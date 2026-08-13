enCore Energy Enters into Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement

enCore Energy Enters into Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. Newswire Services

Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) ("enCore" or the "Company"), America's Clean Energy CompanyTM, announced today that pursuant to a Canadian prospectus supplement dated August 13, 2026, to the Company's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated July 6, 2026 (together, the "Canadian Prospectus"), and a United States prospectus supplement dated August 13, 2026, to the Company's United States base prospectus included in its U.S. registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on July 1, 2026 (together, the "U.S. Prospectus"), it has entered into a Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") dated August 13, 2026, with a syndicate led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., for an at-the-market distribution of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") of up to US$250,000,000 (the "ATM Program"), which may be offered from time to time, at the market prices prevailing at the time of sale, directly through the TSX Venture Exchange, The Nasdaq Capital Market, LLC, or other marketplace in Canada or the United States where the Common Shares may be traded, and, as a result, prices at which the Common Shares are sold may vary among purchasers and during the period of any distribution. Any distribution of common shares would be made in Canada pursuant to the Canadian Prospectus and in the United States pursuant to the U.S. Prospectus.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, raised from the ATM Program for possible future acquisitions, other strategic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

Potential investors should read the Canadian Prospectus or U.S. Prospectus, as applicable, for more information about the ATM Program. Copies of the Canadian Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus, and the Sales Agreement are available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov), respectively. Potential investors can request copies of the Canadian Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus, and the Sales Agreement, as applicable, from the lead sales agents by contacting:

  1. in Canada, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3M7, or by email at ecmcanada@cantor.com; or

  2. in the United States, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Encore Energy Corp.

Encore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable uranium to fuel the rapidly expanding U.S. nuclear energy needs. enCore's team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of uranium ISR operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore exclusively uses ISR for uranium extraction, a minimally invasive, eco-friendly, and economically competitive mineral extraction technology co-developed by enCore's leadership.

Building on enCore's demonstrated and continuing success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the expansion of Alta Mesa to include the Alta Mesa East property, the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota, and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets, including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impacts from corporate projects.

Contact:
William M. Sheriff
Executive Chair
972.333.2214
info@encoreuranium.com 
www.encoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "potential," "will," and similar expressions.

These statements include, but are not limited to: the proposed offer and sale of common shares under the at-the-market (ATM) offering on the TSXV and Nasdaq pursuant to the Sales Agreement entered into by the Company and the prospectus supplements filed in Canada and the U.S.; the timing, volume, gross proceeds, and intended use of proceeds from any such sales; obtaining required stock exchange approvals; and the Company's operational goals regarding ISR operations, production capacity, and strategic initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: market price volatility; shareholder dilution; market demand; broad discretion over the use of proceeds; stock exchange approval risks; operational, development, and permitting risks; uranium market trends; and other risks detailed in the filed prospectus supplements and the Company's filings on the SEC (www.sec.gov) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309460

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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