Energy Fuels reported 2022-1Q results generally in line with expectations and gave an update on operations. Production and sales remain small (modest Vanadium sales) making bottom line results largely a function of operating costs. A slight increase in operating losses ($10.2m versus $8.8m) and net losses ($14.7m versus $10.9m) reflect additional ramp up costs for UUUU's rare earth element (REE) development and were expected. Development discussions were largely a repeat of the April update. But wait! A uranium supply contract?!?! Management plans to separate REE elements, efforts to access new REE supplies (Monzanite), and its medical isotope recovery partnership. This is all old news. However, management also announced on a call with investors (not in the press release) that it had just signed a uranium supply contract. This is the first contract in several years and a clear sign that the uranium market has improved to a point where UUUU may ramp up production, "perhaps as early as this summer." Read More >>
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.
Highlights:
- At March 31, 2022 , the Company had a robust balance sheet with $136.6 million of working capital, including $105.8 million of cash and marketable securities, $29.7 million of inventory, and no short term (or long term) debt. At current commodity prices, the Company's product inventory has a value of $50.3 million .
- The Company produced approximately 60 metric tonnes of mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" RE Carbonate "), containing 30 metric tonnes of total rare earth oxides (" TREO ") during Q1-2022. Energy Fuels' RE Carbonate, which is roughly 32% - 34% NdPr, is the most advanced REE material being produced in the U.S. today.
- The Company is currently in active discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands around the world to significantly increase the supply of feed for its growing REE initiative.
- During Q1-2022, the Company began partial commercial separation of Lanthanum (La) on a small scale from its RE Carbonate, using an existing solvent extraction circuit at its White Mesa Mill (the " Mill "). This represents the first commercial level REE separation to occur in the U.S. in many years.
- The Company is planning to install a full separation circuit at the Mill to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester SAS (" Carester "), a global leader in producing separated REE oxides, to support these REE separation initiatives.
- Through May 31, 2022 , the Company has sold approximately 150,000 pounds of FeV (roughly 230,000 pounds of V 2 O 5 ) from its existing V 2 O 5 inventory at a gross weighted average price of about $20.65 per pound of V contained in FeV (roughly $11.00 per pound V 2 O 5 ), capitalizing on recent market strength. The Company expects to continue to sell vanadium with increasing prices and is evaluating the potential to resume vanadium recovery at the Mill, where its tailings pond solutions contain an additional 1.0 to 3.0 million recoverable pounds of V 2 O 5 .
Mark S. Chalmers , Energy Fuels' President and CEO, stated:
"Energy Fuels continues to benefit from increases in the prices for all of the critical elements and materials we produce. Though volatile, uranium prices have continued to exhibit strength and resilience, which we expect to continue as Russia's invasion in Ukraine continues. As a result of Russia's aggression, we believe domestic and global nuclear utilities are reducing ties with the Russian state-owned nuclear company. We also believe U.S. uranium and nuclear fuel suppliers may be seeing increased interest from U.S. utilities as a result of the $6 billion civil nuclear credit program, which prioritizes reactors that purchase nuclear fuel and uranium from U.S. suppliers, which would include Energy Fuels.
"We have also been selling some of our vanadium inventory over the past few months, as prices rose during the quarter. Similar to uranium, we believe Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a reason we are seeing strength in the vanadium market. Russia is a significant global supplier of vanadium, and we believe buyers see risk in obtaining vanadium supply from Russia . This quarter we have sold 150,000 pounds of vanadium as FeV at an average price of $20.65 per pound of V, which equates to about $11.00 per pound V 2 O 5 . Our vanadium inventory was carried on our balance sheet at a little under $5.40 per pound V 2 O 5 , so we have been able to capture some gross margin on these sales.
"Energy Fuels' rare earth production continues to proceed extremely well. Through our actions and accomplishments in this difficult industry, we believe we are making more progress, faster, than any other U.S. company. In March, we began the partial separation of lanthanum from our rare earth carbonate, using existing solvent extraction equipment at our White Mesa Mill. This is the first commercial-scale rare earth separation to occur in the U.S. in many years. As a result, we are producing a very high-purity rare earth carbonate, with most of the lanthanum removed, that contains about 32% - 34% NdPr. We are also continuing pilot-scale rare earth separation in the Mill's laboratory, where we are producing about two kilograms of high-purity NdPr oxide per day. It is early days, but with the outstanding achievements of our internal staff, complemented by our relationships with Neo Performance Materials (" Neo ") and Carester, we are confident that we will restore U.S. rare earth separation capabilities in the coming years.
"I was particularly excited to announce that the Company hit a critical mineral 'trifecta' a few weeks ago, when we shipped three different containers of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth materials from the White Mesa Mill to customers or conversion facilities. To my knowledge, this is the first time in American history a company has achieved this feat. Energy Fuels is proud to have become one of the most important producers of critical materials in the U.S., which is particularly important in today's uncertain geopolitical environment. I look forward to providing updates on all fronts in the coming weeks and months."
Selected Summary Financial Information:
$000's, except per share data
Three months ended
Three months ended
Total revenues
$ 2,937
$ 353
Gross profit
45
353
Operating loss
(10,213)
(8,847)
Net loss attributable to the company
(14,729)
(10,908)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
(0.09)
(0.08)
$000's
As at March 31, 2022
As at December 31,
Financial Position:
Working capital
$ 136,611
$ 143,190
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,385
21,983
Mineral properties, net
83,539
83,539
Total assets
306,103
315,446
Total long-term liabilities
14,016
13,805
Operations Update and Outlook for 2022:
Overview
The Company continues to believe that uranium supply and demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future. In addition, Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and the recent entry into the uranium market by financial entities purchasing uranium on the spot market to hold for the long-term has the potential to result in higher sustained spot and term prices and, perhaps, induce utilities to enter into more long-term contracts with non-Russian producers like Energy Fuels to ensure security of supply and more certain pricing. However, the Company has not yet entered into sufficient long-term supply agreements to justify commencing uranium production at the Company's mines and in-situ recovery (" ISR ") facilities. As a result, the Company expects to maintain uranium recovery at reduced levels until such time when sustained increased market strength is observed, additional suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the U.S. government buys uranium from the Company following the establishment of the proposed U.S. uranium reserve (the " U.S. Uranium Reserve "). The Company also holds significant uranium inventories and is evaluating selling all or a portion of these inventories on the spot market in response to future upside price volatility or for delivery into long-term supply contracts, if procured. The Company has also begun selling a portion of its vanadium inventory into strengthening markets.
The Company will also continue to seek new sources of revenue, including through its emerging REE business, as well as new sources of Alternate Feed Materials and new fee processing opportunities at the Mill that can be processed under existing market conditions (i.e., without reliance on current uranium sales prices). The Company is also seeking new sources of natural monazite sands for its emerging REE business, is evaluating the potential to recover radioisotopes for use in the development of targeted alpha therapy (" TAT ") medical isotopes for the treatment of cancer, and continues its support of U.S. governmental activities to assist the U.S. uranium mining industry, including the proposed establishment of the U.S. Uranium Reserve.
Extraction and Recovery Activities Overview
During 2022, the Company plans to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium and approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO.
No vanadium production is currently planned during 2022, though the Company is currently selling some of its vanadium inventory into improved markets and evaluating potential vanadium production in 2022 or 2023 in light of recent market improvements in vanadium pricing.
The Company has strategically begun to pursue uranium sales commitments, with pricing expected to have both fixed and market-related components. The Company believes that recent price increases, volatility, and focus on security of supply in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have increased the potential for the Company to make spot sales, and the Company is actively seeking term sales contracts with utilities at pricing that sustains production and covers corporate overhead. Therefore, existing inventories may increase from 692,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 to 792,000 to 812,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at year-end 2022 or may increase to a lesser extent, or be reduced, in the event the Company sells some inventory on the spot market or pursuant to term contracts, if procured, in 2022.
ISR Activities
The Company expects to produce insignificant quantities of U 3 O 8 in the year ending December 31, 2022 from Nichols Ranch. Until such time when market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established, the Company expects to maintain the Nichols Ranch Project on standby and defer development of further wellfields and header houses. The Company currently holds 34 fully permitted, undeveloped wellfields at Nichols Ranch, including four additional wellfields at the Nichols Ranch wellfields, 22 wellfields at the adjacent Jane Dough wellfields, and eight wellfields at the Hank Project which is fully permitted to be constructed as a satellite facility to the Nichols Ranch Plant. The Company expects to continue to keep the Alta Mesa Project on standby until such time that market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established.
