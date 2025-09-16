Electra Provides Update on Restructuring Terms to Advance Completion of Cobalt Refinery

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra" or the "Company") announces amendments to its previously disclosed recapitalization and restructuring initiative (the "Restructuring"), a key step toward strengthening its balance sheet and completing construction of North America's first battery-grade cobalt sulfate refinery.

The Company and the holders (the "Lenders") of the Company's outstanding secured convertible notes (the "Notes") have agreed to amend the Restructuring such that Electra will now convert approximately US$41.3 million of outstanding Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, into approximately 55 million units of the Company ("Units"), to be issued on the same terms as the Company's previously announced brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to US$30 million (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Restructuring, the Lenders will exchange 60% of the Company's convertible debt for equity, reducing total debt under the Notes to approximately US$27.5 million.

The remaining 40% of the Notes, plus interest, will be exchanged into a new three-year term loan. Under the proposed new loan agreement, the Company has agreed to issue a one-time bonus of 3,822,341 common shares (each a "Common Share") of the Company to the Lenders at a deemed issue price of US$0.90 per Common Share.

The Units to be issued as part of the amendments to the Restructuring are to be issued at a deemed exchange price of US$0.75 and consist of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of US$1.25 per share for a period of 36 months, commencing 60 days following closing of the Offering.

The Company had previously applied to the TSXV for a waiver in connection with the Restructuring to permit an equitization price of US$0.60 for the Notes, which was below the minimum pricing requirements under TSXV Policy 4.3 – Shares for Debt . The TSXV did not grant the waiver and, as a result, the Restructuring will now proceed at US$0.75 per Unit in compliance with Policy 4.3.

These transactions represent a decisive step toward restoring Electra's financial flexibility and unlocking the full value of its strategically located assets. The Restructuring substantially reduces near-term debt obligations and aligns the Company's capital structure with a sustainable path to production.

Completion of the Restructuring remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions which include the entering into of definitive documentation and receipt of shareholder approval, as well as the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and notification to the Nasdaq Stock Market. For further information concerning the Restructuring and the Offering, readers should review the news releases issued by the Company on August 21, 2025 and September 12, 2025.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a leader in advancing North America's critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Currently focused on developing North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a phased strategy to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. In addition to establishing the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra's strategy includes nickel refining and battery recycling. Growth projects include integrating black mass recycling at its existing refining complex, evaluating opportunities for cobalt production in Bécancour, Quebec, and exploring nickel sulfate production potential in North America. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com .

Contact
Heather Smiles
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Electra Battery Materials
info@ElectraBMC.com
1.416.900.3891

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the Restructuring and anticipated timing thereof, the entering into of definitive documentation regarding the Restructuring, the expected reduction in the Company's outstanding debt and the impact on its capital structure, and receipt of required regulator and shareholder approvals, the expected ramp-up and commissioning of the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra's strategic role in reshoring North America's battery materials supply chain, and the Company's future growth plans, including nickel refining and battery recycling. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "will," "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will," "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Among the bases for assumptions with respect to the potential for additional government funding are discussions and indications of support from government actors based on certain milestones being achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Other factors that could lead actual results to differ materially include failure to obtain required approvals or satisfy closing conditions, changes in government policy or funding commitments, delays in construction or commissioning of the refinery, inability to complete the Restructuring or Offering on the proposed terms and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions. Although the Company believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Building North America’s First Battery Materials Park

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced that as part of its growth strategy in support of the onshoring of electric vehicle supply chains in North America it has begun preliminary discussions with the Government of Quebec to build a new cobalt refinery in Bécancour, Quebec that will integrate with an emerging battery materials park in the province.

"Given a forecasted deficit in domestic cobalt sulfate production by 2025, we have received significant interest from industry and government stakeholders to build a second refinery in North America ," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra Battery Materials.  "The industrial park in Bécancour, Quebec is quickly becoming an important future hub for EV battery materials in North America given its numerous advantages, including a deep-water port, extensive infrastructure, hydro-electric power, strong support from the Quebec government, and a qualified work force. In light of the considerable progress Electra has made towards commissioning its first cobalt sulfate refinery north of Toronto , we are a logical partner for the Bécancour industrial park."

Bécancour is emerging as an important hub for the supply of low-carbon battery materials to the EV supply chain in North America . To date, the Bécancour industrial park has attracted commitments and investments from global automotive and chemical processing companies to establish facilities to produce precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM) essential in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Materials needed for PCAM and CAM production would originate from nickel and cobalt sulfate refineries not yet available in the Bécancour industrial park.

