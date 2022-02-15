GamingInvesting News

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that its studio, East Side Games Inc. (" ESG "), which the Company acquired in February 2021 has achieved revenue milestones previously set under aforementioned acquisition. As such, the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. will be paid contingent consideration of CAD$20 million .

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

As previously described in the Company's news release on February 5, 2021 , the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. were entitled to contingent consideration if the Company reached $100 million in gross revenue, on a consolidated basis, in the 12 months ended February 5, 2022 , payable within 30 days. The Company is pleased to report that the revenue milestone has been met.

Of the contingent consideration, $10 million will be paid by way of 4,444,444 common shares, the maximum common shares allowable under the agreement, and the remaining $10 million will be paid in cash, using cash on hand. The common shares will be subject to a four month hold period, pursuant to applicable securities laws and additional shareholder lock up arrangements related to ESG directors, officers and shareholders in connection with the common share portion of the contingent consideration.

Of such shares, 3,413,114 shares will be issued to a family trust of which Jason Bailey , Executive Chair of the Company, is a trustee. Immediately prior to such issuance, Mr. Bailey indirectly held 37,544,963 common shares of the Company and 400,000 stock options, representing 49.0% of the outstanding shares prior to the issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options; after such issuance, Mr. Bailey will indirectly hold 40,958,077 common shares of the Company and 400,000 incentive stock options, representing 50.5% of the outstanding shares after such issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options. A copy of Mr. Bailey's early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: PNER, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim MacCallum as Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") of the Company.

Jim has more than 20 years of international financial and operational executive experience with multinational public companies and Big 4 accounting firms. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and financial reporting experience and has worked in Canada, the US and Europe.

East Side Games Group Acquires Funko Pop! Blitz Mobile Game Assets from N3TWORK

East Side Games Group Acquires Funko Pop! Blitz Mobile Game Assets from N3TWORK

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has acquired all of N3TWORK Inc. (" N3TWORK ")'s interest in and to the Funko Pop! Blitz mobile game, and all assets used and related to the free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android thereto.

Funko Pop Blitz (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Free-to-play mobile game rights with Funko, a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, and Universal Games and Digital Platforms are included in multi-year licensing agreements, enabling the opportunity for long-term growth.

Watch the trailer here .

Funko Pop! Blitz is a deeply engaging match-3 blitz character collection game featuring Funko Pop! versions of lovable characters across multiple iconic franchises in unique weekly events. The game currently features characters from a variety of franchises including, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World and Back to the Future , NBC's U.S. version of The Office , DreamWorks Animation's Shrek and Trolls, as well as Masters of the Universe , and many more from pop culture's biggest properties.

" Funko Pop! Blitz will add to our portfolio of premium IP games, expand our mobile game genre offerings, and allow us to implement our expertise in live ops as we scale the game into the future. We are excited to add this high-quality game that melds pop culture's biggest entertainment franchises into a single experience and has already been very well received by players, especially among the massive fan base of over 30 million Funko collectors worldwide. The game, which utilizes an iconic global franchise, allows for increased scalability in line with our IP-first strategy," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group.

Pursuant to the acquisition terms, ESGG issued 419,389 common shares to a nominee of N3TWORK, among other consideration.

All ESGG common shares issuable to N3TWORK will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

East Side Games Group Announces Expansion of Mighty Kingdom Partnership

East Side Games Group Announces Expansion of Mighty Kingdom Partnership

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has expanded its publishing and Game Kit partnership agreement with Mighty Kingdom Games PTY Ltd (" Mighty Kingdom "), based in Australia for the world-wide release of three additional free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android (the " Partnership ").

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

One of the additional games is planned to be based on popular licensed IP, while the remaining two games are in early stage design. These games will utilize ESGG's proprietary Game Kit platform, utilizing Game Kit-Idle and other Kits that are currently in development. The games are expected to launch during 2022 and 2023 and will be published by East Side Games. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

"This expanded partnership with Mighty Kingdom is a testament to the quality and performance of our Game Kit technology that allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group. "Having Australia's largest independent game developer join us for an additional three games speaks volumes about our platform. We couldn't be more excited to expand our relationship with Mighty Kingdom and can't wait to see the finished product!"

Managing Director and CEO of Mighty Kingdom, Philip Mayes commented, "Our work with ESGG has been fantastic thus far, and we're excited to strengthen our relationship with additional co-development contract. Between our combined pools of creativity, experience and technology, we know that with ESGG, we'll deliver rich experiences to players for years to come – both original stories and well-known universes."

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Since its formation in 2010, Mighty Kingdom has released over 50 games that have been downloaded more than 50 million times. Mighty Kingdom is one of the largest independent game developers in Australia . A growing team of more than 140 staff with significant experience across mobile and console platforms supports its clients to develop high-quality, successful games whilst driving Mighty Kingdom's internal IP development.

