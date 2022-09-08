Base MetalsInvesting News

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it continues to accelerate drilling at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Presently there are 9 drills on the La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at Infanta. Assay results have been received from drill holes at the La Romanera deposit (3 drill holes) and the La Infanta deposit (2 drill holes) reported below. To date, 23 drill holes have been completed on the La Romanera deposit which is the main focus of the IBW program.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita: "The additional drills will ensure the Company stays on track to meet our objectives with respect to delineating the La Romanera deposit. Restrictions on drilling between 2-8 PM, related to high temperatures and resulting forest fire index, are also expected to end by September 21 as temperatures moderate which will allow 24 hour operations to resume and boost productivity as well. Hunting season, which commences October 15, is not expected to impact the drill program at the La Romanera deposit."

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, points out, "We continue to intersect wide thicknesses of massive sulphide and are excited to see the results continue to build toward a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate. The Company is in a strong financial position with more than $20 million in the treasury which is well above the budget for completing the campaign. Presently, there are 8 additional drill holes in the lab and 8 additional drill holes in progress at La Romanera (one rig is under repair). At La Infanta, there are 3 drill holes at the lab and one hole is in progress."

La Romanera:

Drill holes LR009, LR013 and LR015 intercepted massive sulphide mineralization between 200 and 450 meters below surface. Holes LR013 and LR009 are along section 6700, and about 250 m apart and returned excellent widths and grades. The deposit in this area is very continuous in thickness and grades including elevated grades of gold and silver. Hole LR015, located at the western edge of the historical drilling, intercepted 20.5 m of massive pyrite but no significant base or precious metal values metals were obtained in this drill hole. The sulphide lens is thick and it is characteristic of the sulphide deposits in the Iberian volcanic massive sulphide belt to have barren sulphide zones. Additional drilling will be required in this area given the thick sulphide intercept.

Hole LR009 intercepted two lenses. The Upper Lens occurs from 560.7 m with 6.7 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.4 % Pb; 4.2 % Zn; 0.8 g/t Au and 102.4 g/t Ag (including 1.2 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 3.8 % Pb; 6.3 % Zn; 2.5 g/t Au and 150.8 g/t Ag). The Lower Lens was intercepted at 581.3 m depth and comprises 16.5 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 3.1 % Pb; 3.6 % Zn; 2.3 g/t Au and 254.7 g/t Ag (including 2.7 m grading 0.5 % Cu; 5.1 % Pb; 0.4 % Zn; 6.0 g/t Au and 776.2 g/t Ag and a second including 2.4 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 4.2 % Pb; 10.5 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 140.4 g/t Ag).

Hole LR013 intercepted two lenses. The Upper Lens occurs from 223.0 m (200 m below surface) with 4.2 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 1.1 % Zn; 0.9 g/t Au and 43.5 g/t Ag (including 1.3 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 4.1 % Pb; 3.3 % Zn; 2.7 g/t Au and 98.0 g/t Ag). The Lower Lens was intercepted at 267.0 m and comprises 20.6 m grading 0.9 % Cu; 0.5 % Pb; 0.8 % Zn; 0.5 g/t Au and 46.9 g/t Ag (including 2.0 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 2.0 % Pb; 2.9 % Zn; 2.4 g/t Au and 125.0 g/t Ag and a second including 2.1 m grading 2.6 % Cu; 0.2 % Pb; 1.1 % Zn; 0.3 g/t Au and 27.0 g/t Ag).

Figure 1:  Location map showing drill holes LR009, LR013 and LR015 of the La Romanera Deposit. Hole LR015 is the western-most hole drilled by the Company to date.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf8f111a-caca-4be0-8ef2-fb2177f7685d

La Infanta:

The 2 drill holes reported below are located on the eastern and western side respectively of the La Infanta deposit, and about 650 m apart along strike. Both holes are part of the delineation program used to demonstrate continuity of mineralization in support of a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

Hole IN060 intercepted sulphide mineralization in the North Block. The deposit continues to the west in the North Block. The intercept occurs from 96.3 m comprising 1.6 m grading 1.7 % Cu; 3.5 % Pb; 7.3 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 71.3 g/t Ag. The hole did not continue to intercept the South Block mineralization due to technical issues in the drill hole.

Hole IN061 intercepted mineralization in both the North and the South Block. The mineralization in the North Block occurs from 120.5 m with 2.1 m grading 0.4 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 2.2 % Zn; 0.4 g/t Au and 40.2 g/t Ag. The mineralized body in the South Block occurs from 191.7 m with 4.3 m grading 0.9 % Cu; 1.8 % Pb; 5.4 % Zn; 0.2 g/t Au and 55.4 g/t Ag.

