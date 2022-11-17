GamingInvesting News

EMU and Gen.G continue to collaborate on student programming and project-based internships, as well as celebrate two Gen.G Foundation Scholarship recipients

Global esports organization Gen.G and Eastern Michigan University announced the continuation of their partnership to prepare the next generation of leaders in the esports industry. After a successful summer tournament, EMU and Gen.G have welcomed back EMU Eagles to Ypsilanti with a series of campus kickoff events, the introduction of project-based internships, and the initiation of two Gen.G Foundation Scholarship recipients.

"Gen.G could not be more excited to continue expanding our programming with EMU," said Arnold Hur , CEO for Gen.G. "EMU has been our trusted partner as we look to enrich the academic experiences for student athletes studying and working hard to have an impact on the future of the esports and gaming industry."

The start of the 2022-2023 academic year at EMU marks the second year of Eagles Gaming Club and Gen.G supporting student gaming on EMU's campus. Students can expect carefully curated events, built by the students and supported by the two organizations. Additionally, there will be support for student athletes recognized by EMU Esports who will begin traveling to tournaments, competing virtually and representing EMU nationally in new jerseys showcasing their Eagle pride.

EMU and Gen.G will also look to commit to producing more events like the Summer Showdown throughout the year. In July 2022 , the Summer Showdown tournament featured teams of students from eight local high schools and universities. The tournament ended with four gaming titles earned at in-person competitions hosted at the EMU REC/IM Center. The winning teams included University of Michigan-Flint for Rocket League, Michigan State University for VALORANT, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor for League of Legends. The Summer Showdown cements EMU's position as a regional hub for gaming programming, building off of the success of Midwest Madness. Students in the region can expect additional similar tournaments throughout the school year.

The EMU REC/IM Center website will feature a redesigned gaming section, and students can check out upcoming gaming activities at this link . All events will be open to the public for general attendees and community members when possible.

"These are exciting upgrades for varsity support of student athletes at EMU, and we're so glad to see our partnership with Gen.G enhancing experiences for Eagles Gaming Club," said Justin Jett , Director of the EMU REC/IM Center. "The increased support for student athletes will be instrumental in building out the flourishing gaming community at EMU."

In September, Gen.G announced two EMU students had been selected as recipients of the Gen.G Foundation Scholarship: Je'Naiya TimsIyad and Iyad Khattab . Each recipient received $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year and will have access to exclusive career and mentorship programming as members of the new scholarship class. Suho Chang , a student from the Gen.G Global Academy in Seoul will join Timslyad and Khattab as a student at EMU.

Now in its third year, the Gen.G Foundation Scholarship focuses on supporting women, people of color and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Omdia: 12.5m consumer VR headsets will be sold in 2022, with $1.6bn being spent on VR content

Consumer virtual reality (VR) will be worth $6.9bn in 2022, increasing to $20bn in 2027, according to Omdia's Consumer VR Headset and Content Revenue Forecast 2022-2027 . In the face of macroeconomic challenges, the market continues to expand, with 12.5 million headsets expected to be sold in 2022, and $1.6bn spent on VR content.

Consumer VR headset installed base and content revenue

With 20 million cumulative Meta Quest headset sales projected by the end of 2022, Quest is the biggest VR ecosystem in the world and the leading VR content platform. Meta is dominating the VR market, with 76% of headset sales in 2022. Despite its best efforts however, mass adoption of VR remains long way off, with just 72 million headsets predicted in use by consumers in 2027 – in contrast to over 6 billion smartphones, nearly 3 billion PC households, and 250 million active gaming consoles.

"Having surmounted core hardware issues, VR is faced with the much bigger challenge of content. Engagement with existing headsets is patchy due to the limited flow of truly compelling VR experiences, hindering Meta's goal of building a self-sustaining VR ecosystem," commented George Jijiashvili, Principal Analyst in Omdia's Games team .

Games are the main reason people buy VR headsets, generating nearly 90% of VR content revenue today. Social VR apps such as Rec Room , VR Chat, and Meta's Horizon Worlds use games as their draw – it is clear games will be integral to the metaverse.

The launch of Sony PlayStation's VR2 (PSVR2) in 2023 will boost the market. Omdia expects 3.6 million PSVR2 headsets sales in two years – an attach rate of about 7% among PS5 owners. Although this won't expand the VR audience significantly, Sony's commitment should instill confidence in game companies to invest in the format.

Although Apple is strongly rumored to be preparing a headset, details remain elusive – Omdia has therefore not included it in this forecast. Depending on how Apple chooses to move into the Extended Reality (XR) space, it will play a major role defining the trajectory of the market.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: Fasiha.khan@informa.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-12-5m-consumer-vr-headsets-will-be-sold-in-2022--with-1-6bn-being-spent-on-vr-content-301681764.html

Streamline Media Group Names Sheloman Byrd as New COO

Veteran Games Industry Executive Sheloman Byrd to scale diverse high-performing teams at Streamline

Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse development company today, welcomed Sheloman Byrd as their new Chief Operations Officer.

New Global Xbox Survey Finds Families Plan to Connect Through Gaming This Holiday

56% of survey respondents agree the passing of video game enjoyment from older to younger generations is a great tradition

The holiday season is a time filled with togetherness, joy and gift-giving, and this year, you can add gaming to that list! A new global survey, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Xbox, suggests that families are using video games to better connect during the holidays across the globe and across generations. Among survey respondents who said they plan to play video games during the holidays, 38% ranked video games as one of their top five family activities.

SIMWIN SPORTS TEAMS WITH THE SCUTI REWARDS MARKETPLACE TO FUEL ITS SPORTS METAVERSE EXPERIENCE

Innovative virtual sports metaverse taps Scuti as their rewarded gCommerce platform

Scuti, the pioneering rewarded gCommerce marketplace, is excited to announce that SimWin Sports will join its rewards and advertising network, acquiring and rewarding players for this innovative new sports Metaverse. SimWin Sports is the first virtual league that will allow fantasy sports players and esports fans to watch, predict, collect, play, and earn from their teams 247.

Hero's Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution free on GX.games in November as part of new GX.games Monthly Drop initiative

Gamers can claim Hero's Hour, a strategy-based RPG developed by Benjamin Hauer for free from GX.games during November, while idle game Leaf Blower Revolution will also be dropping on the platform this month. GX.games is announcing the "Monthly Drop" a new initiative to deliver new indie games to its audience each month that are free to play on GX.games, the only browser tailor-made for gamers.

OSLO, Norway , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During November, GX.games – the platform where creators and developers meet the 18 million strong audience of the gaming browser– will be adding two new games for users to download and play for free.

Swarmio Media Provides Key Performance Indicators for its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

The Company Reports Strong User Base Growth, Healthy Conversion Rates and Higher Than Anticipated Monthly User Spend

  • Swarmio is focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform, Ember, via its telecommunications partners.
  • The Company has partnered with several of the largest telcos in Asia and North Africa , which are offering Ember to their customers as an add-on service to increase ARPU. Revenues generated inside the platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.
  • Early data indicates 38% monthly growth in user base over the past 6 months, and a 4.18% conversion rate from visitor to paying user.
  • Average monthly user spend inside the platform based on one of Swarmio's initial telco partnerships is USD $53.50 .

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to provide shareholders with Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") and other key metrics based on data collected over the pasts six months. As previously disclosed, Swarmio is growing its user base by partnering with telecommunications companies ("telcos") that are offering the Ember platform as an add-on service to customers to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). Revenues generated from the sale of digital content, subscriptions and other microtransactions inside the Ember platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.

