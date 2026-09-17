Eloro Resources Ltd. to Establish Hong Kong Subsidiary to Expand Asian Investor Relations and Strategic Advisory Platform

Eloro Resources Ltd. to Establish Hong Kong Subsidiary to Expand Asian Investor Relations and Strategic Advisory Platform

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro" or the "Company") announces that it is proceeding with the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong. The new subsidiary, Eloro Resources (Asia) Ltd., will serve as Eloro's regional platform to support its project development, concentrate sales and marketing, investor relations, corporate advisory and capital-markets engagement across the Asian Pacific market. The initiative is intended to strengthen the Company's relationships with institutional investors, family offices, private-wealth investors, concentrate processors and strategic partners, and other stakeholders with an interest in precious and critical minerals.

"Establishing a presence in Hong Kong represents an important step in expanding Eloro's engagement with the Asian investment community," said Mr. Tom Larsen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eloro Resources. "Hong Kong provides access to international capital, experienced resources-sector investors, and a growing network of family offices and strategic partners. Our Hong Kong subsidiary will enable us to communicate more directly and effectively with these stakeholders as we advance our Iska Iska silver-polymetallic project."

The subsidiary will support in-person investor meetings, roadshows, market intelligence, media engagement, and ongoing communications with prospective investors throughout the region. It will also assist Eloro in evaluating strategic opportunities and other business-development initiatives aligned with the Company's mineral assets and growth strategy. "Asia is an increasingly important market for precious and critical-minerals investment," added Mr. Larsen. "A local platform will enhance our ability to build long-term relationships and communicate Eloro's investment proposition with greater consistency and responsiveness."

The Hong Kong subsidiary will be overseen by Jean-Sébastien Jacquetin, Eloro's newly appointed Managing Director, Asia-Paciﬁc and Managing Partner of Cavendish Investment Capital ("Cavendish"). Initial activities will focus on investor outreach and market intelligence in coordination with the Company's existing IR and corporate teams. The subsidiary will also lead, and ultimately assume responsibility for, Eloro's concentrate marketing and trading strategy, with an emphasis on the Asia-Paciﬁc region.

Cavendish brings established family office relationships in the region, supporting Eloro's access to private capital and potential industry partners.

Eloro continues to advance its Iska Iska silver-polymetallic project while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and stakeholder engagement.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314735

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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