Edgewater Wireless Fast-Tracks Wi-Fi8 Spectrum Slicing Silicon with Advanced Cloud-based EDA Platform

Edgewater, a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, expands access to leading-edge design tools to accelerate next-generation Wi-Fi silicon roadmap
Highlights:
- Analysts' forecasts project the global Wi-Fi chipset market will reach the mid-US$36B 1 range by 2034, underscoring accelerating demand for next-generation Wi-Fi silicon across consumer, enterprise and industrial markets.
- As Wi-Fi becomes the dominant "last-meter" connectivity layer, reliability – not just peak speed – is becoming the defining purchasing driver, with Wi-Fi8 (Ultra High Reliability / UHR) targeting measurable improvements in real-world throughput, worst-cast latency and packet loss.
- Edgewater Wireless, a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, is fast-tracking its Wi-Fi8 Spectrum Slicing™ silicon roadmap by leveraging the incubator's world-class semiconductor innovation ecosystem.
- The company has selected Synopsys Cloud, a chip design automation platform that delivers a comprehensive EDA-as-a-Service design environment, as a core element of its next-generation Wi-Fi8-ready spectrum slicing silicon design and verification flows.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), the global leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, provides Edgewater with proven, production-grade tools that help accelerate time-to-tape-out, enhance design quality, and reduce development risk.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. ( TSXV: YFI ) ( OTC: KPIFF ), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ technology for residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT markets, today announced that it has selected Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) as a core vendor in its next-generation Wi-Fi8-ready spectrum slicing silicon program.
The market pull for reliability-first Wi‑Fi is accelerating. Analyst forecasts project the global Wi‑Fi chipset market will reach the mid‑US$36B range by 2034 2 , as connected devices, high-density deployments, and time-sensitive applications drive demand for more deterministic wireless performance.
At the same time, poor Wi‑Fi quality of experience has become a measurable cost center for large operators. Industry analyses indicate that roughly one‑third of inbound support calls are Wi‑Fi-related, with meaningful costs per call, and a material portion escalating into technician visits ("truck rolls")—turning Wi‑Fi performance into a direct operating expense and customer satisfaction risk 3 .
"Wi-Fi8 and AI-driven connectivity are transforming how traffic flows across the last meter of the network—and our customers are looking to Edgewater to lead that transition," said Andrew Skafel, President & CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "By selecting Synopsys EDA solutions, enabled through our relationship with Silicon Catalyst, we're equipping our engineering team with the same class of tools used by many of the world's leading semiconductor companies. That allows us to focus on our core competency—Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing—while relying on proven, high-performance design infrastructure to move faster and reduce risk."
As a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater Wireless is leveraging Synopsys EDA solutions to optimize its design and verification flows. This integration is expected to accelerate time-to-tape out, improve design quality, and further de-risk the complex development of its advanced RF, mixed-signal and AI-enabled Wi-Fi system-on-chip (SoC) architectures.
Edgewater's Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology is designed to unlock higher capacity, lower latency and more deterministic performance in dense real-world environments, from homes and MDUs to smart factories and next-generation industrial IoT. The adoption of Synopsys solutions is expected to streamline critical stages of the company's silicon lifecycle—from architecture exploration and RTL design, through verification, implementation and sign-off—supporting Edgewater's roadmap toward production-ready Wi-Fi8-class silicon.
"Edgewater Wireless is a great example of how innovative companies can leverage the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem to access advanced tools and expertise," said Nick Kepler, COO of Silicon Catalyst. "By combining Edgewater's differentiated Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology with state-of-the-art EDA solutions available to our portfolio companies, we believe they are well positioned to deliver compelling value to service providers, device makers and investors alike."
The deployment of Synopsys EDA solutions underscores Edgewater's strategy of aligning with established, globally trusted semiconductor suppliers to support its fabless model. By relying on validated, production-proven design technology, Edgewater can concentrate resources on algorithm development, AI-at-the-edge innovation and system-level optimization—key elements of its competitive advantage in next-generation Wi-Fi access.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS—bar none—by intelligently mitigating congestion, allocating spectrum in real time, and autonomously optimizing channel and link density to keep networks fast, fair, and reliable when it matters most. The result is tangible economics for service providers and their customers: reduced churn, improved efficiency, and consistently high-performance connectivity in the most demanding, high-density environments.
Redefining Wi-Fi from the silicon up, Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels within a single band, so more users get more usable capacity without the typical trade-offs. PrismIQ powers Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready solution set, designed for Ultra High Reliability and predictable performance at scale across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT deployments—while delivering 10× performance and up to 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices.
With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patents pending, and a capital-efficient fabless model, Edgewater is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-leading connectivity for the next era of global networks. A Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the future of connectivity.
Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com
About Silicon Catalyst
"it's about what's next ® "
Silicon Catalyst is the only accelerator focused on the Global Semiconductor Industry including Chips, Chiplets, Materials, IP, Silicon fabrication-based Photonics, MEMS, Sensors, Life Science and Quantum. More than 1,500 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst, and the company has admitted over 150 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The accelerator supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their company's novel technology.
Visit www.siliconcatalyst.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106928161/en/
Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
E: ir@edgewaterwireless.com
T: +1.416.479.9547