EMP Metals Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Balazs to the position of technical consultant. Mr. Balazs has over 30 years experience encompassing all aspects of oil and gas exploration and development, from basin analysis and prospect generation through to development drilling and acquisitions. He brings a diverse skill set prospecting for oil and gas throughout western Canada and

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Balazs to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Balazs has over 30 years experience encompassing all aspects of oil and gas exploration and development, from basin analysis and prospect generation through to development drilling and acquisitions. He brings a diverse skill set prospecting for oil and gas throughout western Canada and internationally, including various countries in Europe , Africa , and South America .

Throughout his career, he has consistently generated commercially viable prospects resulting in many successful drilling programs and significant reserves additions. He also has specific expertise in risk assessment and resource evaluations.

His extensive knowledge of subsurface reservoirs in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin will be an asset to EMP's ongoing lithium exploration projects. Mr. Balazs holds a B.Sc. Geology from the University of Calgary .

EMP Metals President, Rob Gamley , commented, "We are really happy to have Brian join the growing EMP team. Brian's depth of experience speaks for itself and his knowledge of the western Canadian exploration environment is a huge asset for our Company as we expand on our initial success."

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c6111.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Overview

The number of electric vehicles on the road is expected to increase from 10 million today to 100 million by 2030, and up to an estimated 400 million by 2040. This staggering growth has put the spotlight on lithium, which is an essential mineral in manufacturing most consumer devices, electric vehicles (EVs), battery technology and renewable energy technologies. However, experts predict that we may experience a lithium shortage by 2022 if we fail to ramp up production and availability of this essential battery metal.

In reality, mining lithium is challenging for a variety of reasons. Many existing extraction methods are both costly and ripe with environmental issues. As a result, Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) is rapidly being recognized as an innovative and more environmentallyfriendly lithium extraction technology — one that is less expensive than the more dominant mining methods currently being used. This has encouraged many mining companies and even government agencies to explore how DLE can further capitalize on known lithium deposits.

EMP Metals (CSE:EMPS) is an early-entry lithium exploration and development company planning on utilizing Direct Lithium Extraction on a large scale in Canada. A strong management team and skilled technical team form the foundation for this promising organization. Additionally, EMP Metals plans to develop its project portfolio by continually focusing on low-cost yet promising land parcels located in Saskatchewan.

EMP Metals Direct Lithium Extraction

The DLE method calls for using a specialized absorbent to extract lithium from brine and actively rejects impurities, creating high-quality lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. DLE is both more cost-effective and environmentally responsible than evaporation and hard-rock mining and has shown a superior recovery rate relative to traditional extraction methods.

Currently, EMP Metals has a strategic land base in Saskatchewan that comprises three projects totaling an impressive 119,739 acres. Saskatchewan is an ideal province for lithium extraction due to multiple appealing factors: existing infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and a mining-friendly government. Additionally, Saskatchewan’s Duperow Formation is supportive for using DLE recovery technology, making the project area extremely appealing as a location to build a large-scale DLE mine. The land package also contains 15 wellbores from historical surveying and natural resource recovery, potentially greatly reducing exploration and development costs.

EMP Metals Saskatchewan Lithium

EMP Metals boasts a strong technical and management team with relevant industry experience. The technical team has extensive experience in building large scale brine lifting and disposal infrastructure as well as drilling wells to all depths within Saskatchewan’s Williston Basin. Rob Gamley, President and CEO, brings over a decade of experience in corporate finance and consulting with publicly traded companies. Natashia Tsai, CFO, specializes in managing financial operations with a focus on overall business performance. Dr. Peter Pollard, Chief Geologist, has over 30 years of experience as a researcher and mineral exploration expertise. Greg Bronson, Director, also possesses over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration companies and oil and gas exploration and development. The combined team has what it takes to potentially lead EMP Metals to successfully build a large-scale DLE-based lithium mine.

Company Highlights

  • Saskatchewan is an attractive region for mining companies due to the available workforce, mining-friendly governmental policies, and the presence of existing infrastructure.
  • Focused on potential DLE amenable assets to mine lithium in Saskatchewan, Canada.
  • DLE is an innovative lithium extraction technology that has shown a higher recovery rate, costs less to operate and has a less severe environmental impact than other methods.
  • EMP Metals has ring-fenced 119,739 acres of highly prospective lithium properties in four main distinct geological locations in Saskatchewan, which includes 21 lithium-brine focused permits.

Key Projects

Saskatchewan Project

EMP Metals Saskatchewan Duperow Formation

The Saskatchewan land package is a collection of prospective lithium properties that covers 119,739 acres. EMP Metals is continuously looking to expand its project’s area by participating in land auctions and pursuing acquisition opportunities.

EMP Metals is focused on project areas in Saskatchewan due to the presence of the Duperow Formation, aregionally extensive reservoir with aquifer support. DLE aims to be an ideal recovery technology to leverage for this this geological feature and due to the presence of a high amount of lithium-rich brine.

Brine sampling of a well within EMP’s project area revealed 85.0 to 96.3 mg/L. The presence of existing deep wellbores on its permits lowers the capital costs on drilling . Additionally, it’s worth noting that an offsetting well in the area has tested up to 190 mg/l in the Duperow.. The shallower depth of the Duperow further decreases operating costs.

The next step for the project is to conduct a resource evaluation and PEA, which is slated for Q1 2022. EMP Metals aims to continually acquire land to expand its land package with the intent of creating a high-producing lithium mine.

Management Team

Rob Gamley - President and CEO

Over 10 years of corporate finance and capital markets experience, consulting to public companies across a variety of industries. VP Contact Financial Corp. – strategic communications and consulting firm.

Natasha Tsai - CFO

Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants; specializing in areas of financial operations and business performance. Was CFO with companies in a broad range of industries including mining and energy.

Dr. Peter Pollard - Chief Geologist

Over 30 years global research and mineral exploration consulting experience. Recognized expert in intrusion-related mineralized systems including Cu-Au porphyry, Sn-W-Mo-Bi-Au, Fe-oxide Cu-Au-U and Au-Ag systems.

