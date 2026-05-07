EA SPORTS FC and LALIGA Launch New York Community Pitch as Part of FC FUTURES Program, Designed by Local Artist BG183

EA SPORTS FC and LALIGA Launch New York Community Pitch as Part of FC FUTURES Program, Designed by Local Artist BG183

EA SPORTS FC™ and LALIGA have unveiled a newly refurbished community football pitch in the South Bronx, New York, as part of FC FUTURES EA SPORTS' grassroots initiative to expand access to the game and connect football communities around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507812174/en/

EA SPORTS FC™ and LALIGA launch New York community pitch as part of FC FUTURES program

EA SPORTS FC™ and LALIGA launch New York community pitch as part of FC FUTURES program

Marking the 10th pitch delivered through the program with LALIGA globally, the project brings together soccer, creativity and community to create a safe, inclusive space for young people and local families to learn through play. Developed in collaboration with local partners and featuring a custom design by Bronx artist BG183, the pitch is connected to P.S./M.S. 31 The William Lloyd Garrison School and has been delivered alongside love.fútbol and South Bronx United to support long-term impact in the community.

Located in the South Bronx, the pitch has been designed as a multi-use space that goes beyond the game, supporting school physical education and daily recess, alongside football programming, tournaments and wider community events. Developed with Urban Soccer Park, the small-sided format enables year-round use and flexible programming for players of all ages.

The pitch's artistic identity has been created by Sotero Ortiz, known as BG183 — a pioneering graffiti artist born and raised in the South Bronx and a founding member of Tats Cru. His design draws on the four elements of hip-hop and everyday life in the borough, capturing the energy of street football and local culture, and creating a space that reflects the identity of the community it serves.

LALIGA Ambassador Patrick Kluivert joined the inauguration, celebrating the opening with local children and families. He commented: "Soccer has the power to connect people everywhere, and that is what makes initiatives like this collaboration with EA SPORTS FC FUTURES and LALIGA so special. Seeing a space like this open in the South Bronx, with so much personality and meaning for the local community, is truly inspiring. I hope every child who plays here feels that this pitch belongs to them — a place where they can dream big, enjoy the game and create unforgettable memories."

Beyond the pitch itself, the project includes a long-term education and football program delivered with South Bronx United, using soccer as a platform for academic support, mentoring and leadership development. The space will support more than 500 local students through school use, alongside year-round programming and community events designed to create lasting impact.

James Salmon, Senior Director, Partnerships Marketing, EA SPORTS FC, said: "FC FUTURES is about connecting our platform with real world soccer to create opportunities for the next generation. While EA SPORTS FC lives in the game, our ambition goes beyond it - working with partners like LALIGA and local communities to create spaces where football can be played and experienced physically. Projects like this in the South Bronx show how football can bring people together and create lasting impact.

"Through FC FUTURES, EA SPORTS FC™ is helping to build a global platform that connects the digital and real-world game to expand access to football. This work developed in partnership with LALIGA now spans multiple regions across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, alongside complementary programs including equipment donations and youth initiatives such as Next Gen Draft. As part of this, BG183's distinctive artwork will also feature in-game through a newly released kit inspired by the South Bronx pitch, further connecting players around the world to the culture and creativity behind the project."

Jorge de la Vega, LALIGA's Executive Director of Business, said: "The FC FUTURES initiative reflects our belief that the future of soccer is built from the grassroots level up. This project in New York is especially meaningful because it brings together access to sport, long-term community impact and a strong local identity. Together with EA SPORTS FC and our community partners, we want this pitch to become a place where young people can play, grow and find new opportunities through football."

The project reflects the ongoing commitment from EA SPORTS FC to growing the game globally, connecting digital and real-world football, and working with league partners like LALIGA to expand access, celebrate local culture and create new opportunities for communities to play and engage with the sport.

A selection of assets from the pitch unveiling are available here: https://eapressportal.com/download/65377/dd1318b9fcd57700c61bb6bcbcaadfb95963e895

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

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