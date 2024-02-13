Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

Trending Press Releases

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

QX Resources

QXR:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • ELEM's 2023 focus was on identifying and revisiting historic workings at the past-producing Lucero mine where previous commercial production came from: Apacheta, Pillune and Sando Alcalde Areas.

  • A total of 72 chip samples were collected as part of the 2023 SLM program, with the final 27 taken from the Pillune and Sando Alcalde areas forming this release (Figure 1, 2 3).;

    • 1.7 oz/t Gold and 189 oz/t Silver at Sando Alcalde, sample LUC2023-059

    • 2.6 oz/t Gold and 3 oz/t Silver at Pillune, sample LUC2023-063

  • These assays results reflect multi-ounce Gold and multi-ounce Silver nature of the Lucero mineralization, and reinforces the significant potential of restarting this past-producing mine in the near term;

  • Further lab assays from later 2023 work campaigns are being received shortly and will be released as soon as available.

"We are grateful for SLM's body of work and pleased with its results as it has helped shine a light on the current state of the vein in the historic workings and project viability. As anticipated, this final batch of 27 assays from SLM's 2023 underground sampling program revealed impressively high-grade gold and silver mineralization, up to 2.6 ounces per ton gold and 189 ounces per ton silver, in addition to some great base metals results. Combined with the chip sample assays that were received from SLM's work at the Apacheta and Pillune regions (see news releases April 27, 2023 and February 6, 2023 ) of the Lucero mine, this clarifies an exciting picture of what we believe will be a significant, high-grade mining operation." said James Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79 Gold.

The assay results were collected underground as chip samples across several veins from the Pillune and Sando Alcalde Areas, where local Informal miners have worked sporadically since the Lucero (then, Shila) mine ceased commercial production in 2005. The 2023 work program carried out by SLM Resource Group focused on three different underground workings and revealed high-grade gold-silver mineralization (Table 1.) and host veins ranging from 0.1 to 0.3 meters thick.

Table 1. Underground chip sample assay results for the Pillune Area and Sando Alcalde Area of the Lucero Project

Sample

Au

Au

Ag

Ag

Cu

Pb

Zn

Vein

Area

Number

g/tonne

Oz/ton

g/tonne

Oz/ton

%

%

%

Width (m)

LUC2023-46

20.1

0.59

1706

49.8

0.09

0.59

0.75

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-47

37.8

1.10

3589

104.7

0.10

0.97

1.38

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-48

27.3

0.80

2243

65.4

0.06

0.83

1.00

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-49

57.5

1.68

6495

189.4

0.21

1.70

1.80

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-50

40.1

1.17

2881

84.0

0.11

2.55

6.87

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-51

1.5

0.04

110

3.2

0.13

0.70

0.17

0.40

Sando

LUC2023-52

11.5

0.33

1167

34.0

0.05

0.31

0.45

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-53

0.5

0.01

49

1.4

0.27

2.91

2.23

0.05

Sando

LUC2023-54

0.4

0.01

80

2.3

0.39

6.58

3.08

0.05

Sando

LUC2023-55

8.9

0.26

124

3.6

0.02

0.39

0.58

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-56

0.6

0.02

201

5.9

0.24

11.50

0.47

0.30

Sando

LUC2023-57

25.5

0.74

94

2.7

0.00

0.09

0.03

0.40

Sando

LUC2023-58

32.2

0.94

127

3.7

0.01

0.08

0.05

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-59

37.0

1.08

1648

48.1

0.04

0.31

0.32

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-60

18.3

0.53

957

27.9

0.02

0.18

0.18

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-61

6.9

0.20

303

8.8

0.02

0.07

0.07

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-62

9.6

0.28

264

7.7

0.01

0.30

0.35

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-63

90.4

2.64

104

3.0

0.01

0.42

0.89

0.05

Pillune

LUC2023-64

24.1

0.70

94

2.7

0.01

0.17

0.44

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-65

19.0

0.55

628

18.3

0.04

0.39

0.83

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-66

50.6

1.47

529

15.4

0.19

2.06

0.96

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-67

37.8

1.10

1111

32.4

0.21

2.51

0.84

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-68

28.6

0.83

215

6.3

0.01

0.04

0.04

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-69

25.0

0.73

78

2.3

0.00

0.02

0.03

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-70

2.2

0.06

79

2.3

0.02

0.05

0.07

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-71

4.3

0.12

84

2.4

0.03

0.08

0.07

0.10

Pillune

LUC2023-72

40.4

1.18

479

14.0

0.05

0.51

0.78

0.10

Pillune

"The areas of the Lucero project that we are focused on in the initial stages of development are the veins that have provided past commercial production. These final assay results form a complete set of data from the SLM work campaign from 2023 undoubtedly confirm the high-grade nature of the former mine, consistent with visible mineralization observed during our team's site visits and by prior operators," said James Tworek, CEO of Element79 Gold. "Along with data from our 2023 and previous work programs, we will be analyzing and modelling these results as drivers for drill targeting in and around the commercially exploitable veins."


