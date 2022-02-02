Gaming Investing News
Ms. Emma Fairhurst, announces that she has filed an early warning report announcing the acquisition of and aggregate of 4,870,000 common shares in the capital Playground Ventures Inc.

Ms. Emma Fairhurst, announces that she has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of and aggregate of 4,870,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital Playground Ventures Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Emma Fairhurst, beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 23,975,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 200,000 Options representing 38.20% on an undiluted basis and 43.70% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 28,845,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 45.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 51.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Ms. Fairhurst has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Emma Fairhurst at emma@quaestus.vc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112587

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Overview

The well-established video gaming industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33 percent to reach a worldwide market value of US$222.9 billion by 2025. The largest segment of this industry is mobile gaming, which reached a market value of US$110 billion in 2021 worldwide. The attractive revenues in this industry have led to major partnerships between video gaming companies and large television and film production studios. Ubisoft Entertainment SA (EPA:UBI) produced ‘South Park’ and ‘Avatar’ games while Insomniac Games Inc. produced ‘Spider-man’ games.

The Walt Disney Company’s 2017 deal with EA to exclusively develop ‘Star Wars’ products has reportedly generated billions of dollars in revenue for EA with the related mobile game currently being classified as a billion-dollar entity. As a result, companies in the video gaming industry and, more specifically, the mobile gaming industry with products released in partnership with large entertainment production studios may be an intriguing investment for investors seeking a significant return on investment.

Playground Ventures (CSE:PLAY) is an active management company focused on identifying, acquiring, financing and supporting private companies in the mobile game and digital media industries. The company seeks to create shareholder value by offering early-stage access to a portfolio of private companies with highly prospective products and projects.

In April 2021, Playground Ventures acquired 40 percent interest in MotionPix Game Studio as part of a joint venture with Ludare Groups Inc. The MotionPix Game Studio joint venture will launch a high-profile mobile gaming asset that has already been fully developed. The mobile game is set to be released in the second quarter of 2022 in conjunction with a highly anticipated blockbuster movie release.

In May 2021, Playground Ventures seed invested C$350,000 in TinyRex Games Inc. for the rights to certain shares in the capital of the company. Led by a management team with a history of success in the mobile gaming and social casino industry, this partnership will bring to market three exciting idle genre games over the course of the next two years. The games will be available on iOS and Android mobile platforms with the first release ready for download in early 2022.

In July 2021, Playground Ventures entered a seed investment agreement to acquire up to 60 percent interest in GG Hub SRL (“Got Game”). Got Game is an Italian media gaming corporation founded by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and broadcasting professional. The team is building a vertically integrated European based broadcast and streaming channel that will focus on the gaming, Esports and digital media world. With a targeted launch date of late Q4 2021 for their Italian platform, this channel will provide 24/7 media content that will be translated into multiple languages and available on several media platforms. They are currently in discussions with providers to expand into different European countries.

In October 2021, Playground Ventures completed the acquisition of Countervail Games Ltd., a mobile game developer with exclusive rights to a proprietary mobile game project. This game was developed alongside another high-profile game developer and is licensed with Braille Skateboarding, the largest online skateboarding community in the world. Their first project titled “Skate Video Tycoon” capitalizes on Patent Pending Proprietary IP of the integration of Live video and Digital media in an Idle genre game. This game is currently in soft launch and is getting ready for the user acquisition phase of commercialization.

Playground Ventures has a strong equity position with C$1.73 million raised in three months, for a total of C$2.53 million raised in the past year. The funds have been used to complete the strategic portfolio acquisitions and joint ventures previously mentioned.

As a new company with an active acquisition strategy, Playground Ventures boasts a tight capital structure with 55,402,237 shares outstanding with 60 to 70 percent of shares currently held by company insiders. The company also has an impressive market capitalization of $11,080,447 with a share price of $0.20.

Going forward, the company plans to bring its current assets to market and expects to be cash-flowing in the first half of 2022. As Playground Ventures continues to scale its operations, they will work towards having its own in-house user acquisition assets and will move to hire a CTO. The management team is also in the process of performing its due diligence on several local and global opportunities to expand its portfolio of assets.

The company is led by a thoroughly experienced management and advisory team with decades in the gaming and investment industries. Playground Ventures advisory board includes key industry leaders with a network of strong industry connections to facilitate deals and company progress.

Playground Ventures’ Company Highlights

  • Playground Ventures is an active management company focused on identifying, acquiring, financing and supporting private companies in the mobile game and digital media industries.
  • Playground Ventures creates shareholder value by offering early-stage access to a portfolio of private companies in the digital media and mobile gaming sectors with highly prospective products and projects. The company plans to be cash flowing in the first half of 2022.
  • The company acquired 40 percent interest in MotionPix Game Studio as part of a joint venture. MotionPix Game Studio will launch a high-profile mobile gaming asset that has already been fully developed and is set to be released in the second quarter of 2022 in conjunction with a highly anticipated blockbuster movie release.
  • Playground Ventures seed invested C$350,000 into TinyRex Games Inc. for the rights to certain shares in the capital of the company. This partnership will bring to market three exciting idle genre games with the first release in 2022.
  • The company also recently acquired Countervail Games Ltd. which has exclusive rights to a proprietary mobile game project with another high-profile game developer. The mobile game project that utilizes Patent Pending Proprietary IP was soft launched in July 2021 and is licensed with Braille Skateboarding, the largest online skateboarding community in the world.
  • Playground Ventures entered into an investment agreement to acquire up to 60 percent interest in GG Hub SRL, an Italian company that is building a vertically integrated European based broadcast and streaming channel. Currently, Playground Ventures owns 20 percent in GG Hub.
  • The company is led by a highly experienced management and advisory team with decades in the gaming and investment markets industries.
  • Tight capital structure with 55,402,237 shares outstanding with 60 to 70 percent of shares currently held by company insiders.

Playground Venture’ Key Projects

Playground Ventures’ Management Team

Jon Gill – Chairman

Jon Gill is a former operating partner at HSD Capital which is a merchant bank. Gill is president and CEO of Super Electric Corporation which is a consumer products company based in North America and Asia. Gill is also a managing director of SEGA Entertainment Canada. He also spent 11 years with a national brokerage firm and was the past president and chairman of the Toronto Investment Dealers Association.

Chris Irwin – CEO and Director

Chris Irwin practices securities and corporate and commercial law. Irwin is also the president of Irwin Professional Corporation. He advises a number of public companies on a variety of issues including compliances, regulatory issues, reverse-takeover transactions, initial public offerings and M&A.

Harrison Reynolds – Director

Harrison Reynolds is an entrepreneur in the tech and entertainment sectors. He has been a founding member of multiple venture-backed startups in the film and mobile gaming industries and has assisted in their concept development, corporate strategy and raising of private equity.

Nidhi Kumra – CFO

Ms. Kumra is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations with a CA and CPA designation. Most recently Nidhi served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency and previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev – a Fortune 500 Company.

Kaylee Whitcroft – Operations Accounting Manager

With her Designation of CA and CPA, she was a former Manager in the audit practice at Deloitte LLP. Ms. Whitcroft most recently served as the Controller and Senior Manager of Acquisition at an international company, where she managed a finance team in a division that had grown over 100 percent in one year through significant acquisition activity.

Jay Balmer – Advisor

Jay Balmer held a former leadership position at EA Games where he created the revolutionary and patented gameplay controls for the award-winning Skate franchise. Balmer joins the advisory board with 17 years of industry experience and as a founding partner of Session Games.

Ron Segev – Advisor

Ron Segev is a founding partner of Segev LLP and recognized by chambers and partners as one of the top gaming lawyers in the country. He has extensive experience in private and public M&A and finance transactions. Segev sits on the board of several publicly-traded companies.

Andrew Murphy – Advisor

Andrew Murphy has 20 years of industry experience and currently is a founding partner of Session Games. While at EA Games and Microsoft, he created the worlds for the SSX trilogy, Need for Speed and the Gears of War Franchise.

Sheldon Inwentash – Advisor

Sheldon Inwentash is the founder, chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. which is a publicly traded Venture Capital fund. Inwentash has over 30 years of investing experience and has been an early investor in several companies that have had successful exits.

Ian Verchere – Advisor

Ian Verchere was involved in the creation of over 40 games that have generated over $1 billion in retail value while working for publishers such as EA, Sony, Disney and ESPN. Verchere has over 30 years of industry experience and is a founding partner of Session Games.

Kenny Huang – Advisor

Kenny Huang is a co-founder of the Bluebat game that was acquired by Greentube. Huang is credited for his contribution with 7 Triple A titles including NHL, Fight Night, FIFA, NBA and Madden. Huang is the founder and current CEO of TinyRex Games.

Ben Stoddard – Advisor

Ben Stoddard created several number one free-to-play action sports games, shipped multiple titles for Red Bull Media House and has participated in the development of EA titles such as the Skate and SSX franchises. Stoddard has 15 years of industry experience and is a founding partner of Session Games.

Playground Ventures Announces Debt Settlement and Option Grant

Playground Ventures Announces Debt Settlement and Option Grant

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has settled an aggregate of $196,252.41 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 1,308,349 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four-month hold period and completion of the transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has granted 2,425,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and expiring on February 1, 2027, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

Playground Announces Acquisition of "The Campaign" Game Development Project

Playground Announces Acquisition of "The Campaign" Game Development Project

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE:PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of June 3, 2021, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement dated January 27, 2022 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), with 1281750 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo") and the shareholders of BCCo (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired one hundred percent (100%) of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo in consideration of issuing to the Vendors an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to the following vesting provisions: as to 1/4 immediately upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing Date") with 1/4 additional Consideration Shares being released from escrow every six months following the Closing Date. All securities issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Playground Ventures Announces Acquisition of Countervail Games Inc.

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press release of June 10, 2021, that the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement dated September 27, 2021 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), with Countervail Games Ltd. ("Countervail") and the shareholders of Countervail (collectively, the "Sellers"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Countervail (the "Transaction"). As consideration for the transaction, the Company issued 16,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to the Sellers under escrow agreement. All securities issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Formed under the laws of British Columbia, Countervail is a mobile game developer with a focus on generating an innovative user experience through a never seen before patent pending technology that integrates live video content with digital game play. This proprietary IP is combined with in-game advertising and brand sponsorship technology application. In partnership with a high-profile game developer in the action sports genre, Countervail owns an exclusive mobile game project licensed with the largest online skateboarding community in the world. The mobile game is fully developed and in soft launch worldwide.

Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

Currently, Royal Wins trades on the OTCQB (see Press Release dated November 23, 2021) under the symbol "RYWCF". The Company's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RYWCF/profile.

Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

  • 1.6 million Kash Karnival App Install Base
  • Approximately 15,000 Monthly Active Users

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with the world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce Kash Karnival's growth numbers for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Kash Karnival App Installs

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces signing of LOI to acquire 100% of Shape Immersive Entertainment Inc and Brokered Private Placement Financing for up to $4.0 Million

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces signing of LOI to acquire 100% of Shape Immersive Entertainment Inc and Brokered Private Placement Financing for up to $4.0 Million

Shape is an award-winning Metaverse agency and has a team comprised of experienced AR/VR technologists, 3D artists and software developers

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Continued Marketing Campaign

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Continued Marketing Campaign

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), announces that its engagement for marketing services with Financial Star News Inc. (" FSN ") (address: 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, V7Y 1C6; email: info@thefinancialstar.com ), as previously disclosed in the Company's October 8, 2021 news release, remains ongoing and is now anticipated to conclude on February 4, 2022.

As previously disclosed, FSN has and shall continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertiser and marketers corresponding to the customers online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and bring attention to the business of the Company in consideration of USD $400,000 (plus applicable taxes) previously paid to FSN. The promotional activity shall occur on theFinancialStar.com, by email, Facebook, and Google. FSN does not have any prior relationship with the Company aside from its previous engagement with the Company.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Le 11 janvierJanuary 2022) Alpha Esports Tech Inc. has announced a name change to Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on January 12, 2022.

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Planned Name Change

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Planned Name Change

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from "Alpha Esports Tech Inc." to "Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.", subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). The Company expects the name change to take effect on or about January 12, 2022, and for its common shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name on such date. The name change will better reflect the Company's focus on - and recent investments in - the Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications.

The Company recently announced that its augmented reality (" AR ") division, Paradise City Gaming (" Paradise City "), has begun to develop AR experiences using the Niantic's software toolkit, Lightship, which is a platform to allow companies to build AR experiences using segmented semantics, mapping and multiplayer. The Company plans to apply such technology, once developed, to the Company's existing GamerzArcade platform, with a target launch date of spring 2022. The Company believes that integrating AR into the GamerzArcade platform will produce an immersive gaming environment where gamers can enter a virtual world and play their favourite type of classic games such as Snake Challenge ® and Space Aliens Invaders ® , as well as meet friends and challenge other users for blockchain-backed prizes.

