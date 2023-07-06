PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") covering the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate at the La Romanera and La Infanta deposits at the Company's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project").

The Technical Report was prepared by Wardell Armstrong International Limited ("WAI"). The Qualified Persons responsible for preparing the MRE, on which the Technical Report was based, are Dr. Phil Newall, BSc (ARSM), PhD (ACSM), CEng, FIMMM, QMR and Frank Browning, MSci, MSc, MCSM, PGCert, FGS, CGeol.

The Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the La Romanera and La Infanta Polymetallic Deposits, Spain " dated July 5, 2023, has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.emeritaresources.com . Please refer to news release dated May 23, 2023 for details of the mineral resource estimate.

Resource Highlights:

  • Iberia Belt West Initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")
    • Indicated 14.07 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au (7.63% ZnEq)
    • Inferred 4.71 Mt grading 4.70% Zn, 2.14 % Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4 g/t Ag and 0.90 g/t Au (9.29% ZnEq)
  • La Romanera
    • Indicated 13 Mt grading 2.98% Zn, 1.45% Pb, 0.42% Cu, 74.1 g/t Ag and 1.48 g/t Au (7.08% ZnEq)
    • Inferred 3.14 Mt grading 4.85% Zn, 1.96 % Pb, 0.45% Cu, 71.3 g/t Ag and 1.16 g/t Au (9.16% ZnEq)
    • The La Romanera mineral resource estimate was calculated using data from 144 holes comprising 52,750 meters of drilling.
  • La Infanta
    • Indicated 1.07 Mt grading 7.10% Zn, 4.24% Pb, 1.03% Cu 88.5 g/t Ag and 0.32 g/t Au (14.32% ZnEq)
    • Inferred 1.56 Mt grading 4.41% Zn, 2.49% Pb, 0.74% Cu, 74.7 g/t Ag and 0.38 g/t Au (9.55% ZnEq)
    • The La Infanta mineral resource estimate was calculated using data from 86 holes comprising 19,565 m of drilling.
  • In calculating the MRE, WAI used a cut off grade of 3% Zinc equivalent ("ZnEq"). See notes below or refer to the technical report for details on the ZnEq calculation.
  • Mineralization remains open at both deposits
    • The MRE confirms the resource starts at or near surface and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike.

Table 1: Resource Table

The following table summarizes the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Iberian Belt West (IBW) Project:

Average Grade Metal Content
Deposit Class Tonnes Zn Pb Cu Ag Au ZnEq Zn Pb Cu Ag Au ZnEq
Mt % % % g/t g/t % kt kt kt koz koz kt
La Romanera

Indicated 13.00 2.98 1.45 0.42 74.1 1.48 7.08 387 188 54 30,979 617 920
Inferred 3.14 4.85 1.96 0.45 71.3 1.16 9.16 153 62 14 7,205 117 288
La Infanta

Indicated 1.07 7.10 4.24 1.03 88.5 0.32 14.32 76 45 11 3,051 11 154
Inferred 1.56 4.41 2.49 0.74 74.7 0.38 9.55 69 39 12 3,758 19 149
IBW Project

Indicated 14.07 3.29 1.66 0.46 75.2 1.39 7.63 463 233 65 34,030 629 1,074
Inferred 4.71 4.70 2.14 0.54 72.4 0.90 9.29 222 101 26 10,963 137 438

Notes:

  1. Mineral Resources are classified according to definitions outlined in CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (CIM, 2014);
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate for La Romanera is May 4, 2023 and the effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate for La Infanta is April 30, 2023;
  3. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 3.0% zinc equivalent (ZnEq) where;
    1. ZnEq = [(Zn grade * Zn recovery * Zn price) + (Pb grade * Pb recovery * Pb price) + (Cu grade * Cu recovery * Cu price) + (Ag grade * Ag recovery * Ag price) + (Au grade * Au recovery * Au price)] / (Zn recovery * Zn price);
    2. Long term price assumptions are US$3000/t Zn, US$2300/t Pb, US$9500/t Cu, US$25/oz Ag and US$1800/oz Au;
    3. Metallurgical recovery assumptions are 100% Zn, 80% Pb, 80% Cu, 80% Ag and 20% Au. 100% Zn recovery ensures ZnEq grade > Zn grade for all blocks;
  4. At La Infanta, blocks less than 3.0% ZnEq when diluted over a 3m minimum mining width were excluded from the Mineral Resource. Thickness at La Romanera typically exceeds 3m;
  5. Only primary sulphide mineralisation is included in the Mineral Resources;
  6. Metal grade and content represents contained metal in the ground and have not been adjusted for metallurgical recovery or mining dilution;
  7. Mineral Resources are not Reserves until they have demonstrated economic viability based on a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study;
  8. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
  9. The Qualified Person for the La Romanera and La Infanta Mineral Resource Estimates is Dr. Phil Newall, BSc (ARSM), PhD (ACSM), CEng, FIMMM of WAI, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

Each of Dr. Phil Newall, BSc (ARSM), PhD (ACSM), CEng, FIMMM and Frank Browning, MSci, MSc, MCSM, PGCert, FGS, CGeol is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and each of Dr. Newall and Mr. Browning have reviewed and approved the technical information and data regarding the MRE included in this news release. Dr. Newall is independent of Emerita. All other scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson
+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com
www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the MRE, the Technical Report, the prospectivity of the IBW project, the mineralization and the IBW project, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company's future exploration plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesEMO:CATSXV:EMOBase Metals Investing
EMO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV:EMO) announces that, further to its news release of June 5, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued an additional 7,500,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. Securities issued under the Offering will carry a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date hereof.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (the " Company " or " Emerita ") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the brokered offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (each a " Unit "), previously announced in the Company's press release dated June 2, 2023 (the " Initial Offering "), is fully subscribed and that the Company is announcing a concurrent non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7,500,000 Units to be priced at $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the " Concurrent Offering "), for maximum gross proceeds of $11,000,000 from the Initial Offering and Concurrent Offering, collectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (the " Company " or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents "), whereby the Agent will raise up to $8,000,000 through an offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at C$0.40 per Unit (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the completion of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the second closing of its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release of June 6, 2023 the Company will complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the  Offering (as defined below) on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

  • The Tombstone-Tungsten Gold Belt (TTB) is a Yukon gold district with multi-million-ounce gold and silver deposits and several recent gold discoveries.
  • Fireweed's 980 km 2 Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects are within the TTB and host not only some of the world's largest undeveloped resources for zinc and tungsten** but also a geological setting that is prospective for gold mineralization.
  • Numerous gold targets have been identified using a large database of geochemical and geophysical data collected by Fireweed and by previous owners during exploration that primarily targeted Carlin style gold mineralization.
  • These targets are prospective for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization which is similar to the type of mineralization found 30 to 90 km away at Snowline Gold's recent Valley discovery at their Rogue project.
  • A three-week field program will systematically explore several anomalous areas with potential for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) In conjunction with Fireweed's largest ever drill program at Macmillan Pass, Fireweed will be conducting reconnaissance prospecting, mapping, and sampling across a series of gold anomalies on the property.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants ahead of the scheduled expiration of December 31, 2023. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,198 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,797 on June 30, 2023. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Gold Investing

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Resource Investing

Discovery Hole Intersects 280m Of Graphite Schist At Mcintosh Project

×