In support of the preliminary discussions the Company has undertaken with the Government of Québec, Electra will undertake a study to determine annual production requirements for the industrial park, capital costs for the refinery, flow sheet modifications for alternate sources of feed material, permitting requirements, synergies from integration with other battery materials companies in Bécancour, and potential funding opportunities from the federal and provincial levels of government.

Earlier this year, the Canadian government earmarked C$3.8 billion towards the development of a Critical Minerals Strategy. Electra's study is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

In support of today's announcement and the upcoming study, Electra is pleased to announce the appointment of David Marshall as Vice President, Engineering.  Mr. Marshall is a 31-year industry veteran with extensive experience in engineering studies, project management and project delivery for mineral processing and mining operations. He spent 29 years with Vale in a number of senior project management roles, including Project Director for the Sudbury Clean AER Project, a C$1 billion project with a 1,000-person team aimed reducing sulphur dioxide and metals particulate emissions from existing operations in Sudbury . Mr. Marshall was also Project Director for the Copper Cliff Mine South Shaft Project, a project aimed at reconditioning and refurbishing existing mine workings to support future operations. Most recently, he was a project manager with BBA Consultants.

"We are delighted to have a senior industry executive of Dave's calibre join Electra," said Mr. Mell. "He brings a wealth of experience and has successfully led a number of large, multimillion dollar projects involving hundreds of personnel, contractors and suppliers, ensuring that projects were completed on time and delivered expected internal rates of return. Dave's first project with Electra will be completion of the Quebec study to determine the viability of a battery materials refinery in Bécancour. We look forward to Dave's many contributions to the Electra team."

Mr. Marshall is a Professional Engineer, having obtained a B.Sc. in civil engineering from the University of Waterloo . He also holds an MBA from Laurentian University .

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted Mr. Marshall incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of $4.38 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Joe Racanelli
Vice President, Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Craig Cunningham a finance executive with 17 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer effective today.

"Craig is a welcome addition to the Electra senior leadership team, bringing executive level leadership and more than 17 years of accounting, finance, operational, and capital markets experience," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra Battery Materials. "We look forward to his many contributions as we execute on our strategy of becoming North America's first integrated battery materials park."

Prior to joining Electra, Mr. Cunningham was Vice President and Regional Financial Officer at Kinross Gold where he oversaw finance, information technology, supply chain and logistics, and administration functions in Russia.  Mr. Cunningham was responsible for accounting, budgeting, and procurement for key development projects as well as the integration of significant acquisitions. Mr. Cunningham held a series of progressively responsible roles while at Kinross beginning in 2010, including responsibility for projects designed to improve operational performance, maximize cash flow, and optimize working capital.   Previously, Mr. Cunningham served in controller, risk management, and audit roles at Kik Custom Products, Loblaw Companies, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"The adoption of electric vehicles will have a profound impact in tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions globally," said Mr. Cunningham. "I am excited to be joining Electra, a company at the forefront of developing a secure and low-carbon supply chain of battery materials for the EV industry in North America , and where I can best utilize my strategic, entrepreneurial, and business skills and experience."

Mr. Cunningham is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate of the Ivey Business School, Western University (Executive Master of Business Administration) and the Goodman School of Business, Brock University (Bachelor of Accounting, Honours).

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted Mr. Cunningham incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 40,000 common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of $4.90 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Joe Racanelli
Vice President, Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced the introduction of a comprehensive set of olicies and frameworks that underpin the Company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices. Approved by the Company's Board of Directors, the policies cover Human Rights, Supply Chain, Environment, and Sustainability matters. In support of the rollout of the policies, the Company is also launching a whistleblower channel, open for internal and external stakeholders and accessible from Electra's website ( https:electrabmc.comesg ).

"Given our focus of developing a low carbon, fully-integrated battery materials park for the North American electric vehicle industry, it is important that we have stringent ESG policies in place and conduct ourselves in accordance with industry best practices when it comes to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and respect for human rights," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra Battery Materials. "The rollout of our new policies and the launch of a whistleblower channel reflect our strong commitment to ESG."

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today provided an update on its plans to develop a low carbon, fully-integrated battery materials park for the North American electric vehicle industry and announced the filing of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

"Despite supply chain disruptions and inflationary price pressures caused by the lingering effects of the global pandemic and recent geopolitical developments Electra made considerable progress in Q1, advancing the construction of our expanded cobalt refinery," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra Battery Materials Corporation.  "Most notably, we received our Industrial Sewage Works permit, started construction of the solvent extraction plant, and received approval of our Closure Plan. Completion of these milestones paves the way for the commissioning of our refinery expansion in Q4 2022, consistent with our expected timelines."

