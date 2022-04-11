Cobalt Investing News

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) (" Electra " or the " Company ") announces that effective at the close of business on April 12, 2022 the Company will consolidate (the " Consolidation ") its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. At the opening of markets on April 13, 2022 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "ELBM" and the new CUSIP: 28474P201.

The Consolidation is being undertaken in preparation for a potential listing of the common shares of the Company on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "). The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2 , 2021.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,233 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Renata Cardoso as Vice-President, Sustainability and Low Carbon. In this capacity, Renata will have overall responsibility for the Company's mission to exceed global ESG norms in the industry, in line with Electra's business objective to be the partner of choice in the EV market. Ms. Cardoso is joining the Company after 15 years with global miner Vale. Ms. Cardoso has extensive experience leading corporate sustainability and climate change strategy in the international mining and metals industry.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Electra is committed to being the most sustainable and lowest GHG producer of battery materials in the world
  • As a key member of the senior leadership team, Ms. Cardoso will guide the development of ESG strategy
  • In her previous roles, Ms. Cardoso led cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations across Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil

"We are very pleased to have attracted a global leader in sustainability to our organization," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Renata's track record in climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency will serve Electra well as we commission our cobalt sulfate refinery in December and advance our battery recycling plant in 2023. We intend to have the lowest carbon footprint of all cobalt sulfate producers in the world, and Renata will oversee our journey to carbon neutrality and ensure that the same standards are applied to all phases of future growth."

"It is an honour to join Electra as the company executes its strategic plan to become the most sustainable battery materials company in the world," said Renata Cardoso . "The North American battery materials supply chain is quickly evolving and our leading ESG credentials will be what establishes Electra as an industry leader."

Ms. Cardoso is a seasoned professional from one of the largest mining companies in the world. An economist by training who also holds an MBA, Renata began her career in Vale's corporate strategy group. In 2008, she transitioned to help create Vale's approach for Sustainability with responsibilities for climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency, and social and environmental indicators performance management. In 2019, she joined Vale Canada, last serving in low carbon initiatives, leading cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations in Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil .

Corporate Matters

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 350,000 pre-consolidation common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of C$0.32 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra Files Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Electra Files Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the filing of its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or the Company's website ( www.electrabmc.com ).

The Company continues to advance its plans to develop North America's only Battery Materials Park. In line with phase one of the Company's strategic plan, Electra remains on schedule to commission its expanded refinery in December 2022 , at which time it will become the first refiner of battery-grade cobalt sulfate in North America and the second largest outside of China .

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cash of C$58.6 million as of December 31, 2021 .

  • Closing of an additional US$7.5 million of additional convertible notes in October 2022 on the same terms as the first tranche of convertible notes that closed on September 2, 2021 .

  • Refinery capital costs committed of C$38 million (inclusive of C$12 million spent to date), representing 46% of the total capital budget. The solvent extraction design and manufacturing contract was awarded to Metso-Outotec during the fourth quarter.

  • Receipt of final approvals for the Refinery's Air and Noise permit, Industrial Sewage Works permit, and closure plan.

The Company launched a new at-the-market equity program (the "2022 ATM Program") in January 2022 for the issuance of up to $20 million in common shares from treasury. The Company has issued a total of 2,754,300 common shares under the 2022 ATM Program at an average price of $0.2964 per share, providing gross proceeds of $816,243 .  A commission of $20,406 was paid to CIBC Capital Markets in relation to these distributions.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto . Under the agreement, Glencore AG will purchase the nickel and cobalt products until the end of 2024 on market-based terms.

HIGHLIGHTS

Electra Announces Nasdaq Listing Application and Share Consolidation

Electra Announces Nasdaq Listing Application and Share Consolidation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") announced that in preparation for a potential listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "), the Company will undertake a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Uplisting from OTC to Nasdaq provides growth-oriented companies greater exposure to largest capital market in the world

  • The resulting smaller share count and higher share price is more palatable to U.S. institutional investors. The revised capital structure and resulting higher share price may provide increased ability for U.S. institutional investors to become shareholders of Electra

  • Target date of April 11 for share consolidation and the Company hopes to complete the Nasdaq listing by the end of April

"The decision to list on the Nasdaq will provide Electra with greater visibility through a leading capital market trading platform that is suited for growth-oriented companies like ours," said Trent Mell . "With the commissioning of Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park expected in December, increased exposure to the largest market in the world coincides with first cash flow. Electra is uniquely positioned to provide a reliable, domestic and low carbon supply of refined battery grade materials for lithium-ion batteries, starting with cobalt at the end of 2022, recycled battery material in 2023 and battery grade nickel thereafter."

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, on or about April 11, 2022 , the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbols. As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,232 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

"In conjunction with the uplisting, the Company is required to complete a share consolidation to meet the minimum price threshold for a Nasdaq listing. The resulting smaller share count and higher share price is more palatable to U.S. institutional investors, which will be important for our future growth plans."

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra Advances Construction of Solvent Extraction Plant

Electra Advances Construction of Solvent Extraction Plant

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, announcing that it has commenced foundation work of the solvent extraction plant. The project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

HIGHLIGHTS

CANADA SILVER COBALT ANNOUNCES UPSIZED $5.5 MILLION MARKETED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS AND FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

CANADA SILVER COBALT ANNOUNCES UPSIZED $5.5 MILLION MARKETED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS AND FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) ( Frankfurt : 4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has agreed with Research Capital Corporation, as sole bookrunner, and together with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agents (together, the " Agents "), to increase the size of the previously announced best-efforts basis, private placement offering (the " Offering ") to $5,500,000 in gross proceeds to the Company. The Offering consists of a combination of: (i) units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, (ii) flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.27 per FT Unit, and (iii) Quebec flow-through units of the Company (the " QFT Units ") at a price of $0.29 per QFT Unit.

Noble Grants Options and RSUs and Provides Update on Upcoming In-Kind Distribution

Noble Grants Options and RSUs and Provides Update on Upcoming In-Kind Distribution

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that on April 6, 2022 (the " Date of Grant "), the Company's Board approved the grant of a total of 2,125,00 stock options (the " Options ") and 1,750,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company.  The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year.  75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who provides investor relations services to the Company, and therefore vest 25% every 3 months.  The balance of the Options vest immediately.  The RSUs, which vest one year after grant, were granted for services to be rendered over the next year.  The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the Company's shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022