Our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information please visit: www.mightykingdom.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

LEAF Mobile Inc. (dba "East Side Games Group") (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company ") announces the filing of a final base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada excepting Quebec with a view to providing the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward, but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities (as defined below) at this time. The Final Shelf Prospectus has been filed further to the preliminary base shelf prospectus, which was previously announced December 6 2021.

East Side Games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

When made final or effective, the Final Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to undertake offerings of its common shares, warrants, debt securities, subscription receipts and units (collectively, " Securities "), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of $200 million from time to time during the 25 month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective.  The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at the market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments.  The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplement(s) to be filled with applicable securities regulators.

"The filing of the Final Shelf Prospectus gives us enhanced flexibility and the ability to move quickly as we continue to assess opportunities while executing on our M&A growth strategy," said Darcy Taylor , CEO of ESGG.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus and any supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.  In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of financings cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that the Company will pursue any financings under the final shelf prospectus. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

East Side Games Group Commences Trading Under New Ticker "EAGRF" on the OTCQB

East Side Games Group Commences Trading Under New Ticker "EAGRF" on the OTCQB

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that as of market open today, its common shares listed on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Marketplace in the United States will begin to trade under the new symbol "EAGRF" following its announced trade name change on December 5, 2021 . The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol "EAGR".

East Side Games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the acquisition described above cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that the acquisition will be completed as noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Video Game Vest

"I desired a means to improve video gaming," said an inventor from Clearwater, Fla. "This inspired me to develop equipment through which the gamer could move and be in control while possibly being emotionally uplifting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the ULTIMATE VEST to make gaming more entertaining by providing a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. This invention allows the action during the game to seem more realistic to improve the player's reflexes and reaction and enhance his performance. Additionally, it would be easy to use and durable for years of use.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-video-game-vest-tpa-3079-301481235.html

Collaboration in the auditory AR field for headphones with Niantic, developer and provider of AR mobile games

TOKYO , Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony has signed an agreement with Niantic, Inc (Niantic), which develops and provides augmented reality (AR) mobile games, for joint collaboration in the area of auditory AR for headphones.

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics)

Sony is developing products and technologies that allow you to enjoy the sound of the virtual world from headphones while capturing the sounds of the real world. Niantic owns game titles such as "Ingress," "Pokemon GO" and "Pikmin Bloom," which utilize AR applications for mobile devices, and is expanding its services widely around the world. Through this contract, we will combine the technologies of our companies and aim to implement a gaming experience through headphones that features auditory AR, rather than just visual. We plan to collaborate together on the development for application software for auditory AR, as well as for promotion activity in the auditory AR field.

For our first initiative, we aim to release "Ingress" within 2022, which will allow you to enjoy auditory AR with our truly wireless headphones, "LinkBuds," announced by Sony today. The LinkBuds link you to the real and the virtual world for a "Never Off" wearing experience.

With this agreement, both companies will further accelerate new development efforts in the AR gaming field toward implementing a more immersive gaming experience combined with headphones.

Setsuto Murai, VP, Niantic, Inc.
Sony is a global brand with a wide range of audio products and has excellent audio technology. By combining Sony's audio technology with Niantic's AR technology, we believe that we can offer a new AR experience that could not be created with conventional visual AR alone. We look forward to providing a more immersive AR world within the real world.

Hiroshi Nakamura , Head of Mobile Product Business Division, Home Entertainment & Sound Products Business Group, Sony Corporation
We are very pleased to start collaborating in the AR (Augmented Reality) field of sound with Niantic, which highly values the role of sound in the AR gaming experience. By linking Sony's Spatial Sound technology with Niantic's game content, we aim to deliver astonishing experiences that fuse reality with games through headphones. Please look forward to various future initiatives to enrich the experience of headphones such as the new product, "LinkBuds," announced by Sony today.

* LinkBuds is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

* Other company names and product names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaboration-in-the-auditory-ar-field-for-headphones-with-niantic-developer-and-provider-of-ar-mobile-games-301482805.html

SlotoGate.com Treats Users with Special Offers for its 1st Anniversary

On February 28, 2022 SlotoGate.com celebrates its first anniversary. The company began as a local enterprise for gambling enjoyers from Canada and now it has become one of the most fast-growing firms in the market.

For its birthday, SlotoGate has prepared a number of events for users and stuff, which take part in the end of February – keep up with the latest news to find out the precise information. More than that, the company is ready to please the registered users of the website with special promotional offers and bonuses. Celebrate this date with SlotoGate and get rewarded for being a loyal member of SlotoGate community!

