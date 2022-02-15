GamingInvesting News

Today, Pacsun released its 2022 Spring Summer Brand Campaign, featuring brand favorite Style Icon and Entrepreneur, Emma Chamberlain and themed around looking toward the future and the dream of escapism. The campaign will feature digital efforts that are at the forefront of cultural relevance for Gen Z, including augmented reality and virtual experiences via the campaign video, which will be streamed across all social channels and ecommerce, store windows, Pacsun.com, and the launch of their very first video game.

Emma Chamberlain for Pacsun's Spring/ Summer 2022 Campaign

"We are delighted to partner with Emma Chamberlain for the second time," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "She is such an authentic voice and style icon for our youth community, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as Pacsun steps further into the Metaverse."

Knowing the importance of thinking short and long term through design and buy in the physical world, Pacsun considers the same investment for the digital world. The brand continues to be at the forefront of the fashion industry to embrace new technology as a way to continue to grow the brand's connection to its youth community and their culture. It was the first fashion brand to accept cryptocurrency via BitPay, introduce a capsule catalog on Roblox and recently debuted its first series of NFTs via an auction on Open Sea.

This year, Pacsun directed a Virtually Reality Experience that stars Emma Chamberlain as her own personal avatar, the first-time Chamberlain has appeared as her digital self in a digital world. The experience takes consumers through the Spring/ Summer campaign in a vibrant and visual manner, highlighting new styles from the campaign. The Virtual Reality Experience will debut this Thursday, February 17 th .

"I just did not expect AR to just thrive in the fashion world like it has, and it's crazy because it happened so fast but yet it's so genius in so many ways. AR can literally do anything that a human can't do, so there is just even more room for creativity that there wasn't before. It's cool that Pacsun is evolving with the culture, better than I am, and it is fun to be part of that evolution," said Chamberlain.

Pacsun's debut video game, "Pacsun the Game," is available now via the newly relaunched Pacsun App in the App Store. In Pacsun the Game, players can explore underwater worlds and join Pacsun's guide Puck in search of underwater coral and resources to unlock new levels and underwater worlds guarded by an underwater serpent. Once gamers master all of Puck's abilities, they will unlock levels and be rewarded with pieces to build their own Pacsun the Game closets.

"This turning into a video game is very exciting to me because in the beginning of quarantine I had a little video game phase that was just so out of character for me, but I am now like a video game girl," continued Chamberlain.

Featured in the video and released under the campaign is an assortment of all new styles across denim, shorts, swim and more, including some of Chamberlain's personal favorites like knits and patterns. A preview of styles will also be showcased in a shoppable Live Stream experience hosted by Emma later this afternoon. The experience will be available to view on https://www.pacsun.com/livestreaming/ as well as TikTok. This will be Pacsun's first shoppable Live Stream experience on the TikTok platform.

Additional Pacsun friends, models and content creators that were part of the cast joining Chamberlain, include Tyler Blue Golden , Edie Rose , Babette , Matheiu Simonaeu , William Franklin Miller , Tade , and Jacob .

"I can see anyone wearing this Pacsun collection, there is such a variety of aesthetics, and while it's still cohesive, there are so many different vibes going on I feel like everybody can find something," Chamberlain added about the campaign, "I'm really going to lean into a lot of knits, I really just love knits, things that are stretchy, a lot of stretchy fun patterns, things like that. I just want to be comfortable this summer…not feel restricted, just free and free spirited."

Access hi-res imagery and the video game teaser here . Visit www.pacsun.com for more information and https://www.pacsun.com/emma-chamberlain/ to discover the campaign.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport , CA. Curated in Los Angeles . Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

About Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is an internet phenomenon, YouTube star, award winning podcast host, global brand ambassador and CEO with a combined social media following of more than 35 million. The Los Angeles -based comedian posts hilarious vlogs on her channel, never taking herself too seriously. Her authenticity and candor has also landed her the cover of Cosmopolitan and Allure Magazines as well as The New York Times and she has appeared in W, Forbes, The Atlantic, Nylon, Vogue, TMRW and Marie Claire to name a few. The New York Times wrote, " Emma Chamberlain , 18, is the funniest person on YouTube." W Magazine wrote that she is "the most interesting girl on YouTube," and Time Magazine included her in their 2019 list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet as well as the Time Magazine 100 Next List. Emma also landed on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2020 for social media.

