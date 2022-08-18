Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) regrets to announce that the Company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Endeavour wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

Throughout all his success in business, he never forgot the difficulties of the less fortunate. He collaborated on numerous humanitarian projects over many years to make a positive difference. He instilled corporate social responsibility at Endeavour from the start in the communities near our mines. He also served as President of the Silver Institute, as an industry voice in creating public awareness of the silver industry.

Brad Cooke formed Endeavour together with Godfrey Walton in 2003 for the purpose of acquiring and developing high grade silver-gold projects in Mexico. Since that time, the Company has acquired, rebuilt and expanded four silver mines and made a significant discovery with potential to become Endeavour's next cornerstone mine.

Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour stated, "We are incredibly saddened by this sudden loss. Brad was extremely loyal to his people. He will be sincerely missed and always remembered by a large group of family and friends around the world. I have known and worked with Brad for 15 years and I consider him my dear friend. I will always remember him for his passion, commitment and hard-working attitude. With his vibrant energy, he strove to bring out the best in those who worked with him."

About Endeavour – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver CorporationEXKNYSE:EXKPrecious Metals Investing
EXK
Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

This news release has been amended to reflect the correct estimate for the Company's 2022 All-in Sustaining Cost estimate of $20- $21 per ounce in the 2022 Revision to Guidance Section. Complete corrected text follows:

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VanGold Closes El Cubo Acquisition

~ Endeavour Silver Now Our Largest Shareholder ~

VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of the El Cubo Mine and Mill complex (the "El Cubo Complex") from Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour") (EXK) (EDR) located 8km by road northeast of the Company's El Pinguico silver-gold project near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico

Behre's PEA provides a high-level view of VanGold's plan to process material from both El Pinguico and El Cubo at a centrally located mill. This study is an important step in unlocking value for all stakeholders at the Combined Project in Guanajuato.

The PEA summarized above is preliminary in nature, is based on numerous assumptions and includes the use mineral resources including inferred mineral resources considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. See the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021 for a more complete description of the key parameters, assumptions and risks associated with the PEA.

As part of the El Cubo Complex, VanGold has acquired the El Cubo mine including silver and gold resources outlined below, the El Cubo floatation mill and approximately 7,000 hectares of prospective mining concessions located adjacent to El Cubo and within the greater Guanajuato mine region.

Current Mineral Resources at the Combined Project:

The Mineral Resource estimates for the Combined Project detailed in the Behre's NI 43-101 PEA report effective date January 31, 2021 (the "Behre Report") are shown below in tables for El Cubo and El Pinguico respectively.

The remaining Mineral Resources in 2021 at El Cubo are shown in Table 1.1 and total approximately 1.96 million tonnes. Mineral Reserves have not been identified for El Cubo.

Table 1.1
Estimate of the Remaining El Cubo Mineral Resources as of 31 January 2021

Silver
Gold
Silver Eq
Classification
Tonnes
g/t
Oz
g/t
oz
g/t
Measured
None
Indicated
508,055
194
3,169,000
2.44
39,860
389
Inferred
1,453,000
214
10,004,000
2.78
129,900
435

Notes:
1. Silver Equivalent calculated using 1 ounce of gold is equal to 80 ounces of silver, on the basis of the average 5-year historic silver and gold prices.
2. Numbers have been rounded.
3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

The Mineral Resources in 2021 at El Pinguico are shown in Table 1.2 and total approximately 210,000 tonnes. Mineral Reserves have not been identified for El Pinguico.

Table 1.2
El Pinguico Mineral Resources as of 31 January 2021

Silver
Gold
Silver Eq
Classification
Tonnes
g/t
oz
g/t
oz
g/t
Measured
None
Indicated
Surface Stockpile
185,000
67
398,500
0.45
2,680
103
Underground Stockpile
25,600
166
136,600
1.67
1,375
300
Total
210,600
79
535,100
0.60
4,055
127
Notes:
1. Silver Equivalent calculated using 1 ounce of gold is equal to 80 ounces of silver, on the basis of the average 5-year historic silver and gold prices.
2. Numbers have been rounded.
3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to allow for the classification of the inferred resources at El Cubo as an indicated or measured mineral resource, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of the inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future.

