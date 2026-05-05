Electronic Arts Reports Q4 and FY26 Results

Electronic Arts Reports Q4 and FY26 Results

EA Delivers Record Fiscal Year in Net Bookings and Operating Cash Flow, Underpinned by a Successful Battlefield 6 Launch and Live Services Portfolio Growth

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

"Driven by our talented teams and disciplined execution, we delivered a record FY26, highlighted by the incredibly successful launch of our iconic Battlefield franchise," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "With the recent completion of a debt process that was met with strong investor demand and our ongoing constructive engagement with regulators, we look ahead to closing the transaction and the opportunities it will unlock."

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

  • Net bookings 1 were a record $8.026 billion in FY26, up 9% year-over-year.
  • Battlefield 6 was the best performing Battlefield in a fiscal year setting numerous franchise fiscal year records.
  • Global Football net bookings was up mid-single-digits for FY26 with growth across EA SPORTS FC 26, FC Online, and FC Mobile.
  • Apex Legends delivered its strongest net bookings quarter of the fiscal year in Q4 reflecting continued momentum as engagement and monetization continue to improve. For FY26, Apex Legends net bookings finished up double digits year-over-year.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

  • Net revenue for FY26 was $7.531 billion, up 1% year over year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $580 million for the quarter and $2.553 billion for the fiscal year, up 6% and 23% year over year, respectively.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2026.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

(in $ millions, except per share amounts)

Full game

609

437

Live services and other

1,511

1,458

Total net revenue

2,120

1,895

Net income

461

254

Diluted earnings per share

1.81

0.98

Operating cash flow

580

549

Value of shares repurchased

1,375

Number of shares repurchased

9.8

Cash dividend paid

48

48

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

(in $ millions, except per share amounts)

Full game

2,148

2,002

Live services and other

5,383

5,461

Total net revenue

7,531

7,463

Net income

887

1,121

Diluted earnings per share

3.51

4.25

Operating cash flow

2,553

2,079

Value of shares repurchased

750

2,500

Number of shares repurchased

5.3

17.6

Cash dividend paid

191

199

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in $ millions)

Total net revenue

2,120

1,895

7,531

7,463

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(256

)

(96

)

495

(108

)

Total net bookings

1,864

1,799

8,026

7,355

Pending Acquisition by Investor Consortium

On September 29, 2025, EA announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium ("the Consortium") comprised of The Public Investment Fund, private investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. and private investment funds affiliated with Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values EA at an enterprise value of approximately $55 billion. There are a limited number of regulatory reviews outstanding, and the parties are working diligently to complete these remaining reviews. For additional information, please refer to EA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Given the pending transaction, Electronic Arts will not be hosting an earnings conference call this quarter.

For further information and discussion of EA's financial results, please refer to the financial model of EA's historical results posted on EA's IR Website at http://ir.ea.com and EA's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "seek," "goal," "will," "may," "likely," "should," "could" (and the negative of any of these terms), "future" and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors which could cause the Company's results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: sales of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company's ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company's sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of, and integrate, acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company's ability to predict consumer preferences and trends; the Company's ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; economic and geopolitical conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction with the Consortium that could delay the consummation of the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement entered into in connection with the proposed transaction; the risk that the parties to the proposed transaction may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of the Company's business resulting from the proposed transaction, including disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; risks relating to certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the ability of the Company to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the Company's common stock, including if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and to maintain relationships with customers, vendors, partners, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risks and uncertainties that are described in the proxy statement that the Company has filed with the Securities Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors described in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

These forward-looking statements are current as of May 5, 2026. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenue

2,120

1,895

7,531

7,463

Cost of revenue

364

368

1,584

1,543

Gross profit

1,756

1,527

5,947

5,920

Operating expenses:

Research and development

732

686

2,828

2,569

Marketing and sales

254

234

1,128

962

General and administrative

191

192

763

745

Amortization of intangibles

15

17

66

67

Restructuring

3

57

Total operating expenses

1,192

1,132

4,785

4,400

Operating income

564

395

1,162

1,520

Interest and other income (expense), net

15

12

18

85

Income before provision for income taxes

579

407

1,180

1,605

Provision for income taxes

118

153

293

484

Net income

461

254

887

1,121

Earnings per share

Basic

1.84

0.99

3.55

4.28

Diluted

1.81

0.98

3.51

4.25

Number of shares used in computation

Basic

250

257

250

262

Diluted

254

259

253

264

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ millions)

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 1

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

2,864

2,136

Short-term investments

116

112

Receivables, net

632

679

Other current assets

361

349

Total current assets

3,973

3,276

Property and equipment, net

613

586

Goodwill

5,388

5,376

Acquisition-related intangibles, net

195

293

Deferred income taxes, net

2,433

2,420

Other assets

529

417

TOTAL ASSETS

13,131

12,368

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued, and other current liabilities

1,564

1,359

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

2,233

1,700

Senior notes, current, net

400

Total current liabilities

3,797

3,459

Senior notes, net

1,485

1,484

Income tax obligations

604

594

Other liabilities

481

445

Total liabilities

6,367

5,982

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

256

Retained earnings

6,607

6,470

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(102

)

(87

)

Total stockholders' equity

6,764

6,386

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

13,131

12,368

1 Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in $ millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

461

254

887

1,121

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization, accretion and impairment

83

79

323

356

Stock-based compensation

152

162

656

642

Change in assets and liabilities

Receivables, net

197

64

46

(115

)

Other assets

4

19

(85

)

40

Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities

(78

)

29

206

190

Deferred income taxes, net

17

48

(13

)

(41

)

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(256

)

(106

)

533

(114

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

580

549

2,553

2,079

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(61

)

(54

)

(230

)

(221

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

42

329

129

695

Purchase of short-term and other investments

(43

)

(61

)

(158

)

(437

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(17

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(62

)

214

(276

)

37

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

38

35

83

78

Payment of senior notes

(400

)

(400

)

Cash dividends paid

(48

)

(48

)

(191

)

(199

)

Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees

(25

)

(23

)

(291

)

(234

)

Common stock repurchases and excise taxes paid

(1,375

)

(769

)

(2,508

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(435

)

(1,411

)

(1,568

)

(2,863

)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3

)

8

19

(17

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

80

(640

)

728

(764

)

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

2,784

2,776

2,136

2,900

Ending cash and cash equivalents

2,864

2,136

2,864

2,136

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YOY %

FY25

FY26

FY26

FY26

FY26

Change

Net revenue

Net revenue

1,895

1,671

1,839

1,901

2,120

12

%

GAAP-based financial data

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

1,145

(256

)

Gross profit

Gross profit

1,527

1,392

1,396

1,403

1,756

15

%

Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)

81

%

83

%

76

%

74

%

83

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

10

10

9

9

9

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

1,145

(256

)

Stock-based compensation

3

3

3

3

2

Operating income

Operating income

395

271

200

127

564

43

%

Operating income (as a % of net revenue)

21

%

16

%

11

%

7

%

27

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses*

27

27

26

53

25

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

1,145

(256

)

Restructuring and related charges

4

Stock-based compensation

162

152

174

178

152

Net income

Net income

254

201

137

88

461

81

%

Net income (as a % of net revenue)

13

%

12

%

7

%

5

%

22

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses*

27

27

26

53

25

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

1,145

(256

)

Restructuring and related charges

4

Stock-based compensation

162

152

174

178

152

Tax rate used for management reporting

19

%

19

%

19

%

19

%

19

%

Diluted earnings per share

0.98

0.79

0.54

0.35

1.81

85

%

Number of shares used in computation

Basic

257

251

250

250

250

Diluted

259

254

252

253

254

2 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

*Includes (i) amortization and impairment of intangibles, and (ii) fees and other direct expenses related to our proposed transaction with the Consortium announced on September 29, 2025.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YOY %

FY25

FY26

FY26

FY26

FY26

Change

QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS

Net revenue by composition

Full game downloads

367

233

401

546

528

44

%

Packaged goods

70

56

217

86

81

16

%

Full game

437

289

618

632

609

39

%

Live services and other

1,458

1,382

1,221

1,269

1,511

4

%

Total net revenue

1,895

1,671

1,839

1,901

2,120

12

%

Full game

23

%

17

%

34

%

33

%

29

%

Live services and other

77

%

83

%

66

%

67

%

71

%

Total net revenue %

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

GAAP-based financial data

Full game downloads

(27

)

(46

)

37

451

(220

)

Packaged goods

(26

)

(29

)

45

59

(49

)

Full game

(53

)

(75

)

82

510

(269

)

Live services and other

(43

)

(298

)

(103

)

635

13

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition 2

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

1,145

(256

)

Net revenue by platform

Console

1,182

1,007

1,212

1,182

1,293

9

%

PC & Other

426

374

352

465

555

30

%

Mobile

287

290

275

254

272

(5

%)

Total net revenue

1,895

1,671

1,839

1,901

2,120

12

%

GAAP-based financial data

Console

(86

)

(317

)

1

747

(222

)

PC & Other

(11

)

(54

)

(6

)

343

(87

)

Mobile

1

(2

)

(16

)

55

53

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform 2

(96

)

(373

)

(21

)

1,145

(256

)

2 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YOY %

FY25

FY26

FY26

FY26

FY26

Change

CASH FLOW DATA

Investing cash flow

214

(89

)

(68

)

(57

)

(62

)

Investing cash flow - TTM

37

17

(5

)

(276

)

(846

%)

Financing cash flow

(1,411

)

(568

)

(429

)

(136

)

(435

)