Mr. Mell added, "We have sustained this momentum into Q2 with our successful listing on NASDAQ, strengthening of our senior leadership team, and signing an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced at our battery recycling plant starting in 2023. We anticipate building on this progress through 2022 and beyond as construction of the refinery is completed and we begin production."

Electra has successfully kept the project on schedule to commence dry commissioning in December, despite global supply chain disruptions. Cost pressures have emerged from systemic inflation, constrained global supply chains and the sanctions on trade with Russia , increasing the average cost of project inputs, such as steel, copper, nickel and freight rates, all of which have put the original budget at risk. Labour and contractor rates are also higher with recent 8 to 9% wage settlements with construction trades, as well, a number of concurrent development projects in Canada have created a very competitive market for experienced trades. Based on trends in the market, management believes that the US$67 million capital budget could be exceeded by approximately 5 to 10%. The Company's early decision to create an experienced owner's team has helped mitigate some of these impacts and management believes the Company is well positioned to navigate a more complex landscape.

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Held cash of $51.9 million as at March 31, 2022 , a total that does not include the remaining $6.5 million of government investments expected to be received.

  • Total incurred costs for the refinery construction project at quarter end were $25 million .

  • Net income for the period was $2.3 million or $0.08 per basic share.

  • Received Industrial Sewage Works Permit and approval for the Refinery Closure Plan.

  • Commenced construction of foundation works for a new solvent extraction plant expected to be commissioned in December 2022 .

  • Drill results to the west of the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project successfully extended mineralization by 130 metres along strike and by 110 metres at depth. Drill results subsequent to quarter end successfully extended mineralization by an additional 180 metres to the east of the deposit as well as down dip from the eastern edge of the resource zone.

  • Announced the launch of a battery materials park study in partnership with the Government of Canada , the Government of Ontario , Glencore Plc and Talon Metals. The group is collaborating on engineering, permitting, socio-economic and cost studies associated with the construction of a nickel sulfate plant as well as co-location by a global battery precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) manufacturer adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant.

  • Signed a battery recycling and cobalt sulphate supply agreement with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation.

  • Launched a new at-the-market equity program for the issuance of up to $20 million in common shares from treasury. As at May 26, 2022 the Company has issued a total of 448,517 common shares at an average price of $5.65 per share for gross proceeds of $2.5 million .

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

  • Signed a two-year offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from recycled battery material. Electra expects to commission its recycling plant in 2023. A demonstration plant is expected to begin operation in 2022 at a cost of $3 million using existing equipment.

  • Commenced trading on Nasdaq Capital Market effective April 27, 2022 under the ticker symbol "ELBM" and consolidated its outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidated share for every 18 pre-consolidated shares.

  • Strengthened the management team with the appointment of Renata Cardoso as Vice President Sustainability and Low Carbon, Joe Racanelli as Vice President, Investor Relations, and Zoran Jankovic , PhD, as Process Lab Superintendent at the Refinery.

  • Strengthened the Refinery Site owner's team with the addition of tradespeople, engineers, human resources, and training personnel.

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or the Company's website ( www.ElectraBMC.com ).

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Joe Racanelli
Vice President, Investor Relations

For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") announces that it has updated its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to issue up to C$20,000,000 (or its equivalent in U.S. currency) of common shares ("Common Shares") in the United States and Canada from time to time, at Electra's discretion. The update is to permit sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program into the United States following Electra's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on April 27, 2022 .

Sales of Common Shares, if any, under the ATM Program in the United States and Canada  will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated May 17, 2022 among Electra, CIBC World Markets Inc. (the "Canadian Agent") and CIBC World Markets Corp. (the "U.S. Agent", and together with the Canadian Agent, the "Agents").

Sales of Common Shares through the Agents, acting as agents, will be made through "at the market" issuances on Nasdaq, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") or any other trading markets for Common Shares in the United States and Canada at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary. The U.S. Agent is not registered as a dealer in any Canadian jurisdiction and, accordingly, the U.S. Agent will only sell Common Shares on marketplaces in the United States and is not permitted to and will not, directly or indirectly, advertise or solicit offers to purchase any Common Shares in Canada . The Canadian Agent may only sell Common Shares on marketplaces in Canada .

