed a continued ramp up from April with another two gold pours in May for a total of approximately 3,800 oz Au (March 2022, 1,532 oz; April 2022, 3,370 oz).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: CANEX Closes C$2.5 Million Equity Financing and Welcomes Strategic Investor Michael Gentile, CFA

CORRECTION: CANEX Closes C$2.5 Million Equity Financing and Welcomes Strategic Investor Michael Gentile, CFA

The press release issued on May 27th, 2022 by Canex Metals Inc., contained an error in the background of Mr. Blair Schultz. The completed and corrected release follows:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Units of Canex Metals Inc.

Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Units of Canex Metals Inc.

Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 6,905,369 units (the "Units") in the capital of Canex Metals Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile did not beneficially own or control any of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares"). Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 6,905,369 Common Shares and 3,452,684 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 7.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and approximately 10.72% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×