Electronic Arts Reports Q3 FY26 Results

Record Quarterly Net Bookings Driven by Battlefield™ 6's Landmark Launch
Continued Franchise Momentum Across EA SPORTS FC™ and Apex Legends™
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics
- Net bookings 1 for the quarter totaled $3.046 billion, up 38% year-over-year.
- Battlefield™ 6 was the best-selling shooter title of 2025, setting new franchise engagement records.
- EA SPORTS FC™ net bookings increased high single digits year-over-year in Q3, excluding the benefit of deluxe edition content timing, driven by strength in Ultimate Team™ and FC Mobile.
- Apex Legends™ momentum continued in Q3 with net bookings up double-digits year-over-year driven by innovative new features and events.
Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics
- Net revenue was $1.901 billion for the quarter.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.826 billion for the quarter and $2.522 billion for the trailing twelve months.
Dividend
EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on March 18, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2026.
Quarterly Financial Highlights
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
(in $ millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Full game
|
632
|
599
|
Live services and other
|
1,269
|
1,284
|
Total net revenue
|
1,901
|
1,883
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
88
|
293
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.35
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
1,826
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
Value of shares repurchased
|
-
|
375
|
Number of shares repurchased
|
-
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
Cash dividend paid
|
47
|
50
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
Full game
|
1,976
|
1,898
|
Live services and other
|
5,330
|
5,449
|
Total net revenue
|
7,306
|
7,347
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
680
|
1,049
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
2,522
|
2,110
|
|
|
|
Value of shares repurchased
|
2,125
|
1,450
|
Number of shares repurchased
|
15.1
|
10.1
Operating Metric
The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Total net revenue
|
1,901
|
1,883
|
7,306
|
7,347
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
|
1,145
|
332
|
655
|
(125)
|
Total net bookings
|
3,046
|
2,215
|
7,961
|
7,222
Pending Acquisition by Investor Consortium
On September 29, 2025, EA announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium ("the Consortium") comprised of The Public Investment Fund, private investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. and private investment funds affiliated with Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values EA at an enterprise value of approximately $55 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. For additional information, please refer to EA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Conference Call and Supporting Documents
Given the pending transaction, Electronic Arts will not be hosting an earnings conference call this quarter.
For further information and discussion of EA's financial results, please refer to the financial model of EA's historical results posted on EA's IR Website at http://ir.ea.com and EA's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements
These forward-looking statements are current as of February 3, 2026. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.
These forward-looking statements are current as of February 3, 2026. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.
While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ® . More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.
|
Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in $ millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net revenue
|
1,901
|
|
1,883
|
|
5,411
|
|
5,568
|
Cost of revenue
|
498
|
|
456
|
|
1,220
|
|
1,175
|
Gross profit
|
1,403
|
|
1,427
|
|
4,191
|
|
4,393
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
704
|
|
606
|
|
2,096
|
|
1,883
|
Marketing and sales
|
356
|
|
251
|
|
874
|
|
728
|
General and administrative
|
199
|
|
176
|
|
572
|
|
553
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
17
|
|
16
|
|
51
|
|
50
|
Restructuring
|
—
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
54
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,276
|
|
1,050
|
|
3,593
|
|
3,268
|
Operating income
|
127
|
|
377
|
|
598
|
|
1,125
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
4
|
|
28
|
|
3
|
|
73
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
131
|
|
405
|
|
601
|
|
1,198
|
Provision for income taxes
|
43
|
|
112
|
|
175
|
|
331
|
Net income
|
88
|
|
293
|
|
426
|
|
867
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.35
|
|
1.12
|
|
1.70
|
|
3.28
|
Diluted
|
0.35
|
|
1.11
|
|
1.68
|
|
3.26
|
Number of shares used in computation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
250
|
|
262
|
|
250
|
|
264
|
Diluted
|
253
|
|
265
|
|
253
|
|
266
|
Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025 1
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,784
|
|
2,136
|
Short-term investments
|
115
|
|
112
|
Receivables, net
|
829
|
|
679
|
Other current assets
|
380
|
|
349
|
Total current assets
|
4,108
|
|
3,276
|
Property and equipment, net
|
600
|
|
586
|
Goodwill
|
5,388
|
|
5,376
|
Acquisition-related intangibles, net
|
219
|
|
293
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
2,451
|
|
2,420
|
Other assets
|
514
|
|
417
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
13,280
|
|
12,368
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued, and other current liabilities
|
1,546
|
|
1,359
|
Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
|
2,490
|
|
1,700
|
Senior notes, current, net
|
400
|
|
400
|
Total current liabilities
|
4,436
|
|
3,459
|
Senior notes, net
|
1,485
|
|
1,484
|
Income tax obligations
|
719
|
|
594
|
Other liabilities
|
488
|
|
445
|
Total liabilities
|
7,128
|
|
5,982
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
3
|
|
3
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
82
|
|
—
|
Retained earnings
|
6,194
|
|
6,470
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(127)
|
|
(87)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
6,152
|
|
6,386
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
13,280
|
|
12,368
|
1
|
Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
|
Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
88
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
867
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization, accretion and impairment
|
79
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
277
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
178
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
480
|
|
Change in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables, net
|
247
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
(179
|
)
|
Other assets
|
(21
|
)
|
|
41
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
21
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities
|
88
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
161
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
3
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
(89
|
)
|
Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
|
1,164
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
789
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,826
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
1,973
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(54
|
)
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(169
|
)
|
|
(167
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments
|
15
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
366
|
|
Purchase of short-term and other investments
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
(115
|
)
|
|
(376
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(57
|
)
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
(214
|
)
|
|
(177
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
43
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
(151
|
)
|
Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees
|
(89
|
)
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
(266
|
)
|
|
(211
|
)
|
Common stock repurchases and excise taxes paid
|
—
|
|
|
(383
|
)
|
|
(769
|
)
|
|
(1,133
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(136
|
)
|
|
(504
|
)
|
|
(1,133
|
)
|
|
(1,452
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
3
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
22
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
1,636
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
(124
|
)
|
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|
1,148
|
|
|
2,197
|
|
|
2,136
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
Ending cash and cash equivalents
|
2,784
|
|
|
2,776
|
|
|
2,784
|
|
|
2,776
|
|
Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
|
(in $ millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
YOY %
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY26
|
|
FY26
|
|
FY26
|
|
Change
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
1,883
