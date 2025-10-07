Empowering Nurses with Innovation: Covalon Showcases Patient Safety Solutions to Tackle Preventable Complications at ANCC National Magnet & Pathway Conference

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company focused on improving patient safety and clinical outcomes, today announced its upcoming participation in the 2025 American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) National Magnet ® & Pathway to Excellence Conference™ , taking place October 8–10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Magnet ® designation is the highest international recognition a hospital can receive for nursing excellence and quality patient care. Hospitals that earn this status have proven that they provide outstanding care, attract and retain top nursing talent, and deliver better outcomes for patients. Research shows that Magnet ® hospitals have lower mortality rates, higher patient satisfaction, and stronger staff engagement. Nurses from across the United States and around the world attend the Magnet ® conference to engage in professional development and gain exposure to the best practices and latest innovations in patient care.
At this premiere nursing leadership event, where more than 10,000 nurses will be in attendance, Covalon will showcase its strong portfolio of products, present impactful new clinical data, and engage with nursing and hospital leadership on strategies to advance nursing excellence, strengthen patient safety, and improve clinical and health economic outcomes across care settings. A significant focus for Covalon is around reducing and even eliminating complications such as Catheter-Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSIs), Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), and Medical Adhesive-Related Skin Injury (MARSIs). These complications exact a massive toll on patients and their families, including pain, suffering and in the case of CLABSIs and SSIs, high mortality rates. Fortunately, thanks to innovations from companies like Covalon and the dedication of healthcare providers to improving patient care, these complications are largely preventable.
"We are extremely pleased to bring our body of evidence and real-world insights to the 2025 Magnet & Pathway Conference," said Brent Ashton, Covalon's Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to collaborate with nursing leaders and administrators to help deliver safer patient care. For institutions working toward or maintaining Magnet ® recognition, we believe that outcome-driven technologies like Covalon's strongly support the scientific, structural, and leadership expectations embedded in those standards."
Key Covalon Highlights at the Conference
- New VALGuard ® Line Guard Clinical Evidence
Last month, Covalon announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical study from the Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) in the fall edition of The Journal of the Association for Vascular Access (JAVA). The study demonstrated that incorporating Covalon's VALGuard ® Line Guard into central line care was associated with a dramatic reduction in CLABSIs, including a sustained period of zero CLABSIs in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit. Covalon's Vice President of Clinical Affairs, Dr. Katherine Evely will be in attendance at the meeting to discuss the study with interested conference attendees.
- Clinical Evidence Presentation
Children's Hospital at Montefiore nursing and nursing research leaders Diana Lulgjuraj, PhD, RN, CPN, and Christina Lombardo, MSN, RN, will be presenting their research titled, "Evaluation of a Line Guard for Pediatric CLABSI Prevention", as part of the scientific poster session on New Knowledge, Innovation, and Improvements. Their poster highlights the strong findings from the recently published VALGuard ® CLABSI reduction study.
- Exhibit Hall
Covalon team members will be present at booth 2535 in the exhibit hall to engage with nursing executives, clinical leaders, and frontline professionals. Through interactive hands-on demonstrations and materials, attendees will learn how Covalon's life saving and life improving solutions align with Magnet ® and Pathway frameworks, supporting goals around quality improvement, staff engagement, and safety.
- Alignment with Magnet & Pathway Objectives
The conference's themes—such as exemplary professional practice, new knowledge and innovation, structural empowerment, safety, and quality—strongly overlap with Covalon's mission to translate scientific rigor into practical clinical impact.
Products Being Featured at Covalon's Booth 2535
- VALGuard ® Line Guard – a transparent, single-use barrier designed to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids, and secretions that can lead to infection.
- CovaClear ® IV dressings – a family of versatile gentle-to-skin silicone dressings that can be used as a primary IV securement dressing or as a protective cover over existing primary dressings. By helping reduce unplanned primary IV dressing changes caused by soiling, fluid leaks, or external contamination, CovaClear ® IV helps customers save money on wasted supplies, reduce nursing workload, and supports efforts to preserve patient skin integrity.
- IV Clear ® dressings – a family of transparent IV securement dressings that combines gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology with edge-to-edge coverage of chlorhexidine and silver for antimicrobial protection. IV Clear's complete transparency provides clinicians with full visibility to the insertion site, supporting routine assessment and better line management.
- SurgiClear ® dressings – a family of transparent post-operative cover dressings that features gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology as well as chlorhexidine and silver throughout the adhesive for antimicrobial protection. SurgiClear's full transparency provides clinicians with complete visibility of the incision site, which enables clinicians to assess for potential complications.
Event and Logistics
- Dates & Venue : October 8–10, 2025, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA magnetpathwaycon.nursingworld.org
- Conference Focus : The event includes general sessions, breakout tracks ( e.g. , Exemplary Professional Practice, Transformational Leadership), poster sessions, and a Research Symposium pre-conference day. magnetpathwaycon.nursingworld.org/schedule-at-a-glance-0
- CNE Credits : Eligible attendees may earn up to 24 continuing nursing education credits for participating in approved sessions. magnetpathwaycon.nursingworld.org/cne
Meet With Us
To schedule time with the Covalon team at the conference, send an email to meet.us@covalon.com or visit Booth 2535.
Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .
VALGuard ® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.
About Covalon
Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .
