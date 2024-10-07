Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element 79 Gold

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Shares for Debt, Options Issuance

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", the "Company ”) or the " Company ") announces that it intends to settle an aggregate of $987,115 of indebtedness (the “ Debt ”) to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 7,593,190 common shares (each a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.13 per Common Share (the " Debt Settlements ").

The Company intends to complete the Debt Settlements to preserve the Company's cash for working capital. The Debt being settled is on account of accrued management fees to directors of the Company as well as other Consulting and service provider fees. All securities proposed to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlements will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company has entered into debt settlement agreements, dated October 4, 2024, with each of the creditors. The Debt Settlements are expected to close concurrently on or about October 15th, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, finalizing all contractual documentation and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, as applicable, including compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Debt includes $192,757 owed to Directors and insiders of the Company (together, the “ Related Parties ”). as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as upon completion of the Debt Settlement, the insiders of the Company will receive 1,482,745 Common Shares. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the Common Shares to be issued to the insider in connection with the Debt Settlement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Debt Settlement, which the Company deems reasonable.

The Company further announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management, company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,723,333 common shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, the options will expire four years from the date of grant. The Company also issued 362,000 options at an exercise price of $0.25 with a 12-month expiry period. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring February 5, 2025, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM, OTC:ELMGF, FSE:7YS) to receive an Investor Presentation

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0, Hereinafter "Element79 Gold") a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with S.M.R.L. PALAZA 16 (" Palaza "), marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic efforts to restart the Lucero mine and concentrate its focus in the Arequipa, Peru region. This agreement represents a unique and substantial economic opportunity for both parties involved, with multiple additional social and environmental benefits for the local region and community.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 24, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") s pleased to announce the results form the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGSM) held on September 23, 2024. The company is also announcing the resignation of George Tumur from the Company's board of directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

September 10, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Element79 Gold Corp* (the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to provide an update for its Clover project ("Clover") in Elko County, Nevada, and its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2024  Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE 7YS, the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 100% interest in the Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant projects, all located in Lander County, Nevada, to 1472886 B.C. Ltd. ("1472886"), a private British Columbia-based company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Africa's Largest Gold Mine Probes Significant New Discoveries

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Very significant near-mine discoveries within trucking distance of the plant are poised to keep growing Kibali, Africa's largest gold mine, well into the future, says Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. The company is also consolidating new prospective grounds for both gold and copper to expand its footprint in the DRC.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antimony Production Target of ~4,500tpa for La Demajagua Mine

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that subsequent to the ASX announcement on 13 September 2024 which reported potential antimony production from the proposed La Demajagua gold-silver- antimony mine in Cuba, additional metallurgical test work data has been received from Chinese engineers, BGRIMM Technology Group (http://english.bgrimm.com/).

Keep reading...Show less
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold's Fascinating Run, Silver and Mining Shares Next?

After noting that many of gold’s technical targets were pointing to a gold price of US$2,650 or US$2,700 during his April interview, Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, caught up with the Investing News Network to discuss what’s driving gold now and where it will go next.

Over the last six months, gold has been on an upward trajectory, registering fresh all-time highs nearly every month. However, the yellow metal's price has faced some resistance since hitting US$2,670 on October 1, driving it as low as US$2,639.

Hemke explained in the October 3 interview that this is likely the result of the market testing resistance at the US$2,650 level.

"We're pulling back and testing that level of support,” he said.

“Technical analysis when you're in this area of new all-time highs is pretty tough to do. It doesn't surprise me that we've kind of paused here, but things could change pretty rapidly, both economically and geopolitically, in the next few days.”

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 5, 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after market close. On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 596-4144; Passcode: 9135525
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (646) 968-2525; Passcode: 9135525

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less