Adrian Montgomery Chief Executive Officer, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX) and their team joined Dani Lipkin Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022



9:00am - 9:30am



120 Adelaide St W.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GAMERGAINS ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER CRYPTO PLAY AND EARN PLATFORM FOR PC AND CONSOLE GAMERS WITH BACKING FROM MAJOR INVESTORS

Cadenza Ventures leads group of premier VCs in $5.8 million seed round, including Tiger Global, FTX, Winklevoss Capital, Alumni Ventures, CMS Holdings, Third Prime, Electric Feel and BlockFi to enable traditional gamers to seamlessly wager and earn crypto rewards.

GamerGains Lab, Inc. (GamerGains) announced the close of its $5.8 million seed round, supporting the development of the first-ever cryptocurrency-based play and earn platform serving hundreds of millions of traditional gamers around the world, across both PCs and consoles. Built by gamers for gamers, GamerGains will enable a players' typical gameplay to become an opportunity to earn crypto rewards, without a digital wallet or previous crypto experience, creating an accessible on-ramp for traditional gamers to enjoy the benefits of Web3.

Unleashed Brands Acquires Youth Esports Franchise XP League

Platform Company of Youth Enrichment Franchise Brands Adds First-to-Market Leader in Growing Category that Bridges Conventional Youth Athletics with Competitive Esports

Unleashed Brands the fast-growing parent company of franchised brands focused on helping kids learn, play and grow, today announced the acquisition of the first-to-market youth esports franchise XP League. The brand joins others in the Unleashed portfolio, including Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology The Little Gym Premier Martial Arts and Class 101 . This is the fifth acquisition for Unleashed Brands in the past nine months. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Game events await players.

- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is launched today (26), developed by USERJOY Technology from Taiwan . The piece is based on the animation Seven Mortal Sins in 2012 by Hobby Japan and the characters are designed by a famous Japanese artist Niθ^.

  • Login rewards

As the players participated in the pre-register event enthusiastically, Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY has reached the ultimate goal of 300,000 pre-registers on April 17 , so all the pre-register rewards will be in users' hand when they sign in, including Coin*100,000, Level 2 Trainer*50, Level 4 Awaker Drusilla, Poster*20, Evolution Gem*100, Summon Scroll*10 and Level 5 Awaker Anastasia.

And if players pre-ordered through the App Store or Google Play, they can receive exclusive rewards additionally: Summon Scroll*10, Level 3 Trainer*50, Coin*50,000.

  • In-game campaigns

Through the number of pre-register, players' passion for this game can be felt , and Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY decided not to treat players thin. As, the in-game campaign will be available when the game is launched, just don't miss it .

Login Bonus

There is an OB-14 day and a 28-day login bonus campaign, players can get great rewards by just login every day.

100 Free Summon

Utmost 100 summon scrolls can be got by clearing the main stories.

* 5 characters to players

* 5 Sin - Belphergor, * 5 Awaker - Punica, * 5 Awaker - Shalimar will be in the hand by login and finishing the corresponding missions.

Thanks for supporting Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY by pre-registering and participating in the social media events, hope all players can enjoy the game and stay tuned to the latest information.

  • Game info

Name: Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY
Enabled device: Android/iOS
Genre: Demon Worship Project RPG
Operate: USERJOY Technology
Develop: USERJOY Technology
Charges: Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Reddit

https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy

Instagram

https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy

※Please put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

MetaTag launches NFT usernames for gamers

- MetaTag, the NFT registration platform, today announces that it is to give gamers worldwide full control of their digital identity across all aspects of the Metaverse, NFT games, online gaming platforms and exchanges. Players will be able to register a username or gamertag of their choice on the blockchain to use in game, creating a fully owned digital alias for the first time ever.

Built by gamers for gamers with a world class team from the likes of Goldman Sachs, Riot and Kraken, MetaTag's platform enables users to verify who they say they are and consolidate all their disparate personas into one cohesive identity through their gamertag /username in the form of a NFT on the blockchain.

This verified identity is then transferable across gaming platforms and the Metaverse. It enables users to build a gaming profile that is 100% owned by them, which no one can copy or counterfeit, eliminating the risk of gaming identity theft. It essentially gives users one identity across the Metaverse.

Collaborating with some of the world's leading gaming companies, such as Atari Token, MetaTag will be fully integrated into a range of future product releases, enabling players to not only secure their lifelong identity but also gain access to unique in-game features. These include discounts and pre-sale offers on a range of NFT P2E games, savings on purchasing land in different metaverses, and special characters/powers when you hold a verified MetaTag.

Tied to each user's MetaTag is their in-game-stats and achievements, so gamers can see how they rank against the competition in certain fields. Users will also be able to link external data here, such as their Twitch streams and social handles - essentially creating the first dedicated linktree for gamers.

Additionally, when it comes to payments on exchanges and DEXs, verification of a user's identity is especially important. By having a registered username or gaming tag, a user's legitimacy to make or receive payments will be immediately verified. Payment will also be simplified – rather than copy and pasting long hexadecimal addresses, MetaTags can also be used as a payment address and users will simply be able to send funds to a user's registered Gaming tag/username.

Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari Token says, " Atari Chain is excited to be integrating with MetaTag for the release of our upcoming Metaverse and P2E game. We believe identity is going to play an extremely important role in the space and our integration with MetaTag will ensure gamers and users can carry their brand and identity with them in the digital world."

Saad Naja, Co Founder and CEO of MetaTag, said: "For any pro or up-and-coming gamer your username/gamertag is your brand. With 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, we realize how important and personal their username or gamertag is, in showcasing their online persona and creativity."

