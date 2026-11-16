Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce high-grade drill results from its 2026 exploration program at the Guanaceví mine in Durango, Mexico. The 20-hole, 5,855-metre program tested the Santa Cruz vein system and nearby parallel structures at Alondra-P2 and El Milache, returning multiple high-grade silver-gold intersections.
Drilling at Alondra-P2 was highlighted by three Contraria vein intersections exceeding 1,000 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over approximately one metre or greater true width. UAP-03 returned 3,431 g/t AgEq over 1.42 m true width, including 14,878 g/t AgEq over 0.12 m, while UAP-08 and UAP-06 returned 1,736 g/t AgEq over 1.21 m and 1,296 g/t AgEq over 1.01 m, respectively. At El Milache, drilling intersected high-grade mineralization in the Santa Cruz vein as well as parallel footwall and hanging-wall structures, highlighting multiple targets for ongoing exploration and evaluation.
Key highlights from this program include:
- UAP-03 (Contraria): 11.21 g/t gold and 2,479 g/t silver (3,431 g/t AgEq), over 1.42 metres (m) true width, including 60.90 g/t gold and 9,701 g/t silver (14,878 g/t AgEq) over 0.12 m
- UAP-08 (Contraria): 3.36 g/t gold and 1,451 g/t silver (1,736 g/t AgEq) over 1.21 m true width, including 9.19 g/t gold and 3,809 g/t silver (4,590 g/t AgEq) over 0.29 m
- UMH-09 (Santa Cruz): 3.69 g/t gold and 1,335 g/t silver (1,648 g/t AgEq) over 0.89 m true width, including 6.58 g/t gold and 2,375 g/t silver (2,934 g/t AgEq) over 0.23 m
- UAP-06 (Contraria): 1.15 g/t gold and 1,198 g/t silver (1,296 g/t AgEq) over 1.01 m true width, including 2.18 g/t gold and 2,058 g/t silver (2,243 g/t AgEq) over 0.26 m
- UMH-04 (FW Santa Cruz): 1.80 g/t gold and 817 g/t silver (970 g/t AgEq) over 0.93 m true width, including 4.04 g/t gold and 1,912 g/t silver (2,255 g/t AgEq) over 0.36 m
- UMH-04 (Santa Cruz): 1.26 g/t gold and 334 g/t silver (441 g/t AgEq) over 2.32 m true width
"These results reinforce the quality of the vein systems at Guanaceví and the strength of our exploration pipeline," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The high grades in the Contraria vein, combined with consistent mineralization along the Santa Cruz structure, give us added confidence as we work to extend mine life and continue delivering value from this cornerstone operation."
Contraria Vein:
Five of the eight UAP-series holes intersected the Contraria vein, with true widths ranging from 1.01 m to 1.42 m. Drilling at Alondra-P2 returned significant mineralization from the Contraria vein in five holes, including three intercepts grading more than 1,000 g/t AgEq across true widths of approximately one metre or greater. UAP-03 returned the highest-grade composite in the program at 3,431 g/t AgEq over 1.42 m true width, while UAP-08 and UAP-06 returned 1,736 g/t AgEq over 1.21 m and 1,296 g/t AgEq over 1.01 m, respectively. The consistency of the high-grade intersections across multiple holes provides compelling support for further evaluation of Contraria as a potentially meaningful additional mineralized structure within the Alondra-P2 area.
Santa Cruz Vein System:
At El Milache, drilling demonstrates that high-grade mineralization is not restricted to the principal Santa Cruz vein. UMH-04 intersected 970 g/t AgEq over 0.93 m true width in the footwall structure before intersecting 441 g/t AgEq over 2.32 m in Santa Cruz. Similarly, UMH-09 returned 1,648 g/t AgEq over 0.89 m in Santa Cruz and 352 g/t AgEq over 1.24 m in a hanging-wall structure. These results highlight the potential for multiple mineralized veins within the broader Santa Cruz vein system and identify additional targets that warrant evaluation in future drilling and mine planning.