Chamberlain has always had a love for fashion and in 2019 became a "friend of the house" for fashion brand Louis Vuitton, attending the brand's prestigious Paris Fashion Week show and creating content connecting new generations with the iconic Louis Vuitton brand. In 2021 she became the newest talent and brand ambassador for Pacsun's Spring/Summer 21 collection, a brand she has worn and been a fan of her whole life growing up in California . Emma's wildly successful podcast, Anything Goes, is consistently in the top charts and has won People's Choice Award for Favorite Pop Podcast in both 2020 and 2021.

Adding the title of founder of Chamberlain Coffee in 2019 was a passion project for Emma. Her love for coffee is undeniable and she took an everyday hobby and turned it into an online business bringing high quality, organic, sustainably sourced coffee beans straight to your door. The line has grown since inception and now offers beans, steepable bags as well as all things coffee straight to consumers.

In addition to her fashion, entrepreneurship and social media presence Emma is also an author, releasing her first book, The Ideal Planner in 2020. She resides in California with her 2 cats Franklin and Declan.

(PRNewsfoto/PacSun)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emma-chamberlain-stars-in-new-pacsun-campaign-featuring-a-virtual-reality-experience-celebrating-springsummer-2022-301482280.html

SOURCE PacSun

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critics Agree.... Asetek SimSports's new Invicta Premium Sim Racing Pedals Have Changed The Game!

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedals are receiving enthusiastic praise by several renowned sim racers and sim racing reviewers. Asetek's initial sim racing products, the Invicta throttle and brake pedal, and add-on clutch pedal, are getting thumbs up for real-life racecar feel and the easy adjustments and calibration possible with the custom-made RaceHub™ software.

New to the sim racing hardware and software provider space, Asetek took its proven expertise in mechatronics, design and manufacturing, and combined it with decades of real-life racing experience and simulation builds to bring the next level of immersion and the feel of a real racecar to even the most competitive of sim racers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Be Your Own Boss in the Venture Valley Video Game

- Build, Invest and Win with the new Venture Valley game launching today during National Entrepreneurship Week ! Giving players the chance to be their own boss in a fast-paced business strategy game, Venture Valley is available now for free (no in-app purchases or ads)  on mobile ( iOS and Android ) and PC (via Steam ). Venture Valley a project of the Singleton Foundation, takes budding entrepreneurs on a business-growing journey through 35 unique missions in either a single-player campaign, or pits them against friends and foes in competitive esports-style multiplayer play.

Being developed in conjunction with Hyper Luminal Games , Venture Valley is marking its debut with game demos at the Synapse Summit 2022 , an event that celebrates and engages thousands of Florida's leading innovators, entrepreneurs, and students.  Future Venture Valley tournaments and events are listed here .

Venture Valley Gameplay Features:

  • Create and manage more than 16 different businesses from cafes to match-making service, drone deliveries, robot factories and more.
  • Battle other players from around the world in deep multiplayer experiences, or play with friends in custom lobbies.
  • Play more than 35 unique missions set in four locations -- Fortune Springs, Mapleburgs, Brickyard, and The Palms.
  • Build, upgrade, and switch out decks of gameplay-enhancing cards to boost your businesses and keep your opponents on their toes with adversity!
  • Get to know and battle a cast of five zany mentor characters on your journey to become the best entrepreneur in The Valley!
  • Customize your avatar, and upgrade your headquarters from a simple RV trailer to a rustic retreat, an elaborate Taj Mahal or even a haunted house.

