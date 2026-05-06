Edgemont Files CSE Listing Statement for Transaction with Laiva Gold Inc.

Edgemont Files CSE Listing Statement for Transaction with Laiva Gold Inc.

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM,OTC:EDGTF) ("Edgemont") is pleased to announce that it has filed a listing statement dated April 30, 2026 (the "Listing Statement") in connection with its previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") with Laiva Gold Inc. ("Laiva") in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Pursuant to the Transaction, Edgemont agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Laiva, which will constitute a reverse takeover transaction of Edgemont, with the resulting issuer to be named Laiva Gold Inc. (the "Resulting Issuer"). Edgemont and Laiva expect to complete the Transaction later this month. Laiva previously confirmed that it received shareholder approval of the Transaction, with well in excess of the threshold percentage of 6623% of shareholders of Laiva voting in favour of the Transaction. It is a condition of the CSE and of the Transaction that a majority of the shareholders of Edgemont approve the Transaction (the "Edgemont Shareholder Approval"). The Edgemont Shareholder Approval will be obtained by resolution in writing and is expected to be received in the near future. The Listing Statement is available under Edgemont's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Edgemont has also filed on SEDAR+ the technical report supporting the Transaction entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Laiva Gold Project, Raahe, Finland" dated July 25, 2025 by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., Gregory Sparks, P.Eng. and Fallon T. Clarke, B.Sc., P.Geo.

Readers are encouraged to review the Listing Statement and the Technical Report for additional information regarding the Transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 239-3775
www.edgemontgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Transaction, the receipt of final stock exchange approval in respect of the Transaction, the receipt of Edgemont Shareholder Approval and satisfaction of other conditions required for completion of the Transaction, the future strategy and direction of the Resulting Issuer and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Edgemont expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgemont believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Resulting Issuer will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Resulting Issuer's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflect Edgemont's views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in in documents filed under Edgemont's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of Edgemont, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of Edgemont to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties and failure to identify and acquire additional assets. Edgemont does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296183

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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