Conventional Activities
Conventional Extraction and Recovery Activities
During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Mill did not package any material quantities of U 3 O 8, focusing instead on developing its REE recovery business. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Mill produced approximately 60 metric tonnes of RE Carbonate, containing approximately 30 metric tonnes of TREO. The Mill recovered small quantities of uranium in 2021 and during the 1 st quarter of 2022, which were retained in circuit. During 2022, the Company expects to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill as finished product. The Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill. The Company expects to sell all or a portion of its mixed RE Carbonate to Neo or other global separation facilities and/or to stockpile it for future production of separated REE oxides at the Mill or elsewhere. The Company is in advanced discussions with several sources of monazite sands, including the Company's existing supplier, to secure additional supplies of monazite sands, which if successful, would be expected to allow the Company to increase RE Carbonate production.
In addition to its 692,000 pounds of finished uranium inventories currently located at a North American conversion facility and at the Mill, the Company has approximately 389,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 contained in stockpiled Alternate Feed Materials and ore inventory at the Mill that can be recovered relatively quickly in the future, as general market conditions may warrant (totaling about 1,081,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 of total uranium inventory). The Company is also seeking to acquire additional ore inventory from 3 rd party mine cleanup activities than can be recovered relatively quickly in the future. In addition, there remains approximately 1,397,000 pounds of V 2 O 5 inventory in the form of immediately marketable product, and an estimated 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of solubilized recoverable V 2 O 5 inventory remaining in tailings solutions awaiting future recovery, as market conditions may warrant.
Conventional Standby, Permitting and Evaluation Activities
During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , standby and environmental compliance activities continued at our fully permitted and substantially developed Pinyon Plain Project (uranium) and fully permitted and developed La Sal Complex (uranium and vanadium). The Company plans to continue carrying out engineering, metallurgical testing, procurement and construction management activities at its Pinyon Plain Project. The timing of the Company's plans to extract and process mineralized materials from these projects will be based on sustained improvements in general market conditions, procurement of suitable sales contracts and/or the establishment of the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve.
The Company is selectively advancing certain permits at its other major conventional uranium projects, such as the Roca Honda Project, which is a large, high-grade conventional project in New Mexico . The Company is also continuing to maintain required permits at its conventional projects, including the Sheep Mountain Project and Whirlwind Project. In addition, the Company will continue to evaluate the Bullfrog Project. Expenditures for certain of these projects have been adjusted to coincide with expected dates of price recoveries based on the Company's forecasts. All of these projects serve as important pipeline assets for the Company's future conventional production capabilities, as market conditions may warrant.
Uranium Sales
During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company completed no sales of uranium, at its election, but is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts.
Vanadium Sales
As a result of strengthening vanadium markets, during the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company sold 150,000 pounds of FeV (converted from the Company's existing inventory of V 2 O 5 ) at a gross weighted average price of $20.65 per pound V contained in FeV. The Company expects to sell its remaining finished vanadium product when justified into the metallurgical industry, as well as other markets that demand a higher purity product, including the aerospace, chemical, and potentially the vanadium battery industries. The Company may also retain vanadium product in inventory for future sale, depending on vanadium spot prices and general market conditions.
Rare Earth Sales
The Company commenced its ramp-up to commercial production of a mixed RE Carbonate in March 2021 and has shipped all of its RE Carbonate produced to-date to Neo's Silmet facility in Estonia (" Silmet "), where it is currently being fed into their separation process. All RE Carbonate produced at the Mill in 2022 is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet. Until such time as the Company expects to permit and construct its own separation circuits at the Mill, production in future years is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet and, potentially, to other REE separation facilities outside of the U.S. To the extent not sold, the Company expects to stockpile mixed RE Carbonate at the Mill for future separation and other downstream REE processing at the Mill or elsewhere.
As the Company continues to ramp up its mixed RE Carbonate production and additional funds are spent on process enhancements, improving recoveries, product quality and other optimization, profits from this initiative are expected to be minimal until such time when monazite throughput rates are increased and optimized. However, even at the current throughput rates, the Company is recovering most of its direct costs of this growing initiative, with the other costs associated with ramping up production, process enhancements and evaluating future separation capabilities at the Mill being expensed as development expenditures. Throughout this process, the Company is gaining important knowledge, experience and technical information, all of which will be valuable for current and future mixed RE Carbonate production and expected future production of separated REE oxides and other advanced REE materials at the Mill. As discussed above, the Company is evaluating installing a full separation circuit at the Mill to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning and continued strong market conditions, and has hired Carester to support these REE separation initiatives.
The Company also continues to pursue new sources of revenue, including additional Alternate Feed Materials and other sources of feed for the Mill.
Continued Efforts to Minimize Costs
Although the Company is pursuing two exciting new initiatives — its REE and TAT radioisotope initiatives — in addition to its existing uranium and vanadium lines of business, which will likely require the Company to grow certain of its operations, the Company will continue to seek ways to minimize the costs of all its operations where feasible, while maintaining its critical capabilities, manpower and properties.
About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to full commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver , and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah , the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming , and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as RE Carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year . In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
Energy Fuels - Production Timeline May Be Moving Up. Price Target Raised
Energy Fuels ships Uranium, Vanadium and Rare Earth Element (REE) Carbonate in the same week. The shipment of Vanadium is not unusual nor is the shipment of REE Concentrate although it is worth noting that shipments of both elements can be erratic. The shipment of Uranium to an enrichment center in Illinois does not represent sales, per se, but can be viewed as a sign that the company is getting closer to sales. While not significant by itself, the shipment all three elements in the same week represents a milestone for the company. Energy Fuels REE production is advancing. The company has begun producing a "more advanced" form of REE Carbonate. Importantly, it was achieved with existing operations and will set the stage for the company as it takes the next step of considering complete separation of Rare Earth Elements. Energy Fuels has already begun a pilot to evaluate the separation of heavy elements and has engaged a firm to explore the separation of light elements. At this point, we do not include the separation of elements in our models. However, we do assume a growing level of REE Carbonate production. Uranium prices are soaring. Spot uranium prices have risen to $63 per pound. When we began covering Energy Fuels and the uranium industry a few years ago, prices were near $30, a price too low to justify production. We believe Energy Fuels is able to produce Uranium at a cost near $40/lb. at its White Mesa plant. A key test for Energy Fuel and other uranium companies will be whether or not consumers (electric utilities) will begin to sign long-term contracts. Production is moving forward. We are raising our price target. Rising uranium prices lead to to believe that the company is close to signing a contract and restarting uranium sales. In addition to raising our uranium price forecast to $60/lb. in 2022 and rising $5/lb. annually until hitting $80/lb., we now expect the company to begin selling uranium in 2023 instead of 2024. We have also accelerated our expectations regarding REE Carbonate sales to levels in line with management projections given recent developments. The combined impact of the aforementioned adjustments increased our estimated fair value for the stock to $13 per share from $9 per share and our price target accordingly. Read More >>
Energy Fuels Hits Critical Mineral 'Trifecta' in Rare Earths, Uranium & Vanadium; Now Performing Commercial-Scale Partial Rare Earth Separation
Energy Fuels recently made commercial shipments of uranium, vanadium & advanced rare earth materials all in a single week
LAKEWOOD, Colo. , April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that during the week of April 4 , the Company's White Mesa Mill located near Blanding, Utah (the " Mill ") made three (3) commercial shipments of three (3) critical mineral products. During that week, Energy Fuels shipped:
- Natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ") to the Metropolis Works uranium conversion facility in Metropolis, Illinois for conversion into uranium hexafluoride which will be enriched and used as fuel for the production of clean, carbon-free nuclear energy;
- Vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") to the Bear Metallurgical Company in Butler, Pennsylvania for conversion to ferrovanadium (" FeV ") which will be sold into the steel and specialty alloys industries; and
- High-purity mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" REE Carbonate ") to Neo Performance Materials' (" Neo's ") Silmet facility in Estonia for separation into advanced REE products. The REE Carbonate had undergone partial separation at the Mill using existing Mill facilities prior to its delivery to Silmet, which is the first commercial-scale REE separation to occur in the U.S. since at least the early-2000's (to the Company's knowledge).
