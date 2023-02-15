Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

EdisonLearning Adds Game Learning to its Comprehensive Online & Blended Learning Content

EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for students in grades K -12, is bringing online learning to life with the addition of an interactive games curriculum to its comprehensive online and blended learning content.

EdisonLearning and Game Learning

"From experience gained throughout our history, we are well aware that one-size does not fit all when it comes to learning styles," said Thom Jackson , EdisonLearning President and CEO. "We know that students need to be challenged, motivated, and enjoy learning. With our new Game Learning curriculum, EdisonLearning will be able to meet the needs of students, where they are and deliver the education they deserve."

EdisonLearning is partnering with Game Learning. to provide schools and PK-8 students educational video games in Math, Science, English, and History. The Game Learning games are available to match individual student's learning preferences (auditory, visual, kinesthetic) and capabilities.

Play styles of the games include Real-Time Strategy, Role-Playing, Turn-Based Strategy, and Life Simulation. The variety of game styles and games keep students challenged and entertained.

The entire Game Learning curriculum is available for use on desktops or tablets and do not require a high-speed connection. They are designed to be used in the classroom, at home, during after-school programs, and even on-the-go.

"Our games use a variety of play styles, to maximize online learning engagement. Because our games feel like real games, instead of online textbooks, students engage more deeply while developing a love of learning. This lays the foundation for lifelong learning," said Matt Massman , Game Learning Founder and CEO.

Game Learning games meet more than 1000 unique Educational Standards and exceed 500 Learning Objectives. Learning content is presented within each educational video game. Games are built so that play time is broken into 10-minute increments adding up to four hours in total length. The interval structure ensures that students are truly engaging with the game and their learning rather than racing through it.

"EdisonLearning has always sought ways to incorporate new instruments of learning to engage and motivate current and future generations of young people," said Mr. Jackson. "Game-based learning upgrades a student's capacity to learn new ideas, different concepts, and retain them – and most of all, make learning fun."

EdisonLearning is accredited as a Learning Service Provider by the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA- CESS).

About EdisonLearning

EdisonLearning, a leading educational services provider, brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. Furthermore, EdisonLearning is the largest minority-owned education services company in the United States , and certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council, as a bona fide Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

The company's comprehensive content, resources and support include 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus career and technical education and social-emotional learning; actionable learning analytics dashboards and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials; and instructional services teachers and advisors who provide personalized student support. The guiding purpose behind all of EdisonLearning's work is to ensure equitable access and opportunity for each and every learner. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com

About Game Learning

Founded by educational entrepreneur Matt Massman , Game Learning is an educational video game company and creator of award-winning educational games for Pre-K-8 Math, Science, English, and History.  Game Learning's educational video games ask players to make active, informed choices and decisions. Rather than encouraging students to memorize information, Game Learning games help students to develop and strengthen transferable, cognitive skills for life.

CONTACT: Michael Serpe , michael.serpe@edisonlearning.com

