Electric Royalties Announces Marketing Activities and Long-Term Incentive Grants

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards drill results reported by Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN-TSXV, 9SC-FSE, MNXXF-OTCQB) on Globex's 1% Gross Metal Royalty, Battery Hill manganese property in New Brunswick. Globex also is a very large shareholder in Electric Royalties (ELEC-TSXV) that holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty as the property. Manganese X has reported 12 new drill holes totalling 1,393 metres in the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the property which are in addition to the 93 previous drill holes. Intersections up to 72.6 metres (238 feet) are reported.
April 29, 2025
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces marketing activities intended to increase investor awareness about its royalty portfolio throughout 2025.
The Company engaged Jefferson Financial for the distribution of an article in their Golden Opportunities newsletter for a fee of US$7,500 on April 3, 2025. Such fee will be paid in cash from the Company's cash on hand. U.S.-based Jefferson Financial produces invest-oriented newsletters, special reports and events including the New Orleans Investment Conference. The Company may, from time to time, engage Jefferson Financial to distribute subsequent articles for similar fees. The Company and Jefferson Financial are at arm's length and, to the Company's knowledge, Jefferson Financial does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.
The Company engaged U.S.-based Trusted Causes LLC ("Trusted Causes") for the distribution of an article to audiences subscribed to the Headline USA, Headline Health, Headline Wealth, Money Metals, and The Morgan Report email newsletters, for a total fee of US$1,000. Such fee will be paid in cash from the Company's cash on hand. The emails have been or are to be distributed in April 2025. The Company may, from time to time, engage Trusted Causes to distribute subsequent articles for similar fees. Trusted Causes is affiliated with Stefan Gleason, a director and shareholder of the Company.
Stock Options
The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants, under the terms of the Company's stock option plan, to purchase an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.14 per share for a five-year term for directors and officers, and three-year term for consultants. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
RSUs and DSUs
The Company has granted an aggregate of 500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 1,000,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain officers and directors of the Company pursuant to its RSU/DSU plan ("RSU/DSU Plan"). The RSUs will vest over a two-year term and DSUs vest immediately. The grant of RSUs and DSUs is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.
Company Contact
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.
03 March
Electric Royalties
Investor Insight
Electric Royalties is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the clean energy transition with a diversified, low-risk portfolio of high-value royalties that offer sustained growth and cash flow potential, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC,OTCQB:ELECF) is an innovative royalty company offering investors exposure to the clean energy transition through its growing portfolio of clean energy metal royalties. The company stands out as the only fully diversified royalty firm in the space, holding 42 royalties across nine key clean energy metals, ensuring strategic access to the growing electrification and renewable energy industries.
The company’s strategy for shareholder value growth is centered on acquiring royalties in safe jurisdictions (primarily, the US and Canada) and focusing on properties with near-term production potential. This approach ensures steady cash flow generation while reducing operational risks. The company’s current royalty portfolio consists of assets that are either in production, advanced stage projects or exploration assets, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential.
The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
This collective expertise within Electric Royalties' management and advisory teams ensures a strategic and well-governed approach to capitalizing on opportunities in the clean energy metals sector.
Company Highlights
- Electric Royalties is the only royalty company that is fully diversified in clean energy metals, with royalties on nine different metals, including copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and vanadium.
- Electric Royalties currently holds 42 total royalties across clean energy metals, with 18 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties.
- The company’s portfolio includes assets that are in production or near-term production, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential. The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui copper mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
- The company prioritizes low-risk mining jurisdictions, with most of its assets located in Canada and the United States.
- Led by CEO Brendan Yurik, the leadership team brings extensive expertise in royalty acquisitions, mine financing and strategic growth.
Key Royalties
Punitaqui Copper Mine (Producing) – Chile
The Punitaqui Mining Complex includes the copper processing plant that is currently permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month. (Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.)
The Punitaqui copper mine is a producing asset operated by Battery Mineral Resources, on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty (GRR). Located in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, the mine benefits from four satellite copper deposits, strong infrastructure, and established processing facilities.
The mine is permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month of processing capacity, with regional exploration potential that could further extend its operational life and increase production.
Authier Lithium Project (Pre-production) – Canada
The Authier lithium project is a key lithium asset in Quebec, Canada, operated by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent gross metal royalty (GMR) on part of the deposit. This project is a major component of Sayona's integration plan with North American Lithium (NAL), which commenced production in early 2023. Authier is expected to provide a stable supply of lithium for North America's growing EV battery industry, aligning with the push for localized supply chains.
Battery Hill Manganese Project (Prefeasibility Stage) – Canada
The Battery Hill manganese project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, is an advanced-stage project operated by Manganese X Energy. Electric Royalties holds a 2 percent GMR on the project, which is currently undergoing a prefeasibility study. The asset is well-positioned to support the growing demand for high-purity manganese, a critical component in EV batteries and energy storage technologies. Recent metallurgical testing has demonstrated strong recovery rates, further increasing its economic potential.