Table 1. Guanacevi Drill Results
| Hole
| Structure
|From
|To
|Core Length
|True Width
|Au
|Ag
|AgEq
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
| UAP-03
|Contraria
|60.45
|63.95
|3.50
|1.42
|11.21
|2,479
|3,431
|Including
|63.00
|63.30
|0.30
|0.12
|60.90
|9,701
|14,878
| UAP-04
|Contraria
|157.35
|163.55
|6.20
|1.02
|0.46
|478
|518
|Including
|161.20
|161.50
|0.30
|0.05
|0.75
|3,096
|3,160
|Santa Cruz
|384.00
|387.50
|3.50
|0.94
|0.32
|180
|207
|Including
|385.00
|385.55
|0.55
|0.15
|0.71
|356
|416
| UAP-05
|Santa Cruz
|224.60
|227.75
|3.15
|1.03
|0.32
|161
|188
|Including
|227.00
|227.75
|0.75
|0.24
|0.96
|500
|582
| UAP-06
|Contraria
|77.65
|80.60
|2.95
|1.01
|1.15
|1,198
|1,296
|Including
|79.00
|79.75
|0.75
|0.26
|2.18
|2,058
|2,243
|Santa Cruz
|284.65
|287.45
|2.80
|0.93
|1.12
|34
|129
|Including
|284.65
|285.15
|0.50
|0.17
|4.65
|107
|502
| UAP-07
|Contraria
|53.05
|55.20
|2.15
|1.08
|0.44
|339
|377
|Including
|53.05
|53.55
|0.50
|0.25
|0.57
|480
|528
|Santa Cruz
|425.35
|429.30
|3.95
|1.06
|0.54
|230
|276
|Including
|426.75
|427.40
|0.65
|0.17
|0.57
|354
|402
| UAP-08
|Contraria
|101.00
|105.15
|4.15
|1.21
|3.36
|1,451
|1,736
|Including
|102.50
|103.50
|1.00
|0.29
|9.19
|3,809
|4,590
| UMH-03
|FW Santa Cruz
|212.70
|214.95
|2.25
|1.00
|0.29
|132
|157
|Including
|213.45
|213.90
|0.45
|0.20
|0.52
|258
|302
|Santa Cruz
|216.80
|219.40
|2.60
|1.16
|0.61
|322
|374
|Including
|217.60
|218.45
|0.85
|0.38
|1.00
|446
|531
| UMH-04
|FW Santa Cruz
|157.35
|159.15
|1.80
|0.93
|1.80
|817
|970
|Including
|158.45
|159.15
|0.70
|0.36
|4.04
|1,912
|2,255
|Santa Cruz
|187.70
|192.35
|4.65
|2.32
|1.26
|334
|441
|Including
|189.35
|190.20
|0.85
|0.38
|4.47
|805
|1,185
| UMH-08
|Santa Cruz
|185.90
|187.75
|1.85
|0.93
|0.80
|240
|308
|Including
|186.20
|186.95
|0.75
|0.38
|1.67
|500
|642
| UMH-09
|Santa Cruz
|277.95
|280.50
|2.55
|0.89
|3.69
|1,335
|1,648
|Including
|279.55
|280.20
|0.65
|0.23
|6.58
|2,375
|2,934
|HW Santa Cruz
|288.70
|292.50
|3.80
|1.24
|0.94
|272
|352
|Including
|288.70
|289.50
|0.80
|0.26
|1.02
|391
|478
| UMH-10
|Santa Cruz
|268.50
|271.30
|2.80
|1.00
|0.58
|176
|226
|Including
|269.55
|270.40
|0.85
|0.30
|0.84
|315
|386
|HW Santa Cruz
|295.70
|298.50
|2.80
|0.87
|0.35
|114
|144
|Including
|296.45
|297.00
|0.55
|0.17
|0.50
|247
|290
Abbreviations include: g/t: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; AgEq: silver equivalent; m: metre.
AgEq is calculated using an 85:1 Au:Ag ratio
Drill holes UAP-01, UAP-02, UAP-03 and UAP-08 returned no significant results from the Santa Cruz vein.
Drill holes UMH-01, UMH-02, UMH-05, UMH-06, UMH-07, UMH-11, and UMH-12 returned no significant results.
Longitudinal Section of El Milache:
Longitudinal Section of Alondra - P2:
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with three operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.
Qualified Person and Data Verification
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Mah, P.Geo., VP Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mah is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the Company.
Dale Mah, P.Geo., has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information, by reviewing drill logs, sample intervals and the laboratory certificates of analysis, and reviewing the QA/QC results for the reference standards, blanks and duplicates, which were within acceptable limits. There were no limitations on, or failures to complete, the verification process.
QA/QC and Analytical Procedures
A quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program of certified reference standards, blanks and duplicates is applied to monitor the integrity of all assay results. Core is logged and cut/split at the Company's Durango, Mexico facility, and samples are shipped to SGS, Durango, Mexico, where they are dried, crushed, split and a 250-gram pulp is prepared for analysis. Gold is assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP-OES finish; over-limit samples are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. SGS is independent of the Company and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.
Contact Information
Allison Pettit
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (604) 685 - 9775
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential to extend known mineralization and expectations regarding future mine planning at Guanacevi, the continuation of work to extend mine life, delivering value from the mine, exploration potential, the Company's path to becoming a leading senior silver producer and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to risks inherent in interpreting drill results; changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; changes in national and local governments' legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Peru, Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; disruptions and delays due to blockades, protests, demonstrations and similar actions; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: that current drill results will be consistent with the results of further exploration, the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
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