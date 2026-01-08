EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl to Headline Super Bowl LX Week With Luke Combs, Teddy Swims and More

EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl to Headline Super Bowl LX Week With Luke Combs, Teddy Swims and More

Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock and Bay Area Favorite LaRussell Join Super Bowl Week's Biggest Night of Football, Music & Culture on Feb. 6 at Chase Center

Jameis Winston and Kay Adams Host the Blue Carpet, with I AM ATHLETE Bringing Fans Even Closer to the Energy of Madden Bowl

EA SPORTS™ today unveiled the music lineup for EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa , delivering Super Bowl week's premier night of football and culture to the Bay. On Friday, February 6, Luke Combs, Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr, Gavin Adcock, and the Bay Area's own LaRussell will take over San Francisco's Chase Center for a high-energy celebration bringing fans, music, and football together under one roof.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108427017/en/

Luke Combs, Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock and Bay Area favorite LaRussell to play on Feb. 6 at San Francisco's Chase Center

Luke Combs, Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock and Bay Area favorite LaRussell to play on Feb. 6 at San Francisco's Chase Center

"Panthers football has been a staple in my life since I was a kid, so playing Madden has been something I've always done - still do to this day on tour," said Luke Combs. "Getting the invite from EA SPORTS to be a part of the Madden Bowl at the biggest football game in the world - the Super Bowl, was a no-brainer. I can't wait and I'm still holding out hope my Panthers will be there too."

"The Bay is home, and performing at Madden Bowl while the Super Bowl's right here means everything," said LaRussell. "This city runs on innovation, hustle, and heart. The same things that make football and music connect with people everywhere."

Beginning at 7:00 PM PST on EA SPORTS social channels, fans can catch every A-list star and athlete arrival along with exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl Blue Carpet, hosted by Jameis Winston and Kay Adams. Twitch streamer Sketch will host a livestream from the carpet featuring athletes facing off in a one-play Madden NFL 26 showdown, and the I AM ATHLETE podcast will also be on-site, delivering additional content that brings fans closer to the action through their unique point of view.

"With Super Bowl LX in the backyard of our global headquarters, this year truly feels like a home game for us," said John Reseburg, VP of Marketing, Partnerships & Communications for EA SPORTS. "This will be our biggest presence ever, and EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl is at the center of it, a celebration of the fans, athletes, creators, and music shaping the culture of football. We're going to bring an incredible show to the Bay, and share that energy with football fans everywhere."

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, joins this year as the presenting partner, unlocking a next‑level experience for select Visa Infinite cardholders. These Infinite cardholders will enjoy access to the Fast Pass Lane, premium seating, and entry to the Visa Fan Lounge—where guests are treated to complimentary food and beverages, immersive activations, curated gifts, and limited‑edition Visa x Madden Bowl gear.

EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl anchors EA SPORTS' largest Super Bowl presence yet , spanning the official Media Welcome Party, the Madden NFL Super Bowl Prediction, live esports competition featuring the world's top Madden NFL 26 players, and athlete and creator content across Super Bowl LX Opening Night, NFL Honors, and the NFL Media Center. Together, these moments give fans more ways than ever to experience Super Bowl LX.

To keep up with all things EA SPORTS during Super Bowl LX week and beyond, follow EA SPORTS on Instagram , TikTok , X , and Facebook .

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA Sports

Will Alexander
Sr. Public Relations Manager
walexander@ea.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Electronic Arts Inc.EANASDAQ:EA:US
EA
The Conversation (0)
Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Keep Reading...
Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML; NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF), (Frankfurt:SC1P) and the formation of four... Keep Reading...
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New >4-Kilometre Copper Anomaly Identified at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New >4-Kilometre Copper Anomaly Identified at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Regional geochemical soil sampling highlights a large and untested copper anomaly parallel to the Storm trend Highlights: New, greater than four-kilometre ("km") long copper anomaly discovered: The regional soil geochemistry program has defined a very strong, high-priority 4.1km by 0.7km copper... Keep Reading...
Northisle Announces Continued Growth of West Goodspeed Target to over 1.2km Strike with Additional High-Grade Intervals

Northisle Announces Continued Growth of West Goodspeed Target to over 1.2km Strike with Additional High-Grade Intervals

High grade interval in RD25-07 of 39m grading 1.16% Cu Eq. within 93m grading 0.77% Cu Eq. Highlights: Drilling at West Goodspeed continues to confirm broad zones of copper-gold porphyry mineralization with locally higher-grade intervals, extending the system both laterally and at depth. The... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has published its Decision Record ("DR"), Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI"), and approval of the Company's Exploration Plan of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai on Krafty Labs Acquisition and $321,917 CEO Investment

Surface Sampling at Smart Creek Project Yields High-Grade Mineralization with up to 102 g/t Au, up to 23% Cu and up to 3810 g/t Ag

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Related News

nickel investing

Global Nickel Market Recalibrates After Explosive Trading Week

Rare Earth Investing

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

Base Metals Investing

Surface Sampling at Smart Creek Project Yields High-Grade Mineralization with up to 102 g/t Au, up to 23% Cu and up to 3810 g/t Ag

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target