A complete copy of the Behre Report is available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.vangoldmining.com.

The Endeavour Agreement:

As announced by the Company on Dec. 18, 2020, VanGold has paid US$15,000,000 for the El Cubo Complex as follows:

  • An upfront non-refundable down-payment of US$500,000 cash (paid).
  • US$7.0m cash on closing (paid).
  • US$5.0m in VanGold common shares on closing - priced at C$0.30 per share for a total of 21,331,058 VanGold shares (delivered).
  • US$2.5m promissory note due 12 months from closing (delivered).

Endeavour has agreed to (a) abstain from voting its shares of VanGold, other than as recommended by VanGold's management, for a period of 2 years, and (b) a 12-month restriction on the resale of any VanGold shares acquired in this transaction.

VanGold has also agreed to pay Endeavour up to an additional US$3.0m in contingent payments based on the following:

  • US$1.0m - upon VanGold producing 3,000,000 AgEq ounces at the El Cubo mill, derived from either the El Cubo or El Pinguico properties.
  • US$1.0m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,000 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within two years after closing.
  • US$1.0 m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,200 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within three years after closing.

About Endeavour:

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company listed on the NYSE:EXK and TSX:EDR. Endeavour owns and operates three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico and is currently advancing the Terronera Mine Project towards a development decision. Endeavour is also exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

About Vangold Mining Corp.:

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Cubo and El Pinguico projects are significant past producers of both silver and gold located in close proximity to Guanajuato city, and to each other. The Company is currently focused on refurbishing the El Cubo mill and commencing production from the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

Hernan Dorado Smith, a director of VanGold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding VanGold Mining Corp, please contact:

James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346

Email: james@vangoldmining.com

Continue to watch our progress at: www.vangoldmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the estimates of mineral resources; the ability of the Company to successfully refurbish the El Cubo mill and supply sufficient mineralized material from El Cubo and El Pinguico for processing through the mill at projected rates, on schedule, on budget, or at all, opportunities for exploration, development and expansion of El Cubo and El Pinguico; estimates of capital expenditures and operating costs related to the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico project including the potential upfront capital and development cost savings under the "contractor alternative"; future financial or operational performance and the impact of the Combined Project on the Company, including with respect to future development and production; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all and to improve on the base case, including the potential to add mine life by upgrading more of the existing inferred resource within El Cubo and discovering and defining further resources at both El Cubo and El Pinguico; the estimates of NPV and IRR for the Combined Project; life of mine projections for the Combined Project and the expenditures and success related to any future exploration and/or development programs.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to and assumptions made by the Company; which assumptions, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subjectto significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: ourmineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based, including geotechnical andmetallurgical characteristics of rock conforming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; tonnage of mineralized material to be minedand processed; resource grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the PEA; successof the Company's combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currencyexchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital, decommissioning andreclamation estimates; prices forenergy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanneddelays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals arereceived in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list ofassumptions is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration, development and production activities, unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, inadequate insurance, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will be able to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralized materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, VanGold's decision to being processing mineralized material from its above and underground stockpiles at El Pinguico and estimated resources at El Cubo through the El Cubo mill is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the results of the Company's PEA will be realized. There is also uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico and/or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in Industry Guide 7 ("Industry Guide 7"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, mineral reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies in accordance with Industry Guide 7. In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms "measured mineral resources", ‘‘indicated mineral resources'' and ‘‘inferred mineral resources''. U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, Industry Guide 7 does not recognize them. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "inferred mineral resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimated "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a mineral resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, Industry Guide 7 normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by Industry Guide 7 standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with Industry Guide 7.

Vangold Mining Corp.
PH: +1(778) 989-5346 E: info@vangoldmining.com W: vangoldmining.com
CA: Suite 2820 - 200 Granville Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 1S4

MX: Carretera - Guanajuato - Silao km 5.5, Int 4, Col. Marfil CP36250, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

SOURCE:Vangold Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639898/VanGold-Closes-El-Cubo-Acquisition

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VanGold to Acquire El Cubo Mine & Mill from Endeavour Silver Corp.

