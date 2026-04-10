Endurance Reports Additional $2.8 Million Through Exercise of Warrants and Options

Endurance Reports Additional $2.8 Million Through Exercise of Warrants and Options

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG,OTC:ENDGF) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received $2.8 million in proceeds from the exercise of 7,000,000 warrants at $0.32 and 1,650,000 stock options @$0.34 by Insiders. Proceeds will contribute towards general working capital and to the already fully funded Reliance Exploration Program.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our exploration focus is currently to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C., in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

Endurance Gold Corporation

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Endurance Gold Corporation www.endurancegold.com
Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, info@endurancegold.com

.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291885

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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