EMCOR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Record Quarterly Revenues of $5.15 billion, 19.8% Increase Year-over-Year

Record Second Quarter Operating Income of $547.3 million and Operating Margin of 10.6%

Record Second Quarter Diluted EPS of $9.06, 34.8% Increase Year-over-Year

Record Remaining Performance Obligations of $17.14 billion, 43.9% Increase Year-over-Year

Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance Range to $20.00 billion - $20.50 billion from $18.50 billion - $19.25 billion

Increases 2026 Diluted EPS Guidance Range to $32.00 - $33.25 from $28.25 - $29.75

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

For the second quarter of 2026, revenues totaled a quarterly record of $5.15 billion, an increase of 19.8%, compared to revenues of $4.30 billion for the second quarter of 2025. On an organic basis, when adjusting for incremental acquisition contribution and the impact of the sale of the Company's United Kingdom operations, second quarter revenues increased by 19.6%.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $403.7 million, or $9.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $302.2 million, or $6.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $547.3 million, or 10.6% of revenues, compared to operating income of $415.2 million, or 9.6% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2025. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets) of $54.3 million and $46.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $475.0 million, or 9.2% of revenues, compared to $418.6 million, or 9.7% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company's income tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 26.8%, compared to 26.7% for the second quarter of 2025.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPOs") as of June 30, 2026 were a record $17.14 billion, compared to $11.91 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $5.23 billion year-over-year. The Company experienced increases in RPOs within the majority of the sectors in which it operates, with the most significant growth coming from Network and Communications, Water and Wastewater, Institutional, and Healthcare.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, "We had an exceptional second quarter, growing revenues nearly 20% and earning an impressive 10.6% operating margin. Our results were driven by strong performance across each of our reportable segments, which demonstrates the consistent execution, discipline, and customer focus that have defined EMCOR's success over many years. Our Remaining Performance Obligations are once again at a record level reflecting sustained demand across several key market sectors and our success in winning new business across multiple customers, geographies, and skilled trades."

First Six Months 2026 Results of Operations

Revenues for the first six months of 2026 totaled $9.78 billion, an increase of 19.7%, compared to revenues of $8.17 billion for the first six months of 2025. On an organic basis, when adjusting for incremental acquisition contribution and the impact of the sale of the Company's United Kingdom operations, revenues for the first six months of 2026 increased by 18.3%.

Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $709.2 million, or $15.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $542.8 million, or $11.96 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2025. Net income for the first six months of 2025 included $9.4 million, or $6.9 million after taxes, of transaction related costs associated with the acquisition of Miller Electric Company. Excluding these transaction related costs, non-GAAP net income for the first six months of 2025 was $549.8 million, or $12.11 per diluted share.

Operating income for the first six months of 2026 was $951.2 million, or 9.7% of revenues, compared to operating income of $734.0 million, or 9.0% of revenues, for the first six months of 2025. Excluding the previously referenced transaction related costs, non-GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2025 was $743.3 million, or 9.1% of revenues. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets) of $106.8 million and $88.6 million for the first six months of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Refer to the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $935.1 million, or 9.6% of revenues, for the first six months of 2026, compared to $822.5 million, or 10.1% of revenues, for the first six months of 2025.

The Company's income tax rate was 26.3% for both the first six months of 2026 and 2025.

Mr. Guzzi continued, "We have performed extremely well during the first half of 2026, executing across numerous sectors where demand for our services persists. These outstanding results reflect our ability to complete complex projects across multiple geographies and trades, expand scope with existing customers, and consistently deliver on mission-critical projects. We remain focused on maintaining pricing discipline, carefully selecting project opportunities, and executing at a high level across our operations. As we look ahead, the fundamentals of our business remain strong and our recent and pending acquisitions reflect our focus on complementing our existing operations, expanding our capabilities, and entering new geographies to better serve our customers. Supported by a liquid balance sheet, exceptional field leadership, and a diverse pipeline with significant visibility, we believe EMCOR is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing market opportunities while continuing to create value for our shareholders."

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Based on the momentum the Company has experienced year-to-date, along with visibility into the remainder of the year, EMCOR now expects the following for full year 2026:

Current Guidance (7/30/26)

Previous Guidance (4/29/26)

Revenues

$20.00 billion – $20.50 billion

$18.50 billion – $19.25 billion

Operating Margin

9.5% – 9.8%

9.0% – 9.4%

Diluted EPS

$32.00 – $33.25

$28.25 – $29.75

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Information

EMCOR Group's second quarter conference call will be broadcast live via the internet today, Thursday, July 30, at 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com .

