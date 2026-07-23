Energy Fuels Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q2-2026 Earnings

Energy Fuels Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q2-2026 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast at 9:00 AM MT on Thursday, August 6, 2026

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements, and critical materials, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 9:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for Q2-2026. 

Energy Fuels Inc., a US-based uranium and rare earth elements producer.

Financial results and other highlights will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Energy Fuels' management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call.

Rapid Connect URL: https://registrations.events/easyconnect/6699323/rec7x3o1v5IUael17/ 

Alternatively, you may dial into the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

  • North American Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871
  • To view the webcast online:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/PvRMJVkBGY0

Conference Replay

  • Conference Replay Toronto: 1-647-362-9199
  • Conference Replay North American Toll Free: 1-800-770-2030
  • Conference Replay Entry Code: 6699323#
  • Conference Replay Expiration Date: 08/13/2026

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is developing three (3) heavy mineral sands projects: the 100% owned Vara Mada Project in Madagascar; the 100% owned Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Limited. Energy Fuels, based near Denver, Colorado, trades its common shares on the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all Energy Fuels does, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-details-for-q2-2026-earnings-302832654.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/23/c2889.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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