This is the first time Energy Fuels, the Mill – and perhaps any facility in history – has accomplished such a feat. The Company believes it is clearly establishing itself as a "Clean Energy and Critical Mineral Hub" for the United States .
The Company is pleased to announce that it has begun partial commercial-scale REE separations at its White Mesa Mill, located near Blanding, Utah (the " Mill ") utilizing existing Mill facilities. As a result, the Company is now producing a more advanced REE Carbonate than it did in 2021. The Company utilized an existing solvent extraction (" SX ") circuit at the Mill to remove most of the lanthanum (" La ") and produce an advanced cerium (" Ce ")-plus REE Carbonate. This product is roughly 32% - 34% neodymium-praseodymium (" NdPr ") and 1.8% terbium (" Tb ") and dysprosium (" Dy ") on a % TREO basis.
This is the first commercial-scale REE separation conducted by the Company, and to the Company's knowledge, the first to occur in the U.S. since at least the early-2000's. The successful integration of partial separations with existing Mill equipment and processes represents a significant advancement in Energy Fuels' long-term plans of becoming a vertically integrated producer of advanced REE products. These separation processes also allow the Company to refine operating costs and optimize metallurgical and engineering designs for installation of a more advanced SX separation circuit at the Mill in the future. This most recent production campaign also further validates Energy Fuels' monazite crack and leach process.
Energy Fuels continues to make rapid progress on restoring commercial REE capabilities to the United States . The Company is currently completing its latest campaign of REE Carbonate production (with partial La separation) from natural monazite sand concentrates. In July 2021 , Energy Fuels began successfully extracting REEs from natural monazite utilizing a crack and leach process. The REE Carbonate that the Company has produced since July 2021 meets Neo's commercial specifications, thereby allowing it to be fed directly into the separation process. Energy Fuels' REE Carbonate is the most advanced REE material being produced at commercial quantities in the U.S. today, as it has been chemically altered, impurities have been removed, and it is ready for REE separation without further processing. The Company's new REE Carbonate is even further advanced, as it has been partially separated. The Company is continuing to seek additional supplies of natural monazite sand to expand production.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it is making progress on its lab-scale REE separation pilot program. Lab-scale piloting began in 2021 and is ongoing. The Company has achieved production of a high-purity mixed NdPr oxide from its lab-scale pilot. A sample of NdPr oxide will be sent to Neo for further evaluation with the intent to sell this product as well as other separated oxides to Neo or others in the future. Through the operation of this pilot program, specific design criteria, as well as reagent costs, are being evaluated, which to date, are within initial expectations. REE separation piloting is expected to continue throughout the rest of 2022, which will also allow the Company to evaluate separation of the heavy REEs (samarium (" Sm ")-plus).
Energy Fuels has also formally engaged the French consulting firm, Carester SAS (" Carester "), to perform more detailed scoping, cost estimation, permitting support, technical support, and design for commercial "light" REE separation infrastructure at the Mill. The Company is currently preparing an application to the State of Utah , which it expects to submit in late 2022 or in early 2023. The Company plans to be in a position to initially produce up to 10,000 tonnes of total REE oxides (" TREO ") by 2025 or 2026. The preliminary, high-level scoping work Carester performed for Energy Fuels in 2021 estimated capital and operating costs to install and operate a "light" separation infrastructure at the Mill capable of producing 10,000 tonnes TREO per year, which are in line with the Company's initial expectations. The Company's expanded collaboration with Carester will include validation of these numbers. If confirmed, Energy Fuels expects to be among the lowest cost REE producers in the world, while also recovering uranium and possibly thorium. Energy Fuels is also evaluating the production of "heavy" REE oxides, including Dy and Tb, which could occur by 2027 or 2028.
The price of uranium has risen dramatically since Russia's invasion of Ukraine . The spot price of natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ") currently sits at $63.25 per pound, an increase of over 50% since December 31, 2021 . Energy Fuels has been the largest producer of uranium in the United States for the past several years and has over 11.5 million pounds of annual uranium production capacity, more than any other U.S. company. As of December 31, 2021 , the Company had roughly 700,000 pounds of U.S.-origin U 3 O 8 , produced by the Company in finished inventory and expects to produce an additional 100,000 to 120,000 pounds in 2022. All the Company's current finished U.S. produced uranium inventory is at the two North American uranium conversion facilities. The Company also has additional significant stockpiled mineralized material at the Mill that can be processed relatively quickly for uranium recovery as required.
The Company has also observed a marked uptick in interest from nuclear utilities seeking long-term uranium supply, and is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts.
Vanadium prices have also risen substantially this year. The mid-point spot price of vanadium oxide (" V 2 O 5 ") in Europe is currently $12.00 per pound, an increase of nearly 40% since the end of 2021. Energy Fuels has begun selectively selling some of its vanadium inventory in 2022 at increasing prices per pound of V 2 O 5 . The Company is continuing to ship V 2 O 5 to the Bear Metallurgical facility in Pennsylvania (" Bear Met ") for conversion to ferrovanadium (" FeV ") for sale into the steel and specialty alloy industries.
Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "I believe the week of April 4, 2022 will go down as one of the most important weeks in Company history. This week, our vision of Energy Fuels as 'America's Critical Mineral and Clean Energy Hub' tangibly advanced, as our White Mesa Mill in Utah sent three shipments of advanced materials containing a total of fifteen critical elements, including the rare earth elements cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, dysprosium, terbium, holmium, yttrium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium, along with uranium and vanadium, to downstream processing facilities. We sent a shipment of high-purity rare earth carbonate containing 32% - 34% NdPr to Silmet in Estonia , where it will be refined and processed into various advanced materials for use in permanent magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors and wind generation, batteries, electronics, defense applications, and other technologies. We sent a shipment of uranium concentrates to ConverDyn in Illinois for sale to U.S. nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy, and further adding to Energy Fuels' industry-leading finished U.S.-origin uranium inventory. And, we sent another truckload of vanadium to Bear Met in Pennsylvania for conversion into ferrovanadium for use in high-strength steel and other advanced and specialty alloys.
"I could not be more proud of what our team is doing at the White Mesa Mill on rare earths. It is hard to believe, but we are currently producing commercial-scale quantities of a rare earth material that is more advanced than any other company in the U.S. We even recently began commercial-scale rare earth separation in March using existing Mill facilities, the first time the United States has produced a separated rare earth product in a couple of decades. Keep in mind that we only announced our entry into the rare earth space in April 2020 . Yet barely two years later, Energy Fuels is producing commercial quantities of advanced rare earth materials. We have been able to move at 'lightning speed,' because we have existing licenses, expertise, and infrastructure, along with dedication and hard work. We believe we are moving faster than any other company in the U.S. on restoring low-cost, domestic critical material supply chains. At Energy Fuels, we don't just talk about restoring critical domestic supply chains. We innovate, invest, and work hard to actually do it, all to the highest environmental, human health, and human rights standards in the world."
Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver, and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.
Highlights:
- Energy Fuels reported a net income of $1.5 million for 2021.
- At December 31, 2021 , the Company had a robust balance sheet with $143.2 million of working capital, including $113.0 million of cash and marketable securities, $30.8 million of inventory, and no short term (or long term) debt. At current commodity prices, the Company's December 31, 2021 product inventory would have a value of approximately $60.6 million .
- During 2021, prices for all the commodities Energy Fuels produces, or has the ability to produce, rose significantly. Uranium oxide (" U 3 O 8 ") prices increased approximately 38%, neodymium-praseodymium oxide (" NdPr ") prices increased approximately 112%, and vanadium oxide (" V 2 O 5 ") prices increased approximately 62%. Prices for each of these commodities have continued to show significant strength to date in 2022. The Company continues to closely follow developments related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine , as Russia is a major supplier of uranium and nuclear fuel to U.S. and European customers. Prices of uranium have risen sharply in recent days.
- While the Company chose to not sell any uranium during 2021, it is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts.
