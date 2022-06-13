Precious MetalsInvesting News

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)( OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pre-production has commenced at the Manica Gold Mine ("Manica" or the "Mine"). The Company owns a 3.375% royalty on Manica, which is located in Mozambique and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP

"Congratulations to the team at MMP for their hard work and dedication in taking Manica from a development stage project into a producing mine," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "The Manica Gold Mine is our second development asset reaching pre-production and demonstrates our team's ability to make strategic investments that create significant returns and value for our shareholders."

Empress Royalty Corp., Sunday, June 12, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 to 3. Empress Management Site Visit to Manica Gold Mine

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as may, will, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, indicate, scheduled, target, goal, potential, subject, efforts, option and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the implementation of Empress' investment game plan and the anticipated returns on its investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Empress to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties identified in Empress' most recent Annual Information Form filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although management of Empress has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Empress will not update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Empress caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704800/Empress-Royalty-Announces-Pre-Production-at-Manica-Gold-Mine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress RoyaltyTSXV:EMPRPrecious Metals Investing
EMPR:CA
Empress Royalty

Empress Royalty


Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") has announced that pre-production has commenced at the Tahuehueto mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine") where Empress holds a 100% silver stream. Altaley is the owner and operator of the mine and recently filed an updated technical report, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Tahuehueto. The PFS indicates an increase in the overall economics of the project

"We would like to congratulate the Altaley team for bringing Tahuehueto into pre-production", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "It is extremely rewarding to see our initial investment moving forward from a development stage asset into a producing mine and we look forward to start receiving revenue from this mine in Q2 2022. The Tahuehueto silver stream is an example of the type of well-structured investments Empress intends to bring into the portfolio, to generate great returns for our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn as Chief Financial Officer of the Company

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Janet to the Empress team as Chief Financial Officer," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Her appointment is an excellent addition to the executive team, which will further drive the execution of Empress' business strategy and rapid growth plans. I look forward to working closely with her and the rest of our team as we take Empress to the next level."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong as ESG Advisor to the Board

" It gives me great pleasure to announce Allison's appointment as ESG Advisor to the board. She is a humanitarian and trailblazer with global ESG experience that will be invaluable to Empress," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty . "As a royalty and streaming investment company, we have the opportunity to make a difference in both how we invest our capital and how we operate as a corporation. We look forward to enhancing our ESG policies and practices to ensure we are creating value for our shareholders, our mining company partners and the local communities in which we invest."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased its royalty on the Manica gold project in Mozambique ("Manica" or the "Project") by providing an additional US$1M in funding, resulting in a total royalty of 3.375% (the "Royalty

"The Manica project is a great investment for Empress, we are excited to have increased the size of the Royalty and look forward to receiving revenue from Manica in the second quarter of 2022," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "We believe Empress is positioned for rapid growth and increased shareholder value in the coming year."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has fully funded the US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") by making the final payment of US$2.5M of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun

"We are excited to fully fund the US$10M gold stream and receive additional revenue from the investment," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "With the Nebari credit facility, we were able to quickly deploy the capital to allow Sierra Antapite to stay on track for production expansion and to immediately increase Empress' current revenue by 25%. We are looking forward to a strong year ahead with significant revenue and the increased ability to execute on our additional investment opportunities to build the portfolio."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.055 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration and development work on its projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Private Placement and the use of proceeds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c2841.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF They're currently focused on a dual track program of evaluating the former operating high-grade gold mine. BTV chats with President & CEO, Jennifer Boyle to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/satori-resources-developing-the-100-owned-tartan-lake-gold-mine-project-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec

Satori Resources Inc.(TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF)

https://satoriresources.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127152

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders Resources Inc. (" Orefinders " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. ("SKRR" or the "Company") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the previously announced share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. Company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR Exploration Inc.)

SKRR's 100% owned Nickel Peak claims span 3874.5 acres (1568 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1826 ppm 1734 ppm Nickel with 1113 ppm Chromium. The good to date of the Nickel Peak claims is October 20, 2022 .

Terms of the Agreement

SKRR entered into a share purchase agreement dated as of June 6, 2022 , under which SKRR has purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks. As consideration for SKRR's purchase of all of the shares of 1364991 B .C. Ltd., SKRR issued three (3) million common shares, on a pro rata basis, to the shareholders of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. All SKRR common shares issued pursuant to the share purchase agreement are subject to a voluntary hold period of four months. The news release dated June 7, 2022 , erroneously referenced that the share purchase agreement and 1364991 B .C. Ltd. were non-arm's length parties (the parties are arm's length). The shareholders (vendors) of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. are: (i) 1274596 B .C. Ltd. ( Robert Nicholas Horsley ), (ii) 1170147 B .C. Ltd. (Hani El Rayess), and (iii) 1335527 B .C. Ltd. ( Daniel Terrett ).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Nickel Peak claims, and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c8568.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Ontario

Falcon has completed all its cash share and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $ 1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $ 10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

