In preparation for a potential listing of Electra Battery Materials Corp.'s common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the company will undertake a consolidation of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one postconsolidation share for every 18 preconsolidation shares.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") announced that in preparation for a potential listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), the Company will undertake a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Uplisting from OTC to Nasdaq provides growth-oriented companies greater exposure to largest capital market in the world
  • The resulting smaller share count and higher share price is more palatable to U.S. institutional investors. The revised capital structure and resulting higher share price may provide increased ability for U.S. institutional investors to become shareholders of Electra
  • Target date of April 11 for share consolidation and the Company hopes to complete the Nasdaq listing by the end of April
"The decision to list on the Nasdaq will provide Electra with greater visibility through a leading capital market trading platform that is suited for growth-oriented companies like ours," said Trent Mell. "With the commissioning of Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park expected in December, increased exposure to the largest market in the world coincides with first cash flow. Electra is uniquely positioned to provide a reliable, domestic and low carbon supply of refined battery grade materials for lithium-ion batteries, starting with cobalt at the end of 2022, recycled battery material in 2023 and battery grade nickel thereafter."


Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, on or about April 11, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbols. As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,232 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

"In conjunction with the uplisting, the Company is required to complete a share consolidation to meet the minimum price threshold for a Nasdaq listing. The resulting smaller share count and higher share price is more palatable to U.S. institutional investors, which will be important for our future growth plans."

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.


Trent Mell

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra Advances Construction of Solvent Extraction Plant

Electra Advances Construction of Solvent Extraction Plant

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, announcing that it has commenced foundation work of the solvent extraction plant. The project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

HIGHLIGHTS

Electra Extends Cobalt and Copper Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Extends Cobalt and Copper Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drill results to the west of its Iron Creek cobalt-copper project has successfully extended mineralization by 130 metres along strike and by 110 metres at depth.

HIGHLIGHTS

Electra Announces Closure Plan Approval

Electra Announces Closure Plan Approval

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce the final approval of its updated Closure Plan for its Canadian hydrometallurgical facility. This important milestone keeps the project on track for commissioning in December 2022 .

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Closure Plan for the refinery expansion and recommissioning was approved on March 4, 2022 .

  • Electra has been working within the existing refinery footprint to recommission electrical, mechanical and instrumentation equipment. This approval enables Electra to accelerate new construction and industrial activities at site. The pouring of concrete pads for the solvent extraction plant is expected to begin within the next few weeks, with the building shell completed by early summer.

Under the Mining Act, all land affected by development activity by processing facilities in the province must be rehabilitated after operations have ceased. A closure plan outlines how the affected land will be rehabilitated and the costs associated with doing so. A closure plan must be developed and approved by the government before certain aspects of development can take place.

Electra's business strategy is to produce sufficient battery material to supply 1.5 million electric vehicles on an annual basis. The Company's cobalt sulfate refinery is on schedule to commence commissioning in Q4 2022. In mid 2022, the Company will perform bulk sample testing of black mass from recycled lithium batteries, based on extensive testwork conducted over an 18-month period. Commercialization of the battery recycling plant is expected in 2023.

In February, Electra announced the launch of a battery materials park study in partnership with Glencore, Talon Metals, the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario . The group is collaborating on engineering, permitting, socio-economic and cost studies associated with the construction of a nickel sulfate plant as well as a battery precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) plant adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Government of Canada to Fund Electra, Glencore and Talon Metals Study

Government of Canada to Fund Electra, Glencore and Talon Metals Study

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce a financial commitment of C$250,000 from the Government of Canada in support of a recently announced battery materials park study.

Visit us at www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

The Battery Materials Park Study was initially announced on February 23 rd 2022 as a partnership with the Government of Ontario , Glencore plc and Talon Metals. Project contributions from all parties total C$950,000 and will be completed in phases during the second and third quarter of 2022. The project will now be expanded to encompass additional ESG studies as well as further engineering and cost studies associated with the construction of a nickel sulfate plant and a battery precursor cathode active materials plant adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant. The culmination of this work would result in the creation of North America's first integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park.