- The Company produced approximately 270 metric tonnes of mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" RE Carbonate "), containing 120 metric tonnes of total rare earth oxides (" TREO ") during 2021, as it commenced ramping up its REE recovery infrastructure. Energy Fuels' RE Carbonate is the most advanced REE material being produced in the U.S. today.
- The Company is currently in active discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands around the world to significantly increase the supply of feed for its growing REE initiative.
- During Q1-2022, the Company began commercially separating Lanthanum (La) and Cerium (Ce) on a small scale from its RE Carbonate, using an existing solvent extraction circuit at the Mill. This represents the first commercial level REE separation to occur in the U.S. in many years.
- The Company is planning to install a full separation circuit at its White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester SAS (" Carester "), a global leader in producing separated REE oxides, to support these REE separation initiatives.
- On December 15, 2021 , the Company announced a strategic venture with Nanoscale Powders LLC (" NSP ") for the development of a novel technology that would potentially produce REE metals. The technology has the potential to reduce the costs of production, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions versus existing technologies.
- In 2021, the Company sold small quantities of its existing V 2 O 5 inventory to capitalize on recent market strength. The Company expects to continue to sell vanadium as prices increase and is evaluating the potential to resume vanadium recovery at the Mill, where its tailings pond solutions contain an estimated additional 1.0 to 3.0 million recoverable pounds of V 2 O 5 .
- In July 2021 , the Company announced the execution of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with RadTran, LLC to evaluate the potential recovery of thorium and radium from the Company's existing RE Carbonate and uranium process streams for use in the production of medical isotopes for emerging targeted alpha therapy (" TAT ") cancer therapeutics. This initiative complements the Company's existing uranium and RE Carbonate businesses, as it investigates the potential recovery of isotopes in existing process streams at the Mill for medical purposes.
- In September 2021 , the Company announced its establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation (the " Foundation "), a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding the Mill in southeastern Utah by providing funding to support local economic development and local priorities.
- In October 2021 , the Company completed the sale of certain, permitted non-core conventional uranium assets to Consolidated Uranium Inc. ( "CUR" ), including the Daneros mine, the Tony M mine, and the Rim mine. The Company reported a gain on the value of this transaction of $35.7 million , resulting in a significant improvement in the Company's results of operations and net income for 2021.
- On January 25, 2022 , the Board appointed Dr. Ivy Estabrooke as a Director of Energy Fuels, bringing to the Company experience in commercial-stage biotech, research and development program leadership, and technology solutions for national security and public health challenges.
Mark S. Chalmers , Energy Fuels' President and CEO, stated:
"In 2021, we believe Energy Fuels further strengthened its position as America's leading multi-commodity, critical mineral company, as we made excellent progress on our uranium, REEs, vanadium and medical isotope initiatives. We are deploying our 'one-of-a-kind' licenses, facilities, and expertise to responsibly recover the critical elements needed for carbon-free nuclear energy, electric vehicle powertrains, wind generation, advanced electronics, grid-scale batteries, other clean energy and advanced technologies, and potentially cancer therapeutics.
"We are particularly proud of our accomplishments in REEs. We announced our entry into the REE business less than two years ago, and today we are ramping up our production of commercial quantities of RE Carbonate, which is a more advanced REE material than any other U.S. company is producing, as we are chemically recovering the REEs in a high-purity material that is ready for REE separation. We are also moving toward licensing and installing the infrastructure needed to produce separated REE oxides on a full commercial scale in the coming years. The proven processing technology for producing separated REE oxides is solvent extraction, or 'SX,' and our White Mesa Mill has over 40 years of experience producing uranium and vanadium using SX. With the support of Carester, a leading global consultant in the production of separated REE products, we believe it is a logical 'next step' for Energy Fuels to produce separated REE oxides on a full commercial scale at the Mill. We have already successfully performed La, Ce, and NdPr separations at pilot scale in the Mill's lab over the past several months, and we recently began ramping up our commercial separation of La and Ce from our RE Carbonate on a small scale using an existing SX circuit at the Mill. Our primary REE focuses in 2022 will be building our supply of monazite ore, designing and licensing a new full commercial scale REE separation circuit at the Mill, and advancing our innovative REE metal initiative with NSP.
"With the recent events in Ukraine , security of supply in the U.S. for uranium is crucial. Energy Fuels continues to be the leading low-cost U.S. uranium producer with more production facilities and capacity than any other U.S. company, and we stand ready to be a reliable, large-scale supplier to U.S. nuclear utilities. We are seeing an increase in utility interest for long-term contracts. We are pursuing uranium sales contracts with pricing and terms that return acceptable project margins and maintain exposure to further uranium market upside.
"Vanadium prices are rising, as well. In 2019, we built a significant inventory of vanadium to sell into the abrupt upside price volatility that vanadium markets often experience, most recently in late 2018. The next upward cycle may have begun, as prices have risen sharply in the first months of 2022, and we are selling some of our inventory. As we sell, we will evaluate the potential to resume production from the Mill's pond solutions or our conventional deposits to replace our sold inventory. We estimate our pond solutions alone contain another 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of recoverable V 2 O 5 and would be first and lowest cost to market.
"A few words on our medical isotope initiative. This is another area where we are able to deploy our unique facilities, licenses, and expertise to potentially help create a domestic supply chain for emerging cancer therapies. Recovering radioisotopes for use in cancer treatments from our existing process streams, thereby recycling valuable material that would otherwise be lost to direct disposal, would, if successful, be a great way to maximally use all of our feeds. And we would be accomplishing this in a way that is environmentally beneficial and highly congruent with Energy Fuels' recycling and sustainability goals.
"We are also very pleased to announce that, on January 25, 2022 Dr. Ivy Estabrooke was appointed to the Board of Energy Fuels. Dr. Estabrooke brings to the Company an impressive background that is highly pertinent, not only to our new REE and TAT cancer therapeutics initiatives, but also to our core uranium business, which is of the utmost importance to national security at this time."
Selected Summary Financial Information:
$000's, except per share data
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Total revenues
$
3,184
$
1,658
$
5,865
Gross profit (loss)
1,370
14
(12,433)
Operating profit (loss)
(35,425)
(24,627)
(40,581)
Net income (loss) attributable to the company
1,541
(27,776)
(37,978)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
0.01
(0.23)
(0.40)
$000's
As at December 31,
As at December 31,
Financial Position:
Working capital
$
143,190
$
40,158
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,983
23,621
Mineral properties, net
83,539
83,539
Total assets
315,446
183,236
Total long-term liabilities
13,805
13,376
Financial Discussion:
At December 31, 2021, the Company had $143.2 million of working capital, including $113.0 million of cash and marketable securities and $30.8 million of inventory, including approximately 691,000 pounds of uranium and 1,650,000 pounds of vanadium, both in the form of immediately marketable product. The spot price of U 3 O 8 at March 11, 2022 was $58.50 per pound, according to TradeTech (up from $42.00 per pound at December 31, 2021 . The current mid-point spot price of V 2 O 5 at March 11, 2022 was $12.25 per pound after remaining relatively flat near the 2021 year-end, according to FastMarkets. Based on today's spot prices, the Company's December 31, 2021 uranium and vanadium inventories would have a current market value of $40.4 million and $20.2 million , respectively, totaling approximately $60.6 million . On October 27, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of certain non-core conventional assets to CUR. In addition to receiving $2 million cash at closing, the Company now holds 19.1% of the outstanding shares of CUR as of December 31, 2021 , for a total value to the Company of $32.2 million as at December 31, 2021 .
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company realized net income of $1.5 million , compared to a net loss of $27.9 for the year ended December 31, 2020 . The net income in 2021 was primarily due to the sale of non-core conventional uranium assets to CUR. The Company spent $10.75 million for development of the Company's properties, primarily due to the development and ramping up of the RE Carbonate production program at the Mill. The Company also incurred underutilized capacity production costs applicable to rare earth concentrates during the year of $0.53 million . The underutilized capacity production costs are due to low throughput rates as the Mill ramps-up to commercial-scale production at full capacity. To date, the Mill has focused on producing commercially salable RE Carbonate at low throughput rates and has been very pleased with the resulting product it is shipping for separation. The Mill expects to increase its throughput rates as its supplies of monazite sands increase. The Company is in advanced discussions with several additional sources of monazite sands that, if successfully secured, we expect to result in sufficient throughput to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis.