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Electra's sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and December 26, 2022 , unless terminated prior to such date by Electra or the Agents. Electra intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth initiatives relating to its battery materials complex, for Iron Creek exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

The offering under the ATM Program is being made pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2022 (the "U.S. Prospectus Supplement") to Electra's U.S. base prospectus (the "U.S. Base Prospectus") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 , and pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to Electra's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020 , as amended pursuant to amendment no. 1 dated November 30, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus" and together with the Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents"). Before you invest, you should read the Offering Documents and other documents that Electra has filed for more complete information about Electra, the Distribution Agreement and the ATM Program. The U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com . Alternatively, the Canadian Agent will send copies of the Offering Documents to Canadian investors upon request by contacting the Canadian Agent at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.CanadianProspectus@cibc.com and the U.S. Agent will send copies of the Offering Documents to United States investors upon request by contacting the U.S. Agent at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.USProspectus@cibc.com .

Listing of Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on Nasdaq and TSX-V will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the expected sale of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the price, volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the anticipated use of proceeds of any offering under the ATM Program and statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impacts of the ATM Program. Forward-looking statements are based on Electra's current beliefs and assumptions as to the outcome and timing of future events, including, but not limited to, that Electra makes sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, that the proceeds of any offering conducted under the ATM Program will be deployed as anticipated and the anticipated benefits and impacts of the ATM Program being realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the ability of Electra to successfully close a financing, including the completion of any sales under the ATM Program, the price, volume and timing of sale of Common Shares under the ATM Program not being determinable at this time, the anticipated use of proceeds from any offering made under the Offering Documents and any offerings to be conducted thereunder including the ATM Program, the benefits and impacts of the ATM Program not being as anticipated, the risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of Electra to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties and other such factors as are set forth in the Offering Documents, as well as the other risks described under the headings "Financial Risk Factors" and "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in Electra's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in Electra's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Although Electra  believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra  disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report dual advancements in its 2025 program: the completion of a detailed mineralogical and geological study prepared by Dr. Al Miller, that sets the stage for comprehensive metallurgical testing, and significant on-site exploration progress at the 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project near Cartwright, Labrador. Together, these developments underscore Radar's potential as a strategic critical metals project in North America.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada:

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY battery, with plans to construct a 120MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech has executed sales offtake Letters of Intent with three companies that covers the full first five years of production from the 120MWh production facility. Altech is now forging forward with securing the finance to construct the production facility, envisaged to be a combination of debt, equity from the sale of a minority interest in the project, and grants and subsidies.

The CERENERGY battery has achieved the highest possible dark green rating from Standard & Poors, due to its non-reliance on critical minerals as well as its expected 50% less greenhouse gas emissions to lithium-ion battery technology.

Altech has licenced its proprietary high purity alumina coating technology to 75% owned subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), which has finalised a Definitive Feasibility Study for the development of a 8,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant in the state of Saxony, Germany to supply its Silumina Anodes product to the burgeoning European electric vehicle market.

The Company patented its game changing technology of incorporating high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 55% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. Higher density batteries result in smaller, lighter batteries and substantially less greenhouse gases, and is the future for the EV market. The Company's proprietary silicon graphite product is registered as Silumina Anodes.

The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market, has finalised the construction of a Silumina Anodes pilot plant at AIG's industrial site within the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany. The European silicon feedstock supply partner for this plant will be Ferroglobe. The project has also received green accreditation from the independent Norwegian Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO). The pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site will allow the qualification process for its Silumina Anodes product. AIG has executed NDAs with German and American automakers as well as a European based battery company.

The pilot plant to produce commercial samples of the product has now been completed and is operational. Altech is working to ramp up production of the pilot plant in order to provide the commercial samples to the prospective companies for their independent testing within their product range.

*To view the full Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/35XEX5O2



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCGPorphyry Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

AIS CEO Marc Enright-Morin commented, "We are excited to partner with Riversgold on this very exciting newly discovered Saint John Project. The combination of very high-grade mineralisation, excellent infrastructure, and district-scale potential provides AIS with a unique opportunity to advance a possible IOCG/porphyry system in one of Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. Saint John is exploration and drill ready with two drill programs already approved. Its unique location near the coast means we can explore here in a meaningful way all year round and we look forward to getting the drills turning and come up with the discovery hole."

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the latest performance results of the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack prototypes. These results confirm the technological maturity and robustness of the CERENERGY(R) technology and mark another decisive step towards industrialisation.

