WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022, damaging investors.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AUPH). Investors who purchased Aurinia securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comauph

The investigation concerns whether Aurinia and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study Met the Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival in Late-Line HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Study Will Continue to Follow Patients for Overall Survival, a Key Secondary Endpoint –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy. The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus physician's choice of chemotherapy. The trial targeted a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. The primary endpoint results were consistent with those observed in the Phase 1/2 IMMU-132-01 study in a subset of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients. 1 The first interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the TROPiCS-02 study demonstrated a trend in improvement for overall survival. Patients will be followed for a subsequent overall survival analysis. The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, and no new safety concerns emerged in this patient population.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® with Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Certain Adult Patients with Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Approval marks the first-and-only immunotherapy-based treatment for use before surgery for non-small cell lung cancer 1

In the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial, Opdivo plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved event-free survival and pathologic complete response compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy alone 1

Potent Ventures Announces First Closing of Private Placement

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Company accepted subscriptions for 13,000,000 units at a price of CDN $0.025 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of CDN$325,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for CDN$0.05 for a period of 2 years from the issue date. All of the securities issuable in connection with the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

Insiders participation in the offering was for an aggregate amount of CDN $35,000 comprising 1,400,000 Units representing 11% of the offering. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that members of the executive management team will give corporate presentations at two upcoming investor conferences including:

  • Cowen 42 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. ET. Link here
  • Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wed, March 16, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Link here

To participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com .

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. - AUPH

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc . ("Aurinia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