Mont Sorcier Vanadium Project (Feasibility & Permitting) – Canada
The Mont Sorcier vanadium project, located in Quebec, Canada, is operated by Cerrado Gold. Electric Royalties holds a 1 percent GMR on this project, which is undergoing a feasibility study and permitting process. Mont Sorcier is a large iron-vanadium deposit, with the potential to provide a stable supply of vanadium for steel production and emerging battery technologies. With increasing demand for vanadium redox flow batteries, this project is poised for long-term strategic importance.
Zonia Copper Project (Expanded Resource & Feasibility) – USA
The Zonia copper project, located in Arizona, USA, is operated by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent GRR on Zonia, with an option to add 1 percent GRR on Zonia North. Zonia is an oxide copper deposit with near-surface, leachable ore, making it a low-cost, open-pit mining opportunity. The project has undergone resource expansion, and a feasibility study is targeted for completion in 2025. Given the strong US push for domestic copper production, Zonia is well-positioned to benefit from critical minerals policies supporting infrastructure and electrification efforts.
Key Catalysts for 2025
- Production milestones at Punitaqui copper mine
- Advancements in feasibility studies for Mont Sorcier and Zonia Copper
- New royalty acquisitions focused on near-production assets
Management Team
Brendan Yurik – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Appointed as CEO in July 2019 and president in June 2020, Brendan Yurik brings more than five years of leadership to Electric Royalties. He directly owns approximately 3.29 percent of the company's shares, reflecting his commitment to the company's success.
Luqman Khan – Chief Financial Officer
Serving as CFO since July 2019, Luqman Khan oversees the company's financial operations, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strategic financial planning.
David Gaunt – Chief Geoscientist
With a focus on computer-based deposit modeling and quantification, David Gaunt has been instrumental in advancing projects worldwide. His expertise enhances Electric Royalties' ability to assess and manage its diverse portfolio of royalties.
Marchand Snyman – Co-founder and Independent Chairman
With a tenure of more than four years, Marchand Snyman chairs the governance and nominating committees, bringing a wealth of experience in corporate oversight and strategic direction.
Robert Schafer – Independent Director
Appointed in November 2020, Robert Schafer brings more than 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and mining, enhancing the board's technical and strategic capabilities.
Craig Lindsay - Director
Craig Lindsay has 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and business development. He was the managing director of Arbutus Grove Capital and CEO of Lonestar Lithium. Most recently, Lindsay was the founder, president, and CEO of Otis Gold until its sale to Excellon Resources in April 2020. He is a director of Revolve Renewable Power, Excellon Resources, VR Resources and Silver North Resources.
Stefan Gleason - Director
Stefan Gleason is the president, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. Gleason is also the managing director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
Royalty company exclusively focused on clean energy metals, offering investors diversified exposure to the sector
10 April
More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property
Key Highlights
- SF24-96 : 12.5m @ 13.62% MnO from 41.5m and 13.3m @ 14.9% MnO
- SF24-98 : 72.6m @ 11.29% MnO from 11m, including 42.1m @ 13.3% MnO
- SF24-99 : 32m @ 15.7% MnO from 5m
- SF24-101 : 16m @ 13% MnO from 8m, and 51.5m @ 12.57% MnO from 136m
- SF24-102 : 24.2m @ 9.3% MnO from 6.8m, 16.8m @ 10.89% MnO from 53.4m, and 35.6m @ 14.6% MnO from 87.2m
- SF24-103 : 32m @ 11.6% MnO from 27m
- SF24-105 : 20.2m @ 11.2% MnO from 81m
All drill holes were inclined at -45 degrees , with true thickness estimated at 65-80% of the reported core lengths. Core logging and sampling followed industry-standard protocols, including a QA/QC program with Certified Standards, blanks, and duplicates, comprising 5% of total samples. Sample intervals averaged 2 metres.
Initial half-core samples were collected by Company personnel and sent to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick, before being forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C). Actlabs is an accredited laboratory.
Manganese X's news release was reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Manganese X, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines for mineral project disclosure.
The holes were focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories supporting an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway by Mercator Geosciences. The Manganese X Energy Corp. press release is available on the Manganese X website .
Considering the current worldwide economic situation and the need for Canada to source its own critical minerals both for domestic use and export, the Battery Hill manganese deposit is well positioned for the future.
The Manganese X mission as stated "is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost."
Completed Drilling Program – Manganese X Energy Corp .
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|We Seek Safe Harbour.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
| CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/150e1250-2996-4d1c-80ee-18c346772b7c
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
18 December 2023
Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."
Mr. Gleason commented: "I'm excited to join the Electric Royalties board and continue helping build out the Company's portfolio of accretive royalty assets. I have high confidence in not only the ability of management to execute on its pipeline of royalty origination and acquisition opportunities but also in management's careful stewardship of shareholder interests.
"The royalty model is a superior, lower-risk way of investing in the resource space as compared to mining companies, and I'm encouraged that Electric Royalties still faces very little competition when deploying capital into production of these nine targeted battery metals."
Mr. Gleason is President, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. He is also Managing Director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Mr. Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
07 December 2023
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.
"This release concludes approximately 60 updates across our 22-royalty portfolio this year. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to another year of growth."