Highlights

- 650+ cycles with no capacity loss, proving exceptional material stability and long operational lifespan compared to conventional batteries

- Near 100% Coulombic efficiency, confirming minimal side reactions and strong intrinsic safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry

- High energy efficiency of up to 92%, surpassing typical 70-80% levels of competing battery technologies

- Proven safety under extreme conditions - cells remained stable during overcharge, deep discharge, and thermal cycling up to 300 degC with no gassing, leakage, or rupture

- Robust and reliable chemistry - sodium nickel chloride avoids flammable electrolytes and runaway risks, confirming suitability for safe, large-scale grid and renewable energy storage

- ABS60 prototype validated under real-world conditions -tested across diverse load profiles, high-current pulses up to 50 A, and thermal variations

- Stable, efficient performance - achieved ~88% round-trip efficiency with no observable capacity fade over 110+ cycles

CELL PERFORMANCE

The CERENERGY(R) prototype cells have successfully completed over 650 charge-discharge cycles without any detectable capacity loss. Cycle life is a critical measure of battery durability, as most conventional batteries experience gradual degradation with every cycle. Achieving such performance highlights the outstanding stability of the materials and points to the potential for a long operational lifespan.

For stationary energy storage systems (ESS), this translates into fewer battery replacements, lower lifetime operating costs, and greater reliability for end users.

The cells also delivered nearly 100% Coulombic efficiency alongside an energy efficiency of up to 92% across 650 cycles. Coulombic efficiency reflects the proportion of charge recovered during discharge relative to what was supplied during charging. A value approaching 100% indicates minimal side reactions or parasitic losses, confirming the intrinsic stability and safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry. This high efficiency demonstrates that the cells are not expending energy on unwanted processes such as electrode degradation. Such performance is vital for scalability, ensuring reliable, longterm operation in commercial energy storage applications.

Energy efficiency represents the proportion of energy delivered relative to the energy supplied. Competing technologies, including conventional high-temperature batteries and many flow batteries, typically achieve only around 70-80%. By reaching 92%, CERENERGY(R) positions itself in a highly competitive class, offering more cost-effective energy storage, stronger economics for grid operators, and seamless compatibility with the requirements of renewable energy integration.

The cells achieved a nominal capacity of 100 Ah and 250 Wh, with reliable performance even at higher discharge rates. A key feature is their ability to support multiple daily charge-discharge cycles within the 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range at 25 A. This capability positions CERENERGY(R) as a highly flexible solution for grid operators and energy storage providers, enabling cost-efficient, long-life performance in applications that demand frequent cycling such as renewable integration, peak shaving, and backup power.

CERENERGY(R) prototype cells underwent rigorous abuse testing, including overcharge to 4 V, deep discharge to 0.2 V, and thermal cycling between room temperature and 300 degC. In all cases, the cells remained stable with no gassing, leakage, or rupture -clear proof of their outstanding safety. These results highlight the intrinsic stability of sodium nickel chloride chemistry, which avoids the flammable electrolytes and runaway risks common in lithium-ion batteries. The ability to withstand extreme electrical and thermal stress demonstrates CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and confirms its suitability for safe, largescale deployment in grid, renewable, and industrial energy storage applications. This was achieved over 3 cycles with 1.8 Full Charge Equivalent (FCE) into 22 hours.

BATTERY PACK ABS60 (60 kWh) PROTOTYPE

The first ABS60 battery pack prototype has been successfully validated under real-world operating conditions, marking a major step forward in product readiness. Testing included diverse load profiles,

continuous discharges at 25 A (equivalent to C-rate of C/4 (discharges in 4 hours), or one-quarter of the pack's rated capacity per hour) at 80% depth of discharge (DoD), short-duration high-current pulses up to 50 A, and carefully controlled thermal variations.

The pack consistently demonstrated stable performance, achieving ~88% round-trip efficiency while maintaining reliable thermal management. Efficiency refers to the proportion of input energy that can be retrieved during operation-a critical measure of economic viability for large-scale storage. Over more than 110 cycles, results showed no observable capacity fading and only a slight increase in internal resistance. Capacity fading refers to the gradual decline in usable energy over repeated cycles, while internal resistance influences power delivery and heat generation.

The absence of meaningful degradation confirms the durability and electrochemical stability of the ABS60 design. These outcomes are highly significant as they demonstrate that the pack can withstand real-world duty cycles while retaining performance and efficiency, translating into longer service life, fewer replacements, and lower total cost of ownership.

For grid operators and renewable integration projects, this combination of robust cycling capability, efficiency, and thermal stability underscores the ABS60's commercial readiness and competitive advantage in the stationary energy storage market.

These results are a strong confirmation of CERENERGY(R)'s technological leadership and a clear signal of the technology's competitiveness and robustness for future applications in energy storage and industrial markets.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "These results confirm CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and readiness for market adoption. Demonstrating long cycle life, high efficiency, and unmatched safety, we are now strongly positioned to deliver a competitive and sustainable alternative for grid and industrial energy storage."

*To view photographs, tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/17QS44T3



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

×