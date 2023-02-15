Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to report that samples collected during the 2022 site visit have returned high grade silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization

Highlights:

  • Up to 7.7g/t Au, 916 g/t Silver, 1.1 % Lead, and 0.5% Zinc, in grab samples

  • Several quartz-carbonate veins observed with recent artisanal workings

  • Evidence for potential high sulfidations system

"Assay results of the 2022 site visit have confirmed the high-grade nature of the Lucero project with high grade samples collected form two areas of recent artisanal workings, and numbers historic quartz carbonate veins observed on the property" Remarked James Tworek, President and CEO of Element79 Gold.

Table 1. Grab Sample Assay Results

Sample No

Easting (NAD84 Zone18L)

Northing (NAD84 Zone18L)

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Cu      %

Pb   %

Zn  %

Description

L1.2

802149

8296909

0.00

0.3

0.00

0.00

0.00

Disseminated pyrite rich clay altered dacite

L2

802367

8296764

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.00

Vuggy hydrothermal breccia

L4

801526

8296837

37.6

0.00

0.00

0.00

Silicified dacite with strong disseminated pyrite

L5

801105

8296887

7.11

50.0

0.10

1.72

2.09

galena-sphalerite bearing quartz-carbonate vein from recent artisanal workings

L7

802002

8295790

7.70

916.0

0.19

1.07

0.49

galena bearing quartz carbonate vein from recent artisanal workings

The site visit to the Lucer o project (see news release April 26, 2022 ), highlighted the historic production on the property, not only by Buenaventura (1998-2004) with average production grades of 14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver, but also recent artisanal miners. The Project hosts an impressive, 74 recognized veins, only 14 which have been commercially exploited to date, and potential exists to find additional veins.

The Project also hosts the potential for high sulphidation style mineralization. This style of mineralization has not been explored for due to the past focus on high grade low sulphidaton veins. Evidence has been observed by prior operator Condor Resources Inc. and the Company during the site visit of textures approaching classic vuggy silica style alteration. This style of mineralization offers the opportunity to discover potentially open-pitable bulk tonnage disseminated gold-silver mineralization.

The samples collected by the Company during the site visit are in line with those collected by the QP of the recent 43-101 technical report on Lucero which returned check samples up to 78.7g/t Au and 2,856 g/t Ag, as well as past production by Buenaventura.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Galena-sphalerite bearing stringer-style low sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein which returned 7.1 g/t gold, 50 g/t silver, 0.1% copper, 1.7% lead, 2.1% zinc from recent artisanal workings on surface.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Director Neil Pettigrew at the site of sample L5, next to recent artisanal workings.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Sample L7 location with Vice President of Exploration Kim Kirkland, inspecting relatively recent artisanal workings. Sample L7 returned 7.7 g/t gold, 916 g/t silver, 0.2 copper, 1.1% lead, and 0.5% zinc.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Sample L1.2, moderately vuggy, silicified hydrothermal breccia.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5. more intense vuggy silica style alteration of hydrothermal breccia similar to sample L1.2 (sample collected by Condor Resources Inc.).

2022 Work Plan Completed

  • Results are being compiled from a reconnaissance program consisting of surface and select underground sampling of historic and recent workings in order to help target the 2023exploration program.

2023 Work Plan

  • Phase I

    • Additional mapping, and sampling of historic workings

    • Underground packsack drilling of known veins

  • Phase II

    • Remote LIDAR mapping of select workings

    • Additional packsack drilling

    • Surface diamond drilling, including testing high sulphidation target.

    • 3D modelling of historic working and known veins

    • Desktop studies for restart of small-scale mining

    • Investigate nearby toll milling capacity

Completion of Condor payment

Per the Company's News Release from December 20, 2022, Element79 Gold Corp had rescheduled the December 21, 2022 payment of U$300,000 into two payments: The first payment of US$100,000 due on or before January 31, 2023, has been completed and the balance of US$200,000 is due on or before March 31, 2023.

Sponsorship of local festival, Chachas Community

The Company, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mineras Lucero SAC, is participating in sponsoring the anniversary celebration held each February by the local Communidad Campesina De Chachas community.

CEO James Tworek comments: "Our 2023 work plan supports the key objectives of the company, to bring the high-grade Lucero mine back into production as well as proving the exploration potential for large high-sulphidation style mineralization. We are confident that with our strong local community relationship and support will provide the opportunity to bring this project back to a cash-flowing operation in the near term."