Highlights since the Company's previous update on November 1, 2023:
- Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On November 21, 2023, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced an updated mineral resource estimate under the JORC code for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, ahead of its planned preliminary economic assessment. The updated estimate encompasses North Aubry and South Aubry - two deposits situated within the Aubry complex at Seymour Lake. At North Aubry, Green Technology Metals reported a 17% increase in the indicated resource to 6.1 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 1.25% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), and also reported an inferred resource of 2.1 Mt at 0.8% Li 2 O. The resource at South Aubry stands at 2.0 Mt at 0.6% Li 2 O using a 0.2% lithium oxide cut-off. 1 Green Technology Metals used results from 47 drill holes over 15,210 meters (m) of drilling to estimate the updated mineral resource.
Green Technology Metals anticipates further growth to the resource as drilling continues at both the North and South Aubry deposits with a planned 58-hole program over 7,736 m.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate.
- Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announced its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide project financing support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec. Further to this, Cerrado announced on November 21, 2023 that it has appointed the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the Mont Sorcier financing. TD was appointed due to its longstanding relationship with the UKEF and competitive terms for the project financing.
The UKEF-backed facility is expected to be for up to US$598 million on a non-recourse project financing basis for a total tenor of 11 years. The funding is envisioned to cover 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier Project.
While the conclusion of project financing remains subject to the completion of a bankable feasibility study, an environmental impact assessment, the granting of construction permits, among other requirements, the appointment of the MLA represents a significant milestone for Mont Sorcier's project financing. Cerrado continues to advance the feasibility study and the environmental impact assessment. The feasibility study is targeted for completion in H2 2024 after which the next phase of the financing process will commence, comprising a formal due diligence period before a final binding offer and documentation.
- Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On October 30, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX:BUR) ("Burley") announced it has drilled four holes as part of an expected 3,000 to 4,000-m drilling program at the Chubb North prospect at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada.
Diamond drill core assay results from the Chubb Central prospect have extended the known strike length of spodumene mineralization, while confirming continuity and consistency of the mineralized zone. This mineralized zone remains open to the north and south, and at depth. New pegmatite intersections indicate potential for parallel repetitions, both west and east of the main dyke, supporting further exploration drilling.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported geochemical and drill results.
- Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 13, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") provided an update on the provisional suspension of the section C permit for the Penouta Mine in Spain reported in its news release dated October 20, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Strategic submitted an appeal of the suspension to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia. It also advised that "Since filing the Appeal, the local mining authority Xunta de Galicia has requested that the Company refrain from continuing conducting mineral exploitation operations at the Penouta Project until the Appeal is decided."
Following the suspension, Strategic received the support of local workers through demonstrations totalling more than 1,000 people, as well as the support of the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, along with unions representing the Penouta Mine workers. Additionally, the regional government of Galicia, the mayors of Viana do Bolo, A Veiga and Vilariño de Conso, industry associations such as the Galician Aggregates Association, the professional associations of mining engineers and geologists, and the Mining Chamber, as well as councillors and deputies from political parties have voiced their displeasure with the suspension.
On November 15, 2023, Strategic reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the third quarter included 209 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine, a 1% increase compared to Q3 2022. Strategic achieved record sales of 234 tonnes of concentrates and 158 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 23% for both figures compared to the same period in 2022.
- Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On October 26, 2023, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) ("Greenwing") provided an update on the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar. While under active care and maintenance since 2020, the plant and infrastructure have remained in good condition. Process plant maintenance has focused on key equipment, ball mills, motors and pumps. Flotation cells will require replacement upon restart.
Greenwing claims the increased mineral resource base (as reported in Electric Royalties' July 21, 2022 news release) could be capable of supporting potential higher production volumes, and plans to capitalize on the progress achieved to date by seeking a strategic partner to assist in the development of a large-scale operation. Greenwing also sees the proposed revised mining code in Madagascar as positive news aimed at increasing mining activity.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
About Electric Royalties Ltd .
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.comand at otcmarkets.com.
Green Technology Metals Limited news release titled "Seymour Resource Confidence Increased Ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated November 21, 2023, Appendix A: JORC Code 2012, Table 1. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000 / t SC6 optimised shell and above a 0.2% lithium oxide (Li2O) cut-off grade. The optimised open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% product recovery. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and / or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet.
08 November 2023
Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital
The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.
Loans drawn under the Credit Facility bear interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate as published by the New York Federal Reserve ("SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the maturity date (the "Maturity Date"). At the discretion of the Lender, loaned amounts plus accrued Interest are convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the principal amount of loans at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share (the "Conversion Price"); and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under TSXV policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior TSXV approval, per share. Disinterested shareholder approval will be required for any Conversion that results in the Lender holding more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company.
The Conversion Price for the Drawdown is C$0.50 and the Conversion Price for the Previous Drawdown is C$0.50, and as a result a total of 1,000,000 common shares and 2,100,000 common shares of the Company are issuable on conversion thereof, respectively.
The Maturity Date of the Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown under the Credit Facility is January 12, 2026. The Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown are subject to final TSXV approval.
The Credit Facility was considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") at the time the Credit Facility was agreed to. The Credit Facility was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of Credit Facility did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
06 November 2023
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.
"This acquisition covers lithium properties in Eastern Canada and could not come at a better time - the U.S. is experiencing an electric vehicle (EV) battery boom, with a record US$82 billion of investment announced to build 96 EV, electric battery, and battery recycling plants across the country1. The lithium properties of Eastern Canada are strategically located in close proximity to the U.S. battery belt that stretches from the northeast to the southeast of the country2. Canadian-sourced lithium is expected to play an important role in the EV battery supply chain, especially since the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes lithium sourced from Canada.