Statement from Trent Mell , CEO:

"We are pleased that the Government of Canada supports our vision of an integrated battery materials park, bringing together chemical refining, battery recycling and cathode precursor production as a means of establishing a world class battery supply chain with an ultra low carbon footprint. The Federal Government has been one of our biggest champions and we are grateful for their support with this collaborative five-party consortium working to build out the missing pieces of the North American battery supply chain.

" Canada is home to an abundance of nickel, North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery and clean hydroelectric power. The goal is to leverage Electra's existing footprint in order to bridge North America's mineral wealth with a growing domestic EV production base, completing the onshoring of the entire electric vehicle value chain and reducing vulnerabilities on foreign supply."

Statement from Michael Insulan, Vice President, Commercial:

"Having the full weight and support from Canada for our ambitions is a clear message to the market that Electra will play a significant role in the evolution of the North American automotive supply chain as the transition to electric vehicles continues. Partnering with Canada , Ontario , Glencore and Talon on this study provides a clear path towards subsequent implementation of the Battery Materials Park project. It is essential for a low-carbon future that we process materials to battery grade specification here in North America ."

Electra's strategy is to produce sufficient battery material to supply 1.5 million electric vehicle batteries on an annual basis. The Company's cobalt sulfate facility is on schedule to be commissioned in 2022. The cobalt plant will be the first in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park project. In the coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for nickel sulfate, recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials and precursor production.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra, Glencore, and Talon Partnering with Government of Ontario on Battery Materials Park Study

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce the launch of a battery materials park study in partnership with the Government of Ontario Glencore plc and Talon Metals. The consortium will collaborate on engineering, permitting, socio-economic and cost studies associated with the construction of a nickel sulfate plant as well as a battery precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) plant adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant. The realization of this vision would result in the creation of North America's first integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park for the electric vehicle market.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • C$700,000 study will be funded by the government and the three participating companies, with the provincial government contributing C$250,000 , matched by a $250,000 investment from Electra and C$100,000 each from Glencore plc and Talon Metals

  • Study aims to facilitate construction of North America's first battery grade nickel sulfate facility, prioritizing domestic, low carbon raw materials. Glencore is one of the world's largest nickel producers and Electra's refinery is located two hours from the Sudbury Basin, one of the world's largest sources of low carbon nickel. Talon Metals is developing the high-grade Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in central Minnesota under a joint venture with Rio Tinto

  • Study also targets construction of much-needed North American precursor manufacturing capacity, which would yield significant cost and carbon footprint advantages through integration with refining operations. Electra is in discussion with several PCAM manufacturers and intends to partner with an established producer for this last piece of an integrated and domestic battery materials park

  • Battery materials produced from this site are anticipated to have an exceptionally low carbon footprint, due to reliance on renewable hydroelectric power and proximity to feed materials and end markets

Electra is pursuing a four-phased approach to build North America's first battery materials park, with a battery grade cobalt sulfate refinery to be commissioned in December 2022 and a battery recycling circuit scheduled for 2023, followed by battery grade nickel sulfate and PCAM by mid-decade.

The objective of joint study is to assess the technical, financial, and permitting requirements for the construction of a battery grade nickel sulfate refinery and a PCAM facility located near the company's hydrometallurgical facility in Ontario . Emerging best practice in the electric vehicle supply chain is to co-locate chemical refining and PCAM production on a common site to eliminate conventional processing steps, resulting in lower unit costs, a shorter supply chain and a smaller carbon footprint.

"We are excited to partner with the Government of Ontario , Glencore, and Talon on this Battery Materials Park project," said Trent Mell , CEO. " Ontario is home to North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, an abundance of nickel and clean hydroelectric power. Together we can leverage Electra's existing footprint and the Government of Ontario's ambitions to build a world class battery supply chain in the province. The Government has been one of our biggest champions and we are grateful for their support."

Michael Insulan, VP Commercial added: "Partnering with Glencore and Talon on this study provides a clear path towards subsequent implementation of the Battery Materials Park project. Glencore's position as a global powerhouse in the battery materials sector provides the possibility for immediate raw material feed for the proposed nickel sulfate plant whereas Talon's nearby Tamarack project is well positioned to become one of the most important nickel suppliers in the western hemisphere. It is essential for a low-carbon future that we process these materials to battery grade specification in North America ."