About Meta Tag :

MetaTag is the future for web3 gaming identity. Built by blockchain experts with a passionate interest in gaming, MetaTag will be your digital username/gamertag on the blockchain. Founded by Saad Naja who is a veteran in the cryptocurrency space and has worked for the likes Goldman Sachs and Kraken, MetaTag will give gamers control of their identity and brand in the digital world.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Grig Richters from Films United on +49 (0)1732631512 or grig@filmsunited.co .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804040/MetaTag_Logo.jpg

New Twitter Spaces, Metanomics, from nameless Launches Sweeps Week with Daily Episodes on Gaming

nameless Twitter Spaces "Metanomics" and "The Name Drop" Feature the Most Innovative Minds in Web3, Metaverse and NFTs

THE METAVERSE, nameless announces Metanomics sweeps week launching May 2 . The week will feature daily Metanomics shows focused on different gaming themes including play-to-earn, Blockchain Gaming, and gaming NFTs.

Gaming companies prepare to disrupt the industry and drive value as first-movers in the metaverse

  • 97% of executive respondents say the gaming industry is central to the development of the metaverse
  • Mitigating cyber risks will be a key challenge for 58% of gaming executives
  • 48% believe the metaverse will change gaming company business models and drive revenue
  • Customized, safe and secure user experiences will prevail in the metaverse

A newly released study from Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), " What's Possible for the Gaming Industry in the Next Dimension ," finds that a significant majority (97%) of the gaming industry's executive respondents agree that gaming companies are at the center of the metaverse. As early adopters, gaming companies today are considering how to best meet this major transformational shift as the metaverse drives new ways of gaming and interacting. Nearly 50% of gaming executives believe that the metaverse will change their business models and drive new revenue streams while also allowing brands new opportunities to build relationships with their customers. Notably, 95% of executive respondents believe that non-gaming companies will benefit by following how gaming companies are engaging with the metaverse and applying that to their own industries.

To succeed, gaming companies will need to rethink their product and people investments. According to the EY US report, in contrast to recent spikes in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the technology sector, only 15% of executives agree that M&A will best position them for growth in the next three years, with half (50%) instead pointing to increased funding for research and development (R&D) and 44% to investment in new technologies, with a focus on organic growth and innovation.

"Gaming companies are already several steps ahead of many industry groups in the metaverse, but they are still determining how best to position themselves for sustainable success," said Scott Porter , EY Americas West Region Media & Entertainment Consulting Services Leader. "Gaming executives hoping to best capitalize on the metaverse will need to develop a vision for their companies, attract talent that has the skill set to usher in innovation and address the growing cybersecurity risks. They'll need to do this while simultaneously building platforms and capabilities that deliver a high-caliber, user-centric experience to an audience that has an insatiable appetite for the next big thing."

Safe, personalized, immersive experiences and data security will be vital

As gamers input more and more personal information into the metaverse to best personalize their unique experiences, gaming companies will be responsible for protecting this user data from cyber criminals. According to the EY report, gamers who want to visit exciting locations in the metaverse will not stay long if they feel their personal data or their safety is at risk. In contrast, gamers will frequent, spend more time with, and return to platforms and products offered by companies they feel are transparent, safe and trustworthy, suggesting that cybersecurity is essential to a customized gamer experience and brand loyalty.

Indeed, 47% of executives have already or are planning to hire employees with advanced cybersecurity skills, while 39% have or are planning to partner with third-party cybersecurity firms. By implementing effective measures around both personal safety and cybersecurity now, gaming companies will be in a better position to help shape the industry dialogue around these issues today and in the future.

Players value NFTs; gaming execs are skeptical

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which in gaming can include digital assets that players own in their virtual universes, have the potential to be a building block of the metaverse economy. According to the EY US report, gaming executives believe that NFTs increase customer satisfaction, grow margins and improve the visibility of products and services.

Despite these benefits, 90% of executives say their companies currently do not have a viable business model to capture value from NFTs. To bridge this gap, successful gaming companies will focus on not only developing NFT technology that supports what gamers want but also on doing it in a way that is mutually beneficial to players and companies.

Competition for talent will intensify

As gaming companies ramp up efforts to identify metaverse opportunities, human capital – in the form of developers, designers and other technologists – will be essential to gaining an advantage in this competitive market. The EY report finds that nearly half (45%) of executives cite a need to think differently about hiring because of the new skill sets they are seeking, while 40% say improving their current employees' technology capabilities is a priority. Notably, the face of this skilled workforce is Gen Z (those born between the years 1997 and 2012), which is already heavily engaged in the gaming economy and primed to take on these emerging roles. Employers hoping to attract a Gen Z workforce should consider that this generation is a proponent of shifting norms around activism, wellness and success, according to an EY Gen Z study .

What's Possible for the Gaming Industry in the Next Dimension is available at: www.ey.com/en_us/tmt/what-s-possible-for-the-gaming-industry-in-the-next-dimension

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy.

EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics teamed with EY to conduct this research. Oxford Economics is a key adviser to corporate, financial and government decision-makers and thought leaders. Their best-in-class global economic and industry models and analytical tools give them an unparalleled ability to forecast external market trends and assess their economic, social and business impact.

Survey methodology: 200 of the gaming industry's leading participants in North America , Asia and Europe were surveyed in late 2021. The companies represented have annual revenues ranging from $20 million into the billions of dollars and represent the entire gaming value chain.

Linda Whalen
EY US Media Relations
+1 213 977 3919
linda.whalen@ey.com