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Lucero Project showing major historic mining areas, specifically the Apacheta, Pillune, and Sando Alcalde areas that were the focus of the 2023 program. Select 2023 chip sample assay results are shown for all three areas (see news releases April 27, 2023, February 6, 2023 and this release)


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Satellite image showing the Pillune and Sando Alcalde Areas of the Lucero Project, mine workings and veins that were sampled during the 2023 work program.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Photographs of select underground chip sample locations at Pillune and Sando Alcalde Areas: A LUC2023-46, 47 & 48 (0.6 oz/t gold / 50 oz/t silver, 1.1 oz/t gold / 105 oz/t silver & 0.8 oz/t gold / 65 oz/t silver respectively), B LUC2023-57 ( 0.7 oz/t gold / 3 oz/t silver), C LUC2023-49 & 50 (1.7 oz/t gold / 189 oz/t silver & 1.2 oz/t gold / 84 oz/t silver respectively), D LUC2023-66 & 67 (1.5 oz/t gold / 15 oz/t silver & 1.1 oz/t gold / 32 oz/t silver respectively).

Tworek added, "These positive results, along with historical data are being modeled and analyzed to produce underground and surface drill targets for our upcoming Q1/Q2 drill program. We look forward to updating our investors on additional plans for the 2024 field season once this modeling is complete "

About the Lucero Project

Formerly operated as the Shila mine from 1989 to 2005 by Buenaventura (NASDAQ:BVN), Lucero consists of 10,813 hectares located in the Shila range of southern Peru, which contains several historic high-grade gold-silver mines. Lucero consistently delivered high grades during 16 years of operations, and between 1998 and 2004 reported production averaging approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at grades of 14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver, with recoveries at the ore processing facility averaging 94.5% for gold and 85.5% for silver.

QA/QC

All samples were collected by Helmut Herrera of SLM Mining Services S.A.C of Peru (Lima) and submitted to Certimin S.A. of Peru (Lima). Samples were prepared by crushing to 90% passing 100 g/t) was analysed by four acid digestion and AAS finish, silver >1000 g/t was analysed by fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Overlimit lead and zinc were analysed by ore grade techniques using four acid digestion and ICP-OES finish.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold Corp is a gold and silver mining company committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's core focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024. The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) (see 43-101 technical report titled: Amended Technical Report on the Maverick Springs Project, Nevada, USA, by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geo, and Rohan Millar, B.Sc. P.Geo., dated October 7, 2022, available on SEDAR) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

The Company's 2023 review and Corporate Update can be reviewed HERE

For more information about Element 79 Gold Corp., please visit www.element79.gold .

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (403)850.8050
Email: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

element79 goldelem:cccse:elemprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to  announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 6, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce additional underground chip sample assay results from the 2023 work campaign at the Pillune Area of the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("ELEM" or the "Company") announces that is has completed an LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("BVN") that is a significant stride toward realizing reanimating and generating revenue from its flagship past-producing Lucero property, near Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

CORRECTED BY ISSUER t o amend date

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

"Condor") (TSXV:CN) to revise the payment terms on a payment due December 21, 2023 of US$500,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt between Tucson and Phoenix (Fig. 1).

The ZTEM survey identified a large conductive body at depth below the surface exposure of a large dike swarm that hosts the namesake breccias. Anomalous copper and gold assays are locally present at the surface in this area (see press release of July 11, 2023), and high-grade copper and zinc assays are present above this anomaly in historic drill holes completed by major copper producers in the 1970's and early 1980's (see press release of January 29, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") wishes to inform its shareholders that it has extended the "Option to Purchase" with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in the press releases dated August 14, 2023 September 13, 2023 and September 18, 2023 .

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. Its primary goal is to consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec. In addition to the recent agreements to acquire 20 properties in the camp, the Corporation holds interests in five gold properties in the vicinity of the camp: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Block Acquisition Term Extended

East Block Acquisition Term Extended

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSXV in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, wishes to inform shareholders that Chibougamau has extended the "Option to Purchase" accorded to TomaGold Corp. (LOT-TSXV) by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block of advanced copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in press releases dated August 14, 2023 and September 13 th 2023 .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders

Marvel's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 7, 2024 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report a corporate update letter in an address to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani.

Dear Shareholders ,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Samples 930 g/t Silver and 10.55 g/t gold at Palos Verdes (2,605 g/t AgEq*)

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its exploration program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. Following the completion of its third drill campaign with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes, and in preparation of the upcoming expanded drill program to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession, the Company completed an alteration and geochemical study over the Palos Verdes property. This study was recommended by the Joint PrismoVizsla Technical Committee which is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Paresis Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Paresis Gold Project in Namibia

 Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Paresis Gold Project in north central Namibia.

Highlights

  • The Paresis Project area covers approximately 21,000 ha within the highly prospective "gold corridor" of Namibia that hosts the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources).
  • A conceptual project in an area with a complex deformation and magmatic history provides structural complexity and lithological variations, presenting potential for both intrusion-related and orogenic-style gold deposits.
  • Prioritized Target Areas: Review of historical data (geochemical and airborne geophysical surveys), regional government data, and satellite imagery has allowed for the identification and prioritization of lithological and structural target areas.

