EMP METALS - PROJECT AURORA PARTNER SALTWORKS ANNOUNCES SECOND-GENERATION DLE TECHNOLOGY

 EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its Project Aurora partner, Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks"), has announced the release of its second-generation Direct Lithium Extraction (Gen-II DLE) technology. The Gen-II DLE will be the centerpiece of Project Aurora's wellhead-connected demonstration plant at the Company's Viewfield Project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Gen-II DLE technology introduces a 'double DLE' process that boosts eluate purity and lowers capital expenditure (CAPEX). This is enabled by a novel arrangement of off-the-shelf DLE alumina adsorbents and pressurized membranes, first disclosed in Saltworks' 2022 patent filing.

The Gen-II DLE process is particularly well-suited for hub-and-spoke operations, where higher-purity eluate enables significant lithium chloride concentration gains prior to shipment to a central conversion hub, without concerns of sodium chloride precipitation. In addition, the chemical-free spokes operate without the need for chemical softening or ion exchange, thereby reducing chemical inputs, waste generation, and the associated lithium losses common in some flow sheets.

The packages leverage Saltworks' existing commercial scale engineering, production, and modularization systems, with the DLE system built from its Xtract modular sorption and ion exchange platform technology.  Saltworks has a family of patents protecting this configuration, coupled with low-cost proprietary modular designs and advanced process control systems.

Saltworks' Gen-II DLE process can be integrated downstream of a third-party DLE system or provided entirely by Saltworks' proven industrialized equipment. This flexibility, combined with patented architecture and industrial readiness, positions Gen-II DLE as a leap forward for lithium projects seeking scalable and cost-effective solutions.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals, said, "This is a tremendous step forward in Direct Lithium Extraction technology. Our Project Aurora partners at Saltworks continue to push innovation and focus on lowering costs at every stage of the lithium brine processing flow sheet."

Project Aurora, a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks, is aimed at driving down costs, simplification, and leveraging the best available and most economic technology while optimizing a complete lithium system, from well to battery chemical.  As part of the collaborative's launch, Saltworks will advance full-scale plant design and cost estimates for a 3,000+ tonne per year modular, repeatable commercial refinery for EMP Metals utilizing data and insights from the demo plant project.

About Saltworks Technologies Inc.
Saltworks is a leader in the development and delivery of solutions for industrial wastewater treatment and lithium refining. By working with customers to understand their unique challenges and focusing on continuous innovation, Saltworks' solutions provide best-in-class performance and reliability. From its headquarters in Richmond, BC, Canada, Saltworks' team designs, builds, and operates full-scale plants, and offers comprehensive onsite and offsite testing services with its fleet of mobile pilots

About EMP Metals
EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Focused on Direct Lithium Extraction Brine Lithium Resources in Saskatchewan

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory...
VANCOUVER, BC Dec. 21, 2022 CNW EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its common shares on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMPPF". It is anticipated that EMP Metals'...
EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area. The new well, 141/08-03-009-13 W2M (" Third Test Well "), is...
EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan. Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14 th 2022....
EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations...
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to highlight news from the area of its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("Burchell" or the "Property"), while anticipating channel sampling results from its recent mechanical stripping program at Burchell. Nearly 300...
(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 20th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private...
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:...
/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced on...
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX.V - FPC Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC,OTC:FPRGF) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering")...
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Completes Two Pools Gold acquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

