Empress Announces Closing of Acquisition of North American Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR,OTC:EMPYF)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of fourteen (14) pre-production net smelter return ("NSR") royalties from Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex"), pursuant to a Royalty Purchase Agreement dated July 9, 2026 (the "Transaction"). The Royalty Portfolio adds diversified royalty exposure across mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Mexico, supported by established operators including Alamos Gold, McEwen Inc., Kodiak Copper and Westhaven Gold.
"With approximately US$20M in cash, gold and silver, Empress has the financial strength to pursue opportunities across the mining lifecycle while continuing to build on the producing portfolio that generates cashflow today," said Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "Closing this acquisition has expanded our exposure to exploration and development assets, added long-term optionality and exposure to future discoveries and project advancement alongside our cash generating assets at the foundation of our business."
Full details of the Royalty Portfolio and the terms of the Transaction are set out in the Company's news release dated July 10, 2026, available at www.empressroyalty.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The common shares issued to Almadex as part of the consideration are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Transaction has received all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.
Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies that require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has a strategic partnership with Endeavour Financial, which allows Empress to access global investment opportunities while benefiting from mining finance expertise and deal structuring. Empress is focused on continuously creating long-term shareholder value through the proven royalty and streaming business model.
ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President
For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com, or contact us by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
The information contained herein includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", continue", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms.
Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that Empress expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including those regarding the benefits of the Transaction, the applicable royalties, including the long-term potential thereof, the projects underlying the applicable interests it proposes to acquire, future growth and ability to create new streams or royalties, the development and focus of the Company, its acquisition strategy, the plans and expectations of the operators of the projects underlying its interests, including the proposed advancement and expansion of such projects; the results of exploration, development and production activities of the operators of such projects; and the Company's expectations regarding future revenues.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Empress's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions and although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information and statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Empress to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Empress including, without limitation, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty and stream interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieve planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, uncertainty relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and the Company's ability to carry out its growth plans as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, refer to the annual information form of Empress for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other publicly filed documents under it profile a www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.
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