"We anticipate that this acquisition will bolster our cash generation over the next three years, as 101 properties are under option agreements with third parties with option payments of approximately C$6 million scheduled over that period. Thanks to the recently announced enlarged credit facility commitment from Gleason & Sons LLC, the family office of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason, Electric Royalties is well positioned to seize the potential opportunity to significantly grow the size of our royalty portfolio."
Overview of Lithium Portfolio
The portfolio consists of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada, primarily in the province of Ontario. 101 properties are currently being explored by third parties pursuant to option agreements and, to the extent such properties are successfully explored and developed, have the potential to result in royalties payable to Electric Royalties by the optionee of the applicable properties. The Company anticipates that the portfolio of properties will yield option payments to the Company of approximately C$1.4 million in 2024, C$2 million in 2025, and C$2.7 million in 2026, for a total of approximately C$6 million over the next three years, subject to the optioned properties remaining optioned.
Electric Royalties would retain its ownership interest in any properties that are not ultimately transferred to an optionee.
The properties cover prospective land on the same geological trends of, and surrounding major lithium discoveries in Ontario. Six of 24 developed lithium prospects in Ontario with reported reserves or resources are located in the vicinity of these properties3. Several of these properties are adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Lithium Project (on which Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% net smelter royalty interest) that hosts the Aubry deposits. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is road-accessible year-round and is envisioned as a central processing facility with the potential to add production from other deposits in the area. Green Technology Metals is currently pursuing a vertically integrated strategy with multiple mine and processing hubs supplying a central lithium conversion facility that would be built in Thunder Bay, Ontario4.
Several other properties in the portfolio flank Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark projects. PAK contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second-largest known resource in North America by size5.
Currently, Canada hosts the sixth-highest lithium reserves of any country, yet 2022 production totaled an estimated 500 tonnes - an amount dwarfed by global lithium powerhouses such as Chile and Australia6. The underdeveloped hard-rock lithium deposits in Canada are hosted in pegmatites containing a lithium-bearing mineral known as spodumene. Lithium hosted in spodumene provides producers with greater flexibility as it can be processed into either lithium hydroxide (mainly used in high-density electric vehicle (EV) batteries) or lithium carbonate7. It also offers faster processing times and is higher quality than lithium extracted from brine as spodumene typically contains higher lithium content7. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often hosted in metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks adjacent to granitic intrusions8. Many of the world's largest occurrences are found in Archean or Paleoproterozoic orogens -geological environments underlying approximately two-thirds of Ontario9.
Proposed Transaction Terms
The Company will make a C$75,000 cash payment to the Vendor in consideration for entering into an exclusivity period ending March 28, 2024, in order to perform due diligence on the portfolio of lithium properties.
Acquisition terms:
- The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and make a cash payment (the sum of C$3,000,000 less the (i) exclusivity fee and (ii) the amount of certain payments received by the Vendors under any earn-in, option, royalty or similar agreement on or after January 1, 2024) on closing of the Transaction ("Closing");
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the Closing; and
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Closing.
Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: the satisfactory completion of due diligence; board approval; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; and the negotiation of definitive documentation.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
1https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1625294427592830976
2 https://electrek.co/2022/10/13/us-ev-battery-belt/
3https://mndm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=66ee0efe4d3c4816963737dbdb890708
4 Green Technology Metals news release dated October 9, 2023
5 Frontier Lithium news release dated September 25, 2023
6 https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/lithium-in-the-world-1.6841339
7https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-worlds-largest-lithium-producers/
8 USGS Mineral-Deposit Model for Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum Pegmatites; Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-O; By Dwight C. Bradley, Andrew D. McCauley, and Lisa M. Stillings
9https://www.ontario.ca/page/about-ontario
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
6h
Empire Metals: Advancing a Game-changing, Globally Significant Titanium Project in Western Australia
Empire Metals (LON:EEE, OTCQB:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on Australia, gaining global recognition for its discovery and swift advancement of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company’s primary focus is the Pitfield project in Western Australia — a premier mining jurisdiction. With over 1,000 square kilometres of land and a titanium-rich mineral system extending 40 kilometres in strike length, Pitfield is shaping up to be a district-scale discovery with the potential to significantly influence the global titanium supply chain.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Empire’s focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time, as it is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the EU and the US for its essential role in aerospace, defence, medical, clean energy, and advanced industrial applications. Demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form — is surging, while global supply is increasingly constrained by geopolitical risks, resource depletion, and environmental challenges. With over 60 percent of supply concentrated in countries like China and Russia, Western markets face growing vulnerabilities.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
This Empire Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Keep reading...Show less
28 April
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (LON:EEE,OTCQB:EPMLF) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Board and Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
28 April
Los Andes Copper
Investor Insight
As demand for copper continues to rise, driven by global electrification trends, Los Andes Copper is well-placed to leverage its significant copper position in Chile, driven at the helm by a group of highly experienced technical and business leaders.