Rare Earth Achievements in 2021 and To Date in 2022:
On March 1, 2021 , the Company and Neo Performance Materials Limited (" Neo ") announced a new rare earth production initiative spanning European and North American critical material supply chains. Under an agreement in principle signed on March 1, 2021 and finalized into a definitive agreement in July 2022 , Energy Fuels will process natural monazite sands, currently being mined in the state of Georgia by The Chemours Company, into an RE Carbonate at the Mill and ship a portion of the produced RE Carbonate to Neo's rare earth separations facility in Sillamäe, Estonia (" Silmet "). Silmet will then process the RE Carbonate into separated rare earth materials for use in rare earth permanent magnets and other rare earth-based advanced materials.
On July 7, 2021 , the Company announced that the first container (approximately 20 tonnes of product) of an expected 15 containers of mixed RE Carbonate had been successfully produced by Energy Fuels at the Mill and was en route to Silmet. This commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate by Energy Fuels from a U.S. mined rare earth resource positions Energy Fuels as the only company in North America that currently produces a monazite-derived, enhanced rare earth material. The physical delivery of this product also represents the launch of a new, environmentally responsible rare earth supply chain that allows for source validation and tracking from mining through to final end-use applications for manufacturers in North America , Europe , Japan , and other nations.
The Company also announced on March 1, 2021 that, in addition to supplying RE Carbonate to Neo, Energy Fuels is evaluating the potential to develop U.S. separation capabilities at the Mill, or nearby, as it works to increase its monazite sand supplies, thereby fully integrating a U.S. rare earth supply chain in the coming years, in addition to supplying RE Carbonate to European markets. On April 27, 2021 , the Company announced it had engaged Carester to prepare a scoping study for the development of a solvent extraction REE separation circuit at the Mill utilizing the Mill's existing equipment and infrastructure to the extent applicable, to create a continuous, integrated and optimized rare earth production sequence. Based in Lyon, France , Carester is one of the world's leading global consultants on rare earth supply chains, with expertise in designing, constructing, operating and optimizing REE production facilities globally. Carester's scoping work included an evaluation of the Mill's current monazite leaching process, preparation of an REE separation flow sheet, capital and operating expense estimates, incorporation of new technologies where applicable, and recommendations on equipment vendors. The Company is planning to install a full separation circuit at its White Mesa Mill to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester to perform a second scoping study to support these REE separation initiatives.
During Q1-2022, the Company began commercially separating La and Ce from its RE Carbonate on a small scale using an existing solvent extraction circuit at the Mill. This represents the first commercial level REE separation to occur in the U.S. in many years. The Company has been performing laboratory-scale REE separations for the last several months on a 24/7 basis, successfully executing the La, Ce, and NdPr separations at high-purities and with excellent recoveries.
On December 15, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of an MOU with NSP for the development of a novel technology for the potential production of REE metals, subject to the finalization of definitive agreements. We believe this technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron (" NdFeB ") magnets used in electric vehicles, wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.
In addition, during 2022, the Company announced the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (" MOU ") for the supply of natural monazite sands from IperionX Limited's (" IperionX's ", formerly known as Hyperion Metals Limited) Titan Project in Tennessee , if and when the project is developed and mined. IperionX's Titan Project covers a large area of heavy mineral sands properties in Tennessee prospective for titanium, zircon, monazite and other valuable minerals such as high-grade silica sand and other refractory minerals.
In 2021, the Company also announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE ") Office of Fossil Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory had exercised its option to award Energy Fuels, working with a team from Penn State University , an additional $1.75 million to complete a feasibility study on the production of REE products from natural coal-based resources, as well as from other materials such as REE-containing ores like the natural monazite sands the Company is currently processing at the Mill. This award follows the DOE providing Energy Fuels a $150,000 contract in 2020 for the successful completion of a conceptual design for the same initiative, resulting in a total award to Energy Fuels of $1.9 million .
Update on Medical Isotope Initiative:
On July 28, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with RadTran, LLC, a technology development company focused on closing critical gaps in the procurement of medical isotopes for emerging TAT cancer therapeutics and other applications. Under this strategic alliance, the Company is evaluating the feasibility of recovering Th-232, and Ra-226 from its existing RE Carbonate and uranium process streams at the Mill and, together with RadTran, is evaluating the feasibility of recovering Ra-228 from the Th-232, Th-228 from the Ra-228 and concentrating Ra-226 at the Mill using RadTran technologies. Recovered Ra-228, Th-228 and Ra-226 would then be sold to pharmaceutical companies and others to produce Pb-212, Ac-225, Bi-213, Ra-224 and Ra-223, which are the leading medically attractive TAT isotopes for the treatment of cancer. Existing supplies of these isotopes for TAT applications are in short supply, and methods of production are costly and currently cannot be scaled to meet the demand created as new drugs are developed and approved. This is a major roadblock in the research and development of new TAT drugs as pharmaceutical companies wait for scalable and affordable production technologies to become available. Under this initiative, the Company has the potential to recover valuable isotopes from its existing process streams, therefore recycling back into the market material that would otherwise be lost to disposal for use in treating cancer.
Establishment of San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation:
On September 16, 2021 , the Company announced its establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding the Mill in Southeastern, Utah . The Company made an initial deposit of $1 million into the Foundation and anticipates providing ongoing annual funding equal to 1% of the Mill's future revenues, providing funding to support local economic development and local priorities. The Foundation will focus on supporting education, the environment, health/wellness, and local economic development in the City of Blanding , San Juan County , the White Mesa Ute Community, the Navajo Nation and other area communities.
Sale of Non-Core Assets to Consolidated Uranium Inc.:
On October 27, 2021 , CUR and the Company jointly announced the closing of a transaction whereby CUR acquired a portfolio of Energy Fuels' non-core conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado , including the Daneros mine, the Tony M mine (formerly a part of the Henry Mountains Project), the Rim mine, the Sage Plain project, and several DOE leases located in Colorado , in consideration for a 19.9% share ownership interest in CUR (as of the 2021 year-end, 19.1%) and other consideration. The Company reported a gain on the value of this transaction of $35 .7 million, resulting in a significant improvement in the Company's results of operations and net income for 2021.
Proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve:
On December 27, 2020 , Congress passed the COVID-Relief and Omnibus Spending Bill, which includes $75 million for the proposed establishment of a strategic U.S. Uranium Reserve (the " U.S. Uranium Reserve ") and was signed into law by the president then serving. This key funding opens the door for the U.S. government to purchase domestically produced uranium to guard against potential commercial and national security risks presented by the country's near-total reliance on foreign imports of uranium. Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about the United States' reliance on imports of Russian uranium and enrichment services, which could provide further impetus for the U.S. government to bring this program into effect.
The Company stands ready to benefit from this program through future production from its mines and facilities and potentially sales out of its existing uranium inventories. However, because the U.S. Uranium Reserve has yet to be established at this time, the details of implementation of activities pursuant to the new law have not yet been defined. As a result, there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the U.S. Uranium Reserve, including the process for and details of its development, and any resulting support for the Company's ongoing and planned activities or for any further evaluations of the Working Group.
Appointment of New Director:
On January 25, 2022 , the Board appointed Dr. Ivy Estabrooke as a Director of Energy Fuels, bringing to the Company experience in commercial-stage biotech, research and development program leadership, and technology solutions for national security and public health challenges. Dr. Estabrooke is currently the Vice President of Operations and Corporate Affairs at IDbyDNA Inc., a venture backed commercial stage biotech company. She has led innovative research and development programs in both the public and private sectors delivering technology solutions for national security and public health challenges. Prior roles include as a technical program manager for the U.S. Department of the Navy , the executive director of the State of Utah's technology-based economic development agency, and science advisor to the Governor of Utah . She earned her doctorate in neuroscience at Georgetown University in 2005, received a master's degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University in 2013, and a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Smith College in 1998. Dr. Estabrooke is also an engaged member in her local community, serving on the board of the Girl Scouts of Utah and as a member of the Utah District Export Council.