The parties have committed to collaborate on engineering, metallurgical work and other studies. Future collaboration among the parties will be subject to the results of this project and further commercial discussions.

Electra is in discussion with PCAM producers in Europe , Japan and Korea, several of which are assessing expansion opportunities in North America . One or more PCAM companies may participate in this study at a future date.

Electra recently commissioned CRU, an independent commodity research company to estimate the potential carbon emissions from Electra's proposed nickel-sulfate refinery. The study found that carbon emissions from a Chinese nickel sulfate operation relying on Indonesian raw material feed would be up to three times higher than material produced in Canada . The same report highlights the imminent need for North American cobalt sulfate, nickel sulfate and precursor capacity to keep pace with the rapid build-out of cell manufacturing on the continent.

"There has been insufficient scrutiny of the nickel supply chain, particularly the very high carbon footprint associated with producing battery grade nickel from nickel laterite deposits, but that is starting to change," said Mell. "The low carbon North American alternative that we are proposing is much more compatible with the transition towards zero-emission vehicles to lower global greenhouse gases."

Funding for this study is the second investment made by the Government of Ontario in support of Electra's business activities, following a C$5m grant from Ontario to fast-track the restart of the existing refinery complex. The study will be completed in phases, with results expected in Q3 and Q4 2022.

Electra's business strategy is to produce sufficient battery material to supply 1.5 million electric vehicle batteries on an annual basis. The Company's cobalt sulfate facility is on schedule to be commissioned in 2022. The cobalt plant will be the first in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park project. In coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for nickel sulfate, recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials and precursor production.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties (the " Vendors ") to acquire approximately 695 mining claims (the "Claims" ) near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km (the "Transaction" ).

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The most recent discovery intersected 9.30 meters of combined massive sulphides containing 1.20% NiEq, consisting of 0.72% nickel, 0.86% copper and 0.09% cobalt mineralization in NRC-22-24 at 142.5m.

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

The most recent discovery intersected 9.30 meters of combined massive sulphides containing 1.20% NiEq, consisting of 0.72% nickel, 0.86% copper and 0.09% cobalt mineralization in NRC-22-24 at 142.5m.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt discovery in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec, including the most recent assays results from drill hole NRC-22-24 which intersected 13.1 meters of combined massive sulphides within a 30-meter zone of disseminated and massive sulphides in a new area located 5 km from the previously reported discovery of massive sulphides.

Canada Silver Announces Appointment of New CFO

Canada Silver Announces Appointment of New CFO

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

April 1, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that Robert Suttie has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today, replacing the Company's CFO, Mr. Ryan Webster.

Battery Mineral Resources Closes Fourth Tranche of Oversubscribed Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Closes Fourth Tranche of Oversubscribed Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a fourth, and final, tranche (the "Fourth Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") previously announced in the Company's news releases of January 14, 2022, January 24, 2022, February 14, 2022, March 1, 2022 and March 17, 2022 (the "Offering").

Gross proceeds for the Fourth Tranche total C$2,560,600, which was oversubscribed. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, which closed on January 24, 2022 for gross proceeds of C$3,250,000, the second tranche of the Offering, which closed on February 14, 2022 for gross proceeds of $698,960, and the third tranche of the Offering, which closed on March 17, 2022 for gross proceeds of C$3,865,900, the Company raised an aggregate of C$10,375,460 under the Offering, up from the previously announced $10,000,000 Offering.

Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)

Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)

The cobalt market continues to thrive, driven by demand for lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries are used to power electric vehicles (EVs), and as EV adoption becomes more widespread, increasing amounts of cobalt will be required. This surging demand is expected to support cobalt prices.

“Price performance has certainly surprised to the upside this year, but it reflects strong downstream demand, particularly from EVs, which have continued to outperform market expectations, and tight market conditions overall,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the Investing News Network at the end of 2021. “EVs remain the real driving force of the cobalt market and will continue to see substantial gains in 2022."