EMMA CHAMBERLAIN STARS IN NEW PACSUN CAMPAIGN FEATURING A VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE CELEBRATING SPRING/SUMMER 2022

Today, Pacsun released its 2022 Spring Summer Brand Campaign, featuring brand favorite Style Icon and Entrepreneur, Emma Chamberlain and themed around looking toward the future and the dream of escapism. The campaign will feature digital efforts that are at the forefront of cultural relevance for Gen Z, including augmented reality and virtual experiences via the campaign video, which will be streamed across all social channels and ecommerce, store windows, Pacsun.com, and the launch of their very first video game.

Emma Chamberlain for Pacsun's Spring/ Summer 2022 Campaign

"We are delighted to partner with Emma Chamberlain for the second time," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "She is such an authentic voice and style icon for our youth community, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as Pacsun steps further into the Metaverse."

Knowing the importance of thinking short and long term through design and buy in the physical world, Pacsun considers the same investment for the digital world. The brand continues to be at the forefront of the fashion industry to embrace new technology as a way to continue to grow the brand's connection to its youth community and their culture. It was the first fashion brand to accept cryptocurrency via BitPay, introduce a capsule catalog on Roblox and recently debuted its first series of NFTs via an auction on Open Sea.

This year, Pacsun directed a Virtually Reality Experience that stars Emma Chamberlain as her own personal avatar, the first-time Chamberlain has appeared as her digital self in a digital world. The experience takes consumers through the Spring/ Summer campaign in a vibrant and visual manner, highlighting new styles from the campaign. The Virtual Reality Experience will debut this Thursday, February 17 th .

"I just did not expect AR to just thrive in the fashion world like it has, and it's crazy because it happened so fast but yet it's so genius in so many ways. AR can literally do anything that a human can't do, so there is just even more room for creativity that there wasn't before. It's cool that Pacsun is evolving with the culture, better than I am, and it is fun to be part of that evolution," said Chamberlain.

Pacsun's debut video game, "Pacsun the Game," is available now via the newly relaunched Pacsun App in the App Store. In Pacsun the Game, players can explore underwater worlds and join Pacsun's guide Puck in search of underwater coral and resources to unlock new levels and underwater worlds guarded by an underwater serpent. Once gamers master all of Puck's abilities, they will unlock levels and be rewarded with pieces to build their own Pacsun the Game closets.

"This turning into a video game is very exciting to me because in the beginning of quarantine I had a little video game phase that was just so out of character for me, but I am now like a video game girl," continued Chamberlain.

Featured in the video and released under the campaign is an assortment of all new styles across denim, shorts, swim and more, including some of Chamberlain's personal favorites like knits and patterns. A preview of styles will also be showcased in a shoppable Live Stream experience hosted by Emma later this afternoon. The experience will be available to view on https://www.pacsun.com/livestreaming/ as well as TikTok. This will be Pacsun's first shoppable Live Stream experience on the TikTok platform.

Additional Pacsun friends, models and content creators that were part of the cast joining Chamberlain, include Tyler Blue Golden , Edie Rose , Babette , Matheiu Simonaeu , William Franklin Miller , Tade , and Jacob .

"I can see anyone wearing this Pacsun collection, there is such a variety of aesthetics, and while it's still cohesive, there are so many different vibes going on I feel like everybody can find something," Chamberlain added about the campaign, "I'm really going to lean into a lot of knits, I really just love knits, things that are stretchy, a lot of stretchy fun patterns, things like that. I just want to be comfortable this summer…not feel restricted, just free and free spirited."

Access hi-res imagery and the video game teaser here . Visit www.pacsun.com for more information and https://www.pacsun.com/emma-chamberlain/ to discover the campaign.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport , CA. Curated in Los Angeles . Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

About Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is an internet phenomenon, YouTube star, award winning podcast host, global brand ambassador and CEO with a combined social media following of more than 35 million. The Los Angeles -based comedian posts hilarious vlogs on her channel, never taking herself too seriously. Her authenticity and candor has also landed her the cover of Cosmopolitan and Allure Magazines as well as The New York Times and she has appeared in W, Forbes, The Atlantic, Nylon, Vogue, TMRW and Marie Claire to name a few. The New York Times wrote, " Emma Chamberlain , 18, is the funniest person on YouTube." W Magazine wrote that she is "the most interesting girl on YouTube," and Time Magazine included her in their 2019 list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet as well as the Time Magazine 100 Next List. Emma also landed on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2020 for social media.

Chamberlain has always had a love for fashion and in 2019 became a "friend of the house" for fashion brand Louis Vuitton, attending the brand's prestigious Paris Fashion Week show and creating content connecting new generations with the iconic Louis Vuitton brand. In 2021 she became the newest talent and brand ambassador for Pacsun's Spring/Summer 21 collection, a brand she has worn and been a fan of her whole life growing up in California . Emma's wildly successful podcast, Anything Goes, is consistently in the top charts and has won People's Choice Award for Favorite Pop Podcast in both 2020 and 2021.