Operations Update and Outlook for 2022:
Overview
The Company continues to believe that uranium supply and demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future. In addition, Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and the recent entry into the uranium market by financial entities purchasing uranium on the spot market to hold for the long-term has the potential to result in higher sustained spot and term prices and, perhaps, induce utilities to enter into more long-term contracts with non-Russian producers like Energy Fuels to ensure security of supply and more certain pricing. However, the Company has not yet entered into sufficient long-term supply agreements to justify commencing uranium production at the Company's mines and in-situ recovery (" ISR ") facilities. As a result, the Company expects to maintain uranium recovery at reduced levels until such time when sustained increased market strength is observed, additional suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the U.S. government buys uranium from the Company following the establishment of the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve. The Company also holds significant uranium inventories and is evaluating selling all or a portion of these inventories on the spot market in response to future upside price volatility or for delivery into contracts.
The Company will also continue to seek new sources of revenue, including through its emerging REE business, as well as new sources of other uranium-bearing materials not derived from conventional material and sourced by third parties (" Alternate Feed Materials ") and new fee processing opportunities at the White Mesa Mill that can be processed under existing market conditions (i.e., without reliance on current uranium sales prices). The Company is also seeking new sources of natural monazite sands for its emerging REE business, is evaluating the potential to recover radioisotopes for use in the development of TAT medical isotopes for the treatment of cancer, and continues its support of U.S. governmental activities to assist the U.S. uranium mining industry, including the proposed establishment of the U.S. Uranium Reserve.
Extraction and Recovery Activities Overview
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company did not package any significant quantities of its final uranium product, U 3 O 8 , at any of its facilities . At the Mill, the Company focused on ramping up its mixed RE Carbonate production and produced approximately 120 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate during 2021. The Company recovered small quantities of uranium at the Mill during 2021, but such uranium was retained in-circuit and was not packaged in 2021. The Company also continued to maintain its Nichols Ranch and Alta Mesa ISR facilities on standby.
During 2022, the Company plans to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill. The Company does not plan to extract and/or recover any amounts of uranium of any significance from its Nichols Ranch Project in 2022, which was placed on standby in the second quarter of 2020 due to the depletion of its seven constructed wellfields. In addition, the Company expects to keep the Alta Mesa Project and its conventional mining properties on standby during 2022.
During 2022, the Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite ore. No vanadium production is currently planned during 2022, though the Company is currently evaluating potential vanadium production in light of recent market improvements in vanadium pricing.
ISR Activities
The Company expects to produce insignificant quantities of U 3 O 8 in the year ending December 31, 2022 from Nichols Ranch . Until such time when market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established, the Company expects to maintain the Nichols Ranch Project on standby and defer development of further wellfields and header houses. The Company expects to continue to keep the Alta Mesa Project on standby until such time that market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established.
Conventional Activities
Conventional Extraction and Recovery Activities
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Mill did not package any material quantities of U 3 O 8 , focusing instead on developing its REE recovery business. During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Mill produced approximately 270 tonnes of RE Carbonate, containing approximately 120 tonnes of TREO. The Mill recovered small quantities of uranium in 2021, which were retained in circuit. During 2022, the Company expects to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill. The Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite ore. The Company is in advanced discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands, including the Company's existing supplier, to secure additional supplies of monazite sands, which if successful, would be expected to allow the Company to increase RE Carbonate production. In addition to its 691,000 pounds of finished uranium inventories currently located at a North American conversion facility and at the Mill, the Company has approximately 355,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 contained in stockpiled Alternate Feed Material and mineralized material inventory at the Mill that can be recovered relatively quickly in the future, as general market conditions may warrant (totaling about 1,046,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 of total uranium inventory).
In addition, there remains an estimated 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of solubilized recoverable V 2 O 5 inventory remaining in tailings solutions awaiting future recovery, as market conditions may warrant.
Conventional Standby, Permitting and Evaluation Activities
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , standby and environmental compliance activities continued at the Company's fully permitted and substantially developed Pinyon Plain Project.
The Company is selectively advancing certain permits at its other major conventional uranium projects, such as the Roca Honda Project, which is a large, high-grade conventional project in New Mexico . The Company is also continuing to maintain required permits at its conventional projects, including the Sheep Mountain Project, La Sal Complex and Whirlwind Project. In addition, the Company will continue to evaluate the Bullfrog Project. All of these projects serve as important pipeline assets for the Company's future conventional production capabilities, as market conditions may warrant.
Uranium Sales
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company elected not to complete any sales of uranium; however, the Company is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts with suitable quantities, pricing, and other terms.
Vanadium Sales
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company sold 5,000 pounds of ferrovanadium (" FeV ") for an average, weighted price of $14.74 per pound. The Company expects to sell the remaining finished vanadium product when justified into the metallurgical industry, as well as other markets that demand a higher purity product, including the aerospace, chemical, and potentially the vanadium battery industries.
Rare Earth Sales
The Company commenced its ramp-up to commercial production of a mixed RE Carbonate in March 2021 and has shipped all of its RE Carbonate produced to-date to Silmet, where it is currently being fed into their separation process. All RE Carbonate produced at the Mill in 2022 is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet. Until such time as the Company expects to permit and construct its own separation circuits at the Mill, production in future years is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet and, potentially, to other REE separation facilities outside the U.S. To the extent not sold, the Company expects to stockpile mixed RE Carbonate at the Mill for future separation and other downstream REE processing at the Mill or elsewhere.
As the Company continues to ramp up its mixed RE Carbonate production and additional funds are spent on process enhancements, improving recoveries, product quality and other optimization, profits from this initiative are expected to be minimal until such time when monazite throughput rates are increased and optimized. However, even at the current throughput rates, the Company is recovering most of its direct costs of this growing initiative, with the other costs associated with ramping up production, process enhancements and evaluating future separation capabilities at the Mill being expensed as development expenditures. Throughout this process, the Company is gaining important knowledge, experience and technical information, all of which will be valuable for current and future mixed RE Carbonate production and expected future production of separated REE oxides and other advanced REE materials at the Mill.
About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to full commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver , and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah , the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming , and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as RE Carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration
IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”)(ASX:IPX)IPX) is pleased to announce that Eneígy Fuels, Inc. (“Eneígy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (ľSX: EFR) has undeítaken laboíatoíy evaluation of íaíe eaíth mineíal concentíates fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in west Tennessee.
- Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX’s rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.
- Energy Fuels’ evaluation indicates that IperionX’s rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels’ ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.
- IperionX’s Titan Project contains a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths, terbium and dysprosium.
- The combination of IperionX’s heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee, and Energy Fuels’ operating processing facilities in Utah, provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in Tennessee to Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from IperionX, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Electra Updates ATM Program
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") announces that it has updated its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to issue up to C$20,000,000 (or its equivalent in U.S. currency) of common shares ("Common Shares") in the United States and Canada from time to time, at Electra's discretion. The update is to permit sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program into the United States following Electra's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on April 27, 2022 .
Sales of Common Shares, if any, under the ATM Program in the United States and Canada will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated May 17, 2022 among Electra, CIBC World Markets Inc. (the "Canadian Agent") and CIBC World Markets Corp. (the "U.S. Agent", and together with the Canadian Agent, the "Agents").
Sales of Common Shares through the Agents, acting as agents, will be made through "at the market" issuances on Nasdaq, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") or any other trading markets for Common Shares in the United States and Canada at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary. The U.S. Agent is not registered as a dealer in any Canadian jurisdiction and, accordingly, the U.S. Agent will only sell Common Shares on marketplaces in the United States and is not permitted to and will not, directly or indirectly, advertise or solicit offers to purchase any Common Shares in Canada . The Canadian Agent may only sell Common Shares on marketplaces in Canada .
The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Electra's sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and December 26, 2022 , unless terminated prior to such date by Electra or the Agents. Electra intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth initiatives relating to its battery materials complex, for Iron Creek exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.
The offering under the ATM Program is being made pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2022 (the "U.S. Prospectus Supplement") to Electra's U.S. base prospectus (the "U.S. Base Prospectus") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 , and pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to Electra's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020 , as amended pursuant to amendment no. 1 dated November 30, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus" and together with the Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents"). Before you invest, you should read the Offering Documents and other documents that Electra has filed for more complete information about Electra, the Distribution Agreement and the ATM Program. The U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com . Alternatively, the Canadian Agent will send copies of the Offering Documents to Canadian investors upon request by contacting the Canadian Agent at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.CanadianProspectus@cibc.com and the U.S. Agent will send copies of the Offering Documents to United States investors upon request by contacting the U.S. Agent at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.USProspectus@cibc.com .
