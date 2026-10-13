Emperor Expanding High-Grade Zone Potential

Emperor Expanding High-Grade Zone Potential

Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration campaign at the Duquesne West Gold Project. The program comprised 20,479m of new drilling and approximately 7,884m of targeted historical unsampled core, generating more than 28,000m of combined drilling data to further refine and expand the resource model.

CEO John Florek commented: "The visible gold intersected in DQ26-55 is another encouraging indication that our geological model is successfully targeting high-grade mineralization. What makes this intercept particularly compelling is its location; approximately 30 metres up-dip from one of the highest-grade intercepts drilled to date and just 15 metres east from a historical high-grade hole. Together, these intersections reinforce the continuity of a robust high-grade system within our conceptual open-pit environment."

"Visible gold continues to provide strong evidence that the Duquesne West hydrothermal system was both robust and highly fertile, capable of concentrating significant gold mineralization over a broad area. This latest occurrence further supports our belief that opportunities remain to expand our resource both within the existing deposit footprint and along the largely untested plunge extensions identified by our regional structural and AI-assisted geological models."

"With the next nearest pierce point more than 70 metres up-dip/plunge away, this portion of the deposit remains sparsely drilled, providing substantial room to define additional high-grade mineralization through systematic exploration. As we continue drilling and await the final assay results from DQ26-55, we believe Duquesne West continues to demonstrate the potential to meaningfully grow the deposit while further validating our strategy of reimagining this historic gold system."

Exploration Significance

Visible gold was intersected in a 20 m zone of pyrite mineralization approximately 30 m up-dip, within the conceptual open-pit environment, from hole DQ26-20, which previously returned 15.0 m grading 61.0 g/t Au. The new intercept is also located approximately 15 m east from a historical Santa Fe drill hole that intersected 16.0 m grading 20.9 g/t Au, further reinforcing the continuity of this high-grade gold zone.

The nearest up-dip/plunge pierce point is more than 70 m away, highlighting the sparse historical drilling completed within this portion of the deposit. The limited drill density leaves considerable potential to further define and expand this emerging high-grade trend, which demonstrates both exceptional gold grades and significant mineralized thickness (see Figure 1).

On a broader scale, Emperor's regional geological and structural models define a plunge trend that remains largely untested and unsampled at depth, representing a compelling exploration target with significant expansion potential (see Figure 2).

The visible gold intersection was encountered at 398 m downhole (approximately 351 m vertical depth). Drill hole DQ26-55 was completed on an azimuth of 006° with a -64° dip, reaching a total depth of 525 m. Final assay results are pending.

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Image 1: Visible gold in brecciated mafic volcanics with significant pyrite mineralization in DQ26-55 at 398 meters depth.

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Figure 1: Location of DQ26-55 intercept with visible gold. One of several high-grade lenses at Duquesne West Gold Project (See location: 1).

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Emperor is advancing the Duquesne West Project by targeting high-grade gold mineralization hosted within and adjacent to broader envelopes of low-grade mineralization. The Property currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 26.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au, containing 1.46 million ounces of gold (effective date July 09, 2025). The MRE sensitivity analysis demonstrates potential grade optimization scenarios for both higher-grade open-pit and underground conceptual models.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 32 km northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, within the historic Duparquet gold camp. The project hosts a recent inferred mineral resource (see press release dated July 9, 2025) and remains open for expansion.

Recent reinterpretation of the geological model, supported by AI and machine learning, highlights additional upside potential by identifying new gold trends and opportunities to expand mineralization along key structural corridors. Emperor holds the right to acquire a 100% interest in the property, which comprises 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 hectares.

QP Disclosure

The technical content pertaining to the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, Vice President of Emperor (B.Sc., P.Geol., OQLF), who is recognized as a Qualified Person under CIM guidelines and serves as a consultant to Emperor.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in a proven mining district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol
President, CEO and Director
Emperor Metals Inc.

Contact:

John Florek
President/CEO
T: (807) 228-3531

John Labrecque
V.P. Exploration
T: (613) 286 8168

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Emperor and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Emperor considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Emperor does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318647

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