Signs Financing Term Sheet for US$7.5m Silver/Gold Loan Facility

Vancouver, British Columbia - VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour") (EXK) (EDR) to acquire the El Cubo mine and mill complex located 8km by road northeast of the Company's El Pinguico silver-gold project near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico

Currently, the El Cubo mine, plant and tailings facilities are on short term care and maintenance and VanGold intends to re-start the mill at approximately 750 tonnes per day using mineralized material from its surface and underground stockpiles at its El Pinguico project as a significant portion of its estimated throughput for the first 36 months of operation.

VanGold Director Daniel J. Oliver said, "This is a transformational acquisition for VanGold Mining. Our preliminary internal financial model shows a swift path to restarting production, a favorable payback period, and robust cash flows with silver at US$23 and gold at US$1850."

As part of the El Cubo Complex, VanGold will acquire the El Cubo mine including remaining historical resources (see "Mining History of El Cubo Complex" below), the El Cubo mill (also known as the El Tajo mill), and approximately 7,000 hectares of prospective mining concessions located adjacent to the El Cubo mill and within the greater Guanajuato mine region. The Endeavour Agreement remains subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Mining History of El Cubo Complex:

Mining on the El Cubo Complex has occurred since the 17th century. The Sierra structure, which includes the El Cubo Mine and the adjacent Peregrina Mine …., accounts for much of the gold and silver produced in the Guanajuato district - on the order of 2,000,000 ounces of gold and 80,000,000 ounces of silver.[ii] Gold was originally mined from shallow pits near the San Eusebio vein, one of those on the El Cubo concessions which later produced significant amounts of gold and silver. In the 19th and 20th centuries, mining at El Cubo focused on northwest striking veins known as the Villalpando, Dolores, La Loca, and La Fortuna, and production was divided between many operators… At the time, significant grades and widths were encountered on the Villalpando vein, including shoots up to 4 m wide and intercepts which assayed close to 1 kg of silver per tonne. (Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared for Endeavour Silver Corp. by Hard Rock Consulting LLC., of Lakewood Colorado - Amended March 2018).

As reported by Endeavor on January 29, 2020 [iii], as at December 31, 2019, the El Cubo Complex contained the following silver-gold resources:

Resource

Tonnes

Ag g/t

Au g/t

Ag oz

Au oz

Ag Eq oz

Measured

19,000

224

1.89

140,000

1,200

236,000

Indicated

32,000

209

2.03

214,000

2,100

382,000

Inferred

463,000

163

1.89

2,419,000

28,200

4,675,000

VanGold is not treating these estimates as current mineral resources as a qualified person on behalf of VanGold has not done sufficient work [iv] to classify these estimates as current resources. [v]

The Endeavour Agreement:

Chairman and CEO James Anderson said: "We are delighted to have come to this agreement with Endeavour - and look forward to welcoming Endeavour as our largest shareholder. After working well with the Endeavour team during our 1,000-tonne bulk sample in June 2020, it became clear that El Cubo would be the perfect production fit for VanGold. The availability of mineralised material from El Pinguico's surface stockpile, El Pinguico's underground stockpile, El Pinguico's remaining high grade historical stopes and pillars, as well as El Cubo's historical resources gives us great flexibility in deciding where to source material for the mill, and how to sequence that throughput."

VanGold will pay US$15,000,000 for the El Cubo Complex as follows:

  • An upfront non-refundable down-payment of US$500,000 cash (paid).
  • US$7.0m cash on closing.
  • US$5.0m in VanGold common shares on closing - priced at C$0.30 per share for a total of 21,331,058 VanGold shares.
  • US$2.5m promissory note due 12 months from closing.

Endeavour has agreed to (a) abstain from voting its shares of VanGold, other than as recommended by VanGold's management, for a period of 2 years and (b) a 12-month restriction on the resale of any VanGold shares acquired in this transaction.