Adding the title of founder of Chamberlain Coffee in 2019 was a passion project for Emma. Her love for coffee is undeniable and she took an everyday hobby and turned it into an online business bringing high quality, organic, sustainably sourced coffee beans straight to your door. The line has grown since inception and now offers beans, steepable bags as well as all things coffee straight to consumers.

In addition to her fashion, entrepreneurship and social media presence Emma is also an author, releasing her first book, The Ideal Planner in 2020. She resides in California with her 2 cats Franklin and Declan.

(PRNewsfoto/PacSun)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emma-chamberlain-stars-in-new-pacsun-campaign-featuring-a-virtual-reality-experience-celebrating-springsummer-2022-301482280.html

Critics Agree.... Asetek SimSports's new Invicta Premium Sim Racing Pedals Have Changed The Game!

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedals are receiving enthusiastic praise by several renowned sim racers and sim racing reviewers. Asetek's initial sim racing products, the Invicta throttle and brake pedal, and add-on clutch pedal, are getting thumbs up for real-life racecar feel and the easy adjustments and calibration possible with the custom-made RaceHub™ software.

New to the sim racing hardware and software provider space, Asetek took its proven expertise in mechatronics, design and manufacturing, and combined it with decades of real-life racing experience and simulation builds to bring the next level of immersion and the feel of a real racecar to even the most competitive of sim racers.

Be Your Own Boss in the Venture Valley Video Game

- Build, Invest and Win with the new Venture Valley game launching today during National Entrepreneurship Week ! Giving players the chance to be their own boss in a fast-paced business strategy game, Venture Valley is available now for free (no in-app purchases or ads)  on mobile ( iOS and Android ) and PC (via Steam ). Venture Valley a project of the Singleton Foundation, takes budding entrepreneurs on a business-growing journey through 35 unique missions in either a single-player campaign, or pits them against friends and foes in competitive esports-style multiplayer play.

Being developed in conjunction with Hyper Luminal Games , Venture Valley is marking its debut with game demos at the Synapse Summit 2022 , an event that celebrates and engages thousands of Florida's leading innovators, entrepreneurs, and students.  Future Venture Valley tournaments and events are listed here .

Venture Valley Gameplay Features:

  • Create and manage more than 16 different businesses from cafes to match-making service, drone deliveries, robot factories and more.
  • Battle other players from around the world in deep multiplayer experiences, or play with friends in custom lobbies.
  • Play more than 35 unique missions set in four locations -- Fortune Springs, Mapleburgs, Brickyard, and The Palms.
  • Build, upgrade, and switch out decks of gameplay-enhancing cards to boost your businesses and keep your opponents on their toes with adversity!
  • Get to know and battle a cast of five zany mentor characters on your journey to become the best entrepreneur in The Valley!
  • Customize your avatar, and upgrade your headquarters from a simple RV trailer to a rustic retreat, an elaborate Taj Mahal or even a haunted house.

"With Venture Valley we are empowering players to be the boss as they build, develop business knowledge and win in both The Valley and in real-life," said Roger Hector , Executive Producer for the Venture Valley game. " Venture Valley gives future business owners the chance to be the next Musk or Bezos as they immediately see the impact of their pricing, employee management, and services. In Venture Valley , anyone can attain their own version of success as they take on new companies and challenges."

In Venture Valley entrepreneurs start small with a dog (or llama!) walking business and then, by expanding and investing in new ventures, grow their Valley influence to include mini-golf, pizza parlors, a hovercraft ride-sharing service, a robot factory, and more. Along the way, business owners learn real-world financial and business skills and terms. They also experience the highs and lows of being their own boss, and will need to keep in mind that along with success comes rivals. Luckily, competitors can be kept in check by strategically creating a custom card deck of boost and adversity cards that can be slammed down during gameplay to bolster a businessperson's enterprises or leave opponents scrambling.

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through our social media channels:

For more information about the Singleton Foundation, please visit: www.singletonfoundation.org

About Venture Valley
Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

About the Singleton Foundation
The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement.  They accomplish this by offering a number of programs including Million Stories Media , the Venture Valley video game , The EntrepreneurShop, and the CEO Prize. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

Build! Invest! Win! Budding entrepreneurs will have have fun doing just that with no risk in Venture Valley, a new PC and mobile game that is free to download and play. It's fast-paced business strategy at its best.

Be your own boss and have fun learning about how to be an entrepreneur in Venture Valley, a free to download PC and mobile game from the Singleton Foundation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-your-own-boss-in-the-venture-valley-video-game-301481654.html