Listing of Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on Nasdaq and TSX-V will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .
On behalf of Electra Battery Materials
Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Critical Elements Successfully Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide in Pilot Plant Testing
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results from the Corporation's pilot plant program recently completed at the Metso Outotec Research Center, successfully converting spodumene concentrate from the Rose Project ("Rose") into battery grade lithium hydroxide using a thermal leaching process
The pilot plant conversion process from spodumene concentrate to lithium hydroxide was further optimized and confirmed the previous strong results with extraction and conversion rates of 92 %. In addition, the pilot plant produced battery grade lithium hydroxide. A summary of impurity levels is provided below:
The two critical steps of the process to recover the lithium from spodumene are the conversion from alpha spodumene to beta spodumene where the piloting work achieved 98% conversion rate and the separation of the lithium hydroxide from the calcined spodumene by soda-leaching (98% efficiency) and conversion to lithium hydroxide (96% efficiency).
- Battery grade lithium hydroxide with a further improved quality profile
- High spodumene alpha/beta conversion / leaching / conversion rates of combined 92%
- Efficiency for the calcination 98%
- Efficiency for the soda-leaching 98%
- Efficiency for the lithium hydroxide conversion 96%
PILOT PLANT WORK DETAILS
The pilot plant work program was conducted at Metso Outotec's Research Center in Finland:
- Test work campaign, related to Metso Outotec's lithium hydroxide production process, was carried out for Critical Elements Lithium Corporation at the Metso Outotec Research Center in Finland and Germany.
- Varying concentrate grades were tested during the test work campaign.
- Two different North American lime sources have been qualified and approved.
- Process parameters have been modified and adapted.
- Concentrate used for pilot plant testing was provided from sample taken from Critical Elements Rose and Rose South zones.
- During the test campaign, the process flowsheet was optimized.
- The main unit operations in the pilot process were:
- Calcination of alpha spodumene
- Slurry preparation for soda leach
- Soda leach of calcined spodumene
- Soda leach residue filtration and washing
- Lithium hydroxide conversion by lime
- Conversion residue filtration and washing
- Solution purification by ion exchange
- Lithium hydroxide crystallisation
- Crystallization mother liquor recycling
- High, 92% Li extraction from alpha spodumene and after calcination/soda leach and lithium hydroxide conversion.
- Test work results produced lithium hydroxide with the following impurity profile:
LiOH analyses - impurity levels in LiOH
CO2
Cl
SO4
Mg
Al
Cr
Mn
Fe
Ni
Cu
Pb
Na
Si
K
Ca
Zn
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
Ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
Successful results using a thermal leaching process demonstrate that Critical Elements can deliver a battery grade lithium hydroxide to the electric vehicle market. Additional tests may need to be conducted by the Corporation in order to meet customer specific requirements.
To date Critical Elements has completed the following testing and piloting work:
- Piloting of the chosen concentrator plant design (see Critical Elements press release dated April 5, 2017).
- Piloting of the thermal conversion of the ore from α-spodumene to β-spodumene (See Critical Elements press release dated April 13, 2017).
- Piloting of the Thermal Leaching Process + bicarbonizationfor lithium carbonate (See Critical Elements press release dated May 29, 2017).
- Piloting of the Thermal Leaching + Lime Process to produce lithium hydroxide (See Critical Elements press release dated October 29, 2018).
Metso Outotec is a leading technology company in multiple mining and extraction industries, including the lithium industry, with a global presence and owned R&D facilities in in Frankfurt, Germany and Pori, Finland, as well as other locations.
They offer competent knowledge of the various processing options for both beneficiating spodumene, as well as converting spodumene into saleable lithium salts. Their lithium expertise includes multiple years of research into various lithium processing options, including the understanding and optimizing of the process Critical Elements has chosen for lithium extraction.
Next Steps
Following this successful lithium hydroxide process optimization campaign, Critical Elements will finalize its feasibility study for a lithium hydroxide conversion facility.
As the study is still underway, it is important to note that the Corporation is not in a position to confirm as of the date hereof if the hydroxide chemical plant to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate will ever be implemented or that it will form part of the Rose project.
Qualified persons
Paul Bonneville, Eng., is the qualified person that has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.
About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec. Rose is the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 700 square kilometers. In 2017, the Corporation completed a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 34.9% after tax, with a net present value estimated at C$726 million at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 93% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government; The Corporation is working to obtain similar approval under the Québec environmental assessment process. The Corporation also has a good, formalized relationship with the Cree Nation.
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Laperrière
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
514-817-1119
plaperriere@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the completion of the provincial permitting process and its potential positive effects on the Corporation and the Project, the completion of engineering study for a chemical plant to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and continued positive discussions and relationships with local communities and stakeholders. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: results of the engineering study for a chemical plant to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate, Critical Elements' ability to secure sufficient financing to advance and complete the Project, uncertainties regarding global supply and demand for lithium and tantalum and market and sales prices, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uncertainties with respect to optimization opportunities for the Project, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's year-end Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 31, 2021 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE:Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Phase 2 Drilling of Further 3,000 Metres Commences at International Lithium's Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 2 of the 5,000-metre drilling program previously announced on February 9, 2022 at the Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario.
ILC is conducting a minimum of 5,000 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres (Table 1 and Figure 1). Eight holes targeted Pegmatite 1 and 3 in Zone 1 and two (2), the first holes ever drilled at Pegmatite 2, were targeting Zone 2. All drill holes encountered spodumene bearing pegmatites.
Phase 1 Drilling
All eight holes in Zone 1 tested the up-dip and eastern extent of Pegmatites 1 and 3, a stacked set of shallow dipping pegmatite dykes that make up the main target of the Raleigh Lake project. All eight holes intersected spodumene bearing pegmatites (Figure 2) with holes DDH22-09 and DDH22-10 intersecting 8.5 metres and 13 metres true thicknesses of spodumene bearing pegmatite respectively; at an approximated vertical depth of less than 100 metres (see Company news release dated March 21, 2022).
Zone 1 pegmatites have been defined by drilling and surface exposures in an area exceeding 600 metres x 400 metres. The Phase 1 drill holes were drilled interstitially to historic drill holes at step outs of 50 metres or more (if possible) to provide quantifiable data that can be used in a maiden resource calculation.
The first holes to be drilled at Zone 2 were targeting the down dip extension of Pegmatite 2, a small surface exposure of spodumene bearing pegmatite approximately 750 metres northwest of Pegmatite 1 with a similar structural orientation. Drilling locations were limited by topography resulting in a rather large step-out relative to the Pegmatite 2 outcrop. Encouragingly both holes DDH 22-17 and DDH 22-18, separated by a strike length of approximately 125 metres, intersected multiple metre and sub-metre scale pegmatite veins including a one metre scale vein (interpreted to be Pegmatite 2) containing moderate, patchy spodumene.
The core has been logged and cut with samples submitted for chemical analysis. Initial assay results are expected later in May.
Phase 2 Drilling
The focus for Phase 2 will be to test numerous lithogeochemical anomalies and alteration corridors identified in Zones 2, 3, 5 and 6. It will also continue to test the extents of Pegmatite 1 and 3 in Zone 1. The targets recently identified in Zones 3, 5 and 6 (Company news release dated January 17, 2022) are subject to the receipt of drilling permits.
Zone 2 Targets
The Zone 2 targets are located tens to hundreds of metres west of Pegmatite 2 that follow a structural corridor trending at approximately 035 degrees (similar to the orientation of Pegmatite 2). The local geology and lithogeochemical results demonstrate potential for the area to host multiple stacked pegmatite dykes analogous to Zone 1. Another high-level target in Zone 2 is identified as a structural corridor trending ~035 degrees terminating to the north in a large magnetic low domain coincident with a low-lying marshy area and surrounded by anomalous lithium values in bedrock as identified in earlier surveys. This speculative yet highly intriguing target will be tested early during the Phase 2 program if weather and environmental conditions permit.