Figure 2:  Location map showing drill holes 060 and 061 of the La Infanta Deposit.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cb2f783-9aec-47e3-a64e-d5c86dbbd499

Table 1: Diamond drill hole data

DEPOSIT DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth (m) FROM TO Width (m) Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t
LA ROMANERA LR009 646891 4172761 144 204 -57 624.8 560.7 567.4 6.7 0.3 1.4 4.2 0.84 102.4
incl. 566.2 567.4 1.2 0.2 3.8 6.3 2.54 150.8
LR009 581.3 597.8 16.5 0.2 3.1 3.6 2.29 254.7
incl. 581.3 584.0 2.7 0.5 5.1 0.4 6.02 776.2
incl. 590.7 593.0 2.4 0.1 4.2 10.5 1.01 140.4
LR013 646748 4172458 152 206 -68 313.3 223.0 227.2 4.2 0.1 1.5 1.1 0.94 43.5
incl. 223.9 225.2 1.3 0.1 4.1 3.3 2.72 98.0
LR013 267.0 287.6 20.6 0.9 0.5 0.8 0.53 46.9
incl. 268.0 270.0 2.0 0.3 2.0 2.9 2.41 125.0
incl. 285.6 287.6 2.1 2.6 0.2 1.1 0.27 27.0
LR015 646414 4172539 142 208 -73 244.8 249.4 250.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.92 8.0
LR015 267.4 268.5 1.1 2.2 0.0 0.1 0.19 6.3
INFANTA IN060 653707 4171616 204 172 -50 166.0 96.3 97.9 1.6 1.7 3.5 7.3 0.95 71.3
IN061 654342 4171711 209 172 -50 237.1 120.5 122.5 2.1 0.4 1.5 2.2 0.35 40.2
IN061 191.7 196.0 4.3 0.9 1.8 5.4 0.18 55.4


Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the prospectivity of the Project; the exploration of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide an exploration update at its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Commence Phase I Activities at Van Dyke Copper Project

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Commence Phase I Activities at Van Dyke Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to announce the results of an early-stage Biological Evaluation ("BE") of certain parts of the Van Dyke project prepared by WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, Tucson, Arizona.

Van Dyke is an in-situ copper recovery ('ISCR') project, located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Arizona, USA. In early 2021, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, (click here for the News Release) indicated an after tax Net Present Value of US$644.7 million and Internal Rate of Return of 43.4%. The PEA recommended that the project should be advanced to the Preliminary Feasibility Stage and concluded that the project has the potential to become a mid-tier copper mine producing in the order of 85 million pounds (approximately 39kt) of copper per year.

World Copper Confirms Insider Participation in Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Confirms Insider Participation in Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news releases dated June 29, 2022, July 21, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the Company reports that in connection with the first tranche closing of the private placement on July 21, 2022, Hendrik van Alphen, Director and Chairman participated as to 666,667 units. This transaction constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61- 101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization."

Avrupa Minerals Options Slivova Gold Project to Western Tethyan Resources, Kosovo

Avrupa Minerals Options Slivova Gold Project to Western Tethyan Resources, Kosovo

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

EMP METALS ACQUIRES REMAINING INTEREST IN HUB CITY MINERALS CORP.

EMP METALS ACQUIRES REMAINING INTEREST IN HUB CITY MINERALS CORP.

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has acquired the remaining interest of its subsidiary Hub City Minerals Corp. ("Hub City") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement among EMP Metals, Hub City Royalty Corp. ("Hub City Royalty") and the security holders of Hub City (the "Purchase Agreement"). EMP Metals now holds a 75% interest in Hub City Lithium Inc., which owns a highly prospective package of lithium brine focused permits in Southern Saskatchewan (the "Li-Brine Properties").

Rob Gamley , CEO states, "Our exploration success at the Mansur permit area, returning lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l, and the high prospectively of the Li-Brine Properties warranted the acquisition of the remaining interest of Hub City.  By granting a net profit interest in Hub City, we ensured no dilution to the public company thereby enhancing shareholder value.  We are excited about upcoming drilling activities at the Li-Brine Properties."

Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hairsine to the Board of Directors and the grant of stock options.

New Director
Mr. Hairsine is an asset development specialist with more than 20 years of experience in mining and resources and a representative of Fireweed's large shareholder, Ibaera Capital. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. He is a former Project Study Manager and Manager of Business Development for Fortescue Metals and Study Manager at WorleyParsons. Mr. Hairsine is currently a partner in Ibaera Capital, a private equity fund that specialises in future facing minerals investment. He is part of Ibaera's Investment Committee, serves on the boards of two privately held companies and is currently the Investment Manager for all of Ibaera's assets.

Mr. Hairsine brings his experience of all aspects of project development from exploration to construction, operations and business improvement; as well as a diverse set of mineral commodities. He has been responsible for a number of large project studies in the Australian and International minerals sector; utilizing a total project approach by integrating geology, mining, process and infrastructure inputs to maximize the value of projects. He combines this with an excellent appreciation of the key commercial and financial requirements to ensure a successful project.