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release and related presentation contain forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of July 30, 2026, and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance; financial guidance and projections underlying that guidance; the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations; the timing of future projects; our ability to support organic growth and balanced capital allocation, including the anticipated impact of our strategic investments; the financial and operational impact of acquisitions and/or dispositions; our competitiveness, market opportunities, and growth prospects; customer trends; and project mix. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements do not guarantee future performance or events. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions; domestic and international political developments and/or conflicts; changes in the specific markets for EMCOR's services; weakness of the sectors from which we generate revenues; adverse business conditions; scarcity of skilled labor; productivity challenges; the nature and extent of supply chain disruptions impacting availability and pricing of materials; inflationary trends, including fluctuations in energy costs; the impact of legislation and/or government regulations; changes in foreign trade policy including the effect of tariffs; changes in interest rates; the lack of availability of adequate levels of surety bonding; increased competition; the impact of legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits, or governmental investigations; and unfavorable developments in the mix of our business. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2025 Form 10-K, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com . Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating our business, including any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This release and related presentation also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this release. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

EMCOR Group, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited)

For the quarters ended
June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues

$

5,154,892

$

4,304,400

$

9,783,125

$

8,171,772

Cost of sales

4,132,513

3,470,629

7,896,796

6,615,283

Gross profit

1,022,379

833,771

1,886,329

1,556,489

Selling, general and administrative expenses

475,039

418,559

935,144

822,521

Operating income

547,340

415,212

951,185

733,968

Net periodic pension income

55

109

Interest income (expense), net

4,322

(3,240

)

10,549

2,147

Income before income taxes

551,662

412,027

961,734

736,224

Income tax provision

147,968

109,867

252,556

193,387

Net income

$

403,694

$

302,160

$

709,178

$

542,837

Basic earnings per common share

$

9.09

$

6.74

$

15.94

$

12.00

Diluted earnings per common share

$

9.06

$

6.72

$

15.89

$

11.96

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

Basic

44,421,322

44,833,638

44,492,543

45,227,690

Diluted

44,552,894

44,990,388

44,619,442

45,380,744

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.40

$

0.25

$

0.80

$

0.50

EMCOR Group, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

924,411

$

1,111,968

Accounts receivable, net

5,098,309

4,241,177

Contract assets

400,539

337,717

Inventories

153,679

126,252

Prepaid expenses and other

94,781

120,231

Total current assets

6,671,719

5,937,345

Property, plant, and equipment, net

278,617

253,277

Operating lease right-of-use assets

509,500

439,029

Goodwill

1,457,924

1,412,414

Identifiable intangible assets, net

1,078,045

1,108,828

Other assets

161,277

140,506

Total assets

$

10,157,082

$

9,291,399

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,250,669

$

1,227,428

Contract liabilities

2,609,243

2,327,360

Accrued payroll and benefits

866,247

870,154

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

393,312

340,785

Operating lease liabilities, current

105,669

99,213

Total current liabilities

5,225,140

4,864,940

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

436,259

368,996

Other long-term obligations

415,739

382,482

Total liabilities

6,077,138

5,616,418

Equity:

Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

4,078,907

3,673,944

Noncontrolling interests

1,037

1,037

Total equity

4,079,944

3,674,981

Total liabilities and equity

$

10,157,082

$

9,291,399

EMCOR Group, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

2026

2025

Cash flows - operating activities:

Net income

$

709,178

$

542,837

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

37,753

32,139

Amortization of identifiable intangible assets

69,083

56,452

Provision for credit losses

4,602

9,029

Deferred income taxes

(11,129

)

677

Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation

(7,809

)

(3,950

)

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

15,007

13,092

Other reconciling items

(834

)

(1,169

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired

(525,938

)

(346,949

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

289,913

302,158

Cash flows - investing activities:

Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(94,953

)

(887,237

)

Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant, and equipment

2,056

2,586

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(59,860

)

(54,174

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(152,757

)

(938,825

)

Cash flows - financing activities:

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

525,000

Repayments of revolving credit facility

(275,000

)

Repayments of finance lease liabilities

(1,327

)

(1,433

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(35,586

)

(22,640

)

Repurchases of common stock

(268,519

)

(432,165

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards

(18,285

)

(13,541

)

Payments for contingent consideration arrangements

(996

)

(11,346

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(324,713

)

(231,125

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

14,558

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(187,557

)

(853,234

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1)

1,111,968

1,340,395

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (2)

$

924,411

$

487,161

_________

(1)

Includes $0.8 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2024.

