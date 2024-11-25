Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

enCore Energy Increases Investment in Nuclear Fuels Inc.

enCore Energy Increases Investment in Nuclear Fuels Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore "), reports today the acquisition of 5,200,000 Units of Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for the aggregate purchase price of $2,080,000 pursuant to a 'bought deal' private placement as previously announced ( NF NR dated November 524 ) and completed by Nuclear Fuels on November 20, 2024 (the "Offering"). Following the Offering, enCore now holds 16,690,543 common shares of Nuclear Fuels representing approximately 17.05% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nuclear Fuels on an undiluted basis, and up to 19.9% on a partially diluted basis including shares underlying warrants available for exercise.

enCore Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/enCore Energy Corp.)

enCore acquired the securities of Nuclear Fuels for investment purposes, and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Nuclear Fuels' securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The disclosure respecting enCore's security holdings of Nuclear Fuels contained in this press release is made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids , and a report respecting the above acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and will be available for viewing under enCore and Nuclear Fuels' profiles on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca .

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium company with multiple Central Processing Plants in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated success in South Texas , future projects in the production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming.  The Company holds other assets including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company, statements regarding future or potential production, statements regarding the Company's anticipated increase in revenue from Alta Mesa production, statements regarding the Company's projected cost/revenue ratio, statements regarding future plant feed development for Rosita, future nuclear industry outlook, and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws and regulations (collectively, "forward-looking statements").   All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "is expected", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; including achieving expected levels of production at Rosita and Alta Mesa in the planned time frame or at all; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled mining personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; production risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; litigation risks; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the Company's annual information form filings. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE enCore Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/25/c1916.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear FuelsNF:CCCSE:NFEnergy Investing
NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference. Nuclear Fuels will give a corporate presentation at 6:00 pm CT on Friday, November 22nd at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, in room Churchill B2, second floor.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH ENCORE ENERGY CORP AND STRATEGIC INVESTORS

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH ENCORE ENERGY CORP AND STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 9,837,500 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,935,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share') of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.55 per Warrant Share. The private placement is an add-on to the recently announced bought deal financing ( NF News Release October 30, 2024 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NF

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NF

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nuclear Fuels Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES   OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought-deal" private placement basis, 20,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the "Underwritten Offering").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Reports High Grade Intercept of 0.205% eU3O8 over 8.0 feet from the First Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project's East and West Stirrup Zones; Extends Known Mineralization 1,000 Feet

Nuclear Fuels Reports High Grade Intercept of 0.205% eU3O8 over 8.0 feet from the First Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project's East and West Stirrup Zones; Extends Known Mineralization 1,000 Feet

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the best results to date from the on-going drill program at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). The current drill hole results are from the Company's first drilling on the historic Stirrup West and East Zones which lie ~2.7 miles from the Saddle Zone and 1 mile from the Spur Zone. Drilling at the Stirrup West Zone returned up to 0.205% eU 3 O 8 over 8.0 feet with a Grade Thickness ("GT") of 1.640, representing the highest GT encountered by the Company. Drilling at Stirrup East Zone has confirmed high grade historic mineralization, and extended the Zone by ~1,000 feet to the northeast (0.107%eU 3 O 8 over 4.5 feet with a total hole GT of 0.854). In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Change in substantial holding

Change in substantial holding

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced Change in substantial holding

Download the PDF here.

Skyharbour Enters into Agreement with Mustang Energy to Option its 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Enters into Agreement with Mustang Energy to Option its 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement ("Agreement") with Mustang Energy Corp. (the "Optionee" or "Mustang"), whereby the Optionee may acquire a 75% interest in the Company's 914W Uranium Project (the "Property"). The Property consists of a total of one mineral claim covering approximately 1,260 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mustang Energy Corp. Enters Option Agreement to Acquire Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project and Welcomes Jordan Trimble as Strategic Advisor

Mustang Energy Corp. Enters Option Agreement to Acquire Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project and Welcomes Jordan Trimble as Strategic Advisor

Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE:MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (" Mustang " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has entered into a strategic option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (" Skyharbour ") dated November 12, 2024 to acquire an undivided 75% interest (the " Option ") in Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project (the " 914W Project "), located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. The Option marks an important step for Mustang as it seeks to expand its presence in a promising uranium district. Additionally, Mustang is pleased to welcome Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour, as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, bringing valuable industry insights and expertise to Mustang's growing portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Commences Fall Diamond Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Fall Diamond Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fall diamond drilling program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is 51% owned by Skyharbour as operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") owning the other 49%. It is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan with access to regional infrastructure including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour is planning a 4,500-metre diamond drilling program in seven to nine holes at the project, building on the successful results from the drilling campaign completed earlier this year. The Company's geologists, along with a contracted drilling crew, are based at Skyharbour's exploration camp on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road, situated within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Enters into Agreements to Partner with Hatchet Uranium Corp. on Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Enters into Agreements to Partner with Hatchet Uranium Corp. on Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with a private arm's-length company, Hatchet Uranium Corp. (the "Hatchet"), whereby Hatchet may acquire an 80% interest in the Company's 9,339 ha Highway Uranium Property (the "Optioned Property") and a 100% interest, subject to a claw-back provision for Skyharbour, in the Company's Genie, Usam and CBXShoe Uranium Projects (the "Purchased Property") totalling 66,358 ha, all located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hatchet Uranium Corp. Signs Agreements with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. on Five Uranium Projects Located Northeast of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Hatchet Uranium Corp. Signs Agreements with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. on Five Uranium Projects Located Northeast of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0) today provided an update on developments concerning Hatchet Uranium Corp. ("HUC"), in which ValOre currently holds a 67.5% ownership interest ( CLICK HERE for ValOre news release on May 29, 2024, for HUC incorporation transaction details).

Hatchet Uranium Corp. has entered into agreements with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour"), whereby HUC may acquire an 80% interest in Skyharbour's 9,339 ha Highway Uranium Property (the "Optioned Highway Property") and a 100% interest, subject to a "claw-back" provision for Skyharbour, in Skyharbour's Genie, Usam and CBX/Shoe Uranium Projects (the "Purchased Properties") totalling 66,358 ha, all located peripheral to the Athabasca Basin, in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×