Financing cash flow - TTM

(2,863

)

(2,885

)

(2,912

)

(2,544

)

(1,568

)

45

%

Operating cash flow

549

17

130

1,826

580

Operating cash flow - TTM

2,079

1,976

1,872

2,522

2,553

23

%

Capital expenditures

54

72

43

54

61

Capital expenditures - TTM

221

226

219

223

230

4

%

Free cash flow 3

495

(55

)

87

1,772

519

Free cash flow 3 - TTM

1,858

1,750

1,653

2,299

2,323

25

%

Common stock repurchases and excise taxes paid

1,375

375

394

(100

%)

Cash dividends paid

48

48

48

47

48

DEPRECIATION

Depreciation expense

51

52

53

53

58

14

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA

Cash and cash equivalents

2,136

1,518

1,148

2,784

2,864

Short-term investments

112

112

112

115

116

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments

2,248

1,630

1,260

2,899

2,980

33

%

Receivables, net

679

533

1,077

829

632

(7

%)

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

Cost of revenue

3

3

3

3

2

Research and development

115

110

123

127

107

Marketing and sales

14

12

15

16

14

General and administrative

30

27

33

32

29

Total stock-based compensation

162

152

174

178

152

RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED CHARGES

Restructuring

3

Office space reductions

1

Total restructuring and related charges

4

3 Free cash flow is defined as Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in $ millions)

The following table provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 plus a comparison to the actuals for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025.

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

YOY %

Change

Net revenue

7,531

7,463

1%

GAAP operating income

1,162

1,520

(24)%

Acquisition-related expenses*

131

107

Restructuring and related charges

62

Stock-based compensation

656

642

Non-GAAP operating income

1,949

2,331

(16%)

GAAP operating margin

15.4%

20.4%

Non-GAAP operating margin

25.9%

31.2%

Impact from change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

460 bps

(100 bps)

*Includes (i) amortization and impairment of intangibles, and (ii) fees and other direct expenses related to our proposed transaction with the Consortium announced on September 29, 2025.

Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in $ millions)

The following table provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2026 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Three Months Ended

March 31

2026

2025

YOY %

Change

Net revenue

2,120

1,895

12%

GAAP operating income

564

395

43%

Acquisition-related expenses*

25

27

Restructuring and related charges

4

Stock-based compensation

152

162

Non-GAAP operating income

741

588

26%

GAAP operating margin

26.6%

20.8%

Non-GAAP operating margin

35.0%

31.0%

Impact from change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(900 bps)

(370 bps)

*Includes (i) amortization and impairment of intangibles, and (ii) fees and other direct expenses related to our proposed transaction with the Consortium announced on September 29, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As a supplement to the Company's financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and differ from GAAP measures with the same names and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, stock-based compensation, restructuring and related charges, and capital expenditures, as applicable in any given reporting period and our outlook. The Company may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional useful information to better understand and evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business, operating results, or future outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures, with further adjustments are used by management to understand ongoing financial and business performance.

The Company uses a tax rate of 19% internally to evaluate its operating performance and to forecast, plan, and analyze future periods. Accordingly, the Company applies the same tax rate to its management reporting financial results.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

For additional information, please contact:

Andrew Uerkwitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
650-674-7191
auerkwitz@ea.com

Justin Higgs
Vice President, Corporate Communications
925-502-9253
jhiggs@ea.com

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FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") acknowledges the issuance of the Joint Summary of Issues and Engagement ("the Joint Summary") from the BC Environmental Assessment Office ("BC EAO") and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") following their... Keep Reading...
Northisle Announces Infill Drill Results at Northwest Expo Extend Strike and Add New High-Grade Intervals

Northisle Announces Infill Drill Results at Northwest Expo Extend Strike and Add New High-Grade Intervals

High-grade interval in NW25-57 of 117.0 metres at 1.50 g/t Au Eq., including 52.5 metres at 1.91 g/t Au Eq. Highlights: Selected gold-equivalent assay intercepts include: NW25-57: 117.0 metres at 1.50 g/t Au Eq. from 231.0 metres, including 52.5 metres at 1.91 g/t Au Eq. from 256.5 metres... Keep Reading...
Churchill Resources (TSXV:CRI)

Churchill Discovers 20 Gold-Silver-Molybdenum-Lead-Zinc Veins Within a 150m Wide Swarm at Pomley Cove Pond, Black Raven Property

Churchill Resources Inc. ("Churchill" or the "Company") (TSXV:CRI.V) is pleased to report drilling intercepts revealing an extensive, polymetallic vein swarm hosting gold, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum at Pomley Cove Pond, a gold-silver system that the Company discovered at its Black Raven... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel: Public Comment Period Opens for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel: Public Comment Period Opens for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a Public Comment Period and an opportunity for public participation in the federal and provincial environmental assessment ("EA") process for the Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the... Keep Reading...

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