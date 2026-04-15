EMCOR Group, Inc. Sets First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, prior to the market open.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 10:30 am EDT.

The call will be hosted by Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Nalbandian, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Lucas Sullivan, Director, Financial Planning & Analysis.

The call can be accessed by all interested parties through a WEBCAST link on the Home Page of EMCOR's website at www.emcorgroup.com.

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, investors can access a replay of the webcast through a REPLAY link two hours after the call on the Home Page of the Company's website. A replay of the call will be available through May 29, 2026.

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

EMCOR Group, INC.

Lucas Sullivan
Director
Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

EMCOR GroupEMENYSE:EMEenergy investing
EME
The Conversation (0)
Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce that it has closed its... Keep Reading...
Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart. Provides Corporate Update and Commissioning Progress

Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart. Provides Corporate Update and Commissioning Progress

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting continued and safe progress toward the restart of the Bunker Hill Mine (the "Project") in Idaho's Silver Valley anticipated in June 2026. "As our growing team... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Releases Q1 2026 Production Update and Announces Record Quarterly Production at the Galaxy Gold Mine

Golconda Gold Releases Q1 2026 Production Update and Announces Record Quarterly Production at the Galaxy Gold Mine

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce record quarterly production of 3,693 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), a 7% increase in gold production compared to Q4 2025 and a 25%... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Announces Option Grants

Brixton Metals Announces Option Grants

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") announces that the Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 4,500,000 common shares at a per share price of $1.04... Keep Reading...
Trillion Energy

Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery

32.4° API Light Oil Discovery Confirmed at C-1 Well with 38 Metres Net Pay

Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("Trillion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant light oil discovery at the Çetinkaya-1 ("C-1") well in Southeast Türkiye, and a strategic realignment to focus on high-impact oil exploration.Light Oil... Keep Reading...
Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and its joint-venture operating company, Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), are pleased to announce the commencement of a new 1,200 metre diamond drilling ("DDH") exploration program at the Ivana... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and its joint-venture operating company, Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), are pleased to announce the commencement of a new 1,200 metre diamond drilling ("DDH") exploration program at the Ivana... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria's New Animal Study Aims to Expand Valuable Intellectual Property

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

Lexaria's New Animal Study Aims to Expand Valuable Intellectual Property

Angkor Resources Invited to Present at Seapex Convention in Manila on Oil & Gas Results in Cambodia

Related News

precious metals investing

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Invited to Present at Seapex Convention in Manila on Oil & Gas Results in Cambodia

base metals investing

Los Andes Copper Satisfies Remaining Obligations Under US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig onto its Tapanahony Project Targeting 5,000-Metres along the Poeketi Zone.

precious metals investing

TomaGold Announces Proposed Private Placement

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Advances Seagull Project Targeting Natural Hydrogen, Helium and PGE Mineralization and Engages Chibougamau Drilling

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Accelerates Phase 2 Exploration at La Union Following New Gold Discovery