Electric Metals Confirms Non-Binding MOU Regarding Corcoran Canyon Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML,OTC:EMUSF)(OTCQB:EMUSF) confirms that a recently publicized memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") relating to the potential sale of the Company's Corcoran Canyon silver-gold property in Nevada was announced by an unrelated third party and had not previously been disclosed by the Company. The MOU, dated December 4 and executed on December 5, 2025, is non-binding, non-exclusive, and cancellable by either party at any time, and is preliminary in nature and subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement. No payments, expenditures, or other obligations are required unless such definitive agreement is executed, and there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement or that any transaction will be completed. The Company confirms that the MOU does not constitute a material change in the Company's affairs.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited
Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML,OTC:EMUSF)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a U.S.-based critical minerals company advancing manganese and silver projects that support the electrification of everything. The Company's principal asset is the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The North Star Manganese Project is a 100% U.S. domestic project, comprising a manganese mine in Emily, Minnesota, and a high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) chemical plant in the U.S. It has been the subject of extensive technical work, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Electric Metals' mission is to establish an entirely domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products for the North American electric vehicle, battery, technology, and industrial markets. With manganese playing an increasingly important role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic production in North America, the development of the North Star Manganese Project represents a strategic opportunity for the United States, the State of Minnesota, and the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:
Electric Metals (USA) Limited
Brian Savage
CEO & Director
(303) 656-9197

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements related to the potential sale of the Company's Corcoran Canyon silver-gold property in Nevada, the negotiation or execution of a definitive agreement, the possible terms of any such definitive agreement, and the completion of any potential transaction. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions. It is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the parties will negotiate or enter into a definitive agreement, that any transaction will occur, or that any contemplated transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and expectations of management at the time the information is provided. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Electric Metals (USA) LimitedEML:CCTSXV:EMLBattery Metals Investing
EML:CC
The Conversation (0)
Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a drilling program at its Jersey-Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia.Drilling was successfully completed on the road-accessible... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") the Company hereby provides additional information regarding the investor relations agreement with Nicholas... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$6.0 Million

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$6.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saga Metals Corp. (" SAGA " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of drilling in the Trapper Zone's northern section... Keep Reading...
McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, or the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) is pleased to report significant progress on two fronts: the successful completion of the 2025 drilling program at the McDermitt Lithium Project and continued advancement of plans to list McDermitt on a US national... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to 7,500,000 common share of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au

Asara Expands Kada Gold Project

Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement

Related News

lithium investing

Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au

Gold Investing

Asara Expands Kada Gold Project

Cleantech Investing

Europe's Emerging Green Hydrogen Market Creates Investment Opportunities

Gold Investing

Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Flow-Through Financing

Base Metals Investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario