Emirates Signs Deal for 130 Additional GE Aerospace Engines to Power its Growing Boeing 777-9 fleet

  • Emirates and GE Aerospace have signed an agreement for 130 additional GE9X engines to power Emirates' growing fleet of Boeing 777-9s
  • Agreement includes spare engines and long-term services contract
  • Announcement expands on Emirates' previous GE9X orders, making the carrier the largest GE9X customer worldwide with 540 engines

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and Emirates today www.geaerospace.com/news/press-releases/middleeast/ge-aerospace-expands-operations-dubai-south-new-50m-facility" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">announced an agreement for 130 GE9X engines to power 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft, bringing the airline's total GE9X engines on order to more than 540. This also includes spare engines and a long-term services agreement.

This announcement strengthens the two companies' 40-year partnership. The Dubai‑based carrier's first flight, in October 1985, was powered by GE Aerospace engines. Today, the airline serves more than 140 destinations across six continents and flies the world's biggest fleets of Airbus A380s (majority powered by the GP7200 engine) and Boeing 777s (exclusively powered by the GE90 engine).

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said: "Emirates is already the world's largest Boeing 777 operator and we are expanding our commitment to the programme today with additional orders worth US$ 38 billion for 65 Boeing 777-9s, and 130 GE9X engines. This is a long-term commitment and testament to our partnership with Boeing and GE, and to US aerospace." 

Russell Stokes, President & CEO, Commercial Engines & Services for GE Aerospace said: "We are proud to deepen our decades-long partnership with Emirates as we advance the future of flight together. Already the world's largest customer for GE90 and GP7200 engines, this additional GE9X order reflects Emirates' confidence in our technology and our team. We are ready to support Emirates in every way to leverage the efficiency and durability of our industry-leading solutions and services."

The GE9X engine is the world's most powerful commercial aircraft engine and the most fuel-efficient engine in its class. Available exclusively on the Boeing 777X family of 777-9 and 777-8F aircraft, the GE9X offers 10 percent better specific fuel consumption than its predecessor, the GE90-115B, with emissions that are a generation ahead in technology. It is also the most tested engine in GE Aerospace history before entry into service, including more than 1,700 dust ingestion cycles to validate durability and performance particularly in severe operating environments like the Middle East. Like all GE Aerospace commercial engines, the GE9X engine is certified to operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today.  

GE Aerospace has been a committed partner to the UAE for more than 40 years. To support the country's ambitious plans for the future of flight, GE Aerospace has a significant presence on the ground, with more than 240 employees; offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport Freezone; an On Wing Support Center in Dubai South; partnership engineering, testing, and MRO facilities across the country; and the Middle East Technology Center focused on solutions for the region's hot & harsh environment. GE Aerospace also announced a $50 million dollar investment in a new On Wing Support facility today.

About Emirates
The Emirates story started in 1985 when we launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, we fly the world's biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering our customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies. We inspire travelers around the world with our growing network of worldwide destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine, and world-class service. 

About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com

 