VanGold has also agreed to pay Endeavour up to an additional US$3.0m in contingent payments based on the following:

  • US$1.0m - upon VanGold producing 3,000,000 AgEq ounces from the El Cubo mill.
  • US$1.0m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,000 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within two years after closing.
  • US$1.0 m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,200 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within three years after closing.

Closing of the Endeavour Agreement is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions including final due diligence by VanGold, financing (see "Financing for the Acquisition" below) and receipt of all requisite third party and regulatory approvals including the acceptance of the TSXV on or before March 17, 2021, failing which either VanGold or Endeavour may terminate the Endeavour Agreement.

About Endeavour: Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company listed on the NYSE:EXK and TSX:EDR. Endeavour owns and operates three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico and is currently advancing the Terronera Mine Project towards a development decision. Endeavour is also exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Financing for the Acquisition:

VanGold also announces that it has signed an indicative term sheet with a Swiss based metals trading firm to provide US$7.5m of financing in the form of a gold and silver loan in support of VanGold's acquisition of the El Cubo Complex. The loan will be for a term of 16 months, secured against VanGold's assets and repayable over a period of 12 months (following a four month grace period) by VanGold delivering fixed monthly ounces of gold and silver produced through the El Cubo mill at a discount to the prevailing spot price. VanGold estimates the amount of gold and silver required to repay this loan facility will represent approximately 33% of the projected gold and silver to be recovered by VanGold from operations at the El Cubo mill during the 12 month repayment period of the loan. This financing is subject to various conditions of the lender including completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of binding loan and security documentation and TSXV acceptance, which both parties anticipate completing in early 2021.

VanGold's El Pinguico Project:

El Pinguico is a high-grade gold and silver deposit that was mined from the early 1890s until 1913. Toward the end of that period it was mined exclusively by The Pinguico Mines Company of New York City, whose shares traded on the Boston and New York Stock Exchanges. The mining was done principally from the El Pinguico and El Carmen veins, which are thought to be splays off the Mother Vein, or ‘Veta Madre'.

The Veta Madre is associated with a mega fault that outcrops for 25 kilometres and is the most important source of precious metal mineralization in the region. Current geologic interpretation, based on regional mapping and projections from the Veta Madre developed at adjacent historic mine operations, suggest that the Veta Madre vein system may cross VanGold's property at depth, underneath the high grade El Pinguico and El Carmen veins. Very limited drilling has been done on the property and no drilling has yet attempted to encounter the Veta Madre at depth. The intersection of these major vein structures are excellent exploration targets and may result in zones of significant size and grades.

Hernan Dorado Smith, a director of VanGold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating high-grade past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's flagship El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7km south of the city. The Company remains focused on the near-term potential for development and monetization of its surface and underground stockpiles of mineralized material at El Pinguico, and in delineating silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on projects located in this historic mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding VanGold Mining Corp, please contact:

James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346
Email: james@vangoldmining.com

Continue to watch our progress at: www.vangoldmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the successful acquisition of the El Cubo Complex on the proposed terms and estimated timing for closing thereof, the ability of VanGold to raise the necessary funding to purchase the El Cubo Complex on the terms and conditions contemplated, the ability of VanGold to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill, supply sufficient mineralized material from the Company's El Pinguico project and the El Cubo Complex for processing through the El Cubo mill at the projected rate to produce sufficient ounces of silver and gold to repay the proposed gold and silver loan, the ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all, the exploration and development potential of the El Cubo Complex and the potential existence of mineral resources thereon, and the potential intersection at depth of the "Veta Madre" with the Company's El Pinguico and El Carmen veins. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration and development activities, unanticipated geological formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will successfully finance and complete the acquisition of the El Cubo Complex on the terms contemplated or at all or, if acquired, that the Company will be able to re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralize materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

Vangold Mining Corp.
PH: +1(778) 989-5346 E: info@vangoldmining.com W: vangoldmining.com
CA: Suite 2820 - 200 Granville Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 1S4
MX: Carretera - Guanajuato - Silao km 5.5, Int 4, Col. Marfil CP36250, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

