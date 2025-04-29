Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties Announces Marketing Activities and Long-Term Incentive Grants

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces marketing activities intended to increase investor awareness about its royalty portfolio throughout 2025.

The Company engaged Jefferson Financial for the distribution of an article in their Golden Opportunities newsletter for a fee of US$7,500 on April 3, 2025. Such fee will be paid in cash from the Company's cash on hand. U.S.-based Jefferson Financial produces invest-oriented newsletters, special reports and events including the New Orleans Investment Conference. The Company may, from time to time, engage Jefferson Financial to distribute subsequent articles for similar fees. The Company and Jefferson Financial are at arm's length and, to the Company's knowledge, Jefferson Financial does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

The Company engaged U.S.-based Trusted Causes LLC ("Trusted Causes") for the distribution of an article to audiences subscribed to the Headline USA, Headline Health, Headline Wealth, Money Metals, and The Morgan Report email newsletters, for a total fee of US$1,000. Such fee will be paid in cash from the Company's cash on hand. The emails have been or are to be distributed in April 2025. The Company may, from time to time, engage Trusted Causes to distribute subsequent articles for similar fees. Trusted Causes is affiliated with Stefan Gleason, a director and shareholder of the Company.

Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants, under the terms of the Company's stock option plan, to purchase an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.14 per share for a five-year term for directors and officers, and three-year term for consultants. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

RSUs and DSUs

The Company has granted an aggregate of 500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 1,000,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain officers and directors of the Company pursuant to its RSU/DSU plan ("RSU/DSU Plan"). The RSUs will vest over a two-year term and DSUs vest immediately. The grant of RSUs and DSUs is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

Company Contact

Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.

Source

Royalty company exclusively focused on clean energy metals, offering investors diversified exposure to the sector

Electric Royalties
