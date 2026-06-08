Emerita Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Emerita Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Belan to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately, as an Independent Director.

Mr. Belan is Chairman and CEO of merchant bank Karst Capital Partners and brings over 25 years of investment banking and private equity experience globally. Mr. Belan has held senior M&A roles in global financial institutions including Credit Suisse First Boston, Goldman Sachs and UBS as well as Managing Director of Swiss-based Pala Investments, a US$1bn multi-strategy investment firm focused on the metals and mining sector. Mr. Belan also brings senior investment and executive experience in complicated restructurings, buyouts, acquisitions and strategic repositioning in the mining and industrial sectors and previously served as a senior advisor to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Emerita's CEO and President, Joaquin Merino, commented, "Mr. Belan is a welcome addition to the Emerita Board of Directors, bringing to the Company a wealth of transactional, investment and management experience in the mining sector. His impressive credentials include positions at globally respected financial institutions, and his professional network internationally will support Emerita to access capital and broaden our shareholder base while building a solid financial and operational foundation as we continue to move forward on our strategy for the development of the Iberian Belt West project. We look forward to working with Mr. Belan and our other recently announced independent director, Agne Ahlenius, to take the Company to the next level."

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of members to the Company's Board, the development of the IBW project, the permitting process for the Iberian Belt West (IBW) project, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company's exploration program, the Company's future exploration plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


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