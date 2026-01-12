Else Nutrition Announces Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Else Nutrition Announces Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

 Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 29, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions put to its shareholders were passed. A total of 6,473,877 or 17.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at five and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated November 10, 2025 (the "Circular"), to the board of directors to serve until the next annual general meeting.  The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Hamutal Yitzhak

For:

6,420,088 (99.17 %)

Withheld/Abstain:

53,789 (0.83 %)



Uriel Kesler

For:

6,411,187 (99.03 %)

Withheld/Abstain:

62,690 (0.97 %)



Satwinder Mann

For:

6,315,912 (97.56 %)

Withheld/Abstain:

157,965 (2.44 %)



Eli Ronen

For:

6,416,957 (99.12 %)

Withheld/Abstain:

56,920 (0.88 %)



Yaki Lutski

For:

6,416,577 (99.11 %)

Withheld/Abstain:

57,300 (0.89 %)

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kassierer, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, as the Company's auditor; (ii) the issuance of common shares of the Company to Lind Global Fund II, LP, pursuant to a convertible security funding agreement dated December 18, 2022, as amended and restated February 13, 2025, as more particularly described in the Circular; (iii) the issuance of common shares of the Company to Lind Global Fund III, LP, pursuant to a convertible security funding agreement dated November 23, 2025, as more particularly described in the Circular; and (iv) the continuation of the Company's stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Circular. 

For further details please see the report of voting results available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

  • "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit
  • #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category
  • "Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo
  • Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category
  • During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/else-nutrition-announces-results-from-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302659003.html

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/12/c5553.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Else Nutrition Holdings IncBABYFOTCMKTS:BABYF
BABYF
The Conversation (0)
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc

Keep Reading...
Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this... Keep Reading...

Life Sciences Companies Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced that the presentations from the September 16 th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com. This virtual event showcased live executive presentations and interactive discussions focused on publicly traded... Keep Reading...

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present Live September 16th

Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced the agenda for its quarterly event for public and private companies, investors, and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life... Keep Reading...

Growth Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the Growth Opportunities Virtual... Keep Reading...

Live Growth Opportunities Investor Conference October 8th

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Growth Opportunities Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

Related News

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Resource Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?