Overview
The global transition to electrification is driving surging demand for copper, a metal essential to clean energy and emerging technologies. The copper market is set to reach a CAGR of 5.4 percent during 2024-2030, projected at US$368.8 billion by 2030.
Chile, the world’s top copper producer, is a key player in meeting this demand. With its vast deposits and stable, mining-friendly environment, the country continues to attract leading mining companies.
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA,OTCQX:LSANF) is advancing its 100 percent-owned Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project in Chile — one of the largest undeveloped copper assets not held by a major. Backed by an experienced management team, the company is well-positioned to help meet the world’s growing copper needs.
The company filed a positive pre-feasibility study in 2023 indicating US$2.78 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) using an 8 percent discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2 percent at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.44 billion. The PFS also highlighted a construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.
The company expanded its land package by obtaining first-priority exploration claims over new areas within and adjacent to the current property boundaries for the Vizcachitas copper project.
The claims cover an 18 sq km block within the current property boundary, and another 7 sq km block adjacent to the north-east corner of the property boundary.
The Vizcachitas project including new claim blocks surrounded by mining majors
Los Andes works closely with the local community to support the development of local businesses and social organizations. The company has joined the Association of Small Miners of Putaendo and has established several programs to support social organizations, local technical high schools and female entrepreneurs. Los Andes is also environmentally aware and strives to maintain an excellent ESG rating.
The company’s management team is experienced in the natural resources industry, including experts in geology, community affairs, and corporate finance.
Company Highlights
- Los Andes Copper is a Vancouver-based mining company focused on developing its world-class Vizcachitas copper project in Chile.
- To support the project, the company has received US$14 million in investment from Queen’s Road Capital and US$ 20 million from Ecora Resources.
- The Vizcachitas project is the largest advanced copper project in the Americas, wholly owned by a junior miner and has tremendous blue-sky potential.
- The company released the results of its pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023 with a US$2.8 billion post-tax NPV8 and 24 percent IRR at US$3.68 copper.
- The company strives to maintain an excellent ESG rating and works closely to support the local community and minimize the project’s environmental impact.
- An experienced management team leads Los Andes Copper with a range of experience throughout the mining industry.
Key Project
Vizcachitas Copper Project
The 100-percent-owned Chilean Vizcachitas copper project is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in the Americas and the largest deposit owned 100 percent by a junior miner. The project is located in the Rio Rocin Valley, roughly 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Existing Infrastructure: The project is accessed by a 124-kilometer paved highway, a nearby railway and shipping ports. Due to the presence of existing copper mines, smelting facilities are accessible by railway. Additionally, there are multiple large power substations near the project. Completed PFS: 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study results indicated:
- Strong Project Economics: The Vizcachitas Project boasts an after-tax NPV of US$2.78 billion (8 percent discount rate) and an impressive internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2 percent at metal prices of US$3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum, and US$21.79/oz silver. Initial capital expenditure is estimated at US$2.44 billion.
- Efficient Development Timeline: The project is expected to have a construction period of 3.25 years and a rapid payback period of just 2.5 years from the start of production.
- Resource Growth: Since the June 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), measured and indicated resources have increased by 16 percent to a total of 14.8 billion pounds copper equivalent (CuEq).
- Robust Resource Base:
- Measured Resources: 2.61 billion lbs copper, 84 million lbs molybdenum, and 11 million oz silver.
- Indicated Resources: 10.42 billion lbs copper, 442 million lbs molybdenum, and 43 million oz silver.
- Inferred Resources: Increased by 130 percent to 15.4 billion lbs CuEq (including 13.75 billion lbs copper, 495 million lbs molybdenum, and 55 million oz silver).
- Commitment to ESG Excellence: The Prefeasibility Study (PFS) incorporated advanced sustainable mining practices, resulting in a 50 percent reduction in water usage and a 25 percent reduction in energy consumption. The project’s footprint has been minimized by confining operations to a single valley. The company has also committed to using desalinated water to ensure a sustainable supply, while ongoing community engagement initiatives aim to build lasting partnerships and shared value with local stakeholders.
- Strategic Royalty Agreement: Los Andes Copper secured a US$20 million royalty agreement with Ecora Resources, a leading investor in future-facing commodities. The deal grants Ecora a 0.25 percent net smelter return (NSR) royalty on open-pit operations and a 0.125 percent NSR on underground production.
- Permit to Resume Drilling: The Second Environmental Court of Chile has ruled that Los Andes Copper has fully met the conditions imposed in July 2022 and is now authorized to restart drilling activities at Vizcachitas.
Management Team
Santiago Montt - CEO
With 11 years of experience in the mining sector, Santiago Montt has a law degree from the University of Chile, a J.S.D. law degree (PhD) from Yale University, and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University. He has worked for BHP from 2011 to 2021 in various roles: vice-president of corporate affairs for the Americas, VP of ligation (Global), VP of legal Brazil, and VP of legal copper. He is an experienced professional in the areas of stakeholder management, risk management, crisis management, project management and commercial and legal affairs.
Manuel Matta - Senior Mining and Project Consultant
Manuel Matta is a mining engineer from the University of Chile, with more than 30 years of experience in operations, planning and projects. He worked for Falconbridge and Xstrata as vice-president of projects and development where he led the expansion of the Collahuasi mine. He was also the general manager of Altonorte Smelter in Chile. Matta also worked for Barrick Gold in Chile and the Dominican Republic and was the general manager of Las Cenizas copper mines in Chile.