Zone 3 Targets
The Zone 3 targets include southern extensions of the Zone 1 targets and stem from the Tanco exploration model developed for the emplacement of Pegmatites 1 and 3. Lithogeochemical work conducted in 2021 provides support for the model that unexposed pegmatites may be emplaced within certain structural domains to the southeast. Additional targets in Zone 3, based on lithogeochemical sample results, are subject to the receipt of drilling permits applied for earlier this year.
Zone 5 and 6 Targets (see January 17, 2022 news release)
The targets within Zone 5 and 6 are developed from recent lithogeochemical surveys conducted in 2021, following the expansion of the property. The lithium, caesium and rubidium results from the recent bedrock sampling surveys are encouraging enough to advance them to a drilling stage. The Company is awaiting the receipt of exploration permits applied for earlier in the year. Zone 5 is particularly encouraging because the new bedrock anomalies are highly elevated above background levels and align very well with the structural corridor that connects Zone 1 Pegmatites to the proposed source material of the Two Mica Granite a few kilometres to the southwest.
Zone 6 is another target area with numerous promising lithogeochemical anomalies identified from the bedrock surveys. One sample from this zone returned 339 parts per million ("ppm") caesium which is strongly indicative of a sample that is in close proximity to an LCT pegmatite. It is highly anticipated that these targets have the potential to host zoned pegmatites rich in pollucite, a caesium bearing mineral because the deposit model for the project suggests the evolving trend for pegmatites is to the east and southeast.
Table 1: Summary of drill holes cored during Phase 1 of the 2022 drill program at Raleigh Lake.
To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/124299_364463ac84428b60_003full.jpg
Figure 1: Location of the Phase 1 drill holes at Raleigh.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/124299_364463ac84428b60_004full.jpg
Figure 2: Location of all drill holes in the vicinity of Pegamtite 1 and 3 within Zone 1, highlighting the pegmatite intersections. Note that RL21-04 was terminated prior to intersecting pegmatite. Pegmatite 1 and 3 remain open with depth and additional holes are proposed to test the depth extent during Phase 2 and future drill programs.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/124299_364463ac84428b60_005full.jpg
John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of International Lithium Corp. commented:
"It is good to get drilling back underway for the further 3,000 metres being drilled in Phase 2 after the successful drilling program in Phase 1. We had a slight delay in starting Phase 2 owing to a late winter snow melt. We will make any material announcements as and when there is something significant to announce. We are now eagerly awaiting the analysis results for our earlier drilling, and we hope to receive the remaining drilling permits soon."
About International Lithium Corp.
International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.
Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits.
A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
|Name
|Location
|Area (Hectares)
|Current Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried out
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
|Ontario
|48,500
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Ontario
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Avalonia
|Ireland
|29,200
|45%
|21%
|Ganfeng Lithium
|Mavis Lake
|Ontario
|2,600
|0%
|0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $1.4M if resource targets met)
|Critical Resources Ltd
|Forgan Lake & Lucky Lake
|Ontario
|0%
|1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
|Ultra Lithium Inc.
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties.
The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario, and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.
With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a "green tech" sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has verified the disclosed technical information and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
Brunswick Exploration Expands Lithium Exploraton into Newfoundland and Announces Purchase Agreement in Nova Scotia
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in southern Newfoundland, comprising three different project areas located between the communities of Port aux Basques and Rencontre East, Newfoundland.
The total package comprises 9 licenses and 1,327 claims with a total surface area of 33,093 hectares located near the areas of Port aux Basques, Hermitage and Rencontre East. The properties contain over 40 mapped S-type pegmatites that have seen no exploration for lithium. Claims were staked based on preferred geologic environments, government of Newfoundland till and rock samples, historical mapping and assessment reports. The project areas are also in close proximity to the Avalonia / Ganderia boundary that extends from Piedmont Lithium in the Carolinas to the Cornish Tin region in the United Kingdom.
Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "Our targeting formula for systematic lithium and tin exploration has highlighted the opportunity to further expand into Eastern Canada. Newfoundland is regarded as highly supportive jurisdiction for exploration and mining in the world and the recent discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites highlights the untapped potential for critical mineral exploration in a province that has been historically focused on orogenic gold, iron ore and base metals. Our initial exploration program in Newfoundland will focus on prospecting and till sampling which are expected to begin in Q3 2022."
Nova Scotia Purchase Agreement
In addition to the claim package already staked in Nova Scotia (see March 22, 2022 press release), BRW has acquired an additional property by way of a purchase agreement. The property is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration's land package and is located near New Ross, Nova Scotia. The property was strategically acquired to assess the potential of historical showings discovered from the 1890's to 1960's containing anomalous lithium and tin in diamond drill holes, grabs and soil samples in areas of greisen and pegmatitic dykes. BRW will be relogging historical core stored at the government core storage facility in Stellarton, expanding historical soil sampling grids and will be applying for permits to trench and/or drill test the anomalous results. Prospecting, and soil sampling are scheduled for Q3 2022.
This property contains 60 claims, representing 971 hectares that was purchased from a local prospector. The purchase allows BRW to acquire a 100% interest in the Property for a total consideration of $15,000 in cash and 100,000 shares upon closing of the formal agreement.
BRW has also granted a two percent (2%) NSR on the license in the purchase agreement. The first half (1%) of the NSR may be repurchased upon payment of $1,000,000 from BRW to the seller. The second half (1%) of the NSR may be repurchased upon payment of $2,000,000.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Newfoundland.
About Brunswick Exploration
The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Investor Relations/information Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)
Jourdan Provides Drilling Program Update
Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its sixteen (16) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).
Following the press release dated March 24, 2022, Jourdan has again expanded its 2022 winter drilling campaign by adding 2 new drillholes (VAL22-5-4 and VAL22-5-5) to the already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).
Following its drilling successes Jourdan has added a second drill and two extra holes to expand the spodumene-bearing pegmatite deposit size to the east to help the Company establish an initial resource estimate.
Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c79855a-3b88-42ff-a3ac-4ab51711f88b
|Drillhole
|Description*
|VAL22-3-7
|2 interceptions of 1 to 3m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.
|VAL22-4-7
|2 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.
* Drill core width only, does not represent true width.
Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "We are very excited that the drill program continues to find new spodumene-bearing intersections in new zones. The success of the drill program, coupled with the work underway to build our initial resource estimate in the coming months, is anticipated to bring us one step closer to achieving our goal of becoming Quebec's next lithium producer."
Jourdan is significantly enlarging its database by adding more drillholes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drillholes (4,256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drillholes (1,680m) and with the planned 3,600m round of drilling in 2022, Jourdan is on track to having more than 9,400m (47 holes) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish an initial mineral resource estimate.
Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03c83031-7c71-4068-bef5-794709633065
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Jourdan Resources Inc.
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.
For more information:
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800
www.jourdaninc.com
Cautionary statements
The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's winter 2022 drill program, including its scope and the Company's expectation that it will continue to extend the known deposit at its Vallée property, future drill programs of the Company, and the ability of the Company to establish an initialmineral resource estimate at its properties, begin production, and to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
ACME Lithium Closes Over Subscribed C$4.45 Million Financing
ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce, further to its C$4.2 million funding news release of May 3, 2022, on May 13, 2022, it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of C$4.45 million. As a result of the funding, ACME's working capital is approximately C$10.95 million with no debt. (Based on unaudited figures and subject to change.)
The Private Placement consisted of:
- The issuance of 3,194,976 units (the "Units") at a price of C$1.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,450,574. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$1.40 per share for three (3) years; and
- The issuance of 666,668 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of C$1.50 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,002. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non-flow through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$1.80 per share for two (2) years.
Aggregate finder's fees of (i) C$87,500 cash, (ii) 46,667 compensation warrants exercisable for two (2) years at $1.80, and (iii) 16,204 compensation warrants exercisable for three (3) years at $1.08 were paid.
ACME will use the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units and some of the Units for exploration at its 100% owned Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lake lithium projects in southeast Manitoba; and the balance of the Private Placement proceeds on its Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Nevada projects, as well as general working capital purposes.
All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement with be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance to applicable Canadian securities laws.
About ACME Lithium Inc.
Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in prospective lithium projects in the United States and Canada.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com
Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). There is no assurance the proceeds of the Private Placement will be used strictly in the manner set out in this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected herein, including, without limitation: risks related to changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