(2)

Includes $1.2 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2025.

EMCOR Group, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

For the quarters ended June 30,

2026

% of
Total

2025

% of
Total

Revenues from unrelated entities:

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

1,662,501

32

%

$

1,340,247

31

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

2,300,873

45

%

1,755,258

41

%

United States building services

837,706

16

%

793,259

18

%

United States industrial services

353,812

7

%

281,072

7

%

Total United States operations

5,154,892

100

%

4,169,836

97

%

United Kingdom building services

%

134,564

3

%

Consolidated revenues

$

5,154,892

100

%

$

4,304,400

100

%

For the six months ended June 30,

2026

% of
Total

2025

% of
Total

Revenues from unrelated entities:

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

3,109,915

32

%

$

2,428,091

29

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

4,327,214

44

%

3,327,860

41

%

United States building services

1,610,355

16

%

1,535,882

19

%

United States industrial services

735,641

8

%

640,074

8

%

Total United States operations

9,783,125

100

%

7,931,907

97

%

United Kingdom building services

%

239,865

3

%

Consolidated revenues

$

9,783,125

100

%

$

8,171,772

100

%

EMCOR Group, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

For the quarters ended June 30,

2026

% of
Segment
Revenues

2025

% of
Segment
Revenues

Operating income (loss):

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

231,417

13.9

%

$

157,644

11.8

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

286,639

12.5

%

238,737

13.6

%

United States building services

63,375

7.6

%

50,045

6.3

%

United States industrial services

9,599

2.7

%

(419

)

(0.1

)%

Total United States operations

591,030

11.5

%

446,007

10.7

%

United Kingdom building services

8,425

6.3

%

Corporate administration

(43,690

)

(39,220

)

Consolidated operating income

547,340

10.6

%

415,212

9.6

%

Other items:

Net periodic pension income

55

Interest income (expense), net

4,322

(3,240

)

Income before income taxes

$

551,662

$

412,027

For the six months ended June 30,

2026

% of
Segment
Revenues

2025

% of
Segment
Revenues

Operating income (loss):

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

405,898

13.1

%

$

293,701

12.1

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

508,282

11.7

%

425,484

12.8

%

United States building services

103,824

6.4

%

86,468

5.6

%

United States industrial services

22,379

3.0

%

6,341

1.0

%

Total United States operations

1,040,383

10.6

%

811,994

10.2

%

United Kingdom building services

13,412

5.6

%

Corporate administration

(89,198

)

(91,438

)

Consolidated operating income

951,185

9.7

%

733,968

9.0

%

Other items:

Net periodic pension income

109

Interest income, net

10,549

2,147

Income before income taxes

$

961,734

$

736,224

EMCOR Group, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation between organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure, and total revenue growth for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

For the quarter ended
June 30, 2026

For the six months ended
June 30, 2026

$

%

$

%

GAAP revenue growth

$

850,492

19.8

%

$

1,611,353

19.7

%

Incremental revenues from acquisitions

(169,213

)

(3.9

)%

(403,333

)

(4.9

)%

Impact of lost revenues resulting from sale of

United Kingdom operations

134,564

3.7

%

239,865

3.5

%

Organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure

$

815,843

19.6

%

$

1,447,885

18.3

%

EMCOR Group, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF OTHER NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except for percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The following tables provide a reconciliation between these amounts determined on a non-GAAP basis and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

For the six months ended
June 30,

2026

2025

GAAP operating income

$

951,185

$

733,968

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

9,353

Non-GAAP operating income

$

951,185

$

743,321

For the six months ended
June 30,

2026

2025

GAAP operating margin

9.7

%

9.0

%

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

%

0.1

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

9.7

%

9.1

%

For the six months ended
June 30,

2026

2025

GAAP net income

$

709,178

$

542,837

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

9,353

Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

(2,410

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

709,178

$

549,780

For the six months ended
June 30,

2026

2025

GAAP diluted earnings per common share

$

15.89

$

11.96

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

0.20

Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

(0.05

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share

$

15.89

$

12.11

EMCOR Group, INC.
Lucas Sullivan
Director
Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706

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Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

Purecore Signs Definitive Agreement with Skyharbour for Yurchison Uranium Property Option in Athabasca Basin

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