Antony Amberg - Chief Geologist
Anthony Amber is a chartered geologist with 32 years of diverse experience working in Asia, Africa, and South America. Amberg is a qualified person under NI 43-101. He has managed various exploration projects ranging from grassroots through to JORC-compliant feasibility studies. In 2001, he returned to Chile, where he started a geological consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and NI 43-101 technical reports. He began his career in 1986 working with Anglo American in South Africa before moving on to work for the likes of Severin-Southern Sphere, Bema Gold, Rio Tinto and Kazakhstan Minerals Corporation.
Ignacio Melero - Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability
Ignacio Melero is a lawyer with a degree from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile with vast experience in corporate and community affairs. Before Los Andes, Ignacio was responsible for community affairs at CMPC, having managed community and stakeholder affairs for a number of its pulp and forestry divisions throughout the country. Ignacio has worked for the Government of Chile, in the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was responsible for the inter-ministerial coordination of the ChileAtiende project, a multi-service network linking communities, regional governments and public services.
Harry Nijjar - Chief Financial Officer
Harry Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. He is a managing director of Malaspina Consultants. Nijjar has been working with public and private companies for the past 10 years in various roles. He is also currently the CFO of Darien Business Development and Clarmin Explorations.
28 April
Empire Metals Confirms Extensive High-Grade Titanium Zones at Pitfield
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF),the AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company,is pleased to announce highly successful results from its recently completed Air Core ('AC') drilling programme at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield').
This latest phase of drilling has further defined widespread and continuous, high-grade titanium dioxide ('TiO₂') mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap, extending from surface to depths of over 50 metres. These results represent the next step in developing a globally significant titanium resource at Pitfield whilst also delivering significant bulk sample material for further processing testwork.
Highlights
- 85 AC holes drilled over 4,437m, with 43 holes at Thomas and 42 holes at Cosgrove Prospects.
- Broad, continuous, high-grade zones identified in every hole, with an average weathered interval grade of 5.77% TiO₂.
- Standout intercepts include:
- 60m @ 6.30% TiO₂ from surface (AC25COS001)
- 56m @ 7.15% TiO₂ from surface (AC25COS042)
- 51m @ 7.88% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM039)
- 57m @ 7.48% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM040)
- 52m @ 7.43% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM042)
- Cosgrove Prospect revealed multiple zones exceeding 10% TiO₂, including 14m @ 11.66% TiO₂ from 2m depth.
- Thomas Prospect continues to impress with intercepts including 49m @ 7.49% TiO₂ and rich internal zones up to 11.67% TiO₂.
This campaign not only delivered over 70 tonnes of metallurgical bulk samples but also produced analytical data that will directly inform the planning of a maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate, targeted for Q3 2025.
Total drilling at Pitfield has surpassed 22,000m across 202 holes, providing a robust geological foundation ahead of resource definition.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"These exceptional results demonstrate the sheer scale and quality of titanium mineralisation at Pitfield. The consistency of high-grade intervals from near-surface, along with the depth and continuity of weathering, has surpassed our expectations. The bulk samples will now feed directly into upscaled metallurgical testwork aimed at fast-tracking product development."
AC Drill Results Summary
The drilling campaign consisted of 85 AC drillholes for a total 4,437m drilled, that both tested the extent of, and bulk sampled, the high-grade zones of titanium mineralisation that were previously discovered within the strongly weathered cap covering this giant, titanium-rich mineral system.
The drilling focused on areas within the Thomas and Cosgrove Prospects. These areas contained thick, highly weathered in-situ zones of high-grade titanium mineralisation, previously identified from reverse circulation ('RC') and diamond drillholes ('DD'). The total combined drilling covered an area over 60 hectares, on a 100m by 100m grid, with the following key results:
Thomas Prospect:
- 43 AC drill holes for a total 2,326m, drilled
- Average hole depth of 54.1m
- Average grade of 6.20% TiO2 from 1,148 samples
Cosgrove Prospect:
- 42 AC drill holes for a total 2,111m drilled
- Average hole depth of 50.3m
- Average grade of 5.34% TiO2 from 1,060 samples
Two drill holes at each prospect were "twin holes", designed to validate the geological and assay data quality of the AC drill holes, focusing on the weathered portion of three existing RC drillholes and one diamond core drill hole located within the target areas.
The drill programme confirmed thick, strongly weathered zones of high-grade titanium mineralisation of between 7% and 10% TiO2 at both the Thomas and Cosgrove Prospects, with assays peaking up to 18% (refer Table 1). Importantly, all drill holes confirmed continuous mineralisation, with an average grade of 5.79% TiO2 from 2,208 samples.
Table 1: Significant intercepts from February 2025 AC Drilling
Pitfield Project Combined Drilling Summary 2023-2025
The Company completed its maiden reconnaissance drilling programme at the Pitfield Project in early 2023 (announced 24 April 2023), which consisted of 21 RC drill holes focused mainly to the north of the giant mineral system, near Mt Scratch. The Company executed two further drill campaigns in late 2023, a three-hole DD drill programme, which confirmed the mineralisation to a depth of over 350m below surface (announced 20 November 2023) and a 40-hole RC drill programme which confirmed the high-grade, near surface mineralisation at what is now referred to as the Thomas and Cosgrove Prospects (announced 22 January 2024).