About the Lucero Project

Formerly operated as the Shila mine from 1989 to 2005 by Buenaventura, Lucero consists of 10,805 hectares located in the Shila range of southern Peru, which contains several historic high grade gold-silver mines. (1) Lucero consistently delivered high grades during 16 years of operations, and between 1998 and 2004 reported production averaging approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at grades of 14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver, with recoveries at the ore processing facility averaging 94.5% for gold and 85.5% for silver.

Recent samples at Lucero returned up to 78.7g/t Au and 2,856 g/t Ag; Consistent with historic high-grade production of 14.0 g/t Au and 373 g/t Ag between 1998 and 2004; Recent historic prospecting indicates potential for additional bulk-tonnage high-sulfidation gold-silver deposit.

43-101 Details

An NI 43-101 report, dated Sept 4, 2021, prepared for Calipuy Resources (now a wholly owned subsidiary of Element 79 Gold) on the Lucero Project by Mining Plus is now available on the Company website.  Due to a lack of historical data, the project does not currently host any 43-101 compliant or historic resources. However, access to the historic workings is available, and the QP states the Project is underexplored and has significant exploration potential for extension of known veins, and to discover additional veins.

QA/QC

All samples were collected by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo. and a Director of the company and were submitted by Kim Kirkland, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, to ALS Peru S.A. (Lima). Samples were prepared by crushing to 70% passing

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties.  Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR).  The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program pursuant to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out.  For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold .

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (604) 200-3608
Email: investors@element79gold.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Element79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

Element79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - February 1 3 , 2022 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 4, 2023 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining results of the successful fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 22MJ024 and 22MJ025 at the East Target both encountered significant near-surface high-grade gold and extended the East Target mineralization to the northwest, southeast, and downdip. These holes were drilled along two different sections separated by 25m (See Figure 1). Drill hole 22MJ024 further delineated a western lobe of shallow high-grade gold first discovered in 22MJ022 (Company news release dated January 18, 2023). Whereas 22MJ025 further defined the eastern lobe of surface high grade defined by 22MJ006 (Company news release dated September 6, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Approval for Repriced Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Receives Approval for Repriced Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release dated February 8, 2023, the Company has received the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the exercise price of 19,100,000 share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") which expire on February 25, 2023 from $0.10 to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution and the completion of the initial payments pursuant to a previously announced mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with G.L. Geoservice Inc. and Marc Bouchard (the "Vendors") wherein the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Québec.

The Company shall acquire the 100% interest in the Project over a 48 month period through the payment of a total of $450,000 in cash or common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Payments"), along with the completion of a total of $750,000 in work obligations on the Project (the "Work Obligations"). Payment of the Consideration Payments, if made in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") shall be based on the 15 day volume weight average price in the 15 days prior to the due date of the payment (the "Deemed Share Price"). Where the Deemed Share Price is less than $0.045 per Common Share, the Company shall make the ‎Consideration Payment in cash, and where the Deemed Share Price is $0.045 or more, the ‎Company shall make the Consideration Payment in Common Shares.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline its key accomplishments and discoveries made at its Williams Brook Gold Project in 2022 and present its 2023 Exploration Program.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, stated: "In only 2 years, we have identified 4 separate high-grade gold zones at surface with significant room for expansion in one of the best jurisdictions in Canada. We've grown Puma's market cap from C$5M to C$30M with only C$7M of exploration investment. Our tried and true exploration methodology has shown that the mineralization at the Lynx Gold Zone extends 750 m along trend and to a depth of about 100 m, and is open both laterally and at depth. Our 2022 discoveries, the Jaguar, Cougar and Panthera Gold Zones likely represent additional gold areas on our large land package. The potential of the Williams Brook property is significant and we will continue to add gold discoveries to its inventory as we work towards defining a resource at Lynx."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC - February 8, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it intends to reprice a total of 19,100,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants").  The Warrants, which expire on February 25, 2023, will be repriced from the current $0.10 exercise price to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

Related News

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Exploration Target Confirmed At Green River Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Uranium Investing

Nick Hodge: Uranium Setup Never Stronger; Gold, Copper, Lithium Thoughts

Gold Investing

Mickey Fulp: What I'm Buying (and What I'm Selling) Right Now

Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver and Copper Stocks to Watch Today

Lithium Investing

Lithium Reserves: Top 4 Countries (Updated 2023)

×