Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Pure Life Healthcare Management

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ") announces, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023, the Company will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), effective at the opening of the markets on November 8th, 2023, on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Common Share is less than one half (12) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Common Shares if that fractional Common Share is equal to or greater than one half (12) of a Common Share

Effective at the opening of markets on November 8, 2023, the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker "ELEM".  The new CUSIP number will be 28619A200 and the new ISIN number will be CA28619A2002.

Registered shareholders whose holdings are represented by a physical share certificate will be sent a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company, transfer agent to Element79, with information related to the exchange of the physical certificate for a Direct Registry System ("DRS") statement or new physical share certificate representing the post-Consolidation holdings of the shareholder.  Intermediaries, such as brokerage houses and financial institutions, who may hold physical certificates on behalf of a beneficial shareholder will facilitate the transmittal of the Common Shares in those instances, however beneficial positions held through CDS and DTC will be automatically exchanged on completion of the Consolidation, and subsequent to the effective date.  Registered shareholders whose holdings are represented by a DRS statement will receive a new, post-Consolidation DRS statement showing the adjustment to their position.

About Element 79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date around the end of 2023.  The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale on or before March 28, 2024.

For more information about Element 79 Gold Corp., please visit www.element79.gold .

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.613.879.9387
E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 2, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold" ) announces that its board of directors has approved a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of 10 pre-Consolidation Common Shares (the "Existing Shares") for one post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidated Shares"). The Share Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company will issue a news release upon receiving CSE approval, announcing the effective date of the Share Consolidation. The Consolidated Shares will subsequently begin trading on a consolidated basis under the existing Company name and trading symbol.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Confirms Extension of Option to Purchase Maverick Springs Project

Element 79 Gold Corp Confirms Extension of Option to Purchase Maverick Springs Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold " or the " Company ") a mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver projects is pleased to confirm the extension of the option to purchase the Maverick Springs Project by Green Power Minerals Pty Ltd ("Green Power Minerals

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Date

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Date

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver,  is pleased to announce the date for its upcoming Special Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2023 and has a Record Date for Notice of Meeting, Record Date for Voting and Beneficial Ownership Determination Date of November 6, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 6, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELMGF) ("Element" or the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing efforts to fulfill contractual commitments to the local Chachas community, as previously announced in a news release dated ( September 12, 2023 ). These commitments are integral to securing the necessary permits for further exploration, with the goal of potential bulk sampling and revenue generation in 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

 Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Proust has joined the Company as a consultant advisor, with the initial aim to assist the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives.

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

John Proust is a lifelong entrepreneur and has been an active participant in the Canadian capital markets for more than 30 years. An independent businessman, John is a founder, builder, financier, and principal shareholder of numerous public and private companies. He holds and has held senior operating roles and board positions of public companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and Alternative Investment Market (AIM). With his extensive business acumen, he has directed and advised companies with respect to strategy, debt and equity financing, mergers, acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and corporate governance.

Mr. Proust is currently Chairman & CEO of Japan Gold Corp. and Representing Director of Japan Gold's wholly owned operating subsidiary Japan Gold KK. Japan Gold holds 35 projects across the 5 major gold districts of Japan , has a countrywide strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation and includes Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder. He is also Chairman & CEO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. and a Director of Rise Gold Corp.  Mr. Proust has extensive experience in corporate governance, is a graduate of The Directors College, Michael G. De Groote School of Business at McMaster University and holds the designation of Chartered Director ( C. Dir .).

"Getchell Gold Corp. offers a unique opportunity to significantly grow an already sizable gold resource, in a burgeoning area of Nevada.  I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving its near-term goals and ultimately realizing the full potential value of the Fondaway Canyon gold project." stated John Proust.

"The recognition, by someone of John's caliber and experience, and his determination to be an active and dedicated member of the Getchell Gold team, validates our view of the Company's merits.  We welcome John and anticipate an acute, positive impact from his involvement." states Bill Wagener , CEO.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Corporate Update

The Company further announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Proust pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.  The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the positive impact of Mr. Proust's involvement and Mr. Proust's assistance with the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives and the continued expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate and potential future Preliminary Economic Assessment. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c7097.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

  • Hole WB23-139 intersected 63.05 m at 2.49 g/t gold, including two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m .
  • 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m was intercepted at 215 m downhole (WB23-139)- the deepest occurrence of gold to date.
  • Lower-grade gold envelopes of 0.49 g/t to 0.67 g/t gold over 22.80 to 30.95 m surround the higher-grade gold shoots.
  • The Moose area shows consistent gold mineralization at surface with hole WB23-136 grading 30.90 m of 1.10 g/t gold .
  • Drill core samples with visible gold ("VG") returned 137.0 g/t gold over 0.60 m (WB23-139), 96.0 g/t gold over 0.45 m (WB23-139), 63.6 g/t gold over 0.30 m (WB23-136), 16.85 g/t gold over 0.79 m (WB23-137).

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the results of another seven (7) holes of its 2023 drilling program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project with high grades intercepts and long gold mineralized sections.

Hole WB23-139 intersected two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m (Figure 1) within a 63.05 m intercept grading 2.49 g/t gold from 89.95 to 153.00 m. The same hole intersected another gold intersection of 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m at 215 m downhole depth. With these new gold intersections, the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") has been extended to approximately 150 m vertical depth (Figure 2), further highlighting the potential for significant depth extension.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

October 30, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), as described in its news releases dated October 2 and October 23, 2023, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 4,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $800.000.  Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Units, Shares, Warrants, Finder's Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities".  The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CLIC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CLIC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Comet Lithium Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Koppies Resource up 136% to 48 Mlb

White Cliff Secures Multiple High Grade Copper Projects in Canada

Exploration Update – Salar Dolores Lithium Prospect

Drilling to Start Mid November at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Related News

Uranium Investing

Koppies Resource up 136% to 48 Mlb

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Secures Multiple High Grade Copper Projects in Canada

Lithium Investing

Exploration Update – Salar Dolores Lithium Prospect

Uranium Investing

Drilling to Start Mid November at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Resource Investing

Machinga License Area Substantially Increased

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2023

Gold Investing

Steppe Gold Eyes Phase 2 Operations at ATO Gold Mine by 2025, Exec Says

×