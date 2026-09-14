Entrée Resources Announces Sudden Passing of Former CEO

With profound sadness, Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG,OTC:ERLFF; OTCQB:ERLFF the "Company" or "Entrée") announces the sudden passing of Stephen Scott on September 8, 2026. Mr. Scott served as President, CEO, and a director of the Company for over a decade until his retirement in July 2026.
Mr. Scott worked in the mining industry for more than 30 years, completing his education in Perth, Australia before joining Rio Tinto Exploration (RTX) Australasia. He worked for Rio Tinto for much of his career, including as President Director of Rio Tinto Indonesia, General Manager Commercial for Rio Tinto Canada, and Senior VP Corporate Development and Strategy for Turquoise Hill Resources. In 2014, having firmly established himself in Vancouver, British Columbia, Mr. Scott started a capital markets and management advisory consultancy. He joined Entrée in 2015 and successfully led the Company through restructuring and progressive steps to derisk the Company's principal mining interest in Mongolia.
Alan Edwards, Entrée's Non-Executive Chair of the Board commented, "I had the fortunate privilege of working alongside Steve over the past ten years. He always approached the challenges of leadership with integrity and grace, while maintaining a wry Australian sense of humor. Steve was a wonderful colleague and an even better friend, and he will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Board and management at Entrée, we offer our sincere condolences to Steve's family and many friends who cared so deeply about him."
ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royal Gold (through its wholly owned subsidiary International Royalty Corporation) and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.
FURTHER INFORMATION
David Jan
Investor Relations
Entrée Resources Ltd.
Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330
E-mail: djan@EntreeResourcesLtd.com
This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.
In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budgeted", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". While the Company has based this forward-looking information on its expectations about future events as at the date that such information was prepared, the information is not a guarantee of Entrée's future performance and is based on certain assumptions.
Risks, uncertainties, and factors which could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information are discussed in the Company's most recently filed MD&A and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 5, 2026 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required under applicable securities laws.