[i] As extracted from Endeavour's management discussion and analysis dated February 20, 2020 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Endeavour 2019 MDA"). Endeavour reported that: (a) silver equivalents were calculated using an 80:1 ratio, with 2018 silver equivalents being restated from 75:1 to 80:1 for comparative purposes; (b) ASIC per ounce included mining, processing (including smelting, refining, transportation and selling costs), direct overhead, corporate general and administration, on-site exploration, share-based compensation, reclamation and sustaining capital net of gold credits; and (c) non-IFRS measures reported on included cash costs net of by-products on a payable silver basis, total production costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and direct production costs per tonne, in order to manage and evaluate operating performance at the El Cubo Complex (some of which are widely used in the silver mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning, and are reported on a production basis). See the Endeavour 2019 MDA for reconciliation of these costs and measures to IFRS.

[ii] These figures are historical in nature, have not been verified by VanGold and should not be relied upon.

[iii] Extracted from Endeavour's news release dated January 29, 2020.

[iv] These figures are historical in nature, have not been verified by VanGold and should not be relied upon. A thorough review by VanGold's "qualified person" of all historic data, along with additional exploration and validation work to confirm results and estimation parameters, would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource estimate for the El Cubo Complex.

[v] Endeavour reported that its El Cubo mineral resource estimates were (a) calculated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, (b) cut-off grades were based on a 196 g/t silver equivalent for Area II (that comprises Dolores Mine) of El Cubo and 238 g/t silver equivalent for Areas I and IV (that comprises Santa Cecilia and San Nicolas Mines) of El Cubo, (c) silver equivalent grades and ounces are based on 80:1 silver:gold ratio and calculated using only silver and gold, and (d) price assumptions were US$16.34/oz for silver and US$1,279/oz for gold.

SOURCE: Vangold Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621770/VanGold-to-Acquire-El-Cubo-Mine-Mill-from-Endeavour-Silver-Corp

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VanGold to Acquire El Cubo Mine & Mill from Endeavour Silver Corp

Signs Financing Term Sheet for US$7.5m Silver/Gold Loan Facility

VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour") (EXK)(EDR) to acquire the El Cubo mine and mill complex located 8km by road northeast of the Company's El Pinguico silver-gold project near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1 8 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 16, 2022 (the " AGM ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2,000-meter drill program at its Palos Verdes project located in Sinaloa, Mexico has commenced. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two months.

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000 meter program has been contracted with MW Drilling. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A SECOND INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRM, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS ALEXCO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH HECLA

A SECOND INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRM, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS ALEXCO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH HECLA

  • The deadline to vote is at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on Friday , August 26, 2022.
  • For any questions, please contact Alexco's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second independent, third-party proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis & Co. LLC (" Glass Lewis ") has recommended Alexco shareholders (" Alexco Shareholders ") vote "FOR" the proposed acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 "), a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company (" Hecla ") at the upcoming special meeting of securityholders to be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, securityholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve an arrangement (the " Arrangement "), in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Hecla on July 4, 2022 , as assigned and amended (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which 108 will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alexco (the " Alexco Shares ") that it does not already own by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Alexco Shareholders will receive 0.116 common shares in the capital of Hecla (each common share, a " Hecla Share ") for each Alexco Share held (the " Consideration ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro's Staghorn Project, Newfoundland

Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro's Staghorn Project, Newfoundland

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2022, Quadro has closed the definitive option agreement dated June 15, 2022 (the "Option Agreement") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU").

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro's Staghorn Project (the "Staghorn Project") located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn Project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Staghorn Project is comprised of two distinct groups of licenses (see Figure 1) which are immediately within and/or adjacent to TRU's flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Commences Drilling at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Commences Drilling at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Saroma prospect, located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

An initial four scout drill holes have been planned at the Saroma prospect to test a 1 km long section of the Saroma vein. Mapping around the shallow historical workings at Saroma has identified vein zones up to 7 m wide of fine-grained colloform-crustiform-ginguro banded quartz veins. Drilling will target the deeper extensions of these shallowly mined ore shoots for higher-grade mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×