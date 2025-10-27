EDAP to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Company to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Monday, November 10 th , 2025

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 10-13, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Date:                    Monday, November 10 th

Format:               1x1 investor meetings

Location:               PGA National Resort Hotel, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Registration: Click here to register for the conference (for UBS clients only), or please contact your UBS sales representative.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/ .

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


Keep Reading...
EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

New appointments bring significant commercial experience with a focus on growing key strategic markets Expands executive leadership in growing disruptive, robotics-based capital equipment in both Urology and Gynecology therapeutic applications LYON, France, June 3, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq:... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held... Keep Reading...
EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Q1 2024 U.S. Focal One ® HIFU procedure growth of +92% year-over-year Q1 2024 HIFU revenue of EUR 5.8 million ($6.3 million USD), an increase of 10.2% over Q1 2023 Q1 2024 total revenue of EUR 14.9 million ($16.1 million USD) increased 0.8% over Q1 2023 Company to host conference call and... Keep Reading...
EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Final results demonstrate a significantly higher salvage treatment free survival rate (STFS) at 30 months of 89.6% in the HIFU-treated arm versus 86.2% in patients who underwent radical prostatectomy (RP) Functional evaluation criteria show better results with respect to urinary continence and... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 16 th at 8:30am EDT EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the... Keep Reading...