"With Venture Valley we are empowering players to be the boss as they build, develop business knowledge and win in both The Valley and in real-life," said Roger Hector , Executive Producer for the Venture Valley game. " Venture Valley gives future business owners the chance to be the next Musk or Bezos as they immediately see the impact of their pricing, employee management, and services. In Venture Valley , anyone can attain their own version of success as they take on new companies and challenges."

In Venture Valley entrepreneurs start small with a dog (or llama!) walking business and then, by expanding and investing in new ventures, grow their Valley influence to include mini-golf, pizza parlors, a hovercraft ride-sharing service, a robot factory, and more. Along the way, business owners learn real-world financial and business skills and terms. They also experience the highs and lows of being their own boss, and will need to keep in mind that along with success comes rivals. Luckily, competitors can be kept in check by strategically creating a custom card deck of boost and adversity cards that can be slammed down during gameplay to bolster a businessperson's enterprises or leave opponents scrambling.

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through our social media channels:

For more information about the Singleton Foundation, please visit: www.singletonfoundation.org

About Venture Valley
Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

About the Singleton Foundation
The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement.  They accomplish this by offering a number of programs including Million Stories Media , the Venture Valley video game , The EntrepreneurShop, and the CEO Prize. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

Build! Invest! Win! Budding entrepreneurs will have have fun doing just that with no risk in Venture Valley, a new PC and mobile game that is free to download and play. It's fast-paced business strategy at its best.

Be your own boss and have fun learning about how to be an entrepreneur in Venture Valley, a free to download PC and mobile game from the Singleton Foundation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-your-own-boss-in-the-venture-valley-video-game-301481654.html

SOURCE Venture Valley

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PresenceLearning Partners with Hasbro to Bring Beloved Characters and Classic Games to the PresenceLearning Therapy Platform

PresenceLearning the leading provider of online therapy solutions for schools and clinicians, has partnered with Hasbro a global play and entertainment company, to bring some of the most-beloved characters and classic games to the PresenceLearning therapy platform.

Through this partnership, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and behavioral and mental health professionals will be able to use PresenceLearning's exclusive digital adaptations of Potato Head, Candy Land, and Clue Jr. with students during online therapy sessions conducted on the company's award-winning therapy platform. PresenceLearning has modified the traditional games to facilitate cooperative play, problem-solving skills, and visual perception skills. With the addition of Hasbro properties, the company continues to invest in building a content library that can help personalize each student's therapy session.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SIDUS HEROES is about to hit 200,000 matches in the ongoing beta test

Three weeks after the start of the public beta testing, the new SIDUS HEROES game has started to register some very impressive figures: almost 200,000 completed matches and 2,000 players on board. On average, users are collectively playing about 2,000 matches per day, providing the project with stable development dynamics.

Along with weekly rollouts of new versions of the game, the SIDUS HEROES tech team is collecting feedback from testers and is maintaining a leaderboard for the most active users whose contributions to the development of the game will be rewarded.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaming Innovation Group reports Q4 2021

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q4 2021 revenues* of €18.2 million and an EBITDA of €5.6 million.

" We have closed off 2021 with another strong quarter with revenues up 29% to an all-time high, and an EBITDA up 35% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and importantly we have laid a truly exciting and expansive structure in place to further accelerate our global ambitions via the acquisition of SportnCo. ", says Richard Brown , CEO of GiG.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenBlox partners with TestNet Ventures to deliver Web3 interoperable franchise for Gamers

- OpenBlox, a one-stop gaming platform built on Ethereum utilising the Arbitrum Layer 2 network, is partnering with @TestNetResearch to build out a new gaming experience for users, including three interoperable games, NFT Marketplace and in-game tokens.

TestNet Ventures has committed to the OpenBlox seed funding round which has now been closed alongside 100 & 100Capital, 3CommasCapital, AngelDAO, Digistrats and Owl Ventures amongst seven partners.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