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
1,839
|
|
|
1,901
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2
|
332
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
1,427
|
|
|
1,527
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
1,396
|
|
|
1,403
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)
|
76
|
%
|
|
81
|
%
|
|
83
|
%
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
10
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2
|
332
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
377
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
(66
|
%)
|
Operating income (as a % of net revenue)
|
20
|
%
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses*
|
26
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2
|
332
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
163
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
293
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
(70
|
%)
|
Net income (as a % of net revenue)
|
16
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses*
|
26
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 2
|
332
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
163
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
Tax rate used for management reporting
|
19
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
1.11
|
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
0.79
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
(68
|
%)
|
Number of shares used in computation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
262
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
265
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
2
|
The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
|
|
|
*
|
Includes (i) amortization and impairment of intangibles, and (ii) fees and other direct expenses related to our proposed transaction with the Consortium announced on September 29, 2025.
|
Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
YOY %
|
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY26
|
|
FY26
|
|
FY26
|
|
Change
|
QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue by composition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full game downloads
|
|
446
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
401
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
Packaged goods
|
|
153
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
(44
|
%)
|
Full game
|
|
599
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Live services and other
|
|
1,284
|
|
|
1,458
|
|
|
1,382
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
1,269
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
Total net revenue
|
|
1,883
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
1,839
|
|
|
1,901
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Full game
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
Live services and other
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
83
|
%
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
|
Total net revenue %
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full game downloads
|
|
25
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
37
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
Packaged goods
|
|
9
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
45
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
Full game
|
|
34
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
82
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
|
Live services and other
|
|
298
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
(298
|
)
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
635
|
|
|
|
Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition 2
|
|
332
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue by platform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Console
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
1,007
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
(3
|
%)
|
PC & Other
|
|
392
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Mobile
|
|
276
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
(8
|
%)
|
Total net revenue
|
|
1,883
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
1,839
|
|
|
1,901
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Console
|
|
275
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
(317
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
|
PC & Other
|
|
33
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
Mobile
|
|
24
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform 2
|
|
332
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
2
|
The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
|
Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
YOY %
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY26
|
|
FY26
|
|
FY26
|
|
Change
|
CASH FLOW DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing cash flow
|
(62
|
)
|
|
214
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
Investing cash flow - TTM
|
(226
|
)
|
|
37
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Financing cash flow
|
(504
|
)
|
|
(1,411
|
)
|
|
(568
|
)
|
|
(429
|
)
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
|
Financing cash flow - TTM
|
(1,812
|
)
|
|
(2,863
|
)
|
|
(2,885
|
)
|
|
(2,912
|
)
|
|
(2,544
|
)
|
|
(40
|
%)
|
Operating cash flow
|
1,176
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
1,826
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow - TTM
|
2,110
|
|
|
2,079
|
|
|
1,976
|
|
|
1,872
|
|
|
2,522
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
50
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures - TTM
|
218
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Free cash flow 3
|
1,126
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
87
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow 3 - TTM
|
1,892
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
1,653
|
|
|
2,299
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
Common stock repurchases and excise taxes paid
|
383
|
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(100
|
%)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
50
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
DEPRECIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
51
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,776
|
|
|
2,136
|
|
|
1,518
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
2,784
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
379
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments
|
3,155
|
|
|
2,248
|
|
|
1,630
|
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
2,899
|
|
|
(8
|
%)
|
Receivables, net
|
742
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
829
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
119
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
14
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
27
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
163
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED CHARGES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Office space reductions
|
(1
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Total restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
Free cash flow is defined as Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures.
|
Electronic Arts Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended December 31, 2025 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
YOY % Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
1,901
|
|
1,883
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
127
|
|
377
|
|
(66%)
|
Acquisition-related expenses*
|
53
|
|
26
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
178
|
|
163
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
358
|
|
566
|
|
(37%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
6.7%
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
18.8%
|
|
30.1%
|
|
|
Impact from change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
|
3,050 bps
|
|
1,040 bps
|
|
|
*
|
Includes (i) amortization and impairment of intangibles, and (ii) fees and other direct expenses related to our proposed transaction with the Consortium announced on September 29, 2025.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As a supplement to the Company's financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and differ from GAAP measures with the same names and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, stock-based compensation, restructuring and related charges, and capital expenditures, as applicable in any given reporting period and our outlook. The Company may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional useful information to better understand and evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business, operating results, or future outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures, with further adjustments are used by management to understand ongoing financial and business performance.
The Company uses a tax rate of 19% internally to evaluate its operating performance and to forecast, plan, and analyze future periods. Accordingly, the Company applies the same tax rate to its management reporting financial results.
Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