"I am excited to share an update on our exploration efforts at the Paresis Gold Project, a key initiative in Namibia's renowned 'gold corridor'. In line with Antler's core strategy, the Company intends on finding a suitable partner to progress the project through an earn-in or similar agreement, aimed at maximizing future discovery benefits for our shareholders. I am grateful for our team's dedication and I look forward to sharing additional progress in the near future," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

Exploration Strategy

The exploration program will roll out in phases, starting with geological mapping and grab rock chip sampling as phase one, followed by a geochemical sampling program in the second phase, depending on initial rock chip assay results. Prospective lithological units of the Okonguarri and Karibib Formations (both Swakop Group) underlie the license area, however, the majority of the area is covered by soil and calcrete.

The Okonguarri Formation is the hosting stratigraphic unit at the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and at the Eureka Gold Project (Osino Resources), while the Karibib Formation is host to gold mineralization at various gold occurrences (Onguati, Goldkuppe, Erindi) in the Central Zone of the Damara Belt, including the Navachab Gold Mine (QKR) (along with the Arandis Formation) (Figures 1, 2 and 3).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_001.jpg


Figure 1: Antler's Paresis Gold Project license EPL 8711 relative to in-country peers B2Gold Namibia (pink), Osino Resources Namibia (blue), and WIA Gold (green).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_001full.jpg

The Paresis Gold Project

The Paresis Gold Project is currently made up of Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") 8711 of approx. 21,000 hectares and another EPL application situated between the towns of Otjiwarongo and Outjo, ~290 km from the capital Windhoek, in north central Namibia, within the Northern Zone (NZ) of the Damara Orogenic Belt. The NZ is host to numerous mineral deposits, including the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold), the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources), the Okanjande Graphite deposit (Northern Graphite) and the Okorusu Fluospar Mine to name a few, evidencing this geological environment's fertile nature (Figures 1 and 2).

Outcrop on the license area is moderately to well-exposed, comprising rocks from the pre-Damara Basement, Nosib Group and Swakop Group (lower Damara Supergroup) (Figure 3, Table 1). The pre-Damara Basement has been tightly folded into km-scale upright folds striking roughly east-west. The Damara sequence has been intruded by younger Karoo-aged dolerite dykes and the Jurassic to Cretaceous-aged Paresis Igneous Complex (PIC).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_002.jpg


Figure 2: Overview map of the Paresis Gold Project license EPL 8711 relative to other mineral deposits in north central Namibia. Relevant geological units (250K Geology Source: Geological Survey of Namibia) overlain on ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_002full.jpg

Table 1: NZ stratigraphy of the Paresis tenement.

SequenceGroupSubgroupFormationLithology
Paresis Igneous Complex (PIC)bimodal volcanics/extrusives, acidic and alkaline intrusives
Karoo Supergroupdolerite dykes
Damara SupergroupSwakopNavachabKaribibmarble
limestone, schist, quartzite
UsakosOkonguarri (Arandis equivalent)schist, greywacke, limestone
Chuosdiamictite, iron-formation
Nosib
Etusis or equivalentarkosic quartzite, meta-arkose, conglomerate, limestone, shale, gneiss
Pre-Damara Basement - Huab Metamorphic Complexgneiss, minor amphibolite

 

The Okonguarri Formation comprises a rhythmically interbedded sequence of limestone and meta-pelitic sediments (greywackes, schists, shales). This interbedded sequence of compositionally varying rocks introduces rheological contrasts (the way different rocks react to deformation) between lithologies or along lithological contacts which present favourable sites for potential mineralization (Figures 2 and 3).

The post-tectonic intrusion of the PIC rupturing through the Damara Supergroup that has already undergone multiple deformation and metamorphic events provides lithological variation and structural complexity, defining characteristics of gold deposits seen in Namibia. The PIC appears to be situated at a zone of structural discontinuity indicated by the different regional fabric orientations of the Damaran stratigraphic units surrounding the complex as postulated by Siedner (1965)[i].

For more background information on the project, refer to News Release dated September 14, 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_pr_paresis_projectoverviewmap_insert_20240130_550.jpg

Figure 3: Close-up of EPL 8711 with geological units over satellite imagery. Areas with no colour overlying the satellite imagery are covered by soil and/or calcrete. Coordinate System: WGS 84 UTM Zone 33 South; Units: Meters

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_pr_paresis_projectoverviewmap_insert_20240130.jpg

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model that allows the Company to generate short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors, B.Sc (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium Mining Operations Update

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Gold Investing

RIU Explorers Conference Presentation

Lithium Investing

More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District

Cobalt Investing

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Copper Investing

Multiple EM Conductors Outlined at Mount Vernon

Lithium Investing

$4.33M Funding Secured Through WCNOE Option Underwriting Agreement

Resource Investing

Basin Mobilises for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

×