Further RC and DD campaigns were carried out in early 2024, which identified the much higher grade, in-situ weathered cap and confirmed the presence of clean, titanium dioxide minerals (anatase and rutile) which occur as a result of the natural weathering of the interbedded in-situ sediments near surface (announced 5 June 2024). A subsequent DD drilling campaign (announced 24 October 2024) encountered extensive weathered zones from very near surface to depths of around 60 metres, nearly double that previous encountered at the Cosgrove and Thomas prospects, confirming the extremely soft and friable nature of the bedded sandstones in this weathered zone.
With the successful completion of the recent 85-hole AC drilling campaign the total exploration drilling completed at the Pitfield Project now stands at:
Figure 1 below shows all the prior drill holes across the mineralised system and the recent AC drilling at the high-grade target areas within the Cosgrove and Thomas Prospects.
Figure 1. Pitfield Project Drill Hole Collar Location
February 2025 AC Drilling Programme
Cosgrove Prospect
Drilling at Cosgrove was focused on a priority area off approximately 500m by 600m (refer Figure 2).
The weathered zone interval width from this drill programme confirmed previous drilling in the area, however the average TiO2 grades for each drill hole were higher than any prior programme.
There are broad zones of high-grade mineralisation over the weathered zone, for example 60m at 6.30% TiO2 from surface [AC25COS001] and 56m @ 7.15% TiO2 from surface [AC25COS042]. The depth of weathering of the Cosgrove drill area was shown to be on average 50.1m and contains very high-grade intervals of mineralisation of up to 18% TiO2.
There are broad zones of high-grade mineralisation close to surface, for example 14m at 11.66% TiO2 from 2m [AC25COS036] and 18m at 10.00% TiO2 from 10m [AC25COS036].
All 42 drill holes confirmed the continuity of high-grade TiO2 mineralisation, with total hole average grades ranging from 3.48% to 7.15% TiO2. The overall average grade from the 1,060 assayed samples is 5.34% TiO2.
Figure 2. Air Core drillhole collar locations within the Cosgrove Prospect priority area.
Thomas Prospect
Drilling at Thomas was focused on a priority area of approximately 300m by 1,000m (refer Figure 3).
The depth of weathering at Thomas was consistently deeper than that encountered at Cosgrove, with the deepest AC drill hole reaching 66m from surface.
There are broad zones of high-grade mineralisation over the weathered zone, for example 57m @ 7.48% TiO2 from surface [AC25TOM040] and 49m @ 7.49% TiO2 from surface [AC25TOM021]. There are broad zones of high-grade mineralisation close to surface, for example 16m at 10.00% TiO2 from 6m [AC25TOM040] and 14m at 10.06% TiO2 from 4m [AC25TOM041].
All 43 drill holes confirmed the continuity of high-grade TiO2 mineralisation, with total hole average grades ranging from 4.41% to 7.88% TiO2. The overall average grade from the 1,148 assayed samples is 6.20% TiO2.
Figure 3. Air Core drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.
Next Steps:
Acceleration of Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') Drill Programme
Based on the highly encouraging AC drill campaign results the Company is planning an enlarged programme of works at the Thomas and Cosgrove Prospects. Results from the AC, RC and DD drilling indicate the potential for a significant mineral resource at both prospects. The strategic importance of a resource for Empire Metals is significant for the company moving forward with the project. As such planning has begun on generating a MRE, which will include RC and AC drilling, with the drilling focused on a significantly expanded target area.
Interpretation of the drilling data highlights the Thomas Prospect as the best place to drill the initial resource due to the better consistency of geology and grade with thicker zones of weathering. A second phase of drilling will be planned in late 2025 to drill a resource at the Cosgrove prospect.
Metallurgical Test Programme
The broad zones of high-grade mineralisation encountered at or near surface within the in-situ weathered cap have been shown to hold the highest percentage of the most important titanium bearing minerals, anatase and rutile, and these will form the primary feedstock for the upscaled metallurgical test work programme.
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 4).
Figure 4. Pitfield Project Location showing the Mid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
25 April
Cyprium Gains Full Control of Paterson Copper Project as IGO Withdraws
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM,OTC Pink:CYPMF) said Wednesday (April 23) that it will assume 100 percent ownership of the Paterson exploration project following IGO's (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF) withdrawal from the joint venture.
The joint venture dates back to June 2020, when IGO signed a deal with Metals X (ASX:MLX,OTC Pink:MLXEF).
Under the arrangement, IGO committed to solely fund AU$32 million worth of exploration activities over the course of 6.5 years to earn a 70 percent interest in the project. IGO has managed the asset since then, investing approximately AU$24 million across multiple drill campaigns and regional targeting programs.
Cyprium went on to acquire Metals X's Western Australian copper assets in March 2021. Now that IGO has decided to exit the agreement with no retained interest, Paterson will revert back to Cyprium effective April 30.
The property is located in Western Australia's prolific Northeastern Pilbara region, and according to the company is contiguous with its Nifty copper complex and Maroochydore copper project.
"With strategic control of the ground and exploration process, Cyprium can extend the upside potential of our copper platform in the Paterson," commented Cyprium Executive Chair Matt Fifield.
He added that Nifty is able to process both oxide and sulphide ores via its two brownfield processing plants.
The company released a prefeasibility study for Nifty this past December, confirming the viability of large-scale copper-in-concentrate output at the site. The earliest projection for concentrate production at Nifty is in 2026.
When it comes to Paterson, Cyprium said its next step will be to absorb all the information generated by IGO over the years so that it can reintegrate this data with what it knows about Nifty and Maroochydore.
It will then go through a strategic review to keep the best interests of its stakeholders.
“We are excited to take the baton and build on (IGO's) work, unlocking the full potential of this exciting landholding," noted Fifield in the company's press release.
25 April
Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $9,557,000 due to Tremendous Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 25 th, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its April 14 th and April 23 rd 2025, news releases, the Company is pleased to announce a further increase in its non-brokered financing of up to $9,557,000. Juggernaut welcomes this strategic investment from Crescat Capital Funds LLC ("Crescat") and technical support from Dr Quinton Hennigh. Juggernaut's Big One Project is garnering strong interest and support from leading institutions and miners globally, confirming the quality of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The exciting discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a world-class geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh has taken on the role of special technical advisor to the Company. He is the technical consultant for all Crescat's gold and silver mining investments. Dr. Hennigh is a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience with major gold mining firms, Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining, and Kirkland Lake/Fosterville. In just the last five years, Dr. Hennigh was instrumental in several material discoveries, including Goliath / Surebet, Newfound / Queensway, SCM / Isidorito, Eloro / Iska Iska, Snowline / Valley, Sitka / RC Gold Project, and Tectonic / Flat.
Dr. Hennigh stated , "The Big One gold-silver project has a very similar feel to Goliath's Surebet gold discovery. To date, reconnaissance prospecting and sampling conducted by Juggernaut's exploration team have identified a multitude of multi-meter thick quartz-sulfide veins, many of which have yielded +oz per tonne Au and multi-oz per tonne Ag assays. Early indications suggest there is a genetic association of veins with late-stage magmatism in the area, an association seen at Surebet. This season, Juggernaut has a clear mandate to follow up on these results with detailed mapping and channel sampling, much like Goliath did during the early days of the Surebet discovery. The Company's mission is to get as many targets as possible ready for drill testing either late season or for 2026. I am very eager to see if a new "Surebet" type discovery is in hand.
View Juggernaut videos by Clicking Here .
The charity flow-through funding will now consist of up to 9,160,000 charity flow-through units ("CFT Units"), priced at $0.825 each, for gross proceeds of up to $7,557,000. Each CFT Unit will consist of one charity flow-through common share plus one warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share at $0.75 for a sixty-month period with a forced accelerated conversion after 10 consecutive trading days at or above $1.50, callable at management's discretion.
Juggernaut is concurrently raising up to 4,000,000 hard dollar units priced at $0.50 each for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each hard dollar unit will consist of one common share plus one warrant at $0.75 for a sixty-month period with a forced accelerated conversion after 10 consecutive trading days at or above $1.50, callable at management's discretion, upon completion of the charity flow-through and hard dollar financings for a combined total of $9,557,000, which is projected to close on or before May 15, 2025. The proceeds will be used to explore Juggernaut's properties located in Northwestern B.C. and for general working capital.
"Gold exploration is all about swinging for the fence. Persevering with a diversified portfolio of great management and technical teams with bold targets is the key. The cool thing about Juggernaut is that it has the same geologic team as the one behind Goliath Resources, where their Surebet gold discovery has already been a home run, based on personal experience. We are happy to invest in Juggernaut and this team. It's time for Big One, which may be the best target yet for this company and team. We are eager to support them with capital for another at-bat." - Kevin Smith, CFA, Founder & CEO of Crescat Capital .
Directors and officers of the company may acquire securities under the placement, which participation would be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.
Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President, and CEO of Juggernaut, states:
"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship, both with Crescat Capital as a strategic investor and Dr. Hennigh as a Special Technical Advisor and investor. I look forward to working with our partners who bring a proven track record of both financial and technical strength. This will enable Juggernaut to unlock the full potential of its assets over the long term, building value for all shareholders. This investment and strategic partnership, coupled with the ongoing support and interest from other globally recognized Institutions and senior miners, is a strong endorsement that clearly demonstrates the significant near-term discovery potential of our 100% controlled properties. Post financing, Juggernaut will have an extremely tight capital structure of just 30,025,297 shares, no debt, and a strong cash position of ~ $9,600,000. As such, we are well-positioned to move forward with our plans of drilling The Big One Discovery. With much anticipation, we look forward to executing the inaugural exploration program and reporting results."
The Company may pay finder's fees of the gross proceeds from the financing in cash, and compensation options on units being sold. This non-brokered private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued pursuant to this offering and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.
About Crescat Capital LLC
Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Over the last several years, Crescat has been building activist stakes in a portfolio of precious metals explorers to express one of its primary macro themes. The company's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives, and includes Global Macro, Long/Short, Large Cap, and Precious Metals funds.
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact
Dan Stuart
President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer
604-559-8028
info@juggernautexploration.com
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
