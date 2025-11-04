EDAP to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

EDAP to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

EDAP to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Tuesday, November 18 th , 2025

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present and host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 18-20, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

Date:                             Tuesday, November 18 th

Presentation Time:         4:30-4:55 pm GMT

Format:                        Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Location:                       Waldorf – Aldwych, Entresol Level

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff332/edap/1817998

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website here .

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/ .

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
legal@focalone.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EDAP TMS S.A.EDAP:USNASDAQ:EDAP:US
EDAP:US
The Conversation (0)
EDAP TMS S.A.

EDAP TMS S.A.

Keep Reading...
EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

New appointments bring significant commercial experience with a focus on growing key strategic markets Expands executive leadership in growing disruptive, robotics-based capital equipment in both Urology and Gynecology therapeutic applications LYON, France, June 3, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq:... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held... Keep Reading...
EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Q1 2024 U.S. Focal One ® HIFU procedure growth of +92% year-over-year Q1 2024 HIFU revenue of EUR 5.8 million ($6.3 million USD), an increase of 10.2% over Q1 2023 Q1 2024 total revenue of EUR 14.9 million ($16.1 million USD) increased 0.8% over Q1 2023 Company to host conference call and... Keep Reading...
EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Final results demonstrate a significantly higher salvage treatment free survival rate (STFS) at 30 months of 89.6% in the HIFU-treated arm versus 86.2% in patients who underwent radical prostatectomy (RP) Functional evaluation criteria show better results with respect to urinary continence and... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 16 th at